Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge. https://t.co/VuE3GqoGcd — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 23, 2022

The BA.2 Omicron sub-variant caused more than a third of all COVID-19 cases in the United States in the week ending March 19, the CDC estimates. U.S. cases receded but a resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe due to the sub-variant has raised concerns https://t.co/D9GvlLC8Ni — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2022

Shanghai denies lockdown rumours; daily COVID infections near 1,000 https://t.co/zTvxLrx1i1 pic.twitter.com/Y6JLRLKJPP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2022

Chinese steelmaking hub Tangshan enters lockdown as COVID cases rise https://t.co/tBA1MENep2 pic.twitter.com/PKSL8N7xsW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2022

Hong Kong hopes to 'resolve' COVID flight-ban rule as cases ease https://t.co/659N5haU8J pic.twitter.com/xykbmV81iv — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2022

The full reopening of international travel in Hong Kong will have "little marginal impact" on the spread of COVID-19, an academic study said on Tuesday, as the financial hub begins to unwind strict coronavirus measures. https://t.co/6QZIqWqKKc — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 22, 2022

S.Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed https://t.co/Fyn2H0CF3M pic.twitter.com/8czhitpf9T — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2022

Should India be bracing for a fourth Covid wave? https://t.co/pFwCd0hHfL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 23, 2022

Coronavirus cases are rising in Europe because precautions were lifted too soon, WHO says. Daily reports of new cases, fueled by #omicron's BA.2 subvariant, are increasing in 18 European countries, including Britain, France, Germany & Italy. https://t.co/UZrTebo9Hi pic.twitter.com/HL0x5M271z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 22, 2022

… In October, state-run vaccine company Birmex signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V, to package the product in Mexico. “We’re going to continue with our plan, commitments made are kept,” said the president, who has ruled out imposing economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls the incursion a special military operation. “Health has nothing to do with political conflicts,” Lopez Obrador added, speaking at a regular news conference.

Italian study shows ventilation can cut school COVID cases by 82% https://t.co/Ozc6VDI5TI pic.twitter.com/4UilvG9Otp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2022

Wow – organ impairment found in 59% of mostly *non-hospitalized* COVID cohort at 6 months post-infection, persisting at 1 year from infection (59%), including in people *without symptoms*. Biggest findings:https://t.co/lID1pfPNnX 1/ #LongCovid — Hannah Davis (@ahandvanish) March 22, 2022

