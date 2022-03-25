A majority of Americans want to Biden to do more but don’t want to face the consequences. Got it. https://t.co/FVof7B8Wbd

Biden White House wrestling with how to keep Ukraine crisis from causing a spike in global hunger and political unrest. My story with @JenniferJJacobs & @josh_wingrove via @bpolitics https://t.co/kCZoTcZjDr

…The prospect of international food shortages is “going to be real,” Biden said Thursday at a news conference in Brussels after a G7 meeting that addressed the looming crisis, which could also spark political instability in poorer nations. Biden said he’s urging European and other nations to drop trade restrictions that could limit exports of food.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last month has put at risk exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods from Russia and Ukraine that account for more than 10% of all calories traded globally. In North Africa and the Middle East, which rely heavily on wheat from Russia and Ukraine, that percentage is even higher…

At the summit, Biden said he raised the possibility of a “significant major U.S. investment” in food and other humanitarian assistance. Biden also said he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed ways to boost wheat production in their countries and speed up exports.

The disruption of crucial food supplies has already prompted protests in Iraq over food price increases that government officials blamed on the Ukraine war. Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, turned to the IMF for assistance Wednesday as food and fuel price surges put pressure on public finances.

The fallout is reminiscent of the last major spike in global food prices that became a catalyst for the 2010-2012 Arab Spring, which toppled long-ruling governments in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. It also ignited Syria’s brutal civil war and the resulting refugee crisis in Europe…