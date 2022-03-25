President Biden Receives a Briefing on the Humanitarian Response to Ease the Suffering of Civilians inside Ukraine and to Respond to the Growing Flow of Refugees Fleeing Putin’s War of Choice.
Should be starting any minute now.
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Open Threads
President Biden Receives a Briefing on the Humanitarian Response to Ease the Suffering of Civilians inside Ukraine and to Respond to the Growing Flow of Refugees Fleeing Putin’s War of Choice.
Should be starting any minute now.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings