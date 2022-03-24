Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Everybody saw this coming.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This really is a full service blog.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

The revolution will be supervised.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“But what about the lurkers?”

I really should read my own blog.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

Infrastructure week. at last.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Update 30: The War Is a Month Old Today

War for Ukraine Update 30: The War Is a Month Old Today

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

(Save Mariupol by Oksana Drachkovska; found here)

The Russian reinvasion of Ukraine is a month old today.

Before we dive in, let’s do a little cleaning up. Ukraine is not accusing Russia of having taken 402,000 Ukrainians including 84,000 children to Russia. Rather, Ukraine’s parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova announced that the Russians have made that claim, but that at this time her office is unable to verify the Russian assertion. There has been repeated reporting that Russia is trying to and is actually funneling internally displaced Ukrainians into either Russian controlled portions of Ukraine or into Ukraine proper as the Ukrainians attempt to flee to safety. There has also been reporting regarding the Russian use of isolation facilities, think something along the lines of a cross between a torture dungeon and a black site, established in Russian controlled parts of Ukraine. I referenced some of that about two weeks ago, specifically Christopher Miller’s reporting on the subject. Right now all we know is the Russians are relocating Ukrainians to Russian controlled areas or Russia proper, what we don’t know yet are the actual numbers. I’ve looked at a dozen different pieces of reporting on this today and all of them, other than The Kyiv Independent‘s that I linked to above, botched the story in how they framed it.

Earlier today NATO held a senior leader’s meeting. Here is the video of President Zelenskyy’s remarks to them:

This morning The NY Times published an op-ed by Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minster of Estonia.

TALLINN, Estonia — To anyone who lived under Soviet occupation, reports from Ukraine replay scenes we thought we would never see again. The bombing of civilians and the wanton destruction of buildings recall the carnage unleashed on the European continent by Hitler and Stalin. In Mariupol, a port city subjected to a brutal, horrifying siege, residents are reportedly being deported to faraway places in Russia where an uncertain fate awaits them.

My family knows what that’s like. My mother was only a 6-month-old baby when, in 1949, the Soviets deported her, together with her mother and grandmother, to Siberia. My grandfather was sent to a Siberian prison camp. They were lucky to survive and return to Estonia, but many didn’t. Today the Kremlin is reviving techniques of sheer barbarity. Those who have escaped Mariupol describe it as hell on earth.

To put an end to these horrors, the most optimistic observers have put their hope in a peace deal. But peace is not going to break out tomorrow. We must face up to the fact that the Kremlin’s idea of European and global security is completely at odds with that of the free world. And Vladimir Putin is willing to kill and repress en masse for the sake of it.

At NATO, our focus should be simple: Mr. Putin cannot win this war. He cannot even think he has won, or his appetite will grow. We need to demonstrate the will and commit resources to defend NATO territory. To check Russia’s aggression, we need to put in place a long-term policy of smart containment.

First, we must help Ukraine in every possible way. The people of Ukraine have not tired, and neither can we. True, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has galvanized us into action. Allies and partners have made decisions with remarkable determination and unity. But now is the time to go the extra mile.

Ukrainian soldiers are able fighters, but they need weapons and matériel, including longer-range air defense assets and anti-tank missiles to better protect their skies. Defensive military aid must be our top priority, and we must commit ourselves to it for the long haul.

In Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people, we have provided Ukraine with close to $250 million worth of assistance so far. Much of that is military, but it extends to ambulances, blankets and baby food. The free world should redouble its efforts to support the people of Ukraine however possible — through the delivery of arms, food and daily essentials.

Much, much more at the link.

More after the jump!

Similar to Prime Minister Kallas’s thoughts in the Times, Nataliya Gumenyuk, a Ukrainian author and journalist, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post.

KYIV, Ukraine — The Russians have asked Ukrainian forces to surrender Mariupol. The Ukrainians have refused.

I can easily imagine that some observers in the outside world might find that bewildering. The Russians have shelled the city into a smoking wreck, targeting residential areas. First, the airstrikes destroyed power stations, so there’s no more electricity. Then the biggest supermarkets were obliterated, so there’s no food. After another deliberate attack, the firefighters no longer had vehicles, leaving them struggling to put out fires and rescue survivors.

Nothing could show more clearly how Russia aims to continue this war. If Vladimir Putin’s troops don’t win battles with the Ukrainian military, they’ll attack civilians, pressuring the government to surrender. In Mariupol right now, an estimated 300,000 people are effectively being held hostage by the Russian troops who have encircled the city.

Those watching from afar struggle to understand how Ukrainians should respond. I’ve been getting calls from analysts in Paris and London, asking me why we don’t simply give up Mariupol. They’re also asking me how Russians and Ukrainians can arrive at a deal to end the war. Surely, the reasoning goes, anything must be better than enduring such slaughter.

But we don’t see airstrikes on maternity hospitals and bomb shelters where kids and women hide as invitations to negotiate. We see them as demonstrations of what the Kremlin will do to Ukrainians if it can. It’s not about pride. It’s about survival. We have no choice but to win. If we lose, we know what awaits us.

Much, much more at the link.

Mariupol:

Here’s a thread with pictures from Kharkiv. I’m posting the entire thread because of the images.

Apparently Putin strong armed Pavel Fuks, a Ukrainian oligarch who is Jewish, into financing a scheme to paint NAZI graffiti in Ukraine to provide agitprop to justify Putin’s reinvasion.

In the months before Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, an oligarch with Russian ties allegedly paid for locals to paint swastikas around Kharkiv, sources say. The effort, according to the sources, was part of a false flag operation to exaggerate Ukraine’s Nazi presence at a time when Putin was using it as a pretext for war.

The alleged plot, according to multiple sources, involved Pavel Fuks, a real estate, banking, and oil magnate who, the sources claim, was co-opted by Russian security forces to participate. Through intermediaries, Fuks allegedly offered between $500 and $1,500 for street level criminals to vandalize city streets with pro-Nazi graffiti in December, January, and February.

The accounts of Fuks’ alleged efforts to stir up animosity in Ukraine is derived from multiple sources, including U.S. intelligence reporting. Rolling Stone spoke to an Ukrainian who says he confronted Fuks twice about the alleged swastika plot. Another account of the plot was relayed to the U.S. government in recent weeks by a U.S. informant with high-level business and government contacts in Ukraine. A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed that the allegations about Fuks’ activities had been received and distributed for analysis throughout the U.S. intelligence community. Finally, Rolling Stone spoke to four other sources who spoke on condition of anonymity and confirmed they heard about Fuks’ alleged role in a plot to paint swastikas independently of one another.

Oleg Plyush, a former top Ukrainian kickboxer who says he’s a friend of Fuks and spoke to him about the swastika plot, tells Rolling Stone he learned about the scheme from an intermediary involved with finding people to carry out the vandalism. According to Plyush’s account, when confronted about the scheme, Fuks claimed that “he had no choice” and that it was his “assignment” — mandatory if he wanted to stay in business in the region.

Fuks is Jewish and a major contributor to a holocaust memorial in Kiev, and there’s no reason to believe he would pay for swastikas out of antisemitism. Instead, if confirmed, the plot suggests there was at least one deliberate attempt by the Russian security state to manufacture evidence to exaggerate the sway of Nazism in Ukraine. In the run-up to the invasion and after, Putin claimed Ukraine had fallen under Nazi control and that the invasion was necessary to liberate the country — a claim broadly dismissed internationally but that, with the help of state-run media, seems to have taken hold among many Russians.

Much more at the link.

Newlines Magazine broke an interesting and important story on how Russian backed and financed hard right and neo-nationalist parties, politicians, and activists in Europe are closely coordinating their messaging with the Kremlin.

ast November, during Matteo’s working visit to Moscow, my boss arranged a private meeting with him, renting a room on the same floor of the Lotte Hotel to prevent the Western press from catching wind of the meeting.

So wrote Mikhail Yakushev, a Russian national, in a Microsoft Word document he emailed to himself on June 18, 2019. Yakushev is the director of Tsargrad, an organization in Russia that describes itself as a group of companies whose mission is “the revival of the greatness of the Russian Empire.”

“Matteo” referred to Matteo Salvini, the former Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister and current leader of the League, Italy’s nationalist and anti-migrant party. Now a senator in Italy’s upper chamber of Parliament, Salvini has been an avowed admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom in 2019 he labeled “the best statesman currently on earth.”

The documents and digital correspondence, obtained by New Lines from the London-based Dossier Center, in collaboration with Estonian news outlet Delfi, Italian magazine l’Espresso, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and German public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk, offer documentary evidence of just how much a major European party known for its racist and xenophobic politics has relied on financing and strategic political support from a key proxy and influence peddler of the Kremlin.

As Moscow rounds out its first month of an illicit war in Ukraine undertaken on a flimsy pretext of “de-Nazification,” these communications show it is thoroughly aligned with a host of extremist right-wing politicians and activists throughout Europe who come far closer to satisfying the definition of fascism than does the embattled government in Kyiv.

Yakushev’s boss and the chairperson of the Tsargrad group of companies is Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian politician and business owner more commonly known as the “Orthodox oligarch” for his outward religiosity. Malofeev has been sanctioned by the EU and the U.S. for his involvement in the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukrainian control in 2014. Ukraine has accused him of financing illegal pro-Russian paramilitary groups.

In the document Yakushev sent himself, he expressed concern that the “situation had drastically deteriorated” and “now we cannot continue to have contact with Matteo.” According to the document, the contact between Salvini and Tsargrad had been Salvini’s adviser Gianluca Savoini, who had “lost his free access to his boss.”

In February, the Italian magazine l’Espresso published an investigation in which it revealed Savoini’s secret negotiations in Moscow with an apparent aim to acquire millions of euros’ worth of covert funding to the League ahead of the EU parliamentary elections in 2019.

As a result of that exposé, Yakushev’s document noted that Savoini was “under the watchful eye of the local [Italian] security services.” He pondered how to get in contact with Salvini, whom he always referred to by his first name, “so that he can allocate a reliable person to contact us, with whom we can communicate in Russia or anywhere in Europe.”

The same document described a plan to hold a convention in the fall of 2019 at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg. The leaders of the European Parliament’s freshly created Identity and Democracy faction, uniting its far-right political parties, would be invited to attend. The meeting would be covered by the international press.

The event never took place.

I can’t possibly imagine something like that happening in the US…

Much, much, much more at the link.

Israel still looking out for Vladimir Putin’s best interests!

KYIV, Ukraine — The Israeli government rejected requests from Ukraine and Estonia in recent years to purchase and use Pegasus — the powerful spyware tool — to hack Russian mobile phone numbers, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Israel feared that selling the cyberweapon to adversaries of Russia would damage Israel’s relationship with the Kremlin, they said.

Both Ukraine and Estonia had hoped to buy Pegasus to gain access to Russian phones, presumably as part of intelligence operations targeting their increasingly menacing neighbor in the years before Russia carried out its invasion of Ukraine.

But Israel’s Ministry of Defense refused to grant licenses to NSO Group, the company that makes Pegasus, to sell to Estonia and Ukraine if the goal of those nations was to use the weapon against Russia. The decisions came after years of Israel providing licenses to foreign governments that used the spyware as a tool of domestic repression.

In the case of Ukraine, the requests for Pegasus go back several years. Since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, the country has increasingly seen itself as a direct target of Russian aggression and espionage. Ukrainian officials have sought Israeli defense equipment to counter the Russian threat, but Israel has imposed a near-total embargo on selling weapons, including Pegasus, to Ukraine.

More at the link.

With the exception of the Turks and the Qataris, all of our Middle Eastern allies and/or clients – the Israelis, the Saudis, the Emiratis – have been somewhere between useless and actually working against us in regard to dealing with Russia’s reinvasion of Ukraine. In the case of Saudi, it is because MBS and Jared are conspiring.

Several days prior to Biden and King Salman’s call, Jared Kushner traveled to the Middle East, meeting with MBS and other top Saudi officials, including the CEO of Aramco, at the state oil company’s headquarters in Dhahran. It is not known what they discussed. Asked about the purpose of the meetings, neither Kushner nor his firm, Kushner Companies, responded to requests for comment.

I can’t possibly imagine what Jared, MBS, and the CEO of Aramco might possibly have been disucssing back in January.

Here’s another excellent thread explaining why sanctions and economic measures will not have the effects we need them to:

  • Take Putin’s unexpected announcement that EU countries will now have to pay for natural gas shipments in rubles, not euros. That move, plus a Russian-directed shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline (1 mln/bpd), are pushing oil prices back to the $120 level today. 2/x
  • Germany’s Olaf Scholz announced in a speech today that Europe should not impose sanctions on Russian oil/gas, raising the spectre of massive job losses and a Europe-wide recession. reuters.com/world/europe/e3/x
  • Just as Biden lands in Europe, Moscow is trying to damage some of the much-touted Western unity over how to punish the Kremlin under pressure. It’s probably a manageable challenge for US and Germany policymakers but hardly desirable under the circumstances. 4/x
  • The bigger question for Biden, Scholz, et al is how to manage this crisis over the long-term and to deal with the limitations of the West’s toolkit. What if Putin refuses to slow down his devastating attacks on major cities across Ukraine and kills huge number of civilians? 5/x
  • Yet Western leaders are being stampeded by public anger. Every single day they are being forced to “do something” to hurt Putin. Their main response is to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia. The White House and the EU will highlight that during Biden’s trip. 6/x
  • But money is always fungible (esp if you’re in the oil/gas business!), and there is a big timing mismatch between the imposition of sanctions and the impact on the Kremlin. How long will it take to starve the Russian war machine? 7/x
  • In short, the West is entering a pain contest with Vladimir Putin. Can Joe Biden tolerate an uninterrupted spike in energy prices and the pass-through to inflation from other disruptions in global commodities markets and supply chains? 8/x
  • The moral imperative to support Ukraine in their defense against a Russian invasion is 100% unquestionable. Yet Ukraine’s remarkable s/t successes on the battlefield may not immediately impact Kremlin decision making about how much punishment Russia is willing to absorb. 9/x
  • Does Putin get accurate information from his generals? Does he even trust it? Impossible to say. But what we know for sure is that Putin has routinely used escalation in such situations to upend his opponents’ best-laid plans. No reason to doubt that that’s changed. END

Your daily bayraktar!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Carlo Graziani
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Kent
  • Martin
  • Medicine Man
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Sally
  • sanjeevs
  • sdhays
  • The Castle
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Martin

      I’ll add that the sanctions aren’t really designed to stop Putin in Ukraine. Biden was really clear about this today. It’s about long term isolation of Russia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: Biden was really clear about that.  He said something like “You’ve got that wrong” and then proceeded to explain that the sanctions weren’t intended to stop Putin from declaring war on Ukraine.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      CNN reporting that Ukraine has asked the US for 500 Javelins and Stingers per day. Not sure how long we could keep that up for, but probably could for a month or two.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Medicine Man: The Ukrainians are clearly on the counteroffensive in that area. It is unclear whether it is just pressing the attack on what they’ve been doing or they’re actually trying to encircle and reduce the Russian forces in the area. I’ve also seen a single report that the Ukrainians began a counteroffensive in the south this morning. There’s a lot going on, but not all of it is clear yet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin@WaterGirl: Given that we didn’t start putting them in place until after the reinvasion, it is clear they couldn’t be deterrent and preventive. The real problem is if they won’t inflict enough pain on Putin directly and on him indirectly by targeting everyone from oligarchs to siloviki to their families to everyday Russians, then they’re not helping the Ukrainians. And if they’re not helping the Ukrainians, then they’re not a feasible, acceptable, and suitable response to Putin’s reinvasion of Ukraine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: I seem to remember reading that the normal production pace for Javelin is around six or seven thousand per year. No idea what the stockpile usually is, but presumably several years worth of production. Still, 500 per day will eat through that pretty fast.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Carlo Graziani

      I have a feeling things are coming to a head soon. I would say the timescale is set by how long the Russian army in Ukraine can keep from collapsing and being carved up. That’s how long the Russian military has to decide what to do about Putin.

      He’s almost certainly not accepting honest information about the progress of the war, because that would require him to reconstruct too much of his world-view, and he doesn’t have the kind of intellectual integrity that allows one to reject beliefs in the face of conflicting evidence, rather than the other way around. So the military probably has no way to persuade him to change course, and thus no way to avoid complete destruction. Unless they remove him.

      In the history of Russian leadership succession, putsch is the rule, rather than the exception. Stalin chased Trotsky off. Beria got a bullet in the brain in a Lubyanka prison cell. Kruschev “retired” Malenkov. Brezhnev conspired against Kruschev, and successfully retired him in turn. After a pause to let a few gerontocrats die in harness, Gorbachev restored the proud tradition by getting himself retired twice, once by a military-assisted  conservative coup (parts of the military actually playing both sides), then by Yeltsin’s coup-de-grace which brought down the Soviet Union. Yeltsin kept up form by putting down a coup, having the Army fire tank shells into the Duma building.

      So, there is plenty of perfectly valid constitutional precedent here. Just sayin’.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sally

      A lot of discussion in the previous thread about the transporting of Ukrainian citizens to Russia.  I saw footage of busloads of people who said they were paid cash and would be taken to comfortable and safe homes in Russia, near the border. This was both before the war started and during the first few days of the war, and from the “separatist” regions.  I then read, a few days later, that many of those people returned, and more wanted to return, because they realised they had been lied to.  They were quoted as saying they were particularly upset at the attempt to transport them to remote locations in Russia.  Many thought they were joining relatives in Russia, and some probably did.  Some, many, I don’t know, were already living under the influence of Russian propaganda and said they were afraid to go to western Ukraine as they were Russian speakers and would be unwelcome.  I thought I read it on BBC but I can’t find it now. There were also evacuations of Ukrainians from Donetsk by the separatists/rebels/green men by mid February.  These would be in addition to the people kidnapped from cities like Mariupol, and may be included in that 400,000.  But I don’t know any better than y’all.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Carlo Graziani

      @sdhays: I’m not entirely sure what “steps” he could take to prevent tanks from blowing down the Kremlin gates. He does not have a monopoly on conspiracy, especially in Russia.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Castle

      One month in, I have been surprised by many things.

      Maybe the biggest to me is how much anger at Russia there was in Ukraine, even in, and maybe especially in, Donbas, after the Russians invaded in 2014.  This despite the language and cultural connections eastern Ukraine had with Russia.

      After the invasion, apparently the occupied part of Ukraine was beset by criminal gangs who harassed, extorted, and murdered with near impunity.  And because the economy had collapsed after the invasion, there weren’t many legitimate ways to stay alive aside from being part of this unholy mess. A terror regime.

      The Ukrainians knew this, and certainly those living in Donbas knew this.  I did not.  I don’t know if this was a blind spot in Western reporting, or if I just didn’t register this. I had assumed that a large part of the population in eastern Ukraine was happy or at worst ambivalent about the Russians.  Quelle erreur!

      This must be a big reason why the Ukranians have fought so fiercely, even those in the east — they could see what would happen to the entire country if Russia succeeded, because it was playing out in Donbas already.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.