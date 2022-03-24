I took the ferry back to the city. This is another good way to get around if you’re visiting. The East River ferries run between the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn for $2.75 + transfer/trip. The Hudson River ferries run between Manhattan and NJ for $9 + free city bus/trip (not sure about a transfer).

Back to the ferry trip, behold the Hudson Yards $200 million art masterpiece the [shawarma-like] The Vessel (with the Empire State Building behind it). Granted, de gustibus and all that but, come on artist and architect people, make an effort and design something better and safer.