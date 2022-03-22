Judge Jackson’s unimpeachable character and unwavering dedication to the rule of law will make her an exceptional Justice. pic.twitter.com/Buxa1cfXwp — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2022

Judge Jackson was asked about her position on the board of trustees at Georgetown Day School – the first racially integrated school in the nation’s capital. Her response was deeply powerful. #ConfirmJackson pic.twitter.com/dG98uVhUR8 — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) March 22, 2022

The Disloyal Opposition, not so much:

Sen. Graham ABSURDLY asks Judge Jackson what her religious affiliation is and how important her faith is to her. He then asks her how often she attends church. Her response: "There is no religious test under the Constitution, Senator." — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 22, 2022

Republicans said they wanted to hold a fair and respectful hearing process … Sen. Cruz now questioning Judge Jackson's association with a school that was formed to allow for racial integration in Washington DC — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt46) March 22, 2022

give the man this: he’s working hard for the six percent he’s going to get in the next competitive presidential primary https://t.co/sW1ulaJAtR — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 22, 2022

being the most odious member of the united states senate is quite a feat and this man simply will not allow ted cruz to go unchallenged https://t.co/pdBulx0sAT — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) March 22, 2022

In response to Hawley, Jackson says sentencing isn't a "numbers game": "I understand Congress wanted guideless to be mandatory. The Supreme Court determined they couldn't, in an opinion by Justice Scalia. Congress since then hasn't come back to make them mandatory again." — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 22, 2022

"Hawley’s attack on Jackson has three parts — none of them are honest" really helpful context from @imillhiser here https://t.co/OnX9wpQpUA — rachel wilkerson miller (@the_rewm) March 22, 2022