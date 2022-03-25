Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, March 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, March 24-25

Here’s hoping this is the beginning of a new wave! Boston got hit hard, and early, and Tufts is one of the premier medical centers in this very competitive area. The pandemic is nowhere near over, but with luck & caution we might be bending the curve…

*Not* good news:

Note from a pediatrician:


Lots of coronavirus victims, and some doctors, chipping in to agree! Suspect it’s particularly important to be aware of this with children…

Glass half full!

Glass half empty!

Into Year Three of the pandemic, new research shows there is no longer any question of whether Covid has spread widely in Africa. It has.

Studies that tested blood samples for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the virus that causes Covid, show that about two-thirds of the population in most sub-Saharan countries do indeed have those antibodies. Since only 14 percent of the population has received any kind of Covid vaccination, the antibodies are overwhelmingly from infection.

A new W.H.O.-led analysis, not yet peer-reviewed, synthesized surveys from across the continent and found that 65 percent of Africans had been infected by the third quarter of 2021, higher than the rate in many parts of the world. Just 4 percent of Africans had been vaccinated when these data were gathered.

So the virus is in Africa. Is it killing fewer people?…

Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, who is on the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid task force and who was part of the research team tracking excess deaths in South Africa, believes the death toll continentwide is probably consistent with that of his country. There is simply no reason that Gambians or Ethiopians would be less vulnerable to Covid than South Africans, he said.

But he also said it was clear that large numbers of people were not turning up in the hospital with respiratory distress. The young population is clearly a key factor, he said, while some older people who die of strokes and other Covid-induced causes are not being identified as coronavirus deaths. Many are not making it to the hospital at all, and their deaths are not registered. But others are not falling ill at rates seen elsewhere, and that’s a mystery that needs unraveling…

Some organizations working on the Covid vaccination effort say the lower rates of illness and death should be driving a rethinking of policy. John Johnson, vaccination adviser for Doctors Without Borders, said that vaccinating 70 percent of Africans made sense a year ago when it seemed like vaccines might provide long-term immunity and make it possible to end Covid-19 transmission. But now that it’s clear that protection wanes, collective immunity no longer looks achievable. And so an immunization strategy that focuses on protecting just the most vulnerable would arguably be a better use of resources in a place such as Sierra Leone…

Other experts cautioned that the virus remained an unpredictable foe and that scaling back efforts to vaccinate sub-Saharan Africans could yet lead to tragedy.

“We can’t get complacent and assume Africa can’t go the way of India,” Dr. Jha said.

A new variant as infectious as Omicron but more lethal than Delta could yet emerge, he warned, leaving Africans vulnerable unless vaccination rates increased significantly.

“We should really avoid the hubris that all Africa is safe,” he said.

Unvaccinated people who recover from an omicron coronavirus variant infection are left with paltry levels of neutralizing antibodies against omicron. They also have almost no neutralizing antibodies against any of five other coronavirus variants, including delta. People who were vaccinated before getting an omicron infection, however, have strong protection against all five variants, and they have some of the highest levels of neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

That’s all according to a new study surveying neutralizing antibody profiles in people who have all recovered from an omicron infection, with or without pre-existing immunity. The study was published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine by a team of Austrian researchers. The researchers were led by virologist Janine Kimpel of the Medical University of Innsbruck.

Overall, the findings highlight that omicron is “an extremely potent immune-escape variant that shows little cross-reactivity with the earlier variants,” the authors conclude. As such, unvaccinated people who recovered from an omicron infection might not have protection from other variants. “For full protection, vaccination is warranted,” they conclude…

Stay cautious, New Yorkers…
Manhattan Borough President:
      New Deal democrat

      US cases declined to a new Omicron low of 29,300. This is 2500 lower than one week ago. Deaths also declined to a new low of 833, a 2/3’s decline from their Omicron peak. Cases were down 2/3’s from their peak 6.5 weeks ago, so the decline in deaths is much more attenuated than that in cases.

      The best US region is the Midwest, with cases essentially flat at 6 infections per 100,000, followed by the South, declining slightly to 8.5 cases, and both the Northeast, now rising, and the West, declining, and both at 10.5.

      KY has the worst outbreak, rising sharply to 58.5 cases per 100,000, followed by AK at 28, and VT at 22. Every other State is below 20. The bottom 10 States are between 1.5 (NE) and 4.5 (WY).

      Checking on Europe’s BA.2 outbreak, the UK has been flat for the past week (excluding its data dump 4 days ago), Greece is declining slightly, Germany is declining sharply, Italy has stopped rising in the past few days and appears to be at peak now, while France is still rising considerably. I see no reason to change my view that BA.2 waves, where they occur, typically only are lasting 3 weeks before they peak. Their amplitudes are varied, but even in those with the worst rises, a 100% increase has been about the peak, and a 50% rise seems to be closer to the middle of the range.

      I suspect the US will have an increase to about 40,000-45,000 cases per day in the next few weeks, followed by an equally quick decline. That NJ and NY have only increased from roughly 10 to 12 cases per 100,000 in the past 10 days is encouraging in that regard.

      Tony Jay

      UK figures for yesterday.

      98, 204 new cases (up 8487 on this time last week)

      16, 975 hospitalised cases (up 2600 from last week)

      165 Covid deaths (up 27 on this time last week)

      So the trend is up, and this is with all protections being dumped and people being put off testing by difficulties in supply and the whole pointlessness of actually recording a positive test in an environment where employers are encouraged to treat it as just like any other bug.

      Also, on Tuesday night (the 2 year anniversary of the first Lockdown announcement) my 9 year old tested positive, and this morning my girlfriend did the same. Both for the first time, both of them feel like crap.

      Once again, thank you Sasha Flobalobalov for singlehandedly defeating Covid and making all of your anti-vax backbenchers so happy the supply of Partygate leaks suddenly dried up.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      A Louisiana man who funneled students’ financial aid funds to his own bank accounts and falsified business records to get a COVID-19 relief loan has been convicted on several counts of fraud and money laundering.

      Elliot Sterling, a 33-year-old from Baton Rouge, was unanimously convicted by a federal jury after an eight-day trial, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. said Tuesday in a news release.

      The charges included five counts of wire fraud connected with a scheme to take money from the Department of Education federal student aid program and another two counts related to defrauding a Small Business Administration loan program designed to help businesses during the pandemic.

      Sterling was also convicted of six counts of money laundering involving the proceeds of the two wire fraud plans, as well as two counts of financial aid fraud. The jury ordered him to forfeit about $422,600 in proceeds that the FBI seized.

      Gathe said Sterling faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count, 10 years per money laundering count and five years per financial aid fraud account on top of fines, restitution and supervised release. Source

      New Deal democrat

      About that “perfect storm” in Europe as tweeted by Delthia Ricks: In mid-December as Omicron first hit, the EU averaged 244,000 cases. At its BA.1 peak in late January, there were 1,270,000 cases. This declined to 450,000 three weeks ago, then rose to 660,000 three days ago, and is now 635,000, probably post-BA.2 peak.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Yeah, me too.

      It just grates that two years of being super careful (my girlfriend works in a special school with tons of vulnerable kids) are being tossed down the u-bend because Fatfuck needed to get a swathe of his nuttiest MPs and donor caste back onside, and the oh so independent British Media just… let him.

      NotMax

      The shifting phantom of normalcy.

      An extra-contagious version of the omicron variant that is fueling COVID-19 surges in parts of Europe and Asia has been found in the wastewater of some Oregon communities.

      The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon State University collected samples from more than 40 wastewater plants statewide, providing officials with measures of how much virus is in a community and the particular variants of the virus. Based on the collection in early March the omicron subvariant has been found in at least four communities

      But Dr. Melissa Sutton, the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director for respiratory viral diseases, said the findings don’t guarantee another severe surge. Sutton, who is working with Oregon State University analysts, pointed to existing immunity among Oregonians due to vaccinations or from infections during the recent omicron surge. Source

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/24 Mainland China reported 1,301 new domestic confirmed (121 previously asymptomatic), 3,489 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 3 domestic suspect cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 3 at Zhongtang Township & 2 each at Liaobu & Gaobu Townships, all found during regular screenings at their workplaces. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 5 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic).

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases (12 at Fangchenggang, 2 each at Guigang & Qinzhou, & 1 at Chongzuo). 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed (34 at Fangchenggang, 3 each at Baise & Nanning, 19 at Qinzhou, & 1 each at Chongzuo & Guilin) & 253 active domestic asymptomatic cases (79 at Fangchenggang, 6 at Baise, 70 at Chongzuo, 83 at Qinzhou, 5 at Liuzhou, 4 at Beihai, 3 at Guilin, 2 at Guigang, & 1 at Nanning) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk. 5 sites at Qinzhou are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Changsha, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks. 2 zones at Huaihua are currently at Medium Risk, as are 4 sites at Changsha & 1 zone at Shaoyang.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 30 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Hohhot there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 22 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Tongliao there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all mild) & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed (at Manzhouli in Hulun) case remaining. 

      Tianjin Municipality reported 25 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 23 mild & 2 moderate) & 42 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 61 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in areas under movement control. 36 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 369 active domestic confirmed & 158 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 7 sites are currently at High Risk. 11 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 140 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 839 active domestic confirmed cases & 2,387 active asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the administrative divisions in the province provide data on recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Qingdao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, mild) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 448 active domestic confirmed & 323 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed & 419 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Dezhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 66 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 30 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 10 new domestic confirmed (15 mild & 1 moderate) & 124 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 sites are currently at High Risk. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 32 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yantai reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (at Jinan) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Linyi & 1 at Liaocheng) cases. The cases at Yantai & Liaocheng are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, & the cases are Jinan are airport staff working w/ overseas arrivals (found via regular screening).

      At Shanxi Province 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining in the province (at Jinzhong).

      Hebei Province reported 24 new domestic confirmed & 288 domestic asymptomatic cases. 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 344 active domestic confirmed & 2,952 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 23 new domestic confirmed & 229 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Tangshan reported 59 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 shopping center has been elevated to High Risk.
      • Cangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), at Dingzhou, a traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere, passing through.

      Liaoning Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 180 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 458 active domestic confirmed & 1,093 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Shenyang reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 95 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 87 of the 97 new domestic positive cases are traced contacts under centralized quarantine or residents in areas under movement control, & 10 from mass community screening. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 2 new domestic confirmed & 31 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 42 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, both mild) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 business is currently at High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Huludao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, mild) case. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Liaoyang) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Liaoyang & Jinzhou) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 23 new domestic confirmed (37 mild & 6 moderate) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 232 active domestic confirmed & 241 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 23 new domestic confirmed (37 mild & 6 moderate) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 226 active domestic confirmed & 219 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 village are currently High Risk. 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 6 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed (at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang) & 22 active domestic asymptomatic (21 at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang & 1 at Heihe) cases remaining.

      Jilin Province reported 1,110 new domestic confirmed (91 previously asymptomatic, 1,099 mild & 11 moderate) & 900 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 349 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 102 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. As the province does not consistently break down recoveries by confirmed & asymptomatic cases or by jurisdictions, I can no longer track the count of active case counts in the different jurisdictions.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 17 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 74 active domestic confirmed 55 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 528 new domestic confirmed (23 previously asymptomatic, 519 mild & 9 moderate) & 608 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 158 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 94 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. 3 sites are currently at High Risk. 56 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 576 new domestic confirmed (68 previously asymptomatic, 574 mild & 2 moderate) & 290 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 174 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. 127 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Siping reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all mild) cases. There currently are 152 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village & 1 community are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 29 new domestic confirmed, 1,580 new domestic asymptomatic cases & 3 new domestic suspect cases, 1,467 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 25 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 200 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 199 active domestic confirmed & 6,550 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 18 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all mild) cases. 34 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 280 active domestic confirmed & 2 active asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 1 village remains at High Risk. 9 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an did not report any new domestic positive. 2 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound at Tongchuan is currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Tongchuan are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate, 1 each at Wuhan & Shiyan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 403 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the jurisdictions in the province track recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Lianyungang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed & 40 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 79 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & a truck driver frequently traveling to Shanghai.
      • Changzhou reported 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 10 sites are currently at High Risk. 15 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (2 mild & 3 moderate) & 101 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Nantong & 1 at Yancheng). The cases at Nantong are all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, & the case at Yancheng arrived from Shanghai on 3/23. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild, at Wuhu) & 24 new domestic asymptomatic (19 at Tongling, 2 each at Hefei & Wuhu, & 1 at Anqing) cases. 16 of the cases at Tongling are tracked close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in areas under movement control, the cases at Wuhu are a family of 3 arriving from elsewhere. 1 of the cases at Hefei recently arriving from elsewhere on 3/23, & the other is an ambulance driver found via regular screening. The case at Anqing is a traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 7 active confirmed (2 at Ma’anshan, 1 at Wuhu, & 4 at Tongling) & 122 active domestic asymptomatic (30 at Ma’anshan, 8 at Haozhou, 4 at Suzhou, 69 at Tongling, 3 each at Anqing & Hefei, 2 each at Wuhu & Bengbu, & 1 at Chuzhou) cases in the province. 3 sites at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported versus domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases in  the province.

      • Jiaxing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic).
      • Quzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, the new domestic positive case is a traced traced close contact under centralized quarantine.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), at Hangzhou.

      Gansu Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 29 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 177 active domestic confirmed & 291 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed& 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 16 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 164 active domestic confirmed & 233 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently High Risk. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Baiyin 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed & 29 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Tianshui & 1 at Linxia Prefecture) cases. 2 of the cases at Tianshui are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 1 from community screening, the case at Linxia is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Longnan) & 29 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Linxia Prefecture & 25 at Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 17 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 153 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 1,078 active domestic confirmed & 1,019 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Quanzhou reported 17 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 151 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 sites are currently at High Risk. 33 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Putian did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 60 active domestic confirmed (57 mild & 3 moderate) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. A middle school is currently at High Risk. 51 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Zhangzhou & Fuzhou) cases, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 6 domestic confirmed case recovered. 2 sites at Zhangzhou are currently at High Risk. 4 sites at Zhangzhou & 3 at Xiamen are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Guizhou Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Qiandongnan Prefecture, a person returning from Shanghai on 3/16, head tested negative on 3/17, 3/19 & 3/21. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed (8 at Zunyi & 1 at Qiandongnan Prefecture) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic (all at Zunyi) cases in the city.

      Jiangxi Province reported 23 new domestic confirmed (15 previously asymptomatic, 9 mild & 3 moderate) & 61 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 43 active domestic confirmed & 266 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Nanchang reported 20 new domestic confirmed (15 previously asymptomatic, 18 mild & 2 moderate) & 56 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 36 are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 22 via screening of residents in areas under movement control, & 3 via community screening. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 59 active domestic confirmed & 212 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all mild, all at Jiujiang) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases (3 at Yichun & 1 each at Jiujiang & Shangrao), all traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation (at Fuzhou).

      Henan Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 4 at Zhoukou, 3 at Luohe, 2 at Jiaozuo & 1 at Kaifeng) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases (5 each at Jiaozuo & Zhoukou & 1 each at Anyang & Luohe). All of the new domestic positive cases reported by Zhoukou, Jiaozuo & Anyang are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The cluster at Luohe is a person traveling frequently to Zhoukou, as well as close contacts. The new domestic positive case reported by Kaifeng recently arrived from Changchun in Jilin. There currently are 42 active domestic confirmed & 30 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks. 7 sites at Puyang, as well as 2 at Zhoukou & 13 at Jiaozuo, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently is 50 active domestic confirmed & 14 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered & 23 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 373 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive case. 2 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 13 new asymptomatic cases, 13 at Ruili & 2 at Longchuan County, 2 via screening of residents in areas under lock down, 12 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 via regular screening of response workers in “closed loops”. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Hekou County at Honghe Prefecture did not report any new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 zone is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/24, Mainland China reported 65 new imported confirmed cases (11 previously asymptomatic, 3 in Guangdong), 133 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 22 confirmed & 24 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Qinzhou in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, coming from Vietnam
      • Shanghai Municipality – 12 confirmed cases, 7 coming from Hong Kong, 2 from the US & 1 each from Taiwan, Switzerland & the UK (via Helsinki); 5 symptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Hong Kong, Japan, Brazil (via Zürich), Spain & the UK (via Zürich); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed & 17 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 coming from South Korea & 1 each from Japan & the Solomon Islands; 16 asymptomatic cases, 8 coming from the Solomon Islands, 2 from Iraq & 1 each Bahrain (via Kuwait City), Bangladesh, Laos, Singapore, Nigeria & the US
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Singapore; 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from South Korea; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic), 3 coming from Hong Kong, 2 from Ukraine & 1 from Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 22 asymptomatic cases, 9 from Hong Kong, 7 coming from Algeria, 4 from Ukraine (via Bucharest) & 1 each from Singapore & the UK (via Singapore)
      • Beijing Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, all coming from Hong Kong; 4 symptomatic cases, no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 3 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from South Korea
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Russia
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) –  3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic); 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from the UK & 1 each from Ireland, Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt & the DRC
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, all coming from South Korea
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the Philippines
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Laos, via land border crossing

      Overall in Mainland China, 725 confirmed cases recovered (183 imported), 507 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (165 imported) & 132 were reclassified as confirmed cases (11 imported), & 21,923 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 26,892 active confirmed cases in the country (1,182 imported), 50 in serious condition (1 imported), 27,046 active asymptomatic cases (1,455 imported), 16 suspect cases (13 imported). 371,757 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/24, 3,243.599M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.429M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/25, Hong Kong reported 10,405 new positive cases, 4 imported & 10,401 domestic (4,574 via RT-PCR & 5,827 from rapid antigen tests), 162 deaths + 30 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/25, Taiwan reported 136 new positive cases, 122 imported & 14 domestic.

      danielx

      Dammit. Daughter unit has been undergoing bouts of cramps and diarrhea with no apparent cause. Covid as a proximate cause never occurred to me. Good to have a stash of test kits.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 24,316 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 4,079,242 cases. It also reported 64 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,664 deaths – 0.85% of the cumulative reported total, 0.90% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.91.

      139 confirmed cases are in ICU, 90 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 25,512 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,796,975 patients recovered – 93.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,922 clusters. 251 clusters are currently active; 6,671 clusters are now inactive.

      24,019 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 297 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 27,812 doses of vaccine on 24th March: 5,900 first doses, 1,680 second doses, and 20,232 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,607,824 doses administered: 27,449,858 first doses, 25,794,167 second doses, and 15,574,997 booster doses. 84.1% of the population have received their first dose, 79.0% their second dose, and 47.7% their booster dose.

