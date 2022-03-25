Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Paul Manafort Wanted to Go to Dubai

Late Night Open Thread: Paul Manafort Wanted to Go to Dubai

1 Comment

This post is in: , , , ,

Since Manafort has a long history of lucrative involvement lobbying for the nastiest authoritarians on the planet, people were dubious that the man just wanted a little overseas vacation. Especially given stories about Manafort’s relationship with former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovych…

He’d been the chief political strategist to the man who became the president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, with whom he’d developed a highly personal relationship. Manafort would swim naked with his boss outside his banya, play tennis with him at his palace (“Of course, I let him win,” Manafort made it known), and generally serve as an arbiter of power in a vast country. One of his deputies, Rick Gates, once boasted to a group of Washington lobbyists, “You have to understand, we’ve been working in Ukraine a long time, and Paul has a whole separate shadow government structure … In every ministry, he has a guy.” Only a small handful of Americans—oil executives, Cold War spymasters—could claim to have ever amassed such influence in a foreign regime. The power had helped fill Manafort’s bank accounts; according to his recent indictment, he had tens of millions of dollars stashed in havens like Cyprus and the Grenadines.

Manafort had profited from the sort of excesses that make a country ripe for revolution. And in the early months of 2014, protesters gathered on the Maidan, Kiev’s Independence Square, and swept his patron from power. Fearing for his life, Yanukovych sought protective shelter in Russia. Manafort avoided any harm by keeping a careful distance from the enflamed city. But in his Kiev office, he’d left behind a safe filled with papers that he would not have wanted to fall into public view or the wrong hands…

From the president of Ukraine to some perennially-busted ‘businessman’ with Russian mob ties: not an upgrade!

People are only too willing to assume the worst, these days.

More likely, IMO, is that Manafort just would’ve preferred to be elsewhere when the latest TFG news dropped…

      Tony Jay

      Dubai, where Sasha Flobalobalov visited last week, only a day before P&O Ferries – which is majority owned by a Dubai based investment firm which is in turn owned by the Royal family of Dubai – illegally sacked its entire British workforce of 800 people without prior warning, by video message, after preemptively hiring security to expel them from the ships.

      Lot of shit happening in Dubai.

