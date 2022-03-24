Judge Brown Jackson won’t be testifying today, though she’ll be on the Hill later according to The Post. A panel from the American Bar Association will testify, and the committee will hear from witnesses, some called by Democrats and others by Republicans. Here’s the YouTube livestream:

The committee vote is scheduled for April 4.

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick writes that the judge was not only treated badly by Republicans (as expected) but that KBJ — and the fate of citizens’ rights under the FedSoc-captured SCOTUS more generally — were ill-served by Democrats on the committee:

Chairman Dick Durbin’s inability to control some of the most shocking bullying and abuse from Cruz, Graham, Tom Cotton, and Hawley left observers speechless. At some point, you need to just start gaveling. But there was also a pervasive sense of Democratic Senators’ almost chilling unwillingness to go to the mat for their nominee, who was being savaged by Cotton, who called her “not credible,” and Graham, who berated her with the claim that he was sparing her from being bullied like Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Take my word for this one thing: If you have been subject to abuse, bullying, and intimidation, what you really don’t need to hear from people in power is that they think you are “brave,” or that you’re modeling perseverance and grace. What you really want is for someone to stand beside you and take a punch—or throw one. Yet beyond a handful of such moments, and notably Booker’s final speech, virtually everything Democrats did felt insufficient to the moment. More than that it felt inexplicable.

What Republicans put Judge Jackson through today was appalling. The QAnon reddit smear was appalling, the relentless shouting that she should answer questions she had answered multiple times was appalling, the snide insinuations that maybe she wasn’t bothered by violent child pornography because she’s ok with it was appalling. To be subject to an all-out inquisition about not having clairvoyance about which sex offenders would reoffend by some of the very same people who invited and justified the January 6 attacks on the capitol beggared belief. And to intimate that this kind of insulting, sneering abuse had been leveled at Judge Barrett, as Graham did, was false to the point of ludicrous.

Still, it feels impossible not to lay some responsibility on the side that holds the gavel and let this happen. I don’t pretend to understand the strategic goals of elected Democrats. But if the objective was to just force this extraordinary woman through the human spanking machine in the hopes she would just survive, well, mission accomplished. But if there was any broader goal, I don’t know what it was…