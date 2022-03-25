Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This blog will pay for itself.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: President Biden vs. the Bad Faith Performance Artists

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: President Biden vs. the Bad Faith Performance Artists

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


The prospect of international food shortages is “going to be real,” Biden said Thursday at a news conference in Brussels after a G7 meeting that addressed the looming crisis, which could also spark political instability in poorer nations. Biden said he’s urging European and other nations to drop trade restrictions that could limit exports of food.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last month has put at risk exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods from Russia and Ukraine that account for more than 10% of all calories traded globally. In North Africa and the Middle East, which rely heavily on wheat from Russia and Ukraine, that percentage is even higher…

At the summit, Biden said he raised the possibility of a “significant major U.S. investment” in food and other humanitarian assistance. Biden also said he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed ways to boost wheat production in their countries and speed up exports.

The disruption of crucial food supplies has already prompted protests in Iraq over food price increases that government officials blamed on the Ukraine war. Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, turned to the IMF for assistance Wednesday as food and fuel price surges put pressure on public finances.

The fallout is reminiscent of the last major spike in global food prices that became a catalyst for the 2010-2012 Arab Spring, which toppled long-ruling governments in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. It also ignited Syria’s brutal civil war and the resulting refugee crisis in Europe…

Back in the U.S.A…

Speaking of bad faith, #MoscowMitch:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • catclub
  • danielx
  • dww44
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Irishweaver
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Leto
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pajaro
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • Soprano2
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Betty Cracker

      Still trying to wrap my mind around the idea that a SCOTUS justice ruled against releasing documents that implicated his wife in a coup attempt — and didn’t violate any rules because there ARE no rules. Guys, I’m starting to think running a government on the honor system is a bad idea!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      danielx

      MCCONNELL: “I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/0gbkbZgYJN

      — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 24, 2022

      So for Mitch, another day ending in ‘y’.

      Edit: on the other hand, he hasn’t come up with a previously unknown Senate rule saying anybody not nominated by a six foot tall redhead from Dayton on a Wednesday is unacceptable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      @Betty Cracker: remember Wilhoit’s Law.  There are no rules that bind Republicans. Quite the contrary: Republicans violating rules is Bold and (if you’re in business) Disruptive.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      I glad that white America is in a happy enough place that they can reflexively disapprove of a Democratic president again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      It’s probably also useful to remember that the media have their own priorities, ie, maintaining reach and access (plus secondary ones like enhancing their status with their peers and social groups).  Calling Republicans subversive, bigoted, tantrum-throwing children will alienate Republican viewers/subscribers and thus lose share and reduce revenues, and it will impede access to Republican politicians.  Conversely, calling their tantrums “controversy” is not only “even-handed” but also adds drama, and drama attracts viewers/subscribers, especially those less interested in actual information.

      Democratic politicians can’t depend on the media to do their job for them.  Durbin did some good work on the committee calling out Republican misbehavior, but every Democratic politician should be echoing those words, referring to them, and hammering that story hard enough that the media are obliged to cover it.  Democrats need to make that the story.  This is what Republicans do, and that’s why they’re winning the media battle.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      I’m hoping that oil prices will start coming down, because honestly I think that’s the biggest impediment for Biden and Democrats. The price of fuel affects everything. It doesn’t matter that you got a 5% raise if your expenses went up 10%, and as unfair as it is the people in charge of the government get blamed for that even when they have little or no control over it. I keep seeing people on FB complaining about American oil production being low, and I keep telling them that it’s because oil companies are trying to lure back investors by keeping production low so the price of oil will stay higher. I even post articles about it from sources that aren’t liberal, but I can’t get people to believe it. They honestly believe Biden has forced these companies to quit producing oil, because this is what the press has been telling them happens forever, that Democrats hate oil and gas producers. What I’m afraid of is that this belief will spread to low information voters, who will vote for Republicans under the belief that it will make their lives better (or at least lower gas prices). (Good Lord I can’t type this morning….)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Leto

      Wayne Pankratz of @Applebees says that higher gas prices are great for business because most employees live check to check and hopefully the can start lowering wages.

      Link has a printed copy of the email. It’s something. Eat the rich? Eat the rich. I’m sure they taste better than whatever Applebees calls “food”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Benw

      @Betty Cracker: I’m still trying to wrap my mind around the number of people who were willing to throw everything away, including American democracy, for Donald freaking Trump.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      think you could figure out what type of person Ginni Thomas was after the Anita Hill voicemail and if you knew anyone in your life like that you knew she was fully and completely off the deep end by now

      — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) March 24, 2022

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      When Vicksburg surrendered in July of 1863 Ullysses Grant had to figure out what to do with 25,000 Confederate prisoners. Rather than tieing up transport sending them North he released them under parole. Grant’s reasoning was that they were demoralized and would spread that demoralization.

      The Confederate army had to give up all their muskets, and their commander asked Grant if he could have 500 back so his Provost Guard could keep his men from running off. Grant told Pemberton, Sorry, you’re on your own.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      They can subpeona Ginni Thomas’ phone records and call her to testify. She’s very powerful and well connected in far Right circles. They’ll find more than Mark Meadows – members of Congress, governors, state election officials, etc. At least then those Americans who care to will get some idea of how deep and wide the rot is.

      Kudos to the New Yorker and The Washington Post. Good work.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Benw: I get that most Republicans prefer their racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc., straight up rather than watered down. But yeah, I’ll never understand the appeal of that particular figurehead if I live to be a thousand.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      Here’s a tweet from January. Somebody named “thee snek” figured it out months ago:

      Thomas had the lone dissent. This frees the National Archives to disclose Trump’s email, notes, speech drafts and visitor/call logs. The ruling is consistent with SCOTUS’s previous stance on Trump’s records, including taxes: Nobody is above the law.

      — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 19, 2022

      Thomas probably dissented because his wife was texting mark Meadows or some shit https://t.co/hAKyx6jNHx

      — snek 🇺🇦 (@thee_snek) January 19, 2022

      Reply
    19. 19.

      pajaro

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’d like to see articles of impeachment filed against Thomas, as I think that ruling that sought to cover up his wife’s complicity in crime was deeply corrupt.

      I do plan on calling my Congress critters office to express my view, no matter how little the gesture may be worth.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      President Trump appointed me to two terms on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The White House just emailed me demanding my resignation by the end of the day.

      — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 23, 2022

      Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign. pic.twitter.com/EP1vHWATp4

      — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 23, 2022

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @Benw: that has always been my biggest mind-boggle.  Like, for 6-7 years now.

      but he gave them what they wanted more than anything else: an openly white supremacist no-apologies completely vicarious asshole reign.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      Tonight in Hagerstown, there was a heated exchange between growing factions of The People's Convoy over the direction of the movement and allegations of the convoy being "corrupt[ed]." Maryland State PD was called and arrested one man armed with a loaded firearm.

      — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 25, 2022

      They’re so warlike it was inevitable they’d start fighting each other

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @pajaro:

      I don’t support it. I see the frustration with the lack of accountability and share it but impeachment just isn’t a good legal or political tool. It’s a mess- vague and unenforceable definitions, a bad forum with weak process- obviously your call but just demanding her phone records and compelling testimony will at least reveal what we’re up against before they try to overturn the next election, which I think they will do with one or more senate races in November, most likely in Georgia.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I’m reluctant to blame her for the sins of stupid men.

      Dr. Phil had psychics on his show.  He also did a segment on “physical beauty” and had a smirking older man measuring faces with a caliper.

      She doesn’t pick the best people, but I blame them.  They’re the shitty people.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      1. Celebrity.
      2. Beat Hillary.
      3. Got a few prominent lefties to turn against Dems.
      4. Unapologetically cruel to Dems and liberals.
      5. Constantly reassures his base they were the best people.
      6. Political outsider.

      I wouldn’t diminish the importance of the first thing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Nobody else here did*, but I noticed that you were in an area where the weather turned dangerous. Glad to see you and the family are OK.

      * For values of “nobody else here did” == “everyone was worried.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Either perfect or way too humid. I have been told there was a rash of tornadoes but I really couldn’t say as I slept right thru all the excitement. My nose really appreciates being back tho, wasn’t at all ready for all that pollen/mold/whatever was in the air down there.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @danielx: I can certainly think of one American principle dating from the Founding Fathers that would exclude her. Two, come to think of it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dww44

      couple of minutes ago on Morning Joe I was thinking watching Bob Woodward on the Ginny Thomas affair. Bob Woodward keeps talking about our broken politics that is as broken on the left as it is on the right. Both Eugene Robinson and more strongly, Joe Scarborough, kept pushing back that there was no equivalency. Woodward failed to buy in. Hats off to Joe though.

      Even more strangely to me , Woodward thinks that Biden needs to step up with a plan to shore up our democracy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Benw: Keep in mind, many of them sincerely believe the conspiracy tales of Biden stealing the election, and believe that they are the ones protecting democracy and we are the ones trying to destroy it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Maybe you’re just not used to it.

      Spring wise, we are a few weeks behind NOLA so they have more pollen than we do just now. Some of it is no doubt different from what we have around here. The same for mold. I really don’t know what it was, just that I was chasing after my nose everywhere I went (just wouldn’t stop running, donch’ya know).

      eta: and Liriel is an armful of smiles and hugs. I have a granddaughter who actually preferred to sit/play/walk about with me as opposed to my wife. I’m not sure what to make of her obvious lack of judgement.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      @zhena gogolia:

      Dr. Phil defended her when the hamburger guys sued her for defamation or something.  He was so smooth and effective she decided to give him a chance on TV.

      She’s very good at what she does, but she’s not a good judge of character, which is why I couldn’t go along with people yelling “Oprah for president!” (can you imagine her staff?) but ultimately bad men should be blamed for their own bad behavior

      Reply
    45. 45.

      catclub

      @Baud: ​
      &nbsp

      ;Celebrity.

      Yeah the producer of The Apprentice has a lot to answer for. So do all the idiots who thought it was factual.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ken

      I don’t think the Associated Press is following their style guide. Shouldn’t their article (quoted in the tweet from the White House above) start something like

      The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength but employers report difficulty finding workers as questions about inflation continue to be reported.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ken

      @Leto: I was going to say Ukraine doesn’t export all that many tomatoes, but then realized you were talking about the other main ingredient of ketchup, high-fructose corn syrup.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Yeah, but there’s also stupid, orange, impulsive, girdle-wearing, piss-colored multi-dimensional combover-having, serially bankrupt, etc. I mean, did they have no other celebrities to choose from? Sure they did. I can think of several who would have been every bit as awful but less embarrassing. I guess Trump’s advantage is that he just grabbed for the brass ring first.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The more POWs Ukraine sends back, the worse for Putin. For a lot of reasons, including morale. It’s hard to keep guys returning to the rear from telling what they’ve seen.

      It’s hard to believe the Russians would be doing prisoner exchanges if they thought they could win this. So, hopefully this is a sign the war is now into the negotiation end game.

      Also, another thing to consider – when this war is over all these Russian vets are going to go home pissed at their society with have no fear of silly guys with tattoos and secret policemen. Turbulent time ahead, and possible a real fascists pusch there.  Little Vova and his Chekist buddies are terrified of a general doing a coup, but Hitler and Mussolini were only corporals. So I guess the 2030s are going to be a rerun of the 1930s.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      Jeff Stein
      @JStein_WaPo
      ·11h
      Manchin wants drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and concessions on natural gas exports as part of package that includes clean energy $, prescription drug reform, and taxing the rich
      Social programs long dead

      Not true. “Taxing the rich” has dropped out of Manchin’s plan. Now he’s down to a slight increase in the corporate tax rate, so he’s lurched further Right just since his December fake offer. Preserves most of the Trump tax cuts, especially those for ultra-wealthy individuals.
      They do this all the time with Manchin. They just add in that he wants to raise taxes “on the rich” when he says nothing of the kind. Pure invention.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Leto

      @germy: generally I agree (bad judge of character, people should be accountable for their actions) but she personally profited off their continued shitty behavior. Her production company produced all that dreck. Like so many others, she’s ok as long as they’re making her money. She had the power to remove their platform but $$$ rules all.

      Speaking of money ruling all: Joe Manchin Is a Walking, Talking Advertisement for the Real Consequences of Citizens United
      The senator told oil and gas executives that politicians are there to be sublet for their needs.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: And he’s wealthy and gets away with everything. He’s their dream, really – a wealthy open racist who gets away with everything he does no matter how outrageous it is, who is literally worshiped by millions of people.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: I guess Trump’s advantage is that he just grabbed for the brass ring first.

       

      Clint Eastwood is 10 or 12 years too old.  A younger one could have won. Schwartzenegger blocked by constitution. Tucker Carlson will probably run.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.