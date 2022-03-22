Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Consistently wrong since 2002

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The willow is too close to the house.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Judge Brown Jackson, Still Impressive

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Judge Brown Jackson, Still Impressive

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

The Disloyal Opposition, not so much:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • J R in WV
  • Martin
  • satby
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      satby

      Blackburn (TN) comes out against Griswold, which legalized contraception — Cornyn (TX) uses his questioning of KBJ to rail against Obergefell, which legalized gay marriage — Braun (IN) comes out against Loving, which legalized interracial marriage…. Brian Taylor Cohn

      good that the mask of “conservative” is being ripped off to show the deeply reactionary party it is.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Maybe we should sic these kids on Hawley and Cruz:

      these are ukrainian kids trying to stop abramovich’s megayacht from docking in turkey and evading sanctions. this is what ukrainian kids are doing for europe. make sure europe is doing enough for them pic.twitter.com/xxYYHCCC9J
      — maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@MaximEristavi) March 22, 2022

      Reply
    6. 6.

      J R in WV

      Wife ad I watched some of these hearings today, between medical events and Dr visits. She’s doing well enough to be impressed by Judge Brown Jackson’s performance, or Judge Jackson Brown, as I sometimes call her in error, and out of deep memories of music of the past.

      They may let her out of stir tomorrow! Also are setting her up with with an Avpap (or something like that) for her sleep apnea, which the nursing community noticed the first night she was in Five Front, a newer intermediate care unit in the penthouse of the hospital. It’s like a Bi-bap only smart enough to vary volumes of air as needed, with a computer, as in Automatic dadada.

      She fussed about it, but managed to last all night last night with it, until she rolled over and all the alarms went off around 7 am, which is late while you’re in the hospital. Since she escaped from the ER she has had great nursing and care, and I’m not blaming the ER staff, they were overwhelmed by patients who were genuinely very ill.

      Agree totally about the Republican senators, who revealed their hatred of slices of modern American people, as well as their dislike of improving freedom of conscience in America, which apparently turns their stomachs. We all need to become under the sway of theocratic bigot preachers as soon as possible, or else! They’ll make us SO sorry!!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.