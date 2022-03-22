Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Popular Populism” Open Thread: The ‘People’s Convoy’ Is Getting Uglier

by

This post is in: 

From local DC news station WUSA9, “What’s in a Convoy: How a lack of coherent leadership is causing fractures and factions in the large trucker protest”:

Over the last 27 days, much has been said about the convoy of truckers and supporters who arrived at Hagerstown Speedway after traveling across the country to protest COVID-19 mandates. A lot of that dialogue has come from truckers themselves as they live stream on YouTube from their morning meetings and their dashboards.

Now, it seems, the message is less unified than ever, and the ideas on what’s next for these thus-far peaceful protesters are becoming more extreme.

Over the weekend, vocal leader and People’s Convoy organizer Brian Brase told the participants that he was taking a leave of absence to Ohio to spend time with family and bring his truck back to continue the convoy’s protests. He did not specify how many days he would be absent.

The narrative has continued its back and forth on whether the convoy is making an impact, as their influence seemingly peaked when they met with U.S. senators Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson earlier this month. In recent days, videos showing cyclists and pedestrians blocking the convoy’s attempts to traverse D.C. freely have shown the resolve of D.C. residents, especially those used to heavy traffic…

The rhetoric from Ron Coleman, another vocal leader of the convoy, took a sharp turn Monday. Coleman claimed that Metro Police were conducting illegal activities by blocking highway exit ramps to filter the protest and prevent the convoy from moving into downtown as a large group. He also claimed some convoy members intend to make citizens’ arrests on officers and highway drivers causing dangerous road conditions.

In a video posted Tuesday afternoon responding to his own original comments, Coleman clarified that the idea of citizens arrests was posed as a question regarding the constitutionality of the road blockades by MPD, and is not a goal of the convoy…

Early Tuesday morning, emotions at the speedway came to a head when a live stream by First Responders Media showed a convoy participant on the microphone making false claims and a number of spectators approaching him and threatening him with violence over “attempts to misinform and divide us.”

Confusion mounted as a Thursday deadline to leave Hagerstown Speedway loomed, increasing the need to find a new venue to house the truckers’ large space requirements. However, by Monday night, leaders spoke to the convoy in Hagerstown and said they negotiated with speedway officials to stay another week…

I haven’t been able to find any solid information on how many participants remain at the Hagerstown campground, although certainly Bold Leader Brase is not the only defector. Someone on Twitter compared the remaining protestors to ‘the tar at the bottom of a week-old cup of coffee, increasingly concentrated and bitter’

The convoy was denied a permit to protest on the National Mall over the weekend, because there are rules, which is probably a good thing for all parties involved, given what some of the more overamped foot soldiers had in mind:

Best (worst) they managed, after all the big talk:

One potential final disruption — just don’t use the C(ovid)-word:

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • debbie
  • delk
  • dexwood
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • FelonyGovt
  • HumboldtBlue
  • James E Powell
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • lollipopguild
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oatler
  • Papa Boyle
  • Phylllis
  • RSA
  • SFAW
  • SpaceUnit
  • TonyG
  • West of the Rockies

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      oatler

      “Gosh, look at the time! By the way, when does life begin?”
      – some confederate shithead today; the CNN ID chyron hides their names.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Oh FFS just take off your masks and go the hell home you nutcases.

      Apparently you’re independently wealthy or unemployable as a trucker either way just get a life

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      organizer Brian Brase told the participants that he was taking a leave of absence

      Oh? Is this his job? Is he being paid for doing this, and if so by whom?

      As for the cough, no reason to think it’s COVID. Could be any of dozens of other respiratory diseases. From what little I’ve read of their living quarters and gathering places, Legionnaires’ isn’t out of the question.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lollipopguild

      “We are here to protest Reality and demand that our fantasy replace your Reality.” I love how they love love love the cops until the cops tell them “no” and then it’s time to Gomer Pyle with “citizen arrests”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dexwood

      What a fucking insult to POWs that flag is. J6 prisoners of war. Yeah, right. Delusional, traitorous scum. Good luck with your citizens arrests assholes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SpaceUnit

      This is quite possibly The Stupidest Thing Ever, and yet there’s a part of me that really wants to see them attempt to put Metro DC police officers under citizens arrest.

      Please, please, please . . .

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cameron

      O noble truckers, long-suffering from the dawdle of impudent cyclists and the malevolence of vile bird-flippers! Where is thy Donald to bigly part the Potomac?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cameron

      @dexwood: Remember – one of these same chuckleheads said that they were showing true bravery.   Unlike those silly Ukrainians who just sat around suffering and dying and shit, these Merkin patriots were standing up for FREEDUMB!  And, yes, he actually made that comparison.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RSA

      [T]ruckers haven’t been able to “go to the bathroom” while circling the Beltway, which has left “people hav[ing] actually pissed their pants!”

      “Son, lemme tell you about way back in 2022 when we drove in circles on the highway until we pissed our pants.”
      “Yeah, Dad, I remember the story.”
      “You were just a kid then, too young to understand that we were saving the country!”
      “Uh-huh.”
      “We were heroes!”
      “Yeah–have you taken your evening meds yet?”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      FelonyGovt

      I saw a “Freedom Convoy” sign hanging over a freeway in Southern California over the weekend. What nonsense. And with the war in Ukraine going on, they really need to read the room and go the fuck home.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Phylllis

      I’m in DC at the Omni Shoreham & they’ve come down Connecticut Ave a couple of times constantly blowing their truck horns. The DC folks are mostly impervious to them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      I think Stand Your Ground laws are a collective abomination. But a no-longer-small part of my psyche wishes that DC had SYG laws, and that DC residents about to be citizen-arrested would avail themselves of SYG’s protections.

      And that disgusting J6 “POW” flag and flagpole should be used to administer a little “attitude adjustment” to those treasonous bastards.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Barbara

      You call it “citizens’ arrest,” I call it kidnapping. Wanna guess which one the US Attorneys Office will go with?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      This seems like so much more work than getting the shot.

      You libtards don’t appreciate the sacrifices they’re making to protect your FREEDOM!!!!!!!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Papa Boyle

      POW?  So they finally admit the January 6th assault on Congress was an act of war.  Baby steps, I guess.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      New POW flag out today.

      HOLY SHIT!  That’s some deplorable, despicable shit right there!  Makes me wish John McCain was still alive to get in that shitstain’s face.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      debbie

      @Barbara:

      They should be arrested, chained to school desks, and forced to listen to lectures about what is and isn’t in the Constitution and what their actual rights and powers are.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie:

      They should be arrested, chained to school desks, and forced to listen to lectures about what is and isn’t in the Constitution and what their actual rights and powers are.

      They should be made to read the US Constitution first.  Then actual adults can lecture them about it.

      Reply

