Carlo Graziani on the War in Ukraine: Get Real

Carlo Graziani on the War in Ukraine: Get Real

I asked Carlo if he would consider writing another guest post on Ukraine, and he graciously agreed.
Lucky again!

War in Ukraine: Get Real
by Carlo Graziani

Preview

In typical potted-history examples drawn from great-power conflict that are used for realist case histories, these issues always seem very clear-cut. Interest is about territorial acquisition, or access to resources, or to convenient littoral real estate; national security is about territorial defense, or alliances, or integrity of national boundaries.

Carlo Graziani on the War in Ukraine: Get Real

But what happens when the powers in question violently disagree on what constitutes their own interests and those of their rivals? What if their controlling historical narratives are so incompatible as to preclude a common calculation of rational interest in the cold, realist mode?

(break here so we can put the full post under the fold)

The Full Post

Recently, I was trying to boil down the problem with the realist outlook on international relations when I was suddenly reminded of a joke from the mid-2000s:

Why do Prius drivers have higher accident rates than other drivers?

Because it’s hard to drive while patting yourself on the back.

That actually captures a great deal of how realism is failing as an analytic framework as applied to the war in Ukraine. Its most prominent practitioners are busy congratulating themselves on their prescience while scolding their critics for mushy thinking, while their intellectual blinders prevent them from noticing that their policies are crashing into unpredicted realities at staccato cadences.

Since the onset of the Russian onslaught against Ukraine, there has been a noticeable patter from the self-validating back-patting of the realist school of international relations, which has not been slow to set up its customary contrast between, on the one hand “formal”, “process-based”, “hard-headed” calculation of invariant national interest, and on the other, “moralizing”, “emotional”, “irrational”, “impulsive” action leading to inevitable national self-harm.

John Mearsheimer never went away, of course, and lately has been articulating oddball theories stating that Russia and the US ought to really be natural allies against China, as a background lament in support of his thesis that NATO expansion caused the war in Ukraine. Tanner Greer, writing in the Opinion pages of the New York Times under the headline “Realism Must Guide Our Reaction to Russia’s Invasion” (paywalled) delivers himself of chin-strokers such as “Americans should be particularly sensitive to the dangers of moral fervor and intuitive judgment overwhelming the slower, more bureaucratic processes behind most foreign policy”; decidedly odd historical analogies such as one between Western sanctions on Russia and…some kind of unspecified pressure on Hitler that apparently drove him to launch Operation Barbarossa so as to “…forestall decline”; and builds to a peroration in which he…no, I can’t. Read it yourselves:

This is not a simple problem. Our desire to punish Mr. Putin for the evil he has unleashed in Ukraine must be carefully balanced against the lives that will be lost the longer this war lasts, the real risks of military escalation, the long-term security needs of Europe and the second-order effects a new iron curtain might have on other parts of American foreign policy—such as U.S. security commitments in East Asia and the health of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. To meet this challenge, we must keep our policy firmly rooted in the “logic of consequence.” Americans living generations from now will be grateful that in this moment of crisis, our policy was guided by careful calculation instead of emotional reaction.

Got all that? In that one paragraph we go from a perfunctory acknowledgment of “lives that will be lost” to the core of realist concerns, not least among which is the the dollar’s status as a reserve currency—which, incidentally, if you should catch some sideband noise from shouty financial market pundits, as I happen to occasionally for reasons not worth belaboring, is a hot topic among people who believe that Chinese open and transparent institutions of governance ideally position the Renmimbi to displace the US dollar as the global reserve currency because inflation, or irresponsible Federal Reserve policy, or some other crisis du jour. And he fondly anticipates the gratitude of future American generations for this wise counsel.

I should break off from this intemperate screed, because I don’t actually think that the realist program as a whole is worthless. Of course there is a place for calculation of rational self-interest in international relations. And there are some academic realists who have been capable of articulating more nuanced discussions of the Ukraine crisis. Emma Ashford is one example—she gave a good interview on the Ezra Klein show recently.

Also, with that kind of lead-off, I may be giving the impression that my problem with realists is their smug and patronizing tendency to view any dissent from their outlook as being somehow overwrought and irrational. That is annoying, but for the most part ignorable (although Mearsheimer is a such a flagrant case of academic backpfeifengesicht that I personally know a few people who have met him whose fists he has caused to itch).

Realism is a framework in which nation-state actors act efficiently on the basis of rational choices to further their strategic interests and protect their national security. It is a structural theory, which makes it amenable to analysis and policy choice for defusing conflict. There’s an unacknowledged problem here, though, that realists always glide right past without slowing down. The realist program buries an unexamined assumption in plain view, right in its definition: how do we know what strategic interests or national security considerations are? How can we be sure that different nation state actors will define them in the same way, or that they will define them consistently for themselves and for their rivals?

In typical potted-history examples drawn from great-power conflict that are used for realist case histories, these issues always seem very clear-cut. Interest is about territorial acquisition, or access to resources, or to convenient littoral real estate; national security is about territorial defense, or alliances, or integrity of national boundaries. The picture always seems to be something out of Metternich’s Concert of Europe, or very like. All the powers basically agree on what their values are, and on priorities: they just disagree a bit on which rivers should constitute national boundaries.

But what happens when the powers in question violently disagree on what constitutes their own interests and those of their rivals? What if their controlling historical narratives are so incompatible as to preclude a common calculation of rational interest in the cold, realist mode? This is, after all, the situation as it exists in the Ukrainian conflict. The Putinist narrative conflates a Romantic and quasi-Messianic view of Russian exceptionalism colored by overtones of ethnic, linguistic, religious, and racial intolerance and a sense of Russian imperial destiny with deep grievance born of coerced post-Cold-War Russian retrenchment in the face of dominant Western economic power. The Western narrative, on the other hand, is embedded in a reality where such a mentality does not even register on any part of the broadest spectrum of mentally healthy views of how the world works. I’m sorry? In 2022, we’re in an international security dialog with a character who thinks he’s the second coming of Peter the Great?

The point is not that “true strategic interests” don’t exist, or that nations that ignore them don’t eventually come a cropper. The point is that the entire reason for being of the realist framework as a structuralist program is that it simplifies the analysis for defusing conflict. But if the entire analysis is based on grotesquely incorrect premises, shouldn’t we at least re-examine the implications of the framework for policy?

Here we come to the real problem with the realist approach to the Ukraine war. You hear a great deal about what a bad idea it is to “poke” or “trap” a bear—in implicit contradistinction to what a great idea it is to make some kind of a deal with the bear. But the realists who make the bear-poking-or-trapping analogy are usually careful not to be specific about the deal that they propose to make. And there are very good reasons for that caution. That deal does not exist.

In Ukraine the deal does not exist, because nobody has the right to concede to Putin the territorial gains that his 19th-century mentality has prepared him to feel entitled to, but which the entire Ukrainian nation, with a unanimity that cannot be gainsaid in academic colloquia, has risen up to deny him. Even were some great-power deal made behind the back of this heroic resistance—I do not believe for a moment that this is possible—the resulting Russian occupation of Ukraine would, I believe, receive a rougher handling than was meted out to the Wehrmacht by Yugoslavian partisans in World War II. And those guys could have taught the Afghan resistance a thing or two.

Outside Ukraine, in the West, and in the US in particular, we have been actually dealing with Putin and Putinism as a direct adversary for over a decade. We have been slow to understand the challenge, and to rise to it. But re-read the Mueller Report now. Understand the challenges that Putin has been issuing to our democracy, and the admittedly brilliant low-cost investments that he’s made in people like Trump, or Manafort. Vladimir Putin, and the Idea that he represents, came very close to ringing down the curtain on American democracy with the January 6 shitshow. That was his investment working its way nearly to the core. Trump can only get partial credit for that. Trump doesn’t really have the cognition to understand what he did—in the larger picture, he’s a glove puppet with Putin’s hand up his ass. Why would we make a deal with the Bear that allows Putin to regroup, and invest in another Trump, or perhaps in a newer, shinier, later-model Tucker Carlson, now that too many people can see the puppet strings stretching up from the current, somewhat soiled one?

I have no idea what the likes of Mearsheimer were doing, or thinking, on January 6, but they clearly were not doing intellectual due-diligence, or taking the trouble of marking their beliefs to market. If they had been doing so, they would have behaved in a much more chastened manner when the Ukraine war began. It seems completely clear to me, in any event, that realist counsel in this war is to be totally disregarded now. There can be no compromise with Putinism. Vladimir Putin started this fight. Whatever it takes—weapons and intelligence aid to Ukraine, sanctions piled upon sanctions for Russia, containment or rollback for international Putinism—we, in the West, had better finish it. The correct framing is not coming to an understanding with Putin over Ukraine: It is coming to an understanding with Russia over ending Putinism. Even another Cold War would be worth gaining that end.

Thank you, Carlo, for the terrific posts!

.

    66 Comments

    2. 2.

      WV Blondie

      Brilliant! In complete keeping with what you and Adam have contributed over the past few weeks.

      The question is, how do we get the American public to get the same level of understanding?

    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      You hear a great deal about what a bad idea it is to “poke” or “trap” a bear…

      Of course, the bear in this case was Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and our allies.

      The world dodged a huge bullet because of Joe Biden’s election.

    6. 6.

      Medicine Man

      @Carlo: The whole thing is worth reading just for the last two sentences. Thank you Carlo.

      A few questions:

      • Are NATO-led countries growing wise to this conclusion? That a return to status-quo, any version of the status quo, is impossible?
      • (Personal question, free to be disregarded) Are you a foreign policy specialist of some kind, Carlo? It is fine with me if you are simply a very astute Jackal but I wonder if you come from similar circles as Cheryl (here) or Robert Farley at Lawyers, Guns & Money.
    7. 7.

      Ishiyama

      Do you like Kipling? I don’t know, I’ve never kippled:
      “Make ye no truce with Adam-zad — the Bear that walks like a Man!

    8. 8.

      Lums Better Half

      Chamberlain is currently lionized for making a deal over the heads of the sovereign Czechoslovak nation.  Just sayin’.

      Reply
      Roger Moore

      I have no idea what the likes of Mearsheimer were doing, or thinking, on January 6, but they clearly were not doing intellectual due-diligence, or taking the trouble of marking their beliefs to market.

      I think a lot of what they were doing was ignoring it as domestic politics rather than international.  It constantly astonishes me how many people are willing to completely ignore that Putin has been using infiltration of Western political systems as part of his foreign policy.  I want to think that it’s just them failing to consider the possibilities, but when someone is quite that blind it raises a lot of questions.

    10. 10.

      Barney

      Even being a Realist, it seems to me Greer has put some things on the wrong side of the balance:

      Our desire to punish Mr. Putin for the evil he has unleashed in Ukraine must be carefully balanced against the lives that will be lost the longer this war lasts, the real risks of military escalation, the long-term security needs of Europe and the second-order effects a new iron curtain might have on other parts of American foreign policy—such as U.S. security commitments in East Asia and the health of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

      I’d say that the long-term security needs of Europe and the second-order effects a new iron curtain might have on other parts of American foreign policy are on the same side as the desire to punish Putin – if you say “let Putin get a demilitarized Ukraine, with Crimea and eastern regions (and the connecting coast?) under his control, for the sake of stopping the fighting and destruction now”, then you’re also putting the security of Europe at risk, and the influence of the USA, because it’s clear Russia can get what it wants from war.

    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @Lums Better Half:

      Chamberlain is currently lionized for making a deal over the heads of the sovereign Czechoslovak nation.

      In what universe is Chamberlain lionized for Munich?  I’ve heard people say that he’s been unfairly derided for being fooled by Hitler, but I don’t recall anyone going beyond saying he was actually stalling for time rather than genuinely fooled.

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this. Very well argued.

      I do wonder, though, how we get from here to defeating Putinism. I think that I heard that Biden is going to announce more sanctions in his meetings in Europe on Thursday. I have no doubt that sanctions are biting, and Europe is fortunate in a way that spring is here (with a drop in the need for Gazprom gas for heating), but even a weakened military can be dangerous for longer than we would like. It may be a very long process.

      Here’s hoping that the true believers around VVP have a stronger sense of self-preservation than a Russia Uber Alles mindset that demands that they burn it all down. It would be nice, but we can’t count on it…

      Thanks again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      craigie

      A shorter version of this essay might  be, we don’t negotiate with terrorists.

      Except that we often do, of course. But in this case, we are in a zero-sum game. Putin gets what he wants, or he goes away.

    14. 14.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Roger Moore: ​

      I think a lot of what they were doing was ignoring it as domestic politics rather than international.

      I think you have put your finger on a critical point. There is an enormous mental and emotional inertia in America and Europe (and maybe far broader) to view internal politics as internal. Even if you knew it was true, it’s hard to view our politics in terms of ‘Russia owns the president.’ The wide instinct in every country is to downplay how much power Russia could have over internal politics.

    15. 15.

      Sam

      I am not sure why people think the Western response has been weak.  We are practically co-belligerents.  There are two exceptions to the blank check:  1) no direct engagement by nato militaries and 2) only a partial embargo on the Russian economy.

      on 1), I’d say there is no public appetite for sending us troops into combat in Ukraine against Russian troops and thereby risking nuclear war.  I for one agree with this caution.  Use of nuclear weapons is quite possible in that scenario.

      on 2), well, that is for the Europeans to decide, and they have decided.  Right now they are critically dependent on Russian energy.  So their publics have decided to unwind this dependence at a speed consonant with keeping the heat on.

      My point is that in democracies the publics have the deciding vote, and in general don’t like war or high levels of sacrifice unless it is thrust on them.

      As for the rest, well, the Ukrainians will get it.  It may take some time but they will get it.  They may lose militarily, but it won’t be because they didn’t get enough weapons or support.

      Just the US has sent 20 million rounds of ammo (100 rounds for each Russian soldier in Ukraine) and thousands of Javelins.  Sweden (!!!) has sent or will send 10,000 antitank weapons.  That is 5 antitank rounds for every Russian tank in Ukraine, just from Sweden.  The ratios will be the same for anti-aircraft weapons.

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      I guess in the spirit of “get real,” I don’t really care much about the analytical methodology or the conceptual framework or the laundry-lists of purported national interests per se, or what have you, but rather what’s the deal (the actual deal, not some Hogwarts no-fly spell or something similarly ridiculous) that’s going to be acceptable to both parties that avoids the genuinely horrifying list of possibilities that seems currently to be in prospect, including stalemate (anybody remember what a lovely picnic WWI trench-warfare was?), war of attrition (that ends in something other than stalemate), Russian use of tactical nukes (in Ukraine, to the considerable detriment of the people thereof), or the NATO-Russia free-for-all that all too many people seem to be itching for (and would be fought first in Ukraine, to the considerable detriment etc).

      Anybody drafted a term sheet yet?  (I tried one several posts back but I am a mere lurker.) Anybody serious actually talking about that, or are we still in the posturing stage?

    17. 17.

      japa21

      I think G&T put it very succinctly the other day.  There is no world in which Putin (and Putinism) and Ukraine can both exist.  One dies or the other.

    18. 18.

      VOR

      As a Prius driver, I can guess at why they might have higher accident rates. Other drivers react to a Prius, often in an unsafe manner.

      I generally set my cruise control at a fixed speed when driving long distances. I stay in the slow lane unless I need to pass a slower driver. Over and over, I see drivers who I pass suddenly speed up in an attempt to get back in front of my Prius. Often they exhibit unsafe behavior in passing and lane changing. I do not see similar behavior when driving a different car, just the Prius.

    19. 19.

      Emma from Miami

      Bravo!!!

      I am so tired of the so-called realists, exactly because of the reasons you put forward. There is no common ground to be found when dealing with a madman.

    20. 20.

      gene108

      is a hot topic among people who believe that Chinese open and transparent institutions of governance

      Did you forget the sarcasm tag with the part I highlighted?

      I’ve never heard anyone say the Chinese government is open or transparent.

    21. 21.

      Lums Better Half

      @Roger Moore: In the universe where someone attempts to negatively compare selling out Ukraine to Munich. The discussion inevitably arrives at the idea that well, akshually, Munich was mandatory, if not a stroke of genius.

    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Thanks for the great post.  Nothing original to add but just wanted to let everyone know that there is a very good episode of Hillary’s podcast on this topic featuring Anne Applebaum and Former Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.  The latter is especially interesting and largely accords with this post.  He even pointed out that Vlad has considered himself another Catherine or Peter The Great for some time.  Very good listen.

      Link

    24. 24.

      Faithful Lurker

      The heads of the EU are meeting this week in Brussels as well as the heads of NATO. There was/is some question whether Boris Johnson will be invited to the EU meeting. His tie to the Russians is becoming clearer all the time. Some observers think that much of the rest of Europe finds him unreliable. Has anyone heard anything about that?

      I have to go make dinner and will be back later to see if there is an answer.

    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Barney: “Let Putin get?” Carlo has it right, Ukraine will never agree. And if somehow it “loses” militarily and a Russia-aligned government takes over, the resistance/insurgency will be like nothing the world has seen.

      Zelensky has very astutely said any deal to end the war will have to be approved by the Ukrainian people – this is the nut of the difference between Ukraine and Russia, and why Ukraine cannot and will not surrender.

    26. 26.

      japa21

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yes Putin sees himself as almost a reincarnation of one or the other.  I always felt Biden should say to him “I knew Catherine the Great and you are no Catherine the Great!”

    28. 28.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Medicine Man:

      I appreciate the kind words.

      I have a feeling that we have passed a point of no return. When the Germans are seriously taking action to turn off their energy dependence on Russia, with all the very serious economic dislocation that this entails, after more than a decade of shrugging off warnings, that seems to me a sign of a profound shift in attitude towards the risk presented by Russia, and Putin.

      As to your other question: there is no reason grounded in professional preparation that anyone should pay attention to what I write. I’m not a historian, or a political scientist, or a diplomat, or a policymaker, or a military officer, or a spy.  History and politics is a passion that has led me to wide reading and a lot of reflection, and to many conversations with other people who are also passionate about those subjects. That’s all.

    29. 29.

      Sam

      This war became existential – Putinism or Ukraine – before it started.  The Ukrainians (and the Poles and the Balts) understood that all along.  I am sure the US realized it after the pre-war diplomacy.  They aren’t framing it that way, for fairly obvious reasons.  It is also why there is no settlement, only victory and defeat.

    30. 30.

      Ksmiami

      @Another Scott: I think we should enable Ukraine to start drone blasts of every long range artillery unit in Belorussian areas. Then we offer Siberia to China if they back off Russian support… oh and make it known that there is no future for Russia with Putin in power.

    31. 31.

      MomSense

      I said on Adam’s last post that I have a feeling of dread.  I think Putin is going to use biological, chemical and/or nuclear weapons or sabotage a nuclear facility.  He’s not winning and he won’t entertain losing.  I think that’s where we are headed and I don’t think it matters much what we do.

    32. 32.

      debbie

      @Barney:

      Why should Putin get anything? He’s violated every norm imaginable. Why would he get anything for his unlawful, immoral, and inhuman actions?

    34. 34.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Another Scott:

      I do wonder, though, how we get from here to defeating Putinism. I think that I heard that Biden is going to announce more sanctions in his meetings in Europe on Thursday. I have no doubt that sanctions are biting, and Europe is fortunate in a way that spring is here (with a drop in the need for Gazprom gas for heating), but even a weakened military can be dangerous for longer than we would like. It may be a very long process.

      Yes, there’s, no way to predict how long. I certainly don’t believe Putinism has the staying power of Soviet Communism, but on the other hand expecting it to be over in a few weeks or months could be very optimistic. The internal processes in Russia that could bring Putin down are too opaque to us. But the long game is the only game, in my view.

    35. 35.

      Ksmiami

      @Gin & Tonic: So on my mom’s side, many of the men fought with Tito in Dalmatia… Tito basically had a philosophy that there was no point in leaving any German soldiers alive since they would just kill Slavs if they could.

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh:

      Anybody drafted a term sheet yet?

      If by that you mean an explanation of military or Ukraine war-related terms, yes, we have done that.  You can find it as the first item listed under WAR IN UKRAINE, which is in the blue category bar up top.  Or in the mobile menu on mobile.

      If that’s not what you meant, please say more and maybe I or someone else can answer what you are actually asking!

      edit: Ah, you mean term sheet as in “terms that both parties can agree to for an end to the war”. There is nothing that both President Zelenskyy and Putin could agree too.

    39. 39.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      “their smug and patronizing tendency to view any dissent from their outlook as being somehow overwrought and irrational…”

      in other words, in addition to being actually wrong, the Realists are mansplaining.  But mansplaining happens because people don’t want to give up the emotional comfort of being the expert, knowing how things should be, feeling in control.  That’s so much the appeal here, faced with ongoing devastation vs. nuclear war as our options.

      Anyhow, thank you for a great post.

      @UncleEbeneezer: thanks!  I’m going to try listening to that

    44. 44.

      Carlo Graziani

      @bbleh:

      I guess in the spirit of “get real,” I don’t really care much about the analytical methodology or the conceptual framework or the laundry-lists of purported national interests per se, or what have you, but rather what’s the deal (the actual deal, not some Hogwarts no-fly spell or something similarly ridiculous) that’s going to be acceptable to both parties that avoids the genuinely horrifying list of possibilities that seems currently to be in prospect, including stalemate (anybody remember what a lovely picnic WWI trench-warfare was?), war of attrition (that ends in something other than stalemate), Russian use of tactical nukes (in Ukraine, to the considerable detriment of the people thereof), or the NATO-Russia free-for-all that all too many people seem to be itching for (and would be fought first in Ukraine, to the considerable detriment etc).

      Anybody drafted a term sheet yet?  (I tried one several posts back but I am a mere lurker.) Anybody serious actually talking about that, or are we still in the posturing stage?

      I guess I would say that only Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainians, have the right to propose such a deal.  They are doing all the fighting and all the dying. So in the Ukrainian war, what they say goes.

      In the larger war, we will still have a Putinism problem, though. It won’t go away if we ignore it.

    45. 45.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl@Ksmiami: sorry, I meant a summary of the key points — the “skeleton” if you will — of an agreement.  Often in complex negotiations, rather than exchanging drafts of fully-fledged documents, with all their boilerplate and formal wording, parties will exchange what amount to lists of bullet-points describing, at least roughly, the key points of agreement.  You get this, I get that, you pay this, I pay that, etc.  Once that’s agreed, then the detailed drafting (and arguing over details) can get started.

    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Emma from Miami:

      Tire rims and anthrax.

      I really don’t understand how bipartisanship is ever going to work when one of the parties is insane. Imagine trying to negotiate an agreement on dinner plans with your date, and you suggest Italian and she states her preference would be a meal of tire rims and anthrax. If you can figure out a way to split the difference there and find a meal you will both enjoy, you can probably figure out how bipartisanship is going to work the next few years.

    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Ksmiami: There was a taste of this a couple of days ago – an aide to the occupation government of Kherson was shot dead, in the middle of the street, in daylight, with what looked like at least 20 bullets through the windshield of his car. That’s not a killing, that’s a message.

    49. 49.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      I saw a tweet earlier about a white phosphorus bomb being dropped on a Kyiv suburb. I doubt I’ll be able to find it again, but I‘ll try.

    50. 50.

      bbleh

      @Carlo Graziani: certainly Ukraine would have to agree to it, but putting together such a draft (!) is sometimes the useful function of a third party, who (ostensibly) has little or no interest in the conflict, can talk with both sides, can explore points of potential give and take, and ultimately is completely disposable without loss of face by anyone.

      As to Putinism, yes indeed, and it ain’t limited to Putin!  But that won’t be solved by an agreement between a couple of parties.  I’m more interested in what will stop all the, y’know, killing and destruction and misery and potential escalation to catastrophe and all the other horrors of the present war.

    51. 51.

      Ksmiami

      @Gin & Tonic: even Rt now, it feels like the Russian army will be encircled and destroyed and on this im not sure if most of Putin’s inner circle can abide that save that war criminal responsible for Grozny

    52. 52.

      gene108

      Vladimir Putin, and the Idea that he represents, came very close to ringing down the curtain on American democracy with the January 6 shitshow. That was his investment working its way nearly to the core. Trump can only get partial credit for that. Trump doesn’t really have the cognition to understand what he did—in the larger picture, he’s a glove puppet with Putin’s hand up his ass.

      I think the last sentence applies to the entire Republican Party. Whether any of them realize it or not, they are trying to do to American democracy what Putin did to Russia’s; turn the U.S. into a country with one party rule. Republican actions on voting laws, redistricting, etc. act out what Putin believes about democracy, which is that democracy has failed and needs to be carefully controlled so anti-social elements do not gain power.

      I think American conservatives intersection with Putin’s Russia really needs a closer look, from the NRA accepting millions in Russian money, to Franklin Graham, and wherever else Putin’s worked his way into American politics.

      Unless there’s a reckoning for conservatives getting in bed with Putin, Putinism will never go away. It will just be co-opted by some other country.

    54. 54.

      Ksmiami

      @bbleh: like contract terms or loan terms- for me it’s Putin et Al are sent to The Hague or killed by their own people. There’s no future for Russia without Putin deposed.

    55. 55.

      topclimber

      If compromise with Putin is what the Ukrainians are willing to do, then we should embrace it.

      Let’s say they give him a barely face-saving deal: annexation of Crimea, a peacekeeping force of Chinese and Turks in the eastern oblasts pending a legitimate referendum on where folks there want to belong and a neutral Ukraine. Hold out for Ukraine to join the EU or at least begin the process.

      The optimist in me says Putin won’t survive long with such meager war accomplishments. It will be the first war he did not clearly win, though not for lack of brutality. As democracy and substantially less corrupt governance continues to flourish on his borders and the Russian economy remains battered by sanctions, his long term prospects look bleak.

      The realist in me says compromise now does not forego a not so-longish game of taking him down. It might even accelerate it.

    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @Carlo Graziani:

      I’m not a historian, or a political scientist, or a diplomat, or a policymaker, or a military officer, or a spy.  History and politics is a passion that has led me to wide reading and a lot of reflection, and to many conversations with other people who are also passionate about those subjects.

      Spy or not :-) we are lucky to have you here!

    57. 57.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Carlo Graziani:

      I’m not a historian, or a political scientist, or a diplomat, or a policymaker, or a military officer, or a spy.

      Of course that’s what you would say, if you were a spy…

      Busted!

    58. 58.

      Gin & Tonic

      Zelensky:

      “They were convinced that Ukraine was not a state. They were convinced that we were not a nation. They deceived themselves. But we don’t care about them. This is their state suicide. We are just protecting our lives. Our freedom. Our own state “

    60. 60.

      debbie

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Also this:

      ⚡️ Russia uses white phosphorus bombs in Hostomel and Irpin.
      Russian forces targeted Kyiv’ suburbs with phosphorus bombs on the night of March 22, according to Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin.

      The use of such weapons against civilians is banned by the Geneva Conventions.

      — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 23, 2022

    63. 63.

      Wolvesvalley

      Carlo,

      As to your other question: there is no reason grounded in professional preparation that anyone should pay attention to what I write.

      Your clear, eloquent, powerful writing speaks for itself. It is its own evidence of qualification to speak on these subjects. Thank you for helping us understand the issues.

    64. 64.

      gene108

      @MomSense:

      I think Putin is going to use biological, chemical and/or nuclear weapons or sabotage a nuclear facility.

      Chemical weapons were used in the Syrian Civil War by the Syrian government, ISIS, and maybe the Russians on behalf of the Syrian government.

    66. 66.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @japa21: Not sure Biden would want to be THAT old!

      The other thing very interesting about the interview is that both were involved in Statesmanship during previous invasions of Crimea and mass protests for Democracy in Ukraine.  So it gives some real insider perspectives.  Especially given Purim’s public declarations of how threatened he was/is by Hillary, in particular.

