Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings (Open Thread)

Here’s the YouTube embed for a livestream of the confirmation hearings, which start at 8:30 AM ET:

Republican Senators Blackburn, Cotton, Cruz and Hawley embarrassed the nation yesterday with their ridiculous attacks on the judge, and Senator Graham of South Carolina reprised his dramatic role in the Kavanaugh hearings by indulging in a spittle-flecked rant and then huffily stalking out of the chamber.

The official GOP account on Twitter engaged in this embarrassing childishness:

Garbage people, from the top on down. But the American people are behind Judge Brown Jackson’s confirmation, according to a Gallup poll:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Initial public support for judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court ties as the highest Gallup has measured for any recent nominee. Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should vote in favor of Jackson serving on the Supreme Court. Only current Chief Justice John Roberts, at 59% in 2005, had a level of support on par with that for Jackson. Most other nominees had support in the low 50% range, with five below that mark.

Justice Sobby McKegstand had the lowest confirmation support among current justices in the Gallup archives. His approval rating peaked at 41% before the sexual assault allegations came to light.

Open thread!

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      I can’t believe that we are going to have a Black from a distance, locs wearing, full African features brilliant Black woman on the Supreme Court 😢😢😢

       

      Wow 😳😳

       

      I cried when I saw the pictures of her parents. Their pride was overflowing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Raven

      I’m sure folks saw the news about the tornado that hit New Orleans. I emailed Ozark and will let you know when I hear something.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Josie

      Ohhh – “Justice Sobby McKegstand” – I can’t tell you how much I love this. It needs to be enshrined somewhere.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      I saw about 5 min each of Cruz’s and Hawley’s “questioning” of Judge Brown – barf.

      I assume Cotton was equally bad?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: That was a sweet moment at the opening of the hearings, when KBJ paid tribute to her parents while they beamed with pride. It’s wonderful that her parents are getting to see this dream come true.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Republican attacks on Judge Jackson’s criminal sentences are an implicit admission of their own nominees’ deficiency. Except for Justice Sotomayor, the other seven Justices would be very hard pressed to conduct an actual trial resulting in a civil or criminal verdict. They might be able to muddle through one without making fools of themselves. I think Justice Kagan would fare better than her Republican-appointed colleagues.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      The Fact Checker’s reporting shows that in 2020 Debra Meadows signed three forms — a voter registration form, an absentee ballot request for her husband and the one-stop application — that warned of legal consequences if falsely completed and signed. She also cast a ballot in a 2020 primary runoff using an address that was no longer valid for voting. Mark Meadows appears only to have signed a voter registration form; he did not vote in the primary.

      Debra Meadows committed voter fraud and anyone else would be prosecuted for it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Republican Senators Blackburn, Cotton, Cruz and Hawley embarrassed the nation yesterday with their ridiculous attacks on the judge, and Senator Graham of South Carolina reprised his dramatic role in the Kavanaugh hearings by indulging in a spittle-flecked rant and then huffily stalking out of the chamber.

      And let’s not forget Senator Cottonmouth McGoodoleboy of Louisiana with his faux-complimentary comments: “You’re intelligent.” (Amazing. An intelligent black woman.) “You’re articulate.” (Never knew ‘those people’ could pronounce big words.) He’s developed this affable ‘just an old country lawyer’ persona, but he’s smart and vicious and knows exactly what he’s doing. The micro-aggressions are hard for me to hear, and I’m not sure I could have kept my temper. KBJ has had to endure them all her life, and smile politely.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay@Baud:

      I want to reply with un-fucking-believable, except that this is totally believable.

      What is unbelievable is that a human being is capable of the hubris, the arrogance, and the duplicity it takes to so publicly decry voter fraud while fucking doing it yourself.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The cases can get complicated which surprises people because they think “residency” is fixed and defined but it really isn’t. They use a whole set of factors. There was one in Ohio where the individual had a Chicago apartment and an Ohio house and registered in Ohio. He won because he was able to prove that although the apartment was residential, it was also his business address. But the Debra Meadows case seems clear cut. Under no stretch of the imagination was she residing there. And she didn’t just register- she voted.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Mr. Meadows may have gotten cold feet. He didn’t stop Mrs. Meadows from putting herself in legal jeopardy though. This, and the way Meadows dished out all kinds of damaging information to the January 6 Committee before clamming up, shows that among his many reprehensible qualities Meadows also is a klutz.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anne Laurie

      Just for the record, there’s an Open Thread upstairs now, if you want to take non-confirmation messaging up there…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      I think they should do away with these hearings, because all they’re used for now is to create 30-second bits that can be played on news channels. If you think of what the Republicans are doing that way it makes more sense.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      The hearings are useful because if anyone had any doubts that Republicans will be focusing on “culture war” issues, you can stop doubting.

      2022 isn’t going to be about inflation.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse  11h

      Imagine having such an accomplished academic and legal career as Ketanji Brown Jackson and the last hurdle between you and a seat on the Supreme Court is half-assed hostile questioning from a Home Ec major with the IQ of sunscreen.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I know the treatment is inequitable and unfair and the questions are dumb, but it does show one thing- her temperament –  which really is important for a judge. She’s excelling there where Kavanaugh failed. It’s self discipline.

      Reply

