If you didn’t catch Monday night’s series premiere of NBC’s “American Song Contest,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, we have three words to sum up what you missed: “New Boot Goofin’.”

It’s true: Depending on how things go on “American Song Contest” — the U.S. version of the Eurovision Song Contest — in which contestants from each state compete to win the prize for best original hit, Wyoming’s entry “New Boot Goofin’” could be the song of the summer…

“American Song Contest” will have 56 performers, with one artist from each state, as well as five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Eleven of them performed Monday— here’s what to know from the mildly chaotic two-hour premiere:

Audiences and a professional ‘jury’ will vote for the winners…

During the premiere, the first act sent to the semifinals by the jury was Hueston, an indie-alternative singer from Rhode Island who described himself as a mix of Chris Stapleton and Adele and “Sons of Anarchy” (“but in a good way”) and delivered a very emotional backstory about growing up in poverty before offering up a ballad called “Held on Too Long.”…

There’s a mix of very famous and non-famous names

Like Eurovision, the competitors range from stars with inescapable hits (Jewel, Sisqó, Macy Gray) to names you would recognize only if you watched “The Voice” (Jordan Smith) to lesser-known local acts…

Breakout K-pop singer AleXa also captivated the audience with an elaborate set covered in ribbons for “Wonderland.” She acknowledged that because she came from Oklahoma (her mother is from South Korea and her father is from New York, and they met in Tulsa), people probably expected her to break out a guitar and sing a country ballad. While she does enjoy country music, she said, she discovered K-pop in high school and started releasing music several years ago –— she now performs to big crowds in South Korea.

“K-pop is my guilty pleasure!” Snoop Dogg exclaimed after AleXa’s performance. “That was amazing.”

The show wants to feature many genres

Minnesota’s Yam Haus was a pop boy-band; Mississippi’s Keyone Starr mixed blues and rock; Arkansas’s Kelsey Lamb was country; Indiana’s UG Skywalkin was a rapper; Wisconsin’s Jake’O went “Nuvo-Retro”; Iowa’s Alisabeth Von Presley described herself as what would happen if Lady Gaga and Pat Benatar collided and then exploded into glitter…

At least one artist will be primed to go viral every week

So, back to “New Boot Goofin’,” a country-rap situation courtesy of Wyoming’s Ryan Charles. Though that phrase may sound familiar thanks to “Reno 911!,” Charles explained that the song is based on “the confidence you have getting a new pair of boots” — because in Wyoming, boots bring your whole outfit together. The track sounded ready-made for TikTok, judging by the reaction from viewers on social media who had no idea what to make of the neon spectacle.