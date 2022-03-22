Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronaivirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, March 21-22

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on Monday, Liang Wannian, head of the expert panel leading the country’s Covid-19 response, said those conditions included having better tools to fight the virus, the prevalence of a less dangerous strain and the pandemic becoming less serious abroad.

Liang said China would review factors collectively, including the degree of harm being caused by the virus, when weighing up changes to pandemic strategy or a return to normal.

“I know everyone is hoping for the pandemic to end soon, but the viruses and diseases themselves do not depend on our will,” Liang said…

Liang’s remarks came as China recorded about 42,000 local infections so far this month with the highly transmitted Omicron variant spreading to most provinces. About 95 per cent of the infections have been mild or asymptomatic, prompting discussion about whether China should adjust its response as the virus mutates in the same way other countries have relaxed or cancelled restrictions.

He said potential developments included the virus mutating into a weaker pathogen with low transmissibility and virulence, posing less danger to health and life, which would be the best-case scenario.

Or that vaccines become so effective they prevent not only severe illness, more severe clinical outcomes and death but stop infection altogether. Future Covid-19 drugs might block the disease at an early stage, Liang said.

“Globally, the epidemic in other countries [potentially] decreases and eases pressure on us to prevent outbreaks coming from overseas,” he said.

On Tuesday, China reported 2,281 locally transmitted symptomatic Covid-19 cases and a further 2,313 asymptomatic infections. About half the reported infections in recent days are yet to develop symptoms which Liang attributed in part to the strong intervention measures.

“They probably would have developed symptoms, but because we intervened and treated them in time to interrupt the disease course, they did not develop symptoms,” Liang said.

“You can’t assume the high proportion of asymptomatic infections is due to the virus itself. A significant portion … is due to the effectiveness of our prevention and control.”…

The Centre for Health Protection’s Chuang Shuk-kwan said during Sunday’s Covid-19 briefing that a recent report was “a bit misleading” and needed clarification, referring to an article published by Ming Pao earlier that day.

She said that, since the fifth wave began, the fatality rate for those who were unvaccinated was 2.58 per cent. The figure fell to 0.09 per cent for patients who had received two doses of Covid-19 jabs.

Among elderly aged 80 and above, the age group that constitutes an overwhelming percentage of Covid-19 deaths, even getting one shot of either the Sinovac jab or the German-made BioNTech vaccination considerably reduced the fatality rate by “almost three times,” Chuang added…

“The issue is not about which jab offers more protection. The most important thing is whether you get vaccinated,” Chuang said, citing figures based on the first 5,436 Covid-19 deaths since the fifth wave began…

Despite research on the lower effectiveness of Sinovac, more than 75 per cent of vaccinated elderly aged 80 or above have opted for the China-made jab, which is perceived to have fewer side effects.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who received three Sinovac jabs, has called on the public not to bring politics into “what is a scientific issue for the good of Hong Kong.”…

Hong Kong has reported 1,047,690 Covid-19 cases and 5,896 deaths, as of Sunday.

While telemedicine is technically illegal in South Korea and has only been allowed under emergency COVID measures since 2020, the increase in its users and support from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol who sees it as an “inevitable reality” suggest it may remain part of the healthcare system.

“It was really convenient to get treatment via a phone call and have drugs delivered through a single process. I wish this can be expanded even after COVID ends,” Kim said. “Making a trip to the hospital can be burdensome when you’re ill.”

The closest hospital designated for COVID home care patients that Kim can go to is an hour away by foot, but it only provides such treatment on Monday and Tuesday and is currently fully booked for the week.

A total 2 million people are under home care for COVID in the country. While there are two doctors per 1,000 people on average in South Korea, only six of 17 cities and provinces meet the average, showing how health care is thinner in many parts…

But telemedicine providers are few in South Korea, leading to long virtual queues. Kim, for example, had to wait three hours to get a phone call from a doctor.

“Although I had to wait hours in the virtual queue, still that’s better than not being able to receive any treatment … and I’ve got tonnes of work to do, which means I still wouldn’t have made it to the hospital,” Kim told Reuters…

President-elect Yoon, who takes office in May, has vowed to “make sure all Korean citizens can enjoy telemedicine”, fuelling hopes that the practice may become a permanent part of South Korea’s $203 billion health industry…

An older woman turns from several seats away and yells, “can’t you read?” The person next to her sarcastically says, “is a miracle, he’s apparently immune to covid and can’t give it to anyone either!”

The first woman says, “call the authorities! They need to know!” 2/n

I’ll add now for context the man without the mask is youngish and white.

He responds, somewhat politely, “I don’t have a mask and I’m only going 3 stops.”

To which the woman yells, “how do you not have a mask with you after all this time?!” 3/n

Another man jumps in. “Did you just wake up from a coma?”

A woman jumps in. She’s got a British accent I think. I’m not sure what she says but everyone by her laughs.

The man says, “Mind your own business” but has yet to put the clothes around his face again. 4/n

Two, also young men, start singing about the maskless man. They’re improvising the song as they go. People are cheering them on. The maskless man has put back on the clothing around his face.

New people are getting on and are confused. 5/n

The singing is getting more intense. A new person is dancing.

The maskless man, now wearing a sweatshirt wrapped around his face, looks defeated. 6/n

Someone has gone for the attendant.

A small group is chanting, “Off the train. Off the train.” 7/n

And on the next stop, the man leaves (one stop early)

Philly be Philly. [Gritty gif] 8/8

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      63 new cases yesterday.
      Vaccinations now at 71.6%
      Deaths now at 1807, up 2 from last week. Our death rate has slowed down a bit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Two things on that Rachel Clarke tweet.  First, if the number is accurate, it seems like UK has a lower vax rate than the U.S.  I thought we were at 75%.  (UK has a higher booster rate though.)

      Second, the chart says the current case count is the highest ever.  Is that right?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      New Deal democrat

      Cases in the US increased to 31,200. Deaths increased to 1076. Cases increased in 15 jurisdictions, including AR, KY, NV, GA, HI, MI, WI, OK, VT, RI, NY, NJ, MD, PR, and CA.

      The CDC has not updated its information on the prevalence of BA.2. Interestingly, CoVariant does have an update for the State of CT, where cases are not increasing, showing BA.2 now constitutes 71% of cases there. Supposedly 39% of all cases in NY and NJ were BA.2 already as of a week ago.

      In Europe, the UK showed a big increase in cases, but this may be their monthly data dump. Austria and Switzerland are decreasing. Italy’s increase is decelerating. Germany had a big decrease, and France a big increase, but those look like data issues.

      It’s safe to say at least a BA.2 wavelet is beginning in the US, but how big it will be is very much an issue. I believe it will be a short event lasting weeks, but we’ll see.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: That UK spike is a Monday dump of weekend data, so its size is artificially inflated. Looks to me like it’s a new high for the latest wave but not actually as high as in January. Might only be a matter of time though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 17,828 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 4,010,952 cases. It also reported 63 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,463 deaths – 0.86% of the cumulative reported total, 0.92% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.92.

      141 confirmed cases are in ICU, 79 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 28,003 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,712,668 patients recovered – 92.6% of the cumulative reported total.

      Two new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,914 clusters. 292 clusters are currently active; 6,622 clusters are now inactive.

      17,421 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 407 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 28,360 doses of vaccine on 21st March: 4,848 first doses, 1,651 second doses, and 21,861 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,515,709 doses administered: 27,430,408 first doses, 25,788,833 second doses, and 15,507,221 booster doses. 84.0% of the population have received their first dose, 79.0% their second dose, and 47.5% their booster dose.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/21 Mainland China reported 2,881 new domestic confirmed (61 previously asymptomatic), 2,313 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There were 2 deaths.

      Guangdong Province reported 25 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. The outbreak there appears to be under control, which means the global supply chain can breath a sigh of relief. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 23 new domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 19 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 7 via screening in areas under movement control, 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via community screening.  As of 3/21, most of the areas in the city has exited lock down. My co-workers in our office there can now resume work in office, but visitors remain strictly prohibited from entering the building. The daily incidence rate has dropped significantly, & very few of the new cases are found form community screening outside of areas under restrictions. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 2 new domestic confirmed (mild) cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 18 new domestic asymptomatic cases (12 at Qinzhou, 2 each at Fangchenggang & Chongzuo, & 1 each at Nanning & Guilin). 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 74 active domestic confirmed (40 at Fangchenggang, 10 at Baise, 19 at Qinzhou, 3 at Nanning, & 1 each at Chongzuo & Guilin) & 232 active domestic asymptomatic cases (61 at Fangchenggang, 14 at Baise, 66 at Chongzuo, 80 at Qinzhou, 5 at Liuzhou, 4 at Beihai, & 1 each at Nanning & Guilin) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk. 5 sites at Qinzhou are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases, 4 at Huaihua (3 mild & 1 moderate, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine), 3 at Changsha (2 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 arriving from Shanghai on 3/20) & 1 at Shaoyang (moderate, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine). There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed (17 at Huaihua, 9 at Changsha, 7 at ShaoyangI, 2 at Yueyang, & 1 at Yongzhou) cases in the province. 2 zones at Huaihua are currently at Medium Risk, as are 4 sites at Changsha & 1 zone at Shaoyang.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed & 26 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Hohhot reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 21 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site remains at Medium Risk.
      • Tongliao reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a person recently returned from out of province. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all mild) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Manzhouli in Hulun) case remaining. 

      Tianjin Municipality reported 8 new domestic confirmed (7 mild & 1 moderate) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 15 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 17 via screening of residents in areas under movement control, 3 from fever clinics & 1 via voluntary testing. 26 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 384 active domestic confirmed & 54 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently at High Risk. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 25 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 184 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 145 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 261 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 1,171 active domestic confirmed cases & 2,346 active asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the administrative divisions in the province provide data on recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Qingdao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 132 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 255 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 694 active domestic confirmed & 621 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound & 1 middle school are currently at High Risk. 2 villages, 1 middle school & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed & 415 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, both mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 72 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 32 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 17 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 13 mild & 4 asymptomatic) & 166 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk. 6 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (all mild, all at Yantai) cases, all traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered at Yantai. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic asymptomatic cases in Yantai, & 7 active domestic confirmed cases at Liaocheng. 5 sites at Yantai are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Shanxi Province 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (5 at Yuncheng & 1 each at Jinzhong & Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed & 212 domestic asymptomatic cases. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 337 active domestic confirmed & 2,280 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 170 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Tangshan reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 42 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Epidemiological investigations indicated that the cases from the ongoing outbreak is overwhelming concentrated at the frozen seafood products section of a local produce market.
      • Cangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Liaoning Province reported 67 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 183 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 423 active domestic confirmed & 671 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shenyang reported 7 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 40 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 94 active domestic confirmed & 147 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 5 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 41 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 55 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 21 via screening of residents under lock down. There currently are 132 active confirmed & 321 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 38 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 55 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 102 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 166 active domestic confirmed & 194 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business has been elevated to High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huludao 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Fuxin & Panjin) & 9 active domestic asymptomatic (4 each at Dandong & Fuxin & 1 at Liaoyang) cases in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 43 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 37 mild & 6 moderate) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 190 active domestic confirmed & 189 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 43 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 37 mild & 6 moderate) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 183 active domestic confirmed & 153 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 village are currently High Risk. 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang) & 36 active domestic asymptomatic (35 at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang & 1 at Jixi) cases remaining.

      Jilin Province reported 1,902 new domestic confirmed (33 previously asymptomatic, 1,891 mild, 10 moderate & 1 serious) & 563 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 186 domestic positive cases recovered. As the province does not consistently break down recoveries by confirmed & asymptomatic cases or by jurisdictions, I can no longer track the count of active case counts in the different jurisdictions.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 438 new domestic confirmed (31 previously asymptomatic, 435 mild & 3 moderate) & 558 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 sites are currently at High Risk. 50 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 1,437 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, 1,429 mild, 7 serious & 1 serious) cases. 135 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Siping reported 23 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Liaoyuan) case.

      Beijing Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed (5 mild & 1 moderate) cases, all traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 31 new domestic confirmed & 865 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 779 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 153 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 221 active domestic confirmed & 3,505 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 12 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild). 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 338 active domestic confirmed cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all traced close contacts already under quarantine. 1 restaurant & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound at Tongchuan is currently at High Risk. 1 township & 2 residential compounds at Tongchuan are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Hubei Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate, 1 each at Wuhan & Shiyan) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 29 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 98 active domestic confirmed & 393 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As not all of the jurisdictions in the province track recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Lianyungang reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed & 74 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 92 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suzhou reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic case, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.
      • Changzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed (28 mild & 1 moderate) & 154 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 construction site is currently at High Risk. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 via community screening. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (2 mild & 3 moderate) & 96 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, at Yancheng) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases (1 each at Nantong & Yancheng), both new domestic positive cases are persons recently arriving from Shanghai, tested positive while still under home quarantine. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 12 new domestic asymptomatic (5 each at Ma’anshan & Tongling, & 1 tech at Hefei & Anqing) cases. Of the cases at Ma’anshan & Tongling, 8 are tracked close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. The cases at Hefei & Anqing are persons recently arriving from out of province (1 a traced close contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere). There currently are 7 active confirmed (3 at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling) & 84 active domestic asymptomatic (35 at Ma’anshan, 4 each at Haozhou & Suzhou, 37 at Tongling, 2 at Anqing , & 1 each at Hefei & Chuzhou) cases in the province. 3 sites at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Jiaxing reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) case.
      • Quzhou reported 1 new domestic (mild) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced traced close contacts already under home or centralized quarantine.
      • The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Gansu Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 30 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 196 active domestic confirmed & 217 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 181 active domestic confirmed & 186 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed & 26 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 at Tianshui & 1 at Linxia Prefecture. There currently are 5 active domestic asymptomatic (2 at Linxia Prefecture & 3 at Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 110 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic) & 110 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 894 active domestic confirmed & 550 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Quanzhou reported 89 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 108 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 812 active domestic confirmed & 534 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 8 sites are currently at High Risk. 22 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Putian reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 51 active domestic confirmed (39 mild & 12 moderate) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases. A middle school is currently at High Risk. 46 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 each at Zhangzhou & Xiamen, & 1 at Fuzhou) cases. Both of the new domestic positive cases at Xiamen are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the 1 at Fuzhou is found via screening of residents in areas under movement control. 6 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 31 active domestic confirmed (19 at Xiamen, 8 at Zhangzhou, 2 at Fuzhou, & 1 each at Sanming & Ningde) & 11 active domestic asymptomatic (8 at Fuzhou, 2 at Zhangzhou & 1 at Longyan) cases remaining. 3 sites at Zhangzhou & 3 at Xiamen are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      At Zunyi in Guizhou Province there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Hainan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Jiangxi Province reported 14 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 13 mild & 1 moderate) & 35 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 140 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      • Nanchang reported 14 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 13 mild & 1 moderate) & 31 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed (4 mild & 5 moderate) & 126 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 3 at Yichun & 1 at Shangrao. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Ganzhou) & 14 active domestic asymptomatic (10 at Yichun, 2 at Shangrao, & 1 each at Fuzhou & Jiujiang) cases remaining.

      Henan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all but 1 at Jiaozuo & 1 at Kaifeng. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed (4 at Puyang, 8 at Jiaozuo, 2 at Zhengzhou, & 1 each at Kaifeng, Luoyang, Shangqiu & Xinyang) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic (all at Jiaozuo) cases in the province. 7 sites at Puyang & 10 at Jiaozuo are currently Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently is 58 active domestic confirmed & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed ( 2 previously asymptomatic) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 16 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 72 active domestic confirmed & 383 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive case. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 business buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 10 new asymptomatic cases, 10 at Ruili & 2 at Longchuan County, 4 of the 11 new domestic confirmed case were found via screening of residents in areas under lock down, 6 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 from fever clinic. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Honghe Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Hekou County, 1 of the 2 new domestic positive cases was found via screening of residents in areas under lock down & the other via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 zone at Hekou County is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/21, Mainland China reported 57 new imported confirmed cases (17 previously asymptomatic, 1 in Guangdong), 119 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed cases, 6 coming from Indonesia & 2 from Nigeria; 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Nigeria & 1 each from the Indonesia, South Korea & South Africa
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 26 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Tajikistan, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 10 confirmed case (9 previously asymptomatic), the new case coming from Ukraine; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Serbia
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 9 confirmed & 13 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 5 coming from Hong Kong, 2 from France & 1 from Germany; 3 symptomatic cases, 2 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from the UK (via Helsinki)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), all coming from Hong Kong; 17 asymptomatic cases, 8 coming from Hong Kong, 3 from Algeria, 2 each from Singapore & the UK (via Singapore) & 1 each from Canada & Ukraine
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 5 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Beijing Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, all coming from Hong Kong; 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 8 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Italy
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from South Korea
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 21 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the UAE
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Vietnam
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Ukraine
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 symptomatic case, coming from Laos, via land border crossing

      Overall in Mainland China, 588 confirmed cases recovered (196 imported), 546 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (126 imported) & 78 were reclassified as confirmed cases (17 imported), & 10,095 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 23,138 active confirmed cases in the country (1,631 imported), 42 in serious condition (1 imported), 20,155 active asymptomatic cases (1,634 imported), 14 suspect cases (all imported). 351,709 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/21, 3,230.367M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.033M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/22, Hong Kong reported 14,152 new positive cases, 10 imported & 14,142 domestic (4,286 via RT-PCR & 9,856 from rapid antigen tests), 190 deaths (33 fully vaccinated, including 2 boosted) + 55 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/22, Taiwan reported 121 new positive cases, 118 imported & 3 domestic.

      Reply

