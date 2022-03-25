

Here’s hoping this is the beginning of a new wave! Boston got hit hard, and early, and Tufts is one of the premier medical centers in this very competitive area. The pandemic is nowhere near over, but with luck & caution we might be bending the curve…



*Not* good news:

Experts say recent changes could hurt the United States' ability to see the beginning of a new COVID-19 wave. Those changes include how Americans are getting tests and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting for variants. https://t.co/XSAO4M6fY9

U.S. Covid funding has run out just as an #omicron subvariant is spreading across Europe & Asia. The White House is now pressing Congress for more Covid money https://t.co/CWjn52y9BW pic.twitter.com/Z5qBbISxlM

Note from a pediatrician:

PSA: Please test for COVID if you are having gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain. I am seeing a huge increase in these symptoms (sometimes without any upper respiratory symptoms). 😷💉Spread the word🙏.



Lots of coronavirus victims, and some doctors, chipping in to agree! Suspect it’s particularly important to be aware of this with children…

Found in December: A CDC coronavirus surveillance program at airports detected the 1st known case of the highly contagious #omicron subvariant BA.2 in December. The surveillance program tests travelers arriving from abroad https://t.co/zSFhktZskR

A surge of Covid cases across China, driven by the Omicron variant, is straining hospitals and prompting lockdowns of neighborhoods in Shanghai, where many residents are expressing dismay over China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. https://t.co/9zYdRFBPnU

'Perfect storm:' Europe's dramatic rise in #coronavirus cases is occurring just as an #omicron subvariant has become prevalent and governments ditched masks & distancing recommendations https://t.co/Af7gVK3SLI

A scathing review has been released evaluating the "failures" of the policies that guided Sweden's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/zUCdXDlr1W

… Into Year Three of the pandemic, new research shows there is no longer any question of whether Covid has spread widely in Africa. It has.

Studies that tested blood samples for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the virus that causes Covid, show that about two-thirds of the population in most sub-Saharan countries do indeed have those antibodies. Since only 14 percent of the population has received any kind of Covid vaccination, the antibodies are overwhelmingly from infection.

A new W.H.O.-led analysis, not yet peer-reviewed, synthesized surveys from across the continent and found that 65 percent of Africans had been infected by the third quarter of 2021, higher than the rate in many parts of the world. Just 4 percent of Africans had been vaccinated when these data were gathered.

So the virus is in Africa. Is it killing fewer people?…

Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, who is on the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid task force and who was part of the research team tracking excess deaths in South Africa, believes the death toll continentwide is probably consistent with that of his country. There is simply no reason that Gambians or Ethiopians would be less vulnerable to Covid than South Africans, he said.

But he also said it was clear that large numbers of people were not turning up in the hospital with respiratory distress. The young population is clearly a key factor, he said, while some older people who die of strokes and other Covid-induced causes are not being identified as coronavirus deaths. Many are not making it to the hospital at all, and their deaths are not registered. But others are not falling ill at rates seen elsewhere, and that’s a mystery that needs unraveling…

Some organizations working on the Covid vaccination effort say the lower rates of illness and death should be driving a rethinking of policy. John Johnson, vaccination adviser for Doctors Without Borders, said that vaccinating 70 percent of Africans made sense a year ago when it seemed like vaccines might provide long-term immunity and make it possible to end Covid-19 transmission. But now that it’s clear that protection wanes, collective immunity no longer looks achievable. And so an immunization strategy that focuses on protecting just the most vulnerable would arguably be a better use of resources in a place such as Sierra Leone…

Other experts cautioned that the virus remained an unpredictable foe and that scaling back efforts to vaccinate sub-Saharan Africans could yet lead to tragedy.

“We can’t get complacent and assume Africa can’t go the way of India,” Dr. Jha said.

A new variant as infectious as Omicron but more lethal than Delta could yet emerge, he warned, leaving Africans vulnerable unless vaccination rates increased significantly.

“We should really avoid the hubris that all Africa is safe,” he said.