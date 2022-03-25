Economy Update: This week, initial unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since 1969.
Further evidence that Americans are getting back to work. https://t.co/mN2B1IaVQ2
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2022
A majority of Americans want to Biden to do more but don’t want to face the consequences. Got it. https://t.co/FVof7B8Wbd
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 25, 2022
Biden White House wrestling with how to keep Ukraine crisis from causing a spike in global hunger and political unrest. My story with @JenniferJJacobs & @josh_wingrove via @bpolitics https://t.co/kCZoTcZjDr
— Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 24, 2022
…The prospect of international food shortages is “going to be real,” Biden said Thursday at a news conference in Brussels after a G7 meeting that addressed the looming crisis, which could also spark political instability in poorer nations. Biden said he’s urging European and other nations to drop trade restrictions that could limit exports of food.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last month has put at risk exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods from Russia and Ukraine that account for more than 10% of all calories traded globally. In North Africa and the Middle East, which rely heavily on wheat from Russia and Ukraine, that percentage is even higher…
At the summit, Biden said he raised the possibility of a “significant major U.S. investment” in food and other humanitarian assistance. Biden also said he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed ways to boost wheat production in their countries and speed up exports.
The disruption of crucial food supplies has already prompted protests in Iraq over food price increases that government officials blamed on the Ukraine war. Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, turned to the IMF for assistance Wednesday as food and fuel price surges put pressure on public finances.
The fallout is reminiscent of the last major spike in global food prices that became a catalyst for the 2010-2012 Arab Spring, which toppled long-ruling governments in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. It also ignited Syria’s brutal civil war and the resulting refugee crisis in Europe…
"Deterrence didn't work. What makes you think Vladimir Putin will alter course based on the action you've taken today?" @EenaRuffini asks Pres. Biden at NATO Headquarters after he announces new sanctions on Russian entities.
"Sanctions never deter," Biden responds. pic.twitter.com/5hR20LEdTi
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2022
UKRAINIAN WARTIME HUMOR
Question: why are all the Russian vehicles we capture in Ukraine marked with a “Z”?
Answer: the other half of the swastika was stolen by corrupt Russian contractors
— Brian Whitmore (@PowerVertical) March 24, 2022
The more POWs Ukraine sends back, the worse for Putin. For a lot of reasons, including morale. It's hard to keep guys returning to the rear from telling what they've seen. https://t.co/FQAQFl3CqY
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 25, 2022
Russian state TV obsessively asserts that Zelensky is not in Kyiv, but elsewhere abroad. Why does it matter? Because they think that Ukrainians are fighting for Zelensky and not for their country. As members of the cult that worships Putin, that's what makes sense to them. pic.twitter.com/l6kJ0SUgAi
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 25, 2022
Back in the U.S.A…
Jackson appears to remain “on track” for confirmation, senators say https://t.co/ekLTa6vPn4
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2022
Speaking of bad faith, #MoscowMitch:
MCCONNELL: “I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/0gbkbZgYJN
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 24, 2022
republicans have spent 4 days doing QAnon shit in the judiciary committee and it gets reported like "Ketanji Brown Jackson embroiled in controversy"
— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 24, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings