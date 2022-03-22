Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let there be snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

No one could have predicted…

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This blog will pay for itself.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Peak wingnut was a lie.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread

Bring out the fainting couches!

Ted Cruz claimed to have spent his vacation ‘monitoring the weather in Texas’. From a getaway in Montana, apparently:


Should’ve kept his well-nourished arse away from the confirmation hearing…

“We’re not racists, people! We just play racists on the teevee, cuz our voters like that stuff!

… Well, ‘cept for Miz Blackburn. She’s so racist, she may single-handedly manage to revive the antebellum ‘Sarah and Hagar‘ libel.

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      Not confirmation hearings, but I note that the Ukrainian railroad company states it has managed to evacuate nearly 1,000 people from Mariupol overnight/this morning, and they are on their way to Lviv. Ukraine’s Channel 5 is reporting that there will also be three “humanitarian corridors” today, March 22.

      Let us hope.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      if she has a hidden agenda that favors criminals

      You would think Republicans would support such an agenda given their nature.

