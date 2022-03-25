Manafort was trying to fly to Dubai. Dubai, where Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad visited last week. Dubai, where multiple Russian oligarch jets and yachts fled over the past few weeks. Manafort is like the dog crap perpetually found on the boot of corruption. https://t.co/2ouhaSlfR3 — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) March 23, 2022

His entire career Manafort has been a truffle pig but for war crime-tied oligarchs in need of PR. pic.twitter.com/k4ZrfG4g8s — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 23, 2022

Since Manafort has a long history of lucrative involvement lobbying for the nastiest authoritarians on the planet, people were dubious that the man just wanted a little overseas vacation. Especially given stories about Manafort’s relationship with former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovych…

… He’d been the chief political strategist to the man who became the president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, with whom he’d developed a highly personal relationship. Manafort would swim naked with his boss outside his banya, play tennis with him at his palace (“Of course, I let him win,” Manafort made it known), and generally serve as an arbiter of power in a vast country. One of his deputies, Rick Gates, once boasted to a group of Washington lobbyists, “You have to understand, we’ve been working in Ukraine a long time, and Paul has a whole separate shadow government structure … In every ministry, he has a guy.” Only a small handful of Americans—oil executives, Cold War spymasters—could claim to have ever amassed such influence in a foreign regime. The power had helped fill Manafort’s bank accounts; according to his recent indictment, he had tens of millions of dollars stashed in havens like Cyprus and the Grenadines. Manafort had profited from the sort of excesses that make a country ripe for revolution. And in the early months of 2014, protesters gathered on the Maidan, Kiev’s Independence Square, and swept his patron from power. Fearing for his life, Yanukovych sought protective shelter in Russia. Manafort avoided any harm by keeping a careful distance from the enflamed city. But in his Kiev office, he’d left behind a safe filled with papers that he would not have wanted to fall into public view or the wrong hands…

Interesting that Paulie was in Miami. Maybe the Trump team made copies of the classified information they stole from the White House, before returning it, and Paulie was set to be the courier to Dubai. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 23, 2022

Convicted felon Roger Stone posted this photo of himself & his former business partner (convicted felon Paul Manafort) on March 10. Ten days later, Manafort tries to board a plane in Miami (Stone lives in Florida) to travel to Dubai, but is removed due to a revoked passport. 1/ pic.twitter.com/d3bgGvodgR — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) March 23, 2022

9/ I wrote about Manafort’s work in Ukraine here. https://t.co/dFTGQEIjsz — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) March 23, 2022

Donald Trump sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 election by tying his campaign to Russia. His claim is undermined by a report that found Russia used Paul Manafort and WikiLeaks to try to help Trump win. https://t.co/s8zsoL44tr — Yahoo (@Yahoo) March 24, 2022