Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

 
The livestream of today’s confirmation hearings is downstairs (thanks, BettyC!), so here’s an Open Thread for celebration, snark, and all the other stuff of daily life.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above 2

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above 1

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Doubt he’ll try it, at this late stage, but #MoscowMitch will probably be branded as a RINO by his fellows for not going through the motions…
Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Rising Above 3

(John Deering via GoComic.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      Kapur is asking liberals to give conservatives another label that they can blow up into a great monster to fight, like “social justice” or “wokeness” or “critical race theory”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      I don’t understand the new comment policy, this place has used violent rhetoric for years (e.g., fuck whoever with a rusty farm implement).  So if Putin uses chemical or nuclear weapons, we are supposed to politely comment that we hope he appears before the Hague?

      I don’t get it, seems like censorship.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Well, it said “open thread” so I posted this there but I guess I’ll post it again!

      I’m sure folks saw the news about the tornado that hit New Orleans. I emailed Ozark and will let you know when I hear something.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @eclare: The policy was precipitated by calls for the execution of Russian POWs. A lot of people were appalled by this especially, I think, military veterans.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Skepticat

      @raven: I’ve tried to contact friends in New Orleans, all of whom recently had major damage from Ida, but no word so far. The Ninth Ward certainly has been hit hard for by various weather calamities. Tornado Alley seems to have shifted to the southeast.

      Paws crossed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      @Geminid:   I am appalled by the  violence in a lot of comments here, but people should be able to post them.  And I’ll stop, I have said my piece.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @eclare: Aren’t you the same person who couldn’t even watch Zelenskyy’s inspirational video because it showed some violence? Strange.

      I am disturbed by people sitting in safety and glibly cheering on vicious, violent revenge. It doesn’t appear that the Ukrainian troops who are actually putting their lives on the line have succumbed to this brutal impulse.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Skepticat:   In TN, tornadoes have moved dramatically toward Nashville, away from Memphis, where I am.

      And yeah, it’s early.  Tornado season used to start in April.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gin & Tonic

      Ukraine is reporting that in the Chernihiv area, Russian soldiers directed a convoy of cars of civilians trying to evacuate down a road that was mined. The results were predictable.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      @eclare: the ban has to do with a comment advocating for executing Russian grunt POWs. That is a war crime, we do not propose or endorse war crimes. Because they are wrong, and also because that is our moral advantage over Russia. We don’t want to stoop to their level.

      I can see why this may be confusing. It can be a subtle difference. Commentators might say something like, “I hope (person we don’t like) will come to a quick end.” But that is not actionable, no one can make someone else choke on a piece of steak. It is not a government policy we wish to see.

      Is it censorship? I think it’s our community’s standards. The government isn’t telling us we can’t allow those sorts of comments.

      I think there is an argument that the original comment was useful, in that it catalyzed s discussion on what is and isn’t appropriate and will and won’t be tolerated here.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Kapur just hasn’t been listening. The judges Democrats pick to go on the Supreme Court openly embrace ‘Excellence’, ‘Knowledge’ and ‘Clear Thinking’, all things that make them 1000% more qualified for the job than any amount of donor-fellating mouthfarting about ‘Originalism’ or whatever.

      Unless celebrating the donor-fellating mouthfarting is the point? Republicans can hide their ravenous greed for more and more awfulness behind meaningless slogans that we journalists can pretend to understand, why can’t you Dems do gud lanwidge lik dat?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Just put her on the Court. If you have ever seen the background check that a potential judge has to go through, you will know that there are no dark secrets in her background. She has been put the process twice already and, as a Black woman, if there anything to find it would already have tanked her lower court nominations. There is no reason to subject her and her family to the shit that the GOP is doing. She’s more than qualified. Let’s end the fiasco.

      On a related note, I read CRT in law school classes and was not convinced by it. As I watch the people who complain about about I become more and more convinced that my 30 y/p self was very wrong about CRT. Every day, the GOP and its flunkies seem to go out of their way to prove Derrick Bell, et al.. correct. Mea culpa.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @raven: Wow, what a video. I find myself wanting to yell at people “Turn your phone the other way!” when I watch a video like that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I really disagree with him. If he’s relying on these words and phrases to explain Right wing legal analysis to the public he’s not doing his job. The problem isn’t that liberals didn’t come up with reductive, tv ready terms- it’s that “originalism” has consequences and those should be explained.

      One good thing about the far Right court is we’re seeing the practical effect of these theories- what they mean to regular people. “Originalism” sounds nifty until you realize it means states can ban interracial marriage, or birth control.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      @raven: What makes it worse is that I’m sure none of those houses have basements. Lots of houses here have basements just because of tornados.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      @SiubhanDuinne: Well, change my sentence to, None of us here can make a public figure we don’t like choke on a piece of steak.

      Because that was my thought, as much as commentators here may despise someone, we wouldn’t (if we even could) do anything about it.

      Wishful thinking, blowing off steam is not the same as taking action, or advocating for another to take action.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Starfish

      @raven: That was weird and scary. I bet people are knocking over their phone systems trying to call people in the area. I bet the people that I know in New Orleans are okay because  they are not in that part of New Orleans. 🤞

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @eclare: As one of the people who was involved in the war crimes discussion yesterday that caused this (I was opposed), I mutter a few words here.  I am not a huge fan of banning people for any reason; I don’t even use the pie filter.  I would not have called for such a policy because I still think the discussion is valuable.  But it is not my blog; it is Cole’s and the FPs have to help keep it running.  One concern that the landlord has, I believe is the German saying, “ if there’s a Nazi at the table and 10 other people sitting there talking to him, you got a table with 11 Nazis.”  The place already bans people for overtly racist and sexist remarks for the same reason.  The line between community standards and censorship can get pretty blurry, but doing difficulty jobs like that is  why Cole is living a life of luxury and the FPs get major bank.

      Thanks, TEDtalk, etc.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Wapiti

      @Starfish: Not sure if this is true, but I’ve heard that we should use texts, not calls, in a natural emergency. The idea is that it puts way less demand on the communications network.

      Reply

