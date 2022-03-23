Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

It was, in fact, named Jelly.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

This blog will pay for itself.

I really should read my own blog.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Music / Respite Open Thread: Oklahoma? Ooookay….

Respite Open Thread: Oklahoma? Ooookay….

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,


 
Sometimes a little Big Dumb Fun is what we need. From the Washington Post, “What you missed on ‘American Song Contest,’ our country’s chaotic new take on Eurovision”:

If you didn’t catch Monday night’s series premiere of NBC’s “American Song Contest,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, we have three words to sum up what you missed: “New Boot Goofin’.”

It’s true: Depending on how things go on “American Song Contest” — the U.S. version of the Eurovision Song Contest — in which contestants from each state compete to win the prize for best original hit, Wyoming’s entry “New Boot Goofin’” could be the song of the summer…

“American Song Contest” will have 56 performers, with one artist from each state, as well as five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Eleven of them performed Monday— here’s what to know from the mildly chaotic two-hour premiere:

Audiences and a professional ‘jury’ will vote for the winners
During the premiere, the first act sent to the semifinals by the jury was Hueston, an indie-alternative singer from Rhode Island who described himself as a mix of Chris Stapleton and Adele and “Sons of Anarchy” (“but in a good way”) and delivered a very emotional backstory about growing up in poverty before offering up a ballad called “Held on Too Long.”…

There’s a mix of very famous and non-famous names
Like Eurovision, the competitors range from stars with inescapable hits (Jewel, Sisqó, Macy Gray) to names you would recognize only if you watched “The Voice” (Jordan Smith) to lesser-known local acts…

Breakout K-pop singer AleXa also captivated the audience with an elaborate set covered in ribbons for “Wonderland.” She acknowledged that because she came from Oklahoma (her mother is from South Korea and her father is from New York, and they met in Tulsa), people probably expected her to break out a guitar and sing a country ballad. While she does enjoy country music, she said, she discovered K-pop in high school and started releasing music several years ago –— she now performs to big crowds in South Korea.

“K-pop is my guilty pleasure!” Snoop Dogg exclaimed after AleXa’s performance. “That was amazing.”

The show wants to feature many genres
Minnesota’s Yam Haus was a pop boy-band; Mississippi’s Keyone Starr mixed blues and rock; Arkansas’s Kelsey Lamb was country; Indiana’s UG Skywalkin was a rapper; Wisconsin’s Jake’O went “Nuvo-Retro”; Iowa’s Alisabeth Von Presley described herself as what would happen if Lady Gaga and Pat Benatar collided and then exploded into glitter…

At least one artist will be primed to go viral every week
So, back to “New Boot Goofin’,” a country-rap situation courtesy of Wyoming’s Ryan Charles. Though that phrase may sound familiar thanks to “Reno 911!,” Charles explained that the song is based on “the confidence you have getting a new pair of boots” — because in Wyoming, boots bring your whole outfit together. The track sounded ready-made for TikTok, judging by the reaction from viewers on social media who had no idea what to make of the neon spectacle.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • marcopolo
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Dozens  of songs, maybe hundreds, are entered in the Eurovision Song Contest every year. Has any pop music of lasting significance ever come out of it? I can think of maybe two songs: Cliff Richard’s Congratulations and ABBA’s Waterloo.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      A couple weeks ago I convinced my kid to watch the Will Farrell Eurovision movie and then I had to prove that Eurovision is a real thing so we went down the Eurovision YouTube rabbit hole. Now we are both following the current contest. So far Norway’s entry is the best and by best I mean ridiculous. My son and I were laughing so hard we were crying.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I wonder if there’s some deliberate Hatsune Miku in that look, if it’s simultaneous creation, or if long blue pigtails are already popular in K-Pop, which would not surprise me. A quick Google search isn’t showing them, for what little that’s worth.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      Oh I’m the spirit of not letting the GQP steal my joy, the fiber community is ecstatic that KBJ is a knitter and apparently has an entire basement full of yarn.  We are all begging Joyce White Vance to check out her legendary stash and report back.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.