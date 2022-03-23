Republicans are hit-and-miss at picking wedge issues. I’m not sure the CRT demagoguery, book assignment freak-outs and/or anti-mask and anti-vax kookery will resonate beyond the base, which is the mark of a good wedge issue. But Republican politicians think they’ve struck paydirt with anti-transgender posturing, so we’ll see more of that in the coming days.

The wedge issues that work best are those where the social consensus isn’t yet solid, and I think that’s true of trans issues, particularly those related to gender-affirming care for minors, and trans girls or women participating in school sports.

Generally, I think pols should butt out and let parents work with their doctors to make decisions on gender-affirming care for underage kids. I think schools should be able to set rules for sports participation, subject to relevant laws and with the aim of fairness, and allow transgender students to participate. There will be edge cases, but IMO, that shouldn’t drive the entire debate.

My mind is made up, but that said, I don’t think all people who disagree or still have misgivings are transphobic monsters. As a society, we’re evolving on this, just as we evolved on gay marriage a decade ago. The monsters here are the people who don’t give a shit about the kids involved and are demagoguing the issue for political gain. Two current GOP governors provide a case study in how that works.

First up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has a reputation for being as warm and sensitive as a concrete toilet seat in a Siberian outhouse. He’s an angry, imperious prick with a bully’s impulse to target the vulnerable, which is why I’m 80% sure he’ll be the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

DeSantis signed a law banning trans kids from participating in public school sports last summer. At that bill signing, DeSantis had to import a Connecticut resident who had complained about trans kids in sports because the administration was apparently unable to find a single case in a Florida public school where anyone objected. Yesterday, he issued a proclamation declaring a UVA swimmer from Florida who lost to a transgender athlete the “rightful winner.”

Contrast that with Governor Spencer Cox, Republican of Utah, who vetoed a bill similar to the one DeSantis signed. Cox sent the bill back to the statehouse with a letter that noted the following:

Finally, there is one more important reason for this veto. I must admit, I am not an expert on transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion. I also try to get proximate and I am learning so much from our transgender community. They are great kids who face enormous struggles. Here are the numbers that have most impacted my decision: 75,000, 4, 1, 86 and 56. ● 75,000 high school kids participating in high school sports in Utah.

● 4 transgender kids playing high school sports in Utah.

● 1 transgender student playing girls sports.

● 86% of trans youth reporting suicidality.

● 56% of trans youth having attempted suicide Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly. For that reason, as much as any other, I have taken this action in the hope that we can continue to work together and find a better way. If a veto override occurs, I hope we can work to find ways to show these four kids that we love them and they have a place in our state.

I don’t know anything about Governor Cox. He’s a Republican, so I assume he’s a shit about most issues I care about. But that letter was written by a human being who is capable of kindness and compassion. Good for him.

Open thread.