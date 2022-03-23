

The livestream of today’s confirmation hearings is downstairs (thanks, BettyC!), so here’s an Open Thread for celebration, snark, and all the other stuff of daily life.

"Critical race theory," as deployed by the GOP, is generally shorthand for "beware: non-Whites are coming for your status". Making this tweet completely unveiled in its intent. https://t.co/a6S491jTzA pic.twitter.com/jWCOmd9JLo — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 23, 2022

“There will be a fight and a battle tomorrow, but in this, we can just say, look what we have done,” said @BrownPhDGirl. “Black women did this.”https://t.co/ftcuVYwvtw — The Lily (@thelilynews) March 22, 2022

He's whining that it makes it harder for reporters to characterize a nominee with one word, rather than to have to resort to nuance and understanding. — Bradley Greenburg (@BGinCHI) March 22, 2022

we don’t ask people about their religious beliefs in job interviews. this is basic, red line stuff. just like we don’t ask senators or anybody really about their sexual orientation. as i’m sure certain senators appreciate. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) March 22, 2022

this is also a reminder that lib pleas toward electoralism, and just picking the best winnable candidates, is also true. i am objectively glad that democrats have the votes to confirm a supreme court justice. just objectively good stuff, to me. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) March 23, 2022

Doubt he’ll try it, at this late stage, but #MoscowMitch will probably be branded as a RINO by his fellows for not going through the motions…

