This morning:

The People's Convoy is growing increasingly impatient. In a meeting this morning, organizer Brian Brase pushed back against truckers growing tired and declaring that driving around the Beltway in circles is a "waste." "I don't think it's a waste," Brase argued. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2022

This afternoon:

Join The People’s Convoy As we host world renowned scientists Dr. Malone and Dr. Alexander, for presentations and a live Q&A.

We continue to fight for our freedoms with significant personal sacrifice to drivers in time away from family & lost wages. #ThePeoplesConvoy pic.twitter.com/5QX9UNsApy — PeoplesConvoyUSA (@peoplesconvoyus) March 23, 2022

“Co-organizer” Brian Braze took last weekend off, went back to Ohio for a break — even he’s bored with the current situation. Since I seem to recall the owners of the Hagerstown campground need their site back soon anyway, here’s hoping Saturday’s ‘Unity Project’ anti-vaxxer hoedown will give everyone involved an excuse to declare victory and leave town before Monday’s rush hour!