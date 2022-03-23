Today, the ACA turns 12.

It is still a Big Fucking Deal.

It has mostly succeeded in the drafters’ intent to reduce but not eliminate uninsurance in the United States. The pathways to get there are different as Medicaid has done more work than the Marketplaces. But at this point, the law is part of the fabric of American society even as there is intense policy and political opposition to the law.

Much like many tweens, it is a little bit ackward, a little bit gangly and occassionally its voice will crack mid-sentence. The ACA still needs a significant technical correction update to adjust for the realities as they turned out instead of how they were hoped to be. But the law stands and it mostly does what it intended to do.

