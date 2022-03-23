On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BillinGlendaleCA

The Santa Monica Mountains run from Glendale in the east to the Oxnard Plain in the west(though the western Channel Islands are thought to be an extension of the range). The mountains increase in height from Beacon Hill in the east to Sandstone Peak in the west before quickly falling in elevation as the range meets the Oxnard Plain and the coast. I hiked up to Sandstone Peak, I didn’t quite make it to the summit. As I prepared to head out, I checked the weather for the area and noticed that a strong wind would be blowing from the coast since we had a dry cold front move though the area. I decided to head out anyway and as I drove over Kanan Road to the coast the winds noticeably increased. There were whitecaps on the ocean. The trailhead is up a steep and winding road in an area that used to be the Circle X Boy Scout Camp which is now the NPS ranger station. There are two options to get to Sandstone Peak from the trailhead, one is a 1.1 mile hike up 1000 feet to the peak, the other is about a 4 mile hike though the valley north of the peak and a more gradual climb to the peak and down the more steeper trail. I took the second option.

As the trail skirts around the west side of Sandstone Peak, the valley to the north comes into view with cliffs on the northern side. Atop the cliffs at their western end is Balanced Rock, a large rock that lies on the edge of the cliffs. The cliffs are popular with climbers and there were a couple of groups there. The winds decreased noticeably once I got into the canyon. Once past the cliffs the trail and the creek at the bottom of the canyon meet up at Split Rock, a large rock that has split into three parts. There was a bit of running water in the creek and a grove of somewhat live oak that was recovering from the fires of the past decade. After Split Rock the trail begins it’s climb out of the canyon with access to Tri Peaks and Sandstone Peak. This is where scenery changes to the more lush foliage on the northern side of Sandstone Peak and the wind became stronger since the trail became more exposed to the coast. I didn’t take the side trip to Tri Peaks but did take the short trail to Inspiration Point(gotta bag them all). I took the side trail to the Sandstone Peak summit but stopped about 20 feet below the summit due to the strong winds.