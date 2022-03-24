Breaking WaPo: Ginni Thomas repeatedly pressed Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election in a series of urgent text exchanges – 29 messages in all – in the critical weeks after the vote, according to copies of the messages. https://t.co/mbXZHFcOQ8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2022

No wonder the poor fella’s been hiding out… err, hospitalized… for the last week:

Big Q I’ve had for years is does Clarence Thomas share the same crazy-ass beliefs as his wife. And if not, what he feels like being married to someone he therefore would have to think it batshit crazy — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 24, 2022





The messages show for the first time how Ginni Thomas used her access to Trump’s inner circle to promote and seek to guide the president’s strategy to overturn the election results – and how receptive and grateful Meadows said he was to receive her advice. https://t.co/mkIWACBVKH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2022

BREAKING: Copies of text messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post reveal Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, exchanged texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/dChRQtAdLZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2022

"You need to model yourself on the Nixon White House" is some amazing managerial advice. (Thomas had previously pushed the White House to purge anyone suspected of disloyalty) https://t.co/okWM6x11sg pic.twitter.com/xaUnHZqOgT — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 24, 2022

Jane Mayer warned us…

So, @TheNewYorker reported, instead of recusing, Clarence Thomas was the only vote to block the Jan6 committee from getting Trump's papers. Mark Meadows filed a supporting brief. And Ginni's texts to Meadows were at stake. https://t.co/2oj1rX3DnC via @NewYorker — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) March 24, 2022