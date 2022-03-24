On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Here are some pictures from my recent trip to the far, far away land of Jersey City, NJ.
I took the Path train from the Oculus station, that architectural masterpiece that almost rivals the one at Hudson Yards. Almost.
If you visit the city, Path trains are a good way to get around. Clean, frequent departures, several lines – all the way to Newark – and you can use a MetroCard (not the monthly one, for some reason, only the regular one).
There is a caveat if you use the Jersey City line. Apparently, you are expected to be quite the sporty person. If the escalator breaks down, up 128 steps you go. (Yes, I counted them.) Better yet, take the train one stop back to the city and jump on a ferry to NJ.
This is Jersey City, or, rather, the sliver I saw since my building was near the waterfront. I did catch a glimpse of a tram behind the buildings, and a very nice promontory with ducks and a pair of swans. Worth a return trip to explore.
Southern tip of the city, with One WTC/Freedom Tower and a local seagull eying me with suspicion.
Not sure why I thought the city’s port was somewhat of a vanity project. Throw together a couple of ferries, a few yachts, and some reckless jet skiers and, viola, a Port! Turns out The Port of New York [and New Jersey] is the largest port on the East Coast, and the third largest in the nation. The More You Know…
I took the ferry back to the city. This is another good way to get around if you’re visiting. The East River ferries run between the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn for $2.75 + transfer/trip. The Hudson River ferries run between Manhattan and NJ for $9 + free city bus/trip (not sure about a transfer).
Back to the ferry trip, behold the Hudson Yards $200 million art masterpiece the [shawarma-like] The Vessel (with the Empire State Building behind it). Granted, de gustibus and all that but, come on artist and architect people, make an effort and design something better and safer.
Last, but not least, heliports are for the birds. Initially, I thought the gathered seagulls had suffered some type of industrial accident; a lot of them only had one foot. I was relieved once I noticed they were just resting. Why don’t they just sit down and rest both legs at the same time? I don’t know.
What I do know, because I was wandering and looked it up, is that seagulls can drink ocean water: The salt they take in is absorbed and moves through their blood stream into a pair of salt glands above their eyes. The densely salty fluid that results is excreted from the nostrils and runs down grooves in the bill.
January 2022/cellphone pics
