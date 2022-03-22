Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality Open Thread: Project (No) Veritas Tries (& Fails) to Make 'Ashley's Diary' the New 'Hunter's Laptop'

GOP Venality Open Thread: Project (No) Veritas Tries (& Fails) to Make ‘Ashley’s Diary’ the New ‘Hunter’s Laptop’

A month before the 2020 election, Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s daughter, Ashley, received a call from a man offering help. Striking a friendly tone, the man said that he had found a diary that he believed belonged to Ms. Biden and that he wanted to return it to her.

Ms. Biden had in fact kept a diary the previous year as she recovered from addiction and had stored it and some other belongings at a friend’s home in Florida where she had been living until a few months earlier. The diary’s highly personal contents, if publicly disclosed, could prove an embarrassment or a distraction to her father at a critical moment in the campaign…

The man on the other end of the phone worked for Project Veritas, a conservative group that had become a favorite of President Donald J. Trump, according to interviews with people familiar with the sequence of events. From a conference room at the group’s headquarters in Westchester County, N.Y., surrounded by other top members of the group, the caller was seeking to trick Ms. Biden into confirming the authenticity of the diary, which Project Veritas was about to purchase from two intermediaries for $40,000.

The caller did not identify himself as being affiliated with Project Veritas, according to accounts from two people with knowledge of the conversation. By the end of the call, several of the group’s operatives who had either listened in, heard recordings of the call or been told of it believed that Ms. Biden had said more than enough to confirm that it was hers…

Drawn from interviews, court filings and other documents, the new information adds further texture to what is known about an episode that has led to a criminal investigation of Project Veritas by federal prosecutors who have suggested they have evidence that the group was complicit in stealing Ms. Biden’s property and in transporting stolen goods across state lines.

And by showing that Project Veritas employed deception rather than traditional journalistic techniques in the way it approached Ms. Biden — the caller identified himself with a fake name — the new accounts could further complicate the organization’s assertions in court filings that it should be treated as a publisher and granted First Amendment protections. Project Veritas regularly carries out undercover stings, surveillance operations and ambush interviews, mostly against liberal groups and journalists…

Some backstory, from a longer thread:

The Times has previously reported that the story of Project Veritas’s involvement with the diary began in the months leading up to Election Day.

In July 2020, a single mother of two moved into the rented home of a former boyfriend in Delray Beach, Fla. The woman, Aimee Harris, a Trump supporter, told the former boyfriend that she had little money, had nowhere to live and was in a bitter custody dispute. Shortly after moving into the rental, Ms. Harris learned that Ms. Biden — also a friend of the former boyfriend — had been staying at the home earlier that year during the pandemic.

Ms. Biden had moved back to the Philadelphia area in June 2020, around the time her father clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. She stored a couple of bags of her belongings at the rental house along with her diary, and she told her friend, who was leasing the home, that she planned to return to retrieve her things in the fall.

In August, Ms. Harris reached out to Robert Kurlander, a friend who had been sentenced to 40 months in prison in the 1990s on a federal fraud charge and had expressed anti-Biden sentiments online, to say she had found the diary. The two believed they could sell it, allowing Ms. Harris to help pay for the lawyers representing her in the custody dispute…

Project Veritas told a federal judge that on Oct. 12, Mr. O’Keefe sent an email telling his team that he had made the decision not to publish a story about the diary, adding, “We have no doubt the document is real” but that reactions to its publication would be “characterized as a cheap shot.” The date provided by Mr. O’Keefe for the email was shortly after the call to Ms. Biden.

But four days after Mr. O’Keefe told his staff that it would not publish the diary, a top lawyer for Project Veritas told Mr. Biden’s campaign that it had the diary and wanted to interview Mr. Biden on camera about it, The Times reported in December.

Less than a week after that, Project Veritas finalized a deal with Mr. Kurlander and Ms. Harris to buy the rights to publish the diary for $40,000, wired them the money and signaled that the group planned to soon publish it, according a person with knowledge of the case.

In the end, Project Veritas chose not to publish. Instead, an obscure right-wing website published the diary in late October, but it got little attention before the election. Mr. O’Keefe was furious, and some within Project Veritas thought that one of its own operatives, frustrated with the group’s unwillingness to publish the diary, had leaked it…

Not *us*, guys! Totally not our fault this got out!…[wink, wink]

… About two weeks later, F.B.I. agents obtained search warrants to raid the homes of Mr. O’Keefe and two of his operatives: Mr. Meads and Eric Cochran, both of whom left the organization after the diary project. In the case of Mr. Meads, his lawyer said the F.B.I. broke down his apartment door. Court documents indicate that the F.B.I. seized 47 devices, including a dozen phones from Mr. Meads.

  Baud
  cain
  Calouste
  Chief Oshkosh
  dc
  Enhanced Voting Techniques
  Gravenstone
  Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  Ohio Mom
  Old School
  Soprano2

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Gravenstone

      Not sure I’d care if I provided them video documentation of my crime at the time, but shattering O’Keefe’s kneecaps (as a starting point) would feel mighty cathartic.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      Good thing Biden’s children don’t work in the White House if they are going to keep leaving stuff laying around all over the place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Gravenstone:Normally I don’t approve of violence, but O’Keefe being beaten nearly to death on pay view video sounds like a grand idea. Not because of anything personal, it’s O’Keefe, and guy really has a punchable face.

      And I mean, just imagine O’keefe, bleeding and sobbing on the ground as he spat out his own broken teeth, it’s, just, well.. it would the one moment O’keefe did any good in this word, wouldn’t it?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Sure, but what you really want from O’Keefe is the digital Rolodex. He and his asshole compatriots are supported by some deep pockets. THOSE are the people who really need a good public beating, maybe after they seen it happen to O’Keefe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      You know, this bit I could believe the FSB were coaching O’keefe; it’s the kind of petty, pointless cruelty the Russians love and O’Keefe is the kind of useless failure of a white boi that the Russians would gravitate towards.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Calouste

      Project Veritas finalized a deal with Mr. Kurlander and Ms. Harris to buy the rights to publish the diary for $40,000

      Project Veritas didn’t buy any rights, they paid $40,000 for something they made quite a bit of effort for to make sure it was actual stolen property. They paid that money because they thought it was stolen property, not because they thought that Harris has written a fictional version of Ashley Biden’s diary.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Chief Oshkosh: There you go interrupting my O’Keefe beating fantasies with all this base talk of the Public Good.

      Also, someone would waste money on a serial failure like O’Keefe? Conservative Donors are dumber than I thought.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      I just feel bad for Ashley and Hunter – to be the subject of these dirty tricks. Also, fuck that Trump Supporter single mother – she really showing her kids what is right and wrong. Stealing someone’s property and trying to make money?

      You can bet – that custody battle is going to get a little more wonky with all this given that the mother is trafficking is stolen goods.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Calouste

      Project Veritas has also tried to muzzle the NY Times through the courts in a closely watched 1st amendment case. Something is fundamentally broken if we can’t distinguish between organizations that undermine our democracy and ones to protect it.

      The NYT aren’t as on your nose about the methods they use to undermine democracy as Project Veritas, but you shouldn’t mistake that for them actually trying to protect democracy. Democracy means that people whose parents couldn’t afford to pay for an Ivy League education have a say, and that’s a rather revolting idea to most employees of the NYT.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Calouste: That’s my take, too. There are no publication “rights” being bought here. It’s straight up theft by taking AND by receiving, with a little bit of money changing hands in between.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Soprano2: Well, Tripp first befriended Lewinsky in order to steal her life story. In the present story, a random piece of scum stole a diary and was trying to sell it to the highest bidder.

      Sure doesn’t help with the custody case. I wouldn’t want this woman raising goldfish, much less children.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      Somewhat off topic, but as a person who used to be a young woman who kept journals off and on, there is nothing as boring because it’s completely predictable as a young woman’s diary.

      Reply

