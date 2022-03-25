Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Low income buyers and Bronze plans

Andrew Sprung at Xpostfactoid notes that the recent CMS release of the Open Enrollment Public Use files shows a likely negative outcome — lots of low income buyers (people earning between 100% to 150% Federal Poverty Level — single individual ~$13,500 to ~$20,000) who are eligible to purchase potential zero premium silver plans with very low cost sharing ($300 to $500 deductible)  bought low to no premium Bronze plans with very high cost sharing ($6,000 to $8,500 deductibles) plans instead.

At the lowest income level at which subsidies are normally available, where the benchmark silver plan is now free, silver plan selection in 2022 was lower than in any year except 2021. At the next income level (150-200% FPL), CSR takeup was higher in 2020 and every year prior (including 2014-16, not shown) than in 2022, notwithstanding that benchmark silver cost about $130/month at 200% FPL in 2020, compared to $43/month this year.

Percentage of Healthcare.Gov Bronze Buyers
100-150% FPL 151-200% FPL
2017 9.2% 14.5%
2018 9.9% 18.2%
2019 10.4% 20.6%
2020 12.1% 23.9%
2021 16.2% 30.0%
2022 14.1% 22.0%

We can’t say categorically that these individuals are making an inherently irrational decision. I can spin a story that the zero premium silver plan in a given county is offered by Insurer X. Insurer X offers an objectively hideous network and a really ugly bad experience to get a very low premium. People could legitimately prefer to pay more premium to buy Insurer Y with a big network and pleasant experience. A slight increase in premium or a significant increase in cost-sharing exposure could be well worth it especially if an individual thinks that they are likely to have less than $500 in medical expenses in a year independent of their choice of insurance plans.

If researchers had access to household level data from Healthcare.gov, we could look at each household’s choice set. We would then say that a household that bought Bronze X at zero premium when Silver X with a zero premium plan, then they made a completely irrational choice. When this occurs, there is an opportunity to move people out of this fundamentally irrational choice as I, along with Coleman Drake and Petra Rasmussen argued last year with “smart defaults” where people would be placed into objectively better plans from the same insurer on the same network.

We can’t say for sure that everyone earning between 100-150% FPL is making a dominated choice if they choose a Bronze plan instead of a Silver plan but I would be shocked if a significant portion of this group made a dominated choice. And dominated choices are objectively inefficient and expensive choices that benefits only insurers and not consumers or patients.

