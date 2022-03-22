drunk guy just yelled “i love you” to dolly parton and she said “i love you too but i told you to wait in the trunk” pic.twitter.com/ldNEf4oZS3 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 19, 2022

Bring out the fainting couches!

#Russia foreign ministry says it has handed a note of protest to the US ambassador that @POTUS comments calling Putin a war criminal are "unacceptable" and Moscow's ties with Washington are on the verge of being severed. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 21, 2022

Although of course the origin of this framing comes from the NYT, naturally. https://t.co/7T5l903BBo — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) March 20, 2022

Our collection of quotes from the pro-Putin wing of the GOP was featured on the @11thHour. Check it out to hear them in their own words. pic.twitter.com/Op8PPWYCh4 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 21, 2022

Ted Cruz claimed to have spent his vacation ‘monitoring the weather in Texas’. From a getaway in Montana, apparently:

Ted Cruz Misses Flight at Montana Airport, Security Called After He Gets Unruly: Reports https://t.co/vCrhVHVgTA — People (@people) March 22, 2022



Should’ve kept his well-nourished arse away from the confirmation hearing…

Analysis: Ted Cruz told Ketanji Brown Jackson that Bushrod Washington was not “controversial.” He was a slaveholder. https://t.co/40N14G1WDh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 22, 2022

“We’re not racists, people! We just play racists on the teevee, cuz our voters like that stuff!

Opinion by Dana Milbank: Republicans convene the Ketanji Brown Jackson auto-da-fé https://t.co/a0fAqz915g — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 22, 2022

… Well, ‘cept for Miz Blackburn. She’s so racist, she may single-handedly manage to revive the antebellum ‘Sarah and Hagar‘ libel.

Blackburn: Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate CRT into our legal system? pic.twitter.com/V0x3xd8EEr — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2022