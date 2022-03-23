Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Tale of Two GOP Governors (Open Thread)

Republicans are hit-and-miss at picking wedge issues. I’m not sure the CRT demagoguery, book assignment freak-outs and/or anti-mask and anti-vax kookery will resonate beyond the base, which is the mark of a good wedge issue. But Republican politicians think they’ve struck paydirt with anti-transgender posturing, so we’ll see more of that in the coming days.

The wedge issues that work best are those where the social consensus isn’t yet solid, and I think that’s true of trans issues, particularly those related to gender-affirming care for minors, and trans girls or women participating in school sports.

Generally, I think pols should butt out and let parents work with their doctors to make decisions on gender-affirming care for underage kids. I think schools should be able to set rules for sports participation, subject to relevant laws and with the aim of fairness, and allow transgender students to participate. There will be edge cases, but IMO, that shouldn’t drive the entire debate.

My mind is made up, but that said, I don’t think all people who disagree or still have misgivings are transphobic monsters. As a society, we’re evolving on this, just as we evolved on gay marriage a decade ago. The monsters here are the people who don’t give a shit about the kids involved and are demagoguing the issue for political gain. Two current GOP governors provide a case study in how that works.

First up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has a reputation for being as warm and sensitive as a concrete toilet seat in a Siberian outhouse. He’s an angry, imperious prick with a bully’s impulse to target the vulnerable, which is why I’m 80% sure he’ll be the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

DeSantis signed a law banning trans kids from participating in public school sports last summer. At that bill signing, DeSantis had to import a Connecticut resident who had complained about trans kids in sports because the administration was apparently unable to find a single case in a Florida public school where anyone objected. Yesterday, he issued a proclamation declaring a UVA swimmer from Florida who lost to a transgender athlete the “rightful winner.”

Contrast that with Governor Spencer Cox, Republican of Utah, who vetoed a bill similar to the one DeSantis signed. Cox sent the bill back to the statehouse with a letter that noted the following:

Finally, there is one more important reason for this veto. I must admit, I am not an expert on transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion. I also try to get proximate and I am learning so much from our transgender community. They are great kids who face enormous struggles. Here are the numbers that have most impacted my decision: 75,000, 4, 1, 86 and 56.

● 75,000 high school kids participating in high school sports in Utah.
● 4 transgender kids playing high school sports in Utah.
● 1 transgender student playing girls sports.
● 86% of trans youth reporting suicidality.
● 56% of trans youth having attempted suicide

Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly. For that reason, as much as any other, I have taken this action in the hope that we can continue to work together and find a better way. If a veto override occurs, I hope we can work to find ways to show these four kids that we love them and they have a place in our state.

I don’t know anything about Governor Cox. He’s a Republican, so I assume he’s a shit about most issues I care about. But that letter was written by a human being who is capable of kindness and compassion. Good for him.

Open thread.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      TeezySkeezy

      Doesn’t Cox understand that right wing religious nuts aren’t supposed to take Jesus’s message on compassion and understanding so seriously? It’s just supposed to be a cover for their viciousness.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      But that letter was written by a human being who is capable of kindness and compassion.

      All too rare a trait among Republicans nowadays. I think they’ve mostly come to regard “compassionate conservative” as an oxymoron. (Not that GWB meant anything by the ‘compassionate’ part anyway, but I digress.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That’s a wonderful statement from Governor Cox. Like you, I know nothing about him — not sure I’ve ever even heard or seen his name, TBH. And perhaps that’s not an accident, because if he’s in any way a good guy, I can see why the GOP and their media would prefer that the public not know about him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yeah, from what I can see, Gov. Cox is not good on most issues.

      Still, this is one of those rare cases these days when you sigh in relief and thank the gods that no matter how bad he is, he’s not a monster.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Felanius Kootea

      Well, Senator Mike Braun would like to invalidate Clarence Thomas’s marriage (along with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s and Mitch McConnell’s), so you see, both governors belong to the party that has its finger on the pulse of what every American member of the Klan wants.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dm

      The other day someone here recommended the podcast, “Know your enemy”, by two intelligent folks who go deep on the roots and rots of conservative thinking.

      This week’s podcast was with the ACLU’s Gillian Branstetter, on “The anti-trans agenda”.

      She mentioned statistics like those in Governor Cox’s letter.

      She talked about how there are maybe 2% of the population who are transgender.  This means they’re pretty invisible.

      Add to that, “no one” pays attention to women’s sports, so that’s pretty invisible.

      So the right takes advantage of that invisibility, and wants to cast it as an issue of “fairness” (she mentioned an add showing two girls about to win a trophy when a boy runs up and snatches it away).

      It was a great episode.  I want to thank whoever recommended the podcast.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I actually think GOP governors who are not running for president and who live is safe GOP States have more room to be reasonable on occasion.  Florida has been a close state and Texas gets more purple every years so you see the GOP in those states become more radicalized.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zzyzx

      From what I can tell, a lot of this issue is people who completely exaggerate the differences between men and women – the kind of people who used to write into Bill Simmons and say that their pickup team at the Y could win the WNBA – and think that this is alt right people going, “Ha ha! I’m trans!” to win events.

      If you look at the NCAA rules, you need multiple years of hormone replacement therapy to qualify. No one is going to do that in order to win a swimming event. Anyone who would dominate women’s sports is close enough to winning the men’s that they’re going to try better training and the like, long before they’d look for that kind of loophole… unless – of course – they are legitimately trans.

      Like I can see the argument for needing to have a definition of what a woman is if we’re separating out the leagues, but ultimately this is obviously a non-issue. It’s not like every event is being won by these women. It’s just a random track event in Alabama and then a one off swim in CT. It’s just not a crucial issue.

      But that’s why it’s such a great alt-right issue. You get to both attack transgender people AND mock women’s sports in the guise of defending them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

      He’s an angry, imperious prick with a bully’s impulse to target the vulnerable, which is why I’m 80% sure he’ll be the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

      I hope so.  He will lose.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      Yesterday, he issued a proclamation declaring a UVA swimmer from Florida who lost to a transgender athlete the “rightful winner.”

      As Shakespeare or someone else said: Christ, what an asshole.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jager

      I have a distant cousin who is transgender, her transition was long, painful, and very difficult. Hasn’t spoken to her father for several years, her sister and mother are supportive. She’s a good kid (23) who loves cats. She told me in one of our conversations, “I knew who I was when I was in grade school, I just didn’t mention it to anyone else until I got out of high school.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TriassicSands

      The issue of transgender female athletic participation is an extremely difficult issue. Some time ago there was a video report (in the Times, I think) about a transgender woman who wanted to compete, but insisted on it being fair. So, she only entered competitions in which she had no chance of making the podium. She was waiting for a determination based on science. to guide her actions.

      An article that I read (not by a “phobe”) said that if a person goes through male puberty, and then transitions, she will have an unfair advantage. The physical changes that occur with male puberty affect the size of the heart, muscle mass and other factors that will provide the transgender person with a distinct advantage. If, on the other hand, the person transitions before male puberty, apparently the advantage is lost.

      I can’t speak to the truth of those contentions. But they do, if true, raise some serious issues.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old School

      Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has a reputation for being as warm and sensitive as a concrete toilet seat in a Siberian outhouse.

      That was brilliant.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Unfortunately, Utah’s state legislature is expected to override the veto, but maybe the governor’s statement may change some hearts and minds.

      For additional context, the Olympics have allowed trans athletes to compete since 2008. It wasn’t until 2021 that the first trans athlete qualified. She was a weightlifter, where in theory any residual extra strength post-estrogen would make a difference (after a year or two on estrogren trans women lose enough muscle mass that theirs is equivalent to cis women). She washed out in the first round. 2021 also saw the first non-binary person (who was assigned female at birth) qualify as part of team sport. But none of the “protect our girls” folks ever talk about AFAB non-binary people or trans boys/men in sports.  The NCAA has allowed trans athletes to compete since 2011, and in California, CIF has allowed trans athletes since 2013. So far the only trans championship winner is Lia Thomas, the U of Penn trans swimmer who recently won a in one event in one sport.

      In accordance with NCAA/Ivy League rules, she’d been on estrogen for two years, negating any strength differences (estrogen causes loss of muscle mass). As shown by her times before/after transition:

      1650 meters
      Lia pre-transition: 14:54.765
      Lia post-transition: 15:59.71 (lost 65 seconds)
      Male record: 14:12.08 (Kieran Smith)
      Female record: 15:03:31 (Katie Ledecky)
      She was 40 seconds behind the male record, now she is 56 seconds behind the female record

      500 meters (the event she won)
      Lia’s best pre-transition, 4:18:72
      Lia’s current, 4:34:06 (lost 16 seconds)
      Female record (Katie Ledecky), 4:24:06
      Male record (Kieran Smith), 4:06:32
      She was 16 seconds behind the male record, now she is 12 seconds behind the female record

      See a pattern here? Not advantage, consistency.

      There’s a reason that with all the trans women competing in sports for years, she is one of the only top ranking ones, because she’s always been one of the top ranking — although competing both as a man and as a woman, she was/is elite but still not close to being a world champion.

      Finally, I’ll just add the all the GQPers who are concerned about “protecting” females athletes have never given a shit about women’s sports before, and the TERFs haven’t said a peep about WNBA star Brittney Griner, who’s been held by Russia without contact for weeks. No it’s not really about women’s safety, is it?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I loathe transphobes with the fire of a thousand suns.

      However, this:

      Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has a reputation for being as warm and sensitive as a concrete toilet seat in a Siberian outhouse

      is fucking genius. Betty Cracker, I doff my cap to thee and thine brutal wit.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Josie

      @Baud
      You make a good point here. Abbott in Texas was always conservative, but he went completely off the rails when he started thinking about running for president. Anyone entering the GOP presidential primary has to appeal to the most radical members of the party.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion. 

      What a wonderful expression of empathy and understanding. I applaud the governor for this.

      And his well crafted statement also was clear on the facts. If anything, more transgender kids should be encouraged to participate in school sports.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      patrick II

      What I hate most about Republicans use of the transgender issue is its arbitrary cold-heartedness. Who ever talked about transgenders before 2015? The Supreme Court made gay marriage, the Republicans previous wedge issue champion, a moot issue. So they looked around and said to themselves ” I know, let’s teach our people to hate transgenders, they don’t have the money or power to fight back”. So they did, and they have their cause to build on for their politics of hate and division. The poor transgender kids are being treated like bugs on the windshield of the Republican  political hate vehicle. What terrible people. Poor kids.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Good for Governor Cox. It appears compassion has not been banished from every Republican state house. And I love the succinct rationale he presents. Just needs an “Any questions?”

      He’ll probably be recalled.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @The Moar You Know:

      I hope so. He will lose.

      Yeah, just the way Rick Scott lost after having a 30-percent approval the year before, and just the way Hillary won in a landslide.

      He may lose, but betting against the Party of Traitors, especially in Florida, is a mug’s game.

      Reply

