Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

Judge Brown Jackson won’t be testifying today, though she’ll be on the Hill later according to The Post. A panel from the American Bar Association will testify, and the committee will hear from witnesses, some called by Democrats and others by Republicans. Here’s the YouTube livestream:

The committee vote is scheduled for April 4.

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick writes that the judge was not only treated badly by Republicans (as expected) but that KBJ — and the fate of citizens’ rights under the FedSoc-captured SCOTUS more generally — were ill-served by Democrats on the committee:

Chairman Dick Durbin’s inability to control some of the most shocking bullying and abuse from Cruz, Graham, Tom Cotton, and Hawley left observers speechless. At some point, you need to just start gaveling. But there was also a pervasive sense of Democratic Senators’ almost chilling unwillingness to go to the mat for their nominee, who was being savaged by Cotton, who called her “not credible,” and Graham, who berated her with the claim that he was sparing her from being bullied like Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Take my word for this one thing: If you have been subject to abuse, bullying, and intimidation, what you really don’t need to hear from people in power is that they think you are “brave,” or that you’re modeling perseverance and grace. What you really want is for someone to stand beside you and take a punch—or throw one. Yet beyond a handful of such moments, and notably Booker’s final speech, virtually everything Democrats did felt insufficient to the moment. More than that it felt inexplicable.

What Republicans put Judge Jackson through today was appalling. The QAnon reddit smear was appalling, the relentless shouting that she should answer questions she had answered multiple times was appalling, the snide insinuations that maybe she wasn’t bothered by violent child pornography because she’s ok with it was appalling. To be subject to an all-out inquisition about not having clairvoyance about which sex offenders would reoffend by some of the very same people who invited and justified the January 6 attacks on the capitol beggared belief. And to intimate that this kind of insulting, sneering abuse had been leveled at Judge Barrett, as Graham did, was false to the point of ludicrous.

Still, it feels impossible not to lay some responsibility on the side that holds the gavel and let this happen. I don’t pretend to understand the strategic goals of elected Democrats. But if the objective was to just force this extraordinary woman through the human spanking machine in the hopes she would just survive, well, mission accomplished. But if there was any broader goal, I don’t know what it was…

I haven’t watched enough of the hearing to have an opinion on that take, though Lithwick is generally reliable, IMO. What do y’all think?

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      Bobby Thomson

      They just can’t shake the fantasy that “the public” will punish Republicans for behaving like holes, rather than failing to show up for the people who won’t defend their own.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      People were raising this in the morning thread. I haven’t been watching, so I can’t speak with authority. But my going-in presumption whenever I hear these types of arguments is misplaced responsibility because only Dems have agency.

      From what I can tell, the GOP made themselves look like assholes and fools, which can only help us. Right?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      Durbin is a decent man who’s just horrible at political infighting. His body language has shrieked of
      “I’m gonna lose, better get ready” for his decades in the Senate. In fairness to him, it’s obvious the Democrats made a joint decision that they can’t possibly offend Manchin or Sinema by conflict with the Republicans. Maybe they’re right, but it’s no so good convincing many voters, mostly their own, they’re a bunch of spineless, clueless weenies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      I’ve heard bits and pieces. She has done well and should be confirmed.

      That’s what matters.

      The rest is either inside-baseball, or Democrats-are-doing-it-rong, or … It will be forgotten in less than a month.

      I did like the explicit calling out of Cruz and others demanding the chance to get their 30 second video clip for Fox. That’s all this is about for the RWNJs.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I can’t believe we’re about to vote this wonderful woman to the Supreme Court and liberals are going to be depressed about the performance of Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt

      Chairman Dick Durbin’s inability to control some of the most shocking bullying and abuse from Cruz, Graham, Tom Cotton, and Hawley left observers speechless. At some point, you need to just start gaveling. But there was also a pervasive sense of Democratic Senators’ almost chilling unwillingness to go to the mat for their nominee

      Welcome to the party’s strategery for the 2022 midterms.

      Re: “only Dems have agency” – in this case, that’s LITERALLY true. Durbin has the gavel.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MJS

      @Baud:  I don’t think those things are mutually exclusive. I’ll be very happy when she gets confirmed, but I’ll be disappointed that Durbin allowed the Republicans to grandstand, by speaking over her, not allowing her to answer questions, and going beyond their allotted time. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that when we have control of the Senate, we use it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      TBH, I haven’t been watching because I can’t stand trolls like Lindsey, Turd Cruz, and KKKotton. I’m more interested in what’s going on in Ukraine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud:  Some people are overly attached to whining and complaining. The popularity of the Squad and BS shows that its not just the right that loves posturing and theatre over substantive accomplishments

      I for one thank my lucky stars everyday that the Ds are in charge of the Congress and the executive branch and are doing a great job under difficult circumstances.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: But my going-in presumption whenever I hear these types of arguments is misplaced responsibility because only Dems have agency.

      Like BC, I give Lithwick considerable benefit of the doubt, but reading that clip, I had the same reaction as you. One thing I remember from the Thomas hearings is that things got quite snarly between Biden and Specter, but I don’t remember Biden being able to shut him up. I don’t remember Lindsey being able to silence Whitehouse or Hirono.

      I do think Dems– and their allies– should start spreading the idea that a vote against KBJ is an endorsement of what Benji Sasse (and credit to him) called “jackassery”, and the sleazy racism (do you think we need more police, or less?) of those goons. If you don’t want Cruz, Hawley and Blackburn to be the face of your party, make that face cost.

      I saw Cory Booker loop Tim Scott into his speech yesterday. I’d still bet on Scott voting against her.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      DCrefugee

      Dems often are terrible. But the R team is uniformly terrible, which makes the D team better. Until we find better Dems…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SW

      I’m embarrassed to support the Democratic party. Party of wimps. Gutless cowards. They didn’t want to show up in the 30 second Fox News spots. Appalling. Fear and self loathing. I vote Democratic because it is the only possible way to defeat Republicans, but I will never, ever again self identify as a Democrat.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      matt

      She’s over empathizing with the big time lawyer who’s being made to suffer. And seems to think gaveling down Republicans when they get mean will be effective, when it’s not. It reminds me of the people who think Biden should just revoke everyone’s student loans by executive order. Childish.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud@Baud:  Some on our side find it really difficult to take wins. From my viewpoint, no one in GOP did themselves any favor with the general public on this. And it will be forgotten by most within days, but the judge will be a Justice for life.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      @Baud: Go Baud!  I agree!  I think they know they have the votes, and

      @Matt: re: ” inability to control some of the most shocking bullying and abuse from Cruz, Graham… “, the only bit I saw, Durbin fact-checked Graham quietly but so thoroughly that Graham stormed out of the hearing.  Tossing in Ken Starr was a nice bit.

      Baud’s summary seems right on.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @JMG: Before Biden even named a nominee I was hoping Whitehouse would run the hearings because he’s appropriately outraged about FedSoc capture of the court, and Durbin, who is a good man and a good senator, doesn’t seem temperamentally equal to the task. But you make a good point about Manchinema possibly being a factor.

      I haven’t watched much of the hearings at all, but I did see a long clip of Graham’s absurd performance yesterday and I agree with Lithwick about that: he should have been gaveled — literally on the fucking head if necessary — to STFU when he went minutes over time with his dumb histrionics. Seriously, cut the goddamn mic. Call a recess. Whatever.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Patricia Kayden

      Thank you President Biden!!

      This morning, we learned that new unemployment claims are now at a level not seen since 1969. America’s historic economic recovery is strong. Americans are getting back to work.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      They’re politicians, not functionaries pulling levers. Communicating support for bedrock parts of the political agenda is a huge part of the job. It’s not an extra- it’s what they do.

      If they don’t want to engage in politics perhaps they should take policy jobs in the executive branch.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @James E Powell:

      Once again, I give the example of Trump in 2020.

      Most likely, most normies don’t care about GOP assholery or Dems supposed weakness.  But one would think if being a  so-called “strong” Dem inspired voters, we’d see more examples of them winning tough primaries and general elections (it’s easy for Dems in safe districts to be “tough”).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      I think they should stick up for their people. Is it absolutely necessary to get 50 Democrats? No, probably not. But “only what is absolutely necessary to accomplish the job” should be no one’s standard. It’s too low.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      marcopolo

      This take is 1000% correct.  As Graham and Cruz and Hawley and Blackburn (and a couple other Rs to a lesser degree) used their time (and often much more than their time–like 10 minutes over in one case) to push their bs crap and berate KBJ I was just sitting there gobsmacked that apparently the D members of the committee had not pregamed what they would do under these circumstances.  That there was no one (or two) of them who had been tasked with the job of punching back at these cretinous mfers.  We all know that KBJ wasn’t in a position to be able to defend herself.  The comparison of her composure sitting there being shouted at and talked over and not allowed to answer questions to the histrionics of Brett fucking Kavanagh was dystopian.

      And it is possible that with the war in Ukraine right now I am seeing this pattern in everything, but god damnit I am now a firm believer that if you let shit happen and offenders go unpunished you are giving a green light to it happening again and happening worse (like with Putin or Trump or the Jan 6 planners  etc…) and honestly I don’t see how we ever have a sane (close to sane) Senate Judiciary hearing for a D nominated Supreme Court justice.  For god’s sake, why didn’t Durbin gavel over and gavel down Graham as he spoke 10 minutes beyond his time (and then stormed out–it was so so obviously a planned stunt). I mean the entire Merritt Garland situation is just another plot on this graph, right?  I don’t necessarily want to elect a D politician just because they can (take and) throw a punch (cause I actually like my electeds to be good at like legislating) but jeez louise we need more fighters.  I’d put Katie Porter & AOC & my own rep Cory Bush into that (and Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu) in the Senate maybe that is Brian Schatz (sp) maybe EW maybe Sherrod & Bernie.  I am curious who my fellow BJers see along these lines.

      And finally, perhaps it is because I was mostly following the hearings when I wasn’t watching thru the lens of Elie Mystal’s twitter feed (l love his POV and sense of righteousness) but I was ready to throw a punch or two on behalf of KBJ at the end of yesterday.

      Whew, if I still smoked I think I’d be going outside to light up now, lol,  Time for some deep breaths.

      Everyone have a lovely day.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Durbin is a wimpy guy, yes, but he may actually be trying not to appear as if KBJ needs to be protected like a delicate egg…but I disagree that running the commitee with some decorum would be that at all.

      I think what I’m most angry about on her behalf is that by allowing them to badger and harass and interrupt and bully her for days and hours and hours of testimony they finally made her cry. I know the level of frustration and exhaustion it takes to make a really tough, smart woman feel overwhelmed and afraid, and because she’s not allowed to fight back like the bully deserves,  WHAM! the tears hit from nowhere. Believe me, it takes a lot. But I think she’s phenomenal and I’m so excited to see her confirmed.

      I will say Cory Booker has had her back this whole hearing and he is fearless and refreshingly, emotionally and intellectually honest about what’s at stake here. He puts Cruz and Hawley and Graham and Blackwell and Lee to shame every time he speaks.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      Anyway, like I said, I haven’t been watching, so this discussion is too abstract for me beyond what I’ve said already.  Peace out.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      marcopolo

      @Baud:  I am all there for celebrating the joy of this ala Cory Booker but what KBJ went through the past 2 days was atrocious and should be acknowledged.  As someone (I don’t remember who) said, remember Kavanagh making that angry “you will reap the whirlwind” comment to Ds at his hearing?  Yeah, now imagine what would happen if KBJ did something like that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I came to Balloon Juice from Eschaton because I found the level-headed pragmatism a relief from all the emo demands for righteous (and totally ineffectual) political theatre. That was a long time ago.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      marcopolo

      @schrodingers_cat:  I think maybe Tillis votes for her (in the committee); in the larger Senate maybe Murkowski (tho being up for re-elect may affect that), maybe Collins, maybe Romney.  The crazy thing is KBJ is polling at 58% think she’s a great SC nominee.  That’s where Robert’s was at and is the highest approval for a nominee for a quarter century.  So I guess we will see but I think maybe she gets 53 votes.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sab

      @Kay: WTF is wrong with the Republican party that they can’t support this woman? My parents were Republicans and they would have been fine with her.

      My Republican brother went to work for a mutual fund that tirned out to be a religious cult. He is lost to us forever. Squirelly thinking there.

      I actually got teary when I watched her persevere comment. I am rich and white and thereby entitled, and my black grandchildren are not. I see every day the difference in opportunities

      ETA I think the difference is racist v not racist. Ugly divide, but in my limited personal experience it fits.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Omnes Omnibus: a bit later, when the Naderites and the PUMAs (remember them?) came together to declare Obama worse than Bush. It was an article of faith (speaking of the SC) that Sonia Sotomayor was a sleeper agent of the anti-abortion movement.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:  And if you think that the Dems are not pushing back, you are not hearing them in your echo chamber.

      Jen Rubin: “Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) made a strong objection, but outside the hearing room where most Americans would not hear it.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nicole

      It’s “boys will be boys” on the Supreme Court confirmation level.  It’s the mother’s fault when the white son behaves badly.  It’s why 53% of white women were lambasted for all 4 years of Trump’s reign while the over 60% of white men who voted for him (see, I don’t even know the percentage of white men who voted for him, other than it was over 60%!) were given a pass.

      Hell, black women created “Karen” as a term for a particular kind of racist behavior for a white woman, but white men promptly commandeered it so they could have a way to call a woman a bitch without using the word “bitch.”

      So, of COURSE the white men attacking Judge (soon-to-be-Justice) Brown Jackson is the fault of the Democrats.  (white) Boys will be (white) boys.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      The Moar You Know

      virtually everything Democrats did felt insufficient to the moment.

      There’s a phrase that “triggered” me, if you will.  Forgive me for what’s to follow, but I gotta say it once and then never again.

      This is a statement that, in general, could be applied to the Democratic Party since 1981 with some sadly rare exceptions.  Those exceptions largely being the ACA and the response to COVID by some smart blue state governors.

      I’ll keep voting for them, because the alternative is simply not to be endured, but dammit we are just not bringing our best game.  And I’ll also add that putting Durbin in charge of this sordid affair guaranteed these mooks would kick the shit out of our nominee.  He’s got no damn spine.

      Judge jackson deserved far better than this, dammit

      I don’t think it’s too much to ask that when we have control of the Senate, we use it.

      @MJS: among other things, yes.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      fightin’ Dem Adam Schiff had “a gavel”. As I recall there were still quite a lot of nutty histrionics in the hearings he chaired.

      EW, Bernie, Brian Schatz and Sherrod are all in the Senate. They will all give speeches when this vote moves to the floor. I’m sure they will DESTROY and eviscerate and gut-like-trouts all the Republicans. And we’ll never hear from Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley again.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: Most likely, most normies don’t care about GOP assholery or Dems supposed weakness.

      I personally agree with what Josh Marshall used to call his “bitch-slap theory” of politics: if one side keeps slapping the other around, and the other side doesn’t hit back, that side not unsurprisingly comes across as weak, and that doesn’t go over well with voters.

      And just to get this out of the way early, I know that there are fairly few undecided, swing voters in this country.  But there are people who will vote your way IF they vote, and the question always is, how do you get the more marginal voters on your side to show up?  Being weak isn’t the way to do it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      schrodingers_cat

      BTW Durbin bashers, Durbin may not be as theatrical as you like but he is doing a great job getting Biden’s nominees confirmed at a fast clip.

      The Senate today confirmed 5 of President Biden’s District Court nominees and 1 Circuit Court nominee, bringing the total number of confirmed lifetime judicial nominees to 56. Donald Trump had 29 confirmed nominees at this point in his Presidency.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      jonas

      A lot of Democrats just aren’t temperamentally suited to deal with today’s brand of Republican asshole. I recall a couple of years ago watching Droopy Dog impersonator Jerry Nadler on the House Judiciary committee trying to wrangle with (iirc) Jim Jordan or someone like that and just getting continually rolled by the vitriolic horseshit and time-wasting nonsense spewing from these guys.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Matt McIrvin

      The purpose of all this bullying seems to be to shave off somebody like Manchin or Jon Tester, but it doesn’t seem to be working–instead it’s just repelling them.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      sab

      @Nicole: My haircut guy, hugely competent and a big deal in the  AfroAmerican community, has a very nice white wife named Karen. We really need to drown this whole meme.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      jonas

      @Cameron: I believe that’s the one where Jesus cautions the disciples that when you get in the mud to wrestle with a pig, you both dirty, but the pig likes it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      waspuppet

      40 years of “We don’t have the numbers so everyone just put your head down and get through it” b/w “We’ve got the numbers so everyone just put your head down and get through it” is why we have proud, open seditionists in the U.S. Senate.

      Obviously, the problem is that one or several Democrats would vote against the judge if she “came off as an angry Black lady.” We deserve to know those names, although we can probably guess.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sab

      I worry a lot about my Black granddaughter. Her immediate Black family have failed her completely, So we White guys took over. We love her. She is amazing and smart and responsible. But she has cut herself off from the larger Afroamerican community.

      But she is Black and could be part of an amazing community. And she will never be White.

      This is an ugly reality that is not part of our family but  is part America as we know it currentky

      Reply
    60. 60.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      I concede there are times when the Rs’ assholery costs them, Schiavo being a big one, but those are the exception. They’ve been pretty much either running the country or preventing it from being run for almost thirty years. And they have been racist assholes the entire time

      NB – I am not adopting the “Ds are weak” argument being advanced by some observers of the Jackson Brown confirmation hearings. Nobody cares what happens in those hearings and the low information voters who determine election outcomes probably cannot name a single supreme court justice.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ksmiami

      Say what you will about FDR, Truman and Johnson- they could throw a (rhetorical) punch and relished the fight

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @waspuppet: In today’s episode of Only Dems Have Agency….

      Sorry, I put the blame for the seditionists on the seditionists and their like-minded voters.

      Reply

