The ACA is still a BFD

Today, the ACA turns 12.

It is still a Big Fucking Deal.

It has mostly succeeded in the drafters’ intent to reduce but not eliminate uninsurance in the United States. The pathways to get there are different as Medicaid has done more work than the Marketplaces. But at this point, the law is part of the fabric of American society even as there is intense policy and political opposition to the law.

Much like many tweens, it is a little bit ackward, a little bit gangly and occassionally its voice will crack mid-sentence. The ACA still needs a significant technical correction update to adjust for the realities as they turned out instead of how they were hoped to be. But the law stands and it mostly does what it intended to do.

It is still a Big Fucking Deal.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      And it is still in perpetual danger of repeal or nullification. One difference today is that the political blowback from that would be high.

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      As far as I can tell, two things make it hard to repeal: allowing adult children to stay on parents’ plans those extra years until age 26, and protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

      Those things mean a lot to middle-class voters, who might not otherwise care about people with limited financial resources.

      It’s a bit of a Rube Goldberg of a program but it works. Who knows how long we will have to wait until the next incremental change? (Answer, a long time).

    4. 4.

      Benw

      2 ways the ACA has impacted my life: no pre-existing conditions clause means I’m more secure with my cancer treatment, and second my kids’ well care is fully covered. Covering those well visits is such a huge deal, but it doesn’t get much attention in the press, but it’s a BFD

    8. 8.

      stinger

      I haven’t directly benefited from the ACA myself, having gone from employer coverage straight to Medicare, but I’m very glad this law was passed and remains (largely) in effect. Surely the pandemic has shown that it is better for society as a whole for people to have health care!

      Great reminder, David.

      Happy birthday, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and thanks, Obama!

    9. 9.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I can say unequivocally that without the requirements imposed by the ACA on the for-profit healthcare industry, I’d be uninsurable and facing a looming bankruptcy-or-death decision.

    10. 10.

      narya

      I love the ACA. I remember my PANIC trying to get insurance when I worked at the bakery, and only being able to find expensive coverage that EXCLUDED care for the one thing I was most likely to have to deal with (but luckily did not). That was 15 years ago, and it still gives me shivers.

