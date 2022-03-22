Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Let there be snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This really is a full service blog.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Good luck with your asparagus.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Jake Sullivan with Jen Psaki Today, Except No Jen Psaki

Jake Sullivan with Jen Psaki Today, Except No Jen Psaki

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Jen Psaki has National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan with her at the today’s press briefing.  The briefing just started, and no Jen Psaki, because Jen tested positive for Covid – and has Covid for a second time.  Good thoughts for Jen Psaki.

Someone from Jen’s staff spoke for a minute about the Supreme Court hearings, and now Jake Sullivan is up.

In my experience, the questions to guests at the press briefings are typically less inane than the questions Jen Psaki usually gets in per briefings.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • James E Powell
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      James E Powell

      @WaterGirl:

      Totally agree. Effective tomorrow, my employer, Los Angeles Schools, will no longer require masks indoors.

      In his email announcing the change, our brand new superintendent says he “strongly supports” ending the mask requirement. He does not say why. Then he says, “Now that this important issue is behind us, it is time to focus on each student’s full academic potential.”

      What do masks have to do with that?

      What makes him think we were not focused on each student’s full academic potential before he was hired?

      I had two students out last week with positive COVID tests. No student has ever complained to me about the masks. (NB – They complain about every thing that bothers them.)  What makes them all so sure that masks are the problem?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.