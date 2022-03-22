Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Universal Search for A 'Deserving' Victim

by | 6 Comments

The Ukrainians are all Nazis, or — even worse! — Jews. There’s no such thing as ‘Ukrainians’, only traitorous denizens of a failed Russian province. And besides, they attacked us first. Have you heard about their AmeriKKKan-sponsored biolabs?

Truly, the Russians have learned much from the GOP. Or was it the other way around?

Reader Interactions

  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • matt
  • Origuy
  • Tony Jay
  • Winston

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Truly, the Russians have learned much from the GOP. Or was it the other way around?

      Both. Two-way street.

      Tony Jay

      The kind of failed organisms that are too cowardly to Cosplay as Imperial Terran Starfleet officers and instead mill around outside the convention centre sharing hot gifs of Vulcan slave girls while shouting “you’re doing it wrong!” at people in homemade Klingon outfits.

      Yeah, I went there.

      matt

      One morning Gregor Samsa woke up in his bed, and he had been transformed into a 21st century human named Jack Posobiec.

