COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 23-24

17 Comments

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, March 23-24

======

The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said.

There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, according to the U.N. health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday.

Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Health officials have said repeatedly that omicron causes milder disease than previous versions of the coronavirus and that vaccination, including a booster, appears highly protective against severe disease.

The Western Pacific remained the only region in the world where coronavirus cases are rising, reporting a 21% jump last week, continuing weeks of increase. According to figures from last week, the number of new infections in Europe remained stable and fell everywhere else…

The WHO cautioned that with many countries dropping widespread testing programs, many infections are likely being missed and new case numbers should be interpreted cautiously.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said that even though some countries are seeing an exponential spread of COVID-19 prompted by the more infectious omicron subvariant BA.2, it is proving less devastating than previous waves of the virus.

“Countries that have high rates of vaccinating their vulnerable populations are weathering the transmission storm,” he said. “We’re not seeing that translate into pressure on the health systems or higher rates of hospitalization and death.”

… “It’s actually over,” said a netizen posting on WeChat under the username “Jasmine Tea”. “The common cold is more serious than this… The testing agencies want this to go on. The vaccine companies want to inoculate forever.”

The comments reflect the growing frustrations throughout China as authorities use all the tactics in their “zero-COVID” playbook to grapple with the more infectious Omicron variant.

As case numbers surge, members of the public are wondering whether the government’s increasingly complex “dynamic clearance” methods – including the continuous testing of residents – still work.

At a briefing last week, Wang Hesheng, vice-head of the country’s National Health Commission, said China’s increasingly refined tactics had reduced inconvenience.

“It shows that at the cost of the normal activities of very small numbers of people, and the control of movement in very small areas, what comes in exchange is normal production and normal life for the widest range of regions and people,” he said.

But there have been signs that a lack of clarity and consistency is exasperating the public, and China’s social media censors have been working overtime to try to clear the tide of complaints…

But China’s policies have caused more than mere inconvenience, with netizens increasingly willing to discuss how lockdowns led to tragedy.

A widely shared post on Weibo last week reported that a patient undergoing chemotherapy at the Shanghai Cancer Hospital died while locked down in her lodgings next to the hospital.

In posts since deleted, bereaved citizens also shared stories about the death of loved ones caused by COVID-related disruptions.

“My dad died of a stroke at the end of last year,” said one, posting under the name MaDDNa. “There was some hope of treatment. Unfortunately, we had to wait for a nucleic acid test report and missed the best treatment time.”

It’s not just American media that has an outsized deference to anti-vaxxers — this is from New Zealand:
======

Supertasters (like the Spousal Unit) are gonna haaaate this one:
======

Aka the Kyrie Irving Exemption:
    17Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      Cases in the US declined slightly to 30,500, above last week’s low of 29,900. Cases have been essentially unchanged for 9 days. Deaths declined to 929. I still suspect deaths may fall as low as 100 a month from now (deaths in the EU are still declining, despite their BA.2 “wave”).

      Cases are up from one week ago in the South (due primarily to TX and NC), essentially unchanged in the Midwest, and declining slightly in the West and Northeast (where cases are only up week over week in VT, MA, and CT). I would expect any BA.2 wave to start, and finish, first in the Northeast, where BA.2 already makes up the majority of cases.

      In Europe, cases in the UK (excluding its data dump day), Belgium, Czechia, Montenegro,  Portugal, and Spain are unchanged from one week ago.

      Cases are now declining again (or still declining) in Austria, Finland, Germany, Greece (slightly), Iceland, Lichtenstein, the Netherlands, Norway,  Poland, Switzerland, and Sweden.

      Cases are still rising, but at a decelerating rate, in Italy and Luxembourg.

      Cases are still rising, with no evidence of deceleration, in Cyprus, France, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovenia.

      All the evidence in Europe, with the major exception of France, is that any BA.2 wave will only last about 3 weeks before peaking. And remember, many countries have not had any BA.2 wave at all.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      narya

      @MomSense: I don’t have kids, but I know a bunch of folks who do and who will do cartwheels at this.

      I ended up not meeting non-vaxxed nephew for dinner last week. My principle remains “I don’t have meals indoors with unvaccinated people.” If/when he comes back through town and we can be outdoors, maybe, but this principle is going to remain in force for the foreseeable future. I wasn’t explicit with him, just said, oh, it’s not going to work out this time, maybe next time–I WAS willing to meet downtown for a beverage or something, but he wasn’t staying downtown.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: By the CDC’s “nowcast” projection, BA.2 is now the majority of new infections in New England. I think you can see it in the numbers creeping up–the R value is near or above 1 everywhere but NH and Maine. The question is just how much of that “lump of Omicron-susceptibles” is left to absorb it. I’m almost certainly one of them since I’ve somehow avoided COVID so far.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 22,491 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 4,054,926 cases. It also reported 65 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,600 deaths – 0.85% of the cumulative reported total, 0.91% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.90.

      141 confirmed cases are in ICU, 84 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 26,234 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,771,463 patients recovered – 93.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      No new clusters were reported yesterday, and the cumulative total remains at 6,918 clusters. 273 clusters are currently active; 6,645 clusters are now inactive.

      22,109 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 382 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 27,592 doses of vaccine on 23rd March: 5,911 first doses, 1,373 second doses, and 20,308 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,577,331 doses administered: 27,442,967 first doses, 25,792,186 second doses, and 15,553,138 booster doses. 84.1% of the population have received their first dose, 79.0% their second dose, and 47.6% their booster dose.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Mentioned previously about variance of numbers on data reporting sites.

      Today one such site is listing U.S. COVID deaths at this moment as 1,001,175. Expect the others to follow suit on reporting seven digits well before the month is out.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      219 new cases. I don’t like these numbers after several days of cases in the 30s to 60s.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      Lab experiments reveal a compound abundant in broccoli & other cruciferous plants may offer a potent weapon.

      Always brings to mind this XKCD.

      Also, though it doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem with this new research, sulforaphane has also been pushed by the “natural supplements” industry for a couple of decades, despite no evidence of any benefits.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barbara

      @Ken: Yes, I am super skeptical about this, but it’s hard to prove either way since people who eat a lot of broccoli probably have adopted many practices to look our for their health.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken: There really IS an XKCD for everything, isn’t there?

      As for me, I love some steamed broccoli with some butter and salt.  Had some just last night, actually.  Won’t mind eating more of it, whether it does any good or not.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/23 Mainland China reported 2,010 new domestic confirmed (50 previously asymptomatic), 2,829 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 6 at Zhongtang Township & 1 each at Dalang & Shipai Townships. The new domestic confirmed cases at Zhongtang Township was found at fever clinic on 3/21, & the 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases there are traced close contacts who were placed under centralized quarantine on 3/21. All 6 cases are employees at the same factory, who had previously tested negative on 3/14 & 3/17. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 15 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 2 via screening in areas under movement control, & 1 via community screening. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case.
      • Maoming reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases (6 at Fangchenggang & 2 at Guilin). 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 64 active domestic confirmed (36 at Fangchenggang, 4 at Baise, 19 at Qinzhou, 3 at Nanning, & 1 each at Chongzuo & Guilin) & 241 active domestic asymptomatic cases (69 at Fangchenggang, 9 at Baise, 69 at Chongzuo, 81 at Qinzhou, 5 at Liuzhou, 4 at Beihai, 3 at Guilin & 1 at Nanning) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk. 5 sites at Qinzhou are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases, 4 at Huaihua (2 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 2 from community screening), 2 at Changsha (both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine) & 1 at Yiyang a person returning from Shanghai on 3/19, under centralized quarantine since 3/21). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks. 2 zones at Huaihua are currently at Medium Risk, as are 4 sites at Changsha & 1 zone at Shaoyang.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 30 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Hohhot reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact under home quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 22 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site remains at Medium Risk.
      • Tongliao reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all mild) & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Manzhouli in Hulun) case remaining. 

      Tianjin Municipality reported 29 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 26 mild & 3 moderate) & 48 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 69 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 7 via screening of residents in areas under movement control. 21 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 380 active domestic confirmed & 122 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently at High Risk. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 170 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 164 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 240 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 835 active domestic confirmed cases & 2,265 active asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the administrative divisions in the province provide data on recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Qingdao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 160 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 232 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 447 active domestic confirmed & 320 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 59 active domestic confirmed & 420 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 30 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 13 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 15 mild & 1 moderate) & 150 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang reported 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 32 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yantai reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (at Linyi) cases, all persons recently returning from Shanghai. 

      At Shanxi Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (5 at Yuncheng & 1 each at Jinzhong & Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 229 domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 331 active domestic confirmed & 2,674 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 143 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Tangshan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 86 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • Cangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), at Qinhuangdao, a person who had frequently visited the produce market at Tangshan, that is the epicenter of the outbreak there. The case haas been under centralized quarantine since returning to Qinhuangdao.

      Liaoning Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 134 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 455 active domestic confirmed & 918 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Shenyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 31 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 31 are traced contacts under centralized quarantine or residents in areas under movement control, & 1 from mass community screening. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 2 new domestic confirmed & 37 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 42 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 64 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 business is currently at High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Huludao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both recent arrivals from elsewhere.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Jinzhou, Liaoyang & Panjin) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Jinzhou) cases.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (37 mild & 6 moderate) & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 211 active domestic confirmed & 234 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 10 new domestic confirmed (37 mild & 6 moderate) & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 205 active domestic confirmed & 206 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 village are currently High Risk. 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed (at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang) & 28 active domestic asymptomatic (27 at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang & 1 at Heihe) cases remaining.

      Jilin Province reported 1,810 new domestic confirmed (36 previously asymptomatic, 1,807 mild, 3 moderate & 3 serious) & 791 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 444 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 149 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. As the province does not consistently break down recoveries by confirmed & asymptomatic cases or by jurisdictions, I can no longer track the count of active case counts in the different jurisdictions.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 5 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 91 active domestic confirmed 60 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 516 new domestic confirmed (35 previously asymptomatic, all mild) & 531 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 310 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 137 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. 3 sites are currently at High Risk. 50 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 1,280 new domestic confirmed (1,273 mild & 3 serious) & 253 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 127 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. 135 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Siping reported 9 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, all mild) cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 146 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Meihekou) case. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation (at Meihekou).

      Beijing Municipality reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all mild) cases, all traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 1 village & 1 community are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 979 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 882 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 27 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 217 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 196 active domestic confirmed & 5,170 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 15 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 311 active domestic confirmed & 2 active asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 restaurant & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 traced close contact under centralized quarantine & a person arriving from elsewhere on 3/22 (tested positive upon arrival). 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound at Tongchuan is currently at High Risk. 1 township & 2 residential compounds at Tongchuan are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Xianning, a person returning from out of province. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate, 1 each at Wuhan & Shiyan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 69 active domestic confirmed & 388 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the jurisdictions in the province track recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Lianyungang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed & 47 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 91 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all truck drivers arriving from out of province.
      • Changzhou reported 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 9 sites are currently at High Risk. 13 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (2 mild & 3 moderate) & 99 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Yancheng & 1 at Wuxi) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Nantong), all persons recently arriving from Shanghai. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic (6 at Tongling & 2 at Bengbu) cases. All of the cases at Tongling are tracked close contacts already under centralized quarantine, while both cases at Bengbu are recent arrivals from elsewhere. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 7 active confirmed (3 at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling) & 102 active domestic asymptomatic (34 at Ma’anshan, 8 at Haozhou, 4 at Suzhou, 50 at Tongling, 2 each at Anqing & Bengbu, & 1 each at Hefei & Chuzhou) cases in the province. 3 sites at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported versus domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases in  the province.

      • Jiaxing reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, the new domestic positive case is a person last traveled to Shanghai on 3/20.
      • Quzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both new domestic positive cases are traced traced close contacts under centralized quarantine.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Hangzhou, a truck driver coming from out of province on 3/20, has been under centralized quarantine since arrival.

      Gansu Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 191 active domestic confirmed & 268 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed& 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 176 active domestic confirmed & 213 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently High Risk. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 29 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 11 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Tianshui) cases. 3 of the cases at Tianshui are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 6 from community screening (including 4 at a construction site). 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Longnan) & 26 active domestic asymptomatic (3 at Linxia Prefecture & 23 at Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 69 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 162 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1,061 active domestic confirmed & 867 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Quanzhou reported 65 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 157 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 sites are currently at High Risk. 26 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Putian reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 60 active domestic confirmed (46 mild & 14 moderate) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. A middle school is currently at High Risk. 49 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild, at Zhangzhou) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (at Fuzhou) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 6 domestic confirmed case recovered. 3 sites at Zhangzhou & 3 at Xiamen are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      At Zunyi in Guizhou Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Jiangxi Province reported 12 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 9 mild & 3 moderate) & 87 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 43 active domestic confirmed & 266 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Nanchang reported 11 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 8 mild & 3 moderate) & 82 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 39 are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 41 via screening of residents in areas under movement control, & 12 via community screening. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed (26 mild & 6 moderate) & 174 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild, at Jiujiang) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases (3 at Yichun & 2 at Jiujiang), 5 traced close contact under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of persons in high risk occupations. 4 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation.

      Henan Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic, 5 at Zhoukou, 4 at Jiaozuo & 1 at Kaifeng) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases (3 at Jiaozuo & 1 each at Zhoukou & Luoyang). All of the new domestic positive cases at Zhoukou & Kaifeng are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. All of the new domestic confirmed cases at Jiaozuo are previously asymptomatic, & the new domestic asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The case at Luoyang arrived from Zhoukou on 3/20. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed & 19 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks. 7 sites at Puyang, as well as 2 at Zhoukou & 10 at Jiaozuo, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently is 54 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Guang’an in Sichuan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a truck driving arriving from out of province on 3/22.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 6 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 381 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive case. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 10 new asymptomatic cases, 6 at Ruili, 4 at Longchuan County & 1 at Yingjiang County, 5 via screening of residents in areas under lock down, 5 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 via regular screening of response workers in “closed loops”. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Honghe Prefecture reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Hekou County, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 1 zone at Hekou County is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/23, Mainland China reported 44 new imported confirmed cases (19 previously asymptomatic, 2 in Guangdong), 107 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 11 confirmed cases (10 previously asymptomatic), 5 coming from Hong Kong, 4 from Ukraine & 1 each from Algeria & Singapore; 19 asymptomatic cases, 10 from Hong Kong, 7 coming from Ukraine (via Bucharest) & 1 each from Guyana (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Ghana & the Netherlands
      • Guang’an in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Cambodia on 3/3, had already passed through 2 weeks of centralized quarantine at Wuhan in Hubei before returning to Guang’an on 3/17
      • Neijiang in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Laos on 3/7, had already passed through weeks of centralized quarantine at Sipsongpanna Prefecture in Yunnan before returning to Neijiang on 3/17 on 3/17
      • Shanghai Municipality – 10 confirmed cases, 6 coming from Hong Kong & 1 each from Japan, Thailand, Spain & the US; 3 symptomatic cases, 2 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from Taiwan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed & 16 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 6 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 17 asymptomatic cases, 15 coming from the Solomon Islands, & 2 each from Japan & Nigeria
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Singapore, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 7 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from the UK & 1 each from Argentina & Germany
      • Nantong in Jiangsu Province – 5 confirmed cases, all coming from Indonesia, off a flight that landed at Shanghai
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) –  5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 14 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 5 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from France, Italy & Mexico
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in Mainland China, 904 confirmed cases recovered (188 imported), 698 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (179 imported) & 69 were reclassified as confirmed cases (19 imported), & 14,956 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 26,253 active confirmed cases in the country (1,300 imported), 50 in serious condition (1 imported), 24,062 active asymptomatic cases (1,498 imported), 13 suspect cases (all imported). 367,261 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/23, 3,239.17M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.569M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/24, Hong Kong reported 13,074 new positive cases, 1 imported & 13,073 domestic (5,731 via RT-PCR & 7,342 from rapid antigen tests), 152 deaths (12 fully vaccinated) + 49 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/24, Taiwan reported 139 new positive cases, 124 imported & 15 domestic (including a cluster of 13 cases at a chemicals factory at Kaohsiung).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Ken: A blowtorch will do a number on viruses or cancer cells “in vitro” too. Not recommended for any “in vivo” followup tests and especially not for double-blind tests in the human population.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      topclimber

      @YY_Sima Qian: Thank you for your comprehensive and continuing coverage of Covid in China.

      I also wanted to single you out for some of the more level-headed and perceptive commentary in yesterday’s late night posting by Adam. Much as I love the BJ community, it tends toward the insular. We need different perspectives.

      Reply

