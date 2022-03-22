On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
realbtl
I live about an hours drive from the west entrance to Glacier NP which makes it a great off season picnic spot. I’m usually up there ar least 5 or 6 times a year mainly off season. Here are some shots of Lake McDonald which is the lake most people associate with GNP. Taken with my Costco Nikon P&S.
These are convertible days, crank up the heater and seats, down jacket and heavy wool hat and as long as it’s double digits we’re on.
4 months later.
April 2018
Nice weather late Sept.
A chilly but beautiful picnic.
