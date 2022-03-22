Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I really should read my own blog.

No one could have predicted…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Good luck with your asparagus.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Everybody saw this coming.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s a YouTube embed to watch the second day of the hearings.

If it goes as expected, today’s hearings will be even more infuriating than yesterday’s because right-wing performance artists like Hawley, Cotton and Cruz will obnoxiously and aggressively question the judge directly instead of obnoxiously and aggressively peacocking for Fox News, waving their crabbed genitalia around while making unfounded insinuations in their statements.

I wasn’t able to watch live yesterday (stupid job!), but I caught some clips and watched a bit of the coverage, and I thought Judge Brown Jackson was wonderful. Pope Frankie should look into the scale of her patience because it was definitely qualifying for sainthood, regardless of her religious affiliation. Also, her husband wore cool George Washington socks:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings

I wonder who is on today’s socks? Anyhoo, open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.