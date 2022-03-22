New POW flag out today. pic.twitter.com/tanaLLrva1
— Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2022
From local DC news station WUSA9, “What’s in a Convoy: How a lack of coherent leadership is causing fractures and factions in the large trucker protest”:
Over the last 27 days, much has been said about the convoy of truckers and supporters who arrived at Hagerstown Speedway after traveling across the country to protest COVID-19 mandates. A lot of that dialogue has come from truckers themselves as they live stream on YouTube from their morning meetings and their dashboards.
Now, it seems, the message is less unified than ever, and the ideas on what’s next for these thus-far peaceful protesters are becoming more extreme.
Over the weekend, vocal leader and People’s Convoy organizer Brian Brase told the participants that he was taking a leave of absence to Ohio to spend time with family and bring his truck back to continue the convoy’s protests. He did not specify how many days he would be absent.
The narrative has continued its back and forth on whether the convoy is making an impact, as their influence seemingly peaked when they met with U.S. senators Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson earlier this month. In recent days, videos showing cyclists and pedestrians blocking the convoy’s attempts to traverse D.C. freely have shown the resolve of D.C. residents, especially those used to heavy traffic…
The rhetoric from Ron Coleman, another vocal leader of the convoy, took a sharp turn Monday. Coleman claimed that Metro Police were conducting illegal activities by blocking highway exit ramps to filter the protest and prevent the convoy from moving into downtown as a large group. He also claimed some convoy members intend to make citizens’ arrests on officers and highway drivers causing dangerous road conditions.
In a video posted Tuesday afternoon responding to his own original comments, Coleman clarified that the idea of citizens arrests was posed as a question regarding the constitutionality of the road blockades by MPD, and is not a goal of the convoy…
Early Tuesday morning, emotions at the speedway came to a head when a live stream by First Responders Media showed a convoy participant on the microphone making false claims and a number of spectators approaching him and threatening him with violence over “attempts to misinform and divide us.”
Confusion mounted as a Thursday deadline to leave Hagerstown Speedway loomed, increasing the need to find a new venue to house the truckers’ large space requirements. However, by Monday night, leaders spoke to the convoy in Hagerstown and said they negotiated with speedway officials to stay another week…
I haven’t been able to find any solid information on how many participants remain at the Hagerstown campground, although certainly Bold Leader Brase is not the only defector. Someone on Twitter compared the remaining protestors to ‘the tar at the bottom of a week-old cup of coffee, increasingly concentrated and bitter’…
According to co-organizer and trucker Ron Coleman, The People’s Convoy has a new goal: conduct “citizen’s arrests” of Metro PD officers and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We have to put a summons out to the Metro PD and Mayor Bowser…we would do citizen’s arrests [of] them.”
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022
Over the past week, there has been a growing fascination with the prospects of arresting DC residents. Some truckers have also suggested that they could arrest a Beltway driver if they successfully pin in the driver, take them out of their car, and then conduct an arrest.
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022
The convoy was denied a permit to protest on the National Mall over the weekend, because there are rules, which is probably a good thing for all parties involved, given what some of the more overamped foot soldiers had in mind:
From the convoy’s morning meeting, sent by a friend.
“What’s gonna happen up here in DC: Black Lives Matter Street, we’re gonna take it back. All that paint’s coming off that street. … It’s gonna get tarred and feathered. And then we’re gonna tar and feather all our delegates.” pic.twitter.com/srcJPLgitv
— GodlessCommie Mouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) March 18, 2022
Best (worst) they managed, after all the big talk:
Metropolitan police are investigating an incident in which a driver participating in the so-called “People Convoy” allegedly struck a pedestrian in D.C. as the right-wing convoy drove through the city on Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/xLrV6nbPya
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 21, 2022
JUST IN: A bicyclist is brilliantly trolling the trucker convoy in downtown DC right now, per @shutdown_dc. pic.twitter.com/zK375npeft
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 19, 2022
One potential final disruption — just don’t use the C(ovid)-word:
Today out in Hagerstown, more and more truckers with The People’s Convoy have complained about becoming sick with a bad cough. One streamer, “OTR Survival,” ended up going to an urgent care, and described the illness as getting “hit by a bus.”
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022
states responsible for issuing them should yank all of these people CDLs and their insurance providers should cancel their coverage. https://t.co/oDD5RYooLJ
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) March 19, 2022
More DC residents making free use of the first amendment today to the truckers. pic.twitter.com/XgnsyaqS8Z
— Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2022
The trucker convoy in Washington is the platonic ideal of being rightwing in that they’re complaining about things that don’t actually exist, not advocating for anything in particular, and are growing increasingly spiteful that people won’t thank them for being annoying
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) March 18, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings