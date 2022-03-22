Here’s a YouTube embed to watch the second day of the hearings.

If it goes as expected, today’s hearings will be even more infuriating than yesterday’s because right-wing performance artists like Hawley, Cotton and Cruz will obnoxiously and aggressively question the judge directly instead of obnoxiously and aggressively peacocking for Fox News, waving their crabbed genitalia around while making unfounded insinuations in their statements.

I wasn’t able to watch live yesterday (stupid job!), but I caught some clips and watched a bit of the coverage, and I thought Judge Brown Jackson was wonderful. Pope Frankie should look into the scale of her patience because it was definitely qualifying for sainthood, regardless of her religious affiliation. Also, her husband wore cool George Washington socks:

I wonder who is on today’s socks? Anyhoo, open thread.