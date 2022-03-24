Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Busy, Busy, Busy

(N.B.: Justice Thomas remains incommunicado.)

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Media notelet.

      Short (six episodes) season of Dimension 404 streaming on Hulu.

      Put one part Twilight Zone, one part The Outer Limits, one part Black Mirror into a blender and frappé thoroughly.

      Apply liberally to the tip of the tongue and insert that organ firmly into cheek.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      It would be interesting if Biden ended up making an I’ll-advised side trip to Kyiv.

      Even better, a visit to Mariupol with a bunch of supplies and a couple of combat brigades for security.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      You know who you never hear about any more? Kirsten Gillibrand. I don’t think I’ve thought of her or heard her name in a year or more until she popped up in my awareness this morning (I feel as though I might have dreamed about her but not sure). To be honest, I had to Google her name to find out if she was still in the Senate. What happened? She used to be reasonably prominent.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      burnspbesq

      The unpleasantness between Elon and the SEC is heating up again. In Trumpian fashion, he’s trying to get out of an agreement he voluntarily entered into in 2018. His lawyer, who makes Sydney Powell look like a fucking legal genius by comparison, argued that the consent order infringes the poor guy’s freedom of speech. Commission lawyer correctly characterized that argument as “frivolous.”

      Dude, get a grip. Every time you open up your pie hole, the market value of publicly traded stock moves by tens of billions of dollars. Hell yes you’re accountable for the accuracy of your tweets.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Rubin at WaPo has good opinion piece on how shitty the Republican Senators are, but also asking why THE FUCKING CHAIR OF THE GODAMMNED COMMITTEE DIDN’T STEP IN TO STOP THE SHIT SHOW. Senator Durbin, while you were snoozing, a meteor hit the chamber. I guess he did wake up long enough to plaintively bleat some argle-bargle about “why can’t people follow the rules?” They fucking don’t follow the rules because you don’t enforce them. Idiot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Until this hearing, I hadn’t heard Booker mentioned for a while.  I think a lot of the 2020 candidates went back to focusing on their day jobs.

      Gilibrand was instrumental in recent legislation banning mandatory arbitration for sexual harassment cases, I believe. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn she also worked on VAWA authorization.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      KyivIndependent.com news feed:

      14:18

      external Reuters: US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion. Reuters reported citing anonymous sources that the announcement is “forthcoming.”

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      I didn’t watch any of it, but it sounds like the Republicans really beclowned themselves yesterday.  Judge Jackson would have been within her rights to get up and leave at the insults some of the Republicans directed at her, but she didn’t because she’s an adult. I get so impatient with the reporting on this where they act like the Republicans are arguing in good faith. I wish reporters would acknowledge that the reason for them acting this way is that they are intent on creating video clips for use on Fox News, Twitter, and right wing Web sites. They don’t really believe she’s soft on child porn, or any of that other crap. I think it was particularly odious that one of them asked her about Kavanaugh’s hearing, as if that has anything to do with her! It’s too bad she couldn’t say in response to a question like that “You can fuck right off with that question, I’m not answering it because it’s ludicrous.”

      Reply

