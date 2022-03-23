This morning:
The People's Convoy is growing increasingly impatient. In a meeting this morning, organizer Brian Brase pushed back against truckers growing tired and declaring that driving around the Beltway in circles is a "waste." "I don't think it's a waste," Brase argued.
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2022
This afternoon:
Join The People’s Convoy As we host world renowned scientists Dr. Malone and Dr. Alexander, for presentations and a live Q&A.
We continue to fight for our freedoms with significant personal sacrifice to drivers in time away from family & lost wages. #ThePeoplesConvoy pic.twitter.com/5QX9UNsApy
— PeoplesConvoyUSA (@peoplesconvoyus) March 23, 2022
“Co-organizer” Brian Braze took last weekend off, went back to Ohio for a break — even he’s bored with the current situation. Since I seem to recall the owners of the Hagerstown campground need their site back soon anyway, here’s hoping Saturday’s ‘Unity Project’ anti-vaxxer hoedown will give everyone involved an excuse to declare victory and leave town before Monday’s rush hour!
