Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This fight is for everything.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Not all heroes wear capes.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers Are Throwing A Tantrum Rally

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers Are Throwing A Tantrum Rally

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

This morning:

This afternoon:

Co-organizer” Brian Braze took last weekend off, went back to Ohio for a break — even he’s bored with the current situation. Since I seem to recall the owners of the Hagerstown campground need their site back soon anyway, here’s hoping Saturday’s ‘Unity Project’ anti-vaxxer hoedown will give everyone involved an excuse to declare victory and leave town before Monday’s rush hour!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Calouste
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • Hoppie
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Poe Larity
  • Ruckus
  • S. Cerevisiae
  • Shana
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • surfk9
  • TriassicSands
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I can’t wait for this to become an annual tradition that no one remembers how it started.  Like Whacking Day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      @Baud: The Gormenghast novels are full of that kind of thing. On the ninth day after the spring equinox, the earl has to go to a particular room and place a lit blue candle and a penny on the lintel, no one knows why.

      But it still makes more sense than driving in circles all day.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I can’t wait for this to become an annual tradition that no one remembers how it started.

      As President, you’ll be expected to show up and give a speech every year. Not unlike the National Prayer Breakfast, or the Annual Turkey Pardoning.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TriassicSands

      Against my better judgment, I’m once again watching a few minutes of the Jackson hearings.

      I think she’s exhausted — understandably — but she doesn’t seem as sharp as she was in previous sessions. I feel really sorry for her — her composure is exceptional.

      Kennedy has been asking her about unenumerated rights (9th Amendment). I think there is a good response to his questions that she is missing. That may be a fault of the way nominees answer questions in these (phony) hearings. They say as little as possible.

      The Ninth Amendment says:

      The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

      Kennedy wants to know who gets to identify those rights. His position, though he hasn’t stated it outright, is that they should be identified by votes of the people. My response is that it is just as legitimate for the SCOTUS to identify unenumerated rights — for example, the right to privacy, which is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, but there is plenty of dancing around it. In the course of deciding cases before it, the SCOTUS should be able to identify how an unenumerated right, consistent with the Constitution, affects the case in question. That doesn’t strike me as anywhere near as activist as what we’re currently seeing from the radical right wingers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ella in New Mexico

      We continue to fight for our freedoms with significant personal sacrifice to drivers in time away from family & lost wages.

       

      With DC diesal prices averaging just over $5 a gallon these idiots can drive in circles just to get flipped off while their family pines for them all they want. What’s stunning is that one’s even wearing masks now so WTF is the point?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Shana

      Sheesh, I hope so. Ran into a half dozen or so last week. While traffic didn’t warrant it, I decided to take the express lanes to get out of their way since I have a bunch of democratic bumper stickers on my car and the WaPo had reported that morning that the drivers were getting paranoid about “Antifa cars” threatening them.

      BTW, it’s raining today. Did they take the day off again?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Poe Larity

      Any way to lean on Amazon or other shippers to “cancel” these clowns from getting work?

      The they can spend all their time with their families.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      As an alumna of the DC Beltway commute, I assure you that driving the Beltway is already seen by thousands as meaningless, yet somehow necessary.

      And no one can articulate why they still are compelled to do it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      @trollhattan:

      What’s a “scientific officer?” He Mister Spock or something?

      May be the same Paul Alexander who reported to Michael Caputo, who quit after a mental breakdown (and throat cancer, subsequently reported) and Paul Alexander lost his position too.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      Open thread?

      Window shopping galore on Amazon for gewgaws, gimcracks and suchlike for the new vehicle. 99% of which will likely never be purchased, but it is a lot of fun rooting around looking at down the rabbit hole stuff there.

      Only things actually obtained (and already received) are a seat cushion, an astonishingly bright miniature flashlight (lucked out in receiving a blue one which goes well with the interior), a travel mug* for coffee or water and one absolute must have, a sturdy. stable and moderately heavy ashtray** which can be flipped shut (fits in one section of the tray in the nook under the dash in front of the center console like it was made for it).

      *Couldn’t be more satisfied with the airtight food storage containers from Lock & Lock I already use so have high hopes for this bottle.

      **I know, I know. Could double as an attractive repository for candy, coins or the like for non-smokers. Don’t think it will be necessary but if it is I can always attach it with Velcro dots under each foot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Sometimes when I’ve had enough of these trucker pinheads, I pop onto Sorryantivaxxer.com… and chuckle

      It also makes me a little sad.  So.  Much.  Stubborn.   Stupidity.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Baud: They want a world that revolves around them and they want all of the “lessers” like us to continually praise them and fawn over them.

      They’re the ultimate participation trophy candy asses whining and bleating pathetically for adoration and reverence because they have white skin and a penis.

      Sad widdle snowflakes who don’t realize that we don’t give a fuck about them. Life doesn’t give a fuck about them. And they need to grow the fuck up, put on their big boy pants and deal with the fact that America doesn’t just belong to them. The rest of us are fucking here, we aren’t leaving, and if they don’t like it, they should get the fuck out.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      Hope Adam gets a chance to see this:

      Fascinating claimed intercepted call from Russian officer near Mykolaiv to superiors in Russia. He says:
      – This is worse than Chechnya
      – 50% of troops have frostbite
      – They can’t evacuate the dead
      – Don’t have enough tents
      – RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3KjGrqD5jZ
      — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) March 23, 2022

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Old Man Shadow

      @debbie: Given Putin seemed to believe his own hype, I can totally see his army not being issued proper outdoor clothes and tents as well as not planning for the logistics for dealing with large number of dead.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      As President, you’ll be expected to show up and give a speech every year. Not unlike the National Prayer Breakfast, or the Annual Turkey Pardoning.

      The Easter Egg Roll, and all those various occasions where the President has to place a wreath somewhere. And every Mar 17, the President has to meet in the WH with someone from the Irish government who will present shamrocks.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ruckus

      @Ken:

      Driving in circles all day makes perfect sense – given the rational for this whatever the hell it is.

      Go round and round, waste time, fuel, pollute, block traffic, have zero concept of what the hell they are doing or why, repeat until?

      Could there be a better example of circular logic?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Old Man Shadow

      @debbie: He’s surrounded himself with Yes Men and sycophants too afraid to tell him the truth.

      And he’s filled his government with grifters and thieves who have probably stolen a lot of money meant to outfit the army or provided substandard goods to the army at a premium price.

      And his army is full of conscripts fielded from poor, rural areas who are tortured as initiation. If conditions are that bad, the only thing stopping desertion en masse is the fear of being shot and pretty soon that’s not going to be much motivation if they think they’re dead anyway.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      JUST IN: The Supreme Court is refusing to answer whether Clarence Thomas is still in the hospital after he missed arguments today, per @ap.

      — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 23, 2022

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.