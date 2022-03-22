Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – realbtl – Glacier National Park – Lake McDonald

On The Road – realbtl – Glacier National Park – Lake McDonald

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

realbtl

I live about an hours drive from the west entrance to Glacier NP which makes it a great off season picnic spot.  I’m usually up there ar least 5 or 6 times a year mainly off season.  Here are some shots of Lake McDonald which is the lake most people associate with GNP.  Taken with my Costco Nikon P&S.

On The Road - realbtl - Glacier NP- Lake McDonald 4
Lake McDonald

These are convertible days, crank up the heater and seats, down jacket and heavy wool hat and as long as it’s double digits we’re on.

On The Road - realbtl - Glacier NP- Lake McDonald 3

4 months later.

On The Road - realbtl - Glacier NP- Lake McDonald 2

April 2018

On The Road - realbtl - Glacier NP- Lake McDonald 1

Nice weather late Sept.

On The Road - realbtl - Glacier NP- Lake McDonald

A chilly but beautiful picnic.

      Thirty plus years ago I was the second year out of college and working as a school teacher.  I had very little money but I did have a hodgepodge of used camping gear and the summer off.  I was trying to put my life back together and so sitting around all summer wasn’t a good idea, so I took 5 or 6 weeks and drove from New England out to the Olympic peninsula and back.  I camped every night but one to save money, staying mostly at the national parks and forest service campgrounds.  The highlight turned out to be Glacier.  I ended up staying longer than I planned and did a lot of hiking, and even splurged on a trail ride that took us up the mountains to a rustic lodge.  I actually wept as I was driving away over the highway to the sun.  It was the most beautiful place I had ever visited and I didn’t want to leave.  Hopefully life will give me one more chance to visit.

