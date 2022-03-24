Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / GOP Insurrectionists Open Thread: Ginni Thomas, Text-Cheating on Her Husband with Mark Meadows

GOP Insurrectionists Open Thread: Ginni Thomas, Text-Cheating on Her Husband with Mark Meadows

by

This post is in:

No wonder the poor fella’s been hiding out… err, hospitalized… for the last week:


Jane Mayer warned us…

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      JPL

      We need to come up with a name for Clarence’s illness. I’m thinking something like ginniburn, or ginni=itis, but I know you can come up with something better.
      Unfortunately, this will be old news in a day, because Bill talked to Loretta Lynch.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wapiti

      In before “chief justice” Roberts says that his “supreme” court can resolve its ethics problems without Congress getting involved.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Hand to Murphy, I finished *this* post before Cole’s went up… but I wanted to give people a chance to enjoy TaMara’s excellent ‘Kindness’ post before pushing her off the top!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steverino

      If Roberts cares so much about the legitimacy of the court it is time for him to have a conversation with Thomas.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Monica Crowley, who was six years old when Nixon resigned, reads this and thinks, “How old does crazy bitch think I am?” and runs to the bathroom to examine her crows’ feet.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      If he had any sort of conscience, he would have stopped his wife from embarking on her journey down Treasonous Lane. That he didn’t should result in his removal from the SC.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      DCrefugee

      Ted Lieu: “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas cannot rule on a case that would disclose the crazy things Ginni Thomas was doing.”

      Actually, I think he can…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anne Laurie

      @Scout211: Unfortunately, this is old news today because Trump is suing Hillary and the DNC for $72 million.Because . . . reasons

      Grifting.  The reasons are ‘grifting’. All the new GOP outrages have pushed TFG’s ugly mug off the Fox News front page, so he’s decided the ongoing opprobrium this bulls*t will attract is worth the risk of actually getting punished in court.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      marcopolo

      My comment from the end of the last thread:

      See, it is shit like this that makes me doubt the existence of God cause if there were a god this story would have broken on Monday and some D senator would have been able to ask KBJ if she would recuse herself from a case before the court that potentially implicated her spouse in a criminal conspiracy to overthrow the US gov’t.

      Edited to add: Fuck, I entirely missed Cole’s thread.  Stuff is dropping fast and furious tonight.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      marcopolo

      @Scout211:  Will never make it beyond discovery.  For obvious reasons.  As everyone is noting, this is just to soak the rubes for a few more bucks.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211: ​
       

      Unfortunately, this is old news today because Trump is suing Hillary and the DNC for $72 million.Because . . . reasons

      The writers of this timeline have been smoking some serious shit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Redshift

      @Anne Laurie:

      Grifting.  The reasons are ‘grifting’. 

      The quote that comes to mind is “Trump doesn’t lie to be believed, he lies to be repeated.” The old rants were getting stale, give the rubes something new and exciting to chatter about, and new enemies when it inevitably fails.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @marcopolo:Stuff is dropping fast and furious tonight.

      I just have a funny feeling it’s going to be one of those springs summers years where we find out all KINDS of shit…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dangerman

      Good grief; another grave to piss on when she’s gone. At least she’ll probably be buried close to Clarence so it’ll cut down on the travel costs (balanced out by commensurate increase in funds for beer).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @delk: from the Washington Post

      Meadows might not have been Thomas’s only contact inside the Trump White House that week. On Nov. 13, she texted Meadows about her outreach to “Jared,” potentially a reference to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser. She wrote, “Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.” The messages provided to the House select committee do not show a response by Meadows.
      Kushner did not respond to a request for comment.

      Potentially, but in fairness there were probably dozens of Jareds around the White House and the campaign

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Hoodie

      Thomas knows that all of the other justices are going to let the Trump records be released- it’s not like it’s a secret ballot. So why the heck does he vote no? He’d have been better off recusing. You know that no one, not even crazy catholic lady, nasty Sam or the boofer is going to join you. It just makes it look like you suck at trying to cover for your wife because you can’t fucking count or you’re a complete loon. He’s as crazy as his crazy-ass wife.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Wapiti

      @Hoodie: He does this to signal his total disdain for the other so-called conservatives on the court. A bunch of squishes is what he thinks of them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Scout211:

      Even photo captions are royally pissing me off at this point. A little way down in the article you linked is a well-known photo of HRC with a cordless mic, TFG glowering behind her. The caption reads “Hillary Clinton speaks as Donald Trump looks on during the town hall presidential debate….”

      No, he wasn’t “look[ing] on.” He was following her all over the stage. He was harassing her. He was fucking STALKING her! We all saw it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      scav

      Flat on his back in a hospital bed, and I can only hope his nurse tuned the TV to an all-news network and promptly lost the remote.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      So, this is why nobody has trust in government. We say that judges have adequate judgement to know when to recuse. Apparently not. Apparently judges need oversight like everyone else. Roberts could have pressured Thomas but either he didn’t, or it didn’t work. Neither is good.

      Here’s the problem. Thomas probably won’t step down, the Senate probably won’t remove him if the House impeaches. The only path we have now is 2 more justices to counter him.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Iron City

      @Dangerman: Close together may be more efficient from a travel point of view, but think of the crowd control measures needed.  Not to mention the significant drainage improvements needed to manage the runoff.

      Reply

