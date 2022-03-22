Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bye-bye, steak fry

Looks like the Democratic Party is set to jettison Iowa as the dominant state in future early presidential primary races. Good — Iowa is too white, too caucussy and too Republican to make sense as the winnowing field for Democrats.

(WaPo) Democratic Party officials circulated plans Monday for a 2024 presidential nominating calendar that would select up to five states to hold contests before March based upon a new set of criteria that appears designed to exclude a return of the Iowa caucuses to their first-in-the-nation status.

The document, labeled “draft for discussion,” defines three criteria for the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to select early nominating states: the diversity of the electorate “including ethnic, geographic, union representation, economic, etc.;” the competitiveness of the state in a general election; and the ability of the state to administer a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process.

Iowa lacks significant racial or ethnic diversity, is no longer viewed as a swing state and is bound by law to a hold a nominating caucus, not a statewide primary.

I read something the other day about making Delaware the new Iowa. It’s small enough for retail politics and also pretty diverse. Maybe President Biden will put his thumb on the scale for the Incorporation State.

Open thread!

      Baud

      Oh wow.  I didn’t think I’d ever see the day.  Too bad I’m already a yellow dog Dem, or I’d vote for them just for this

      ETA:  Recognizing that this hasn’t been adopted yet.

      Baud

      Also interesting since we don’t know yet whether Biden will be in a position to run again, so we don’t know when the new schedule would really take effect as a practical matter.

      Elizabelle

      Thank God.  I cannot stand the Iowa caucuses.  Retire its status.  Retire its senior Senator.

      Remember when Hillary Clinton was forced, in 2008, to confirm she actually would contest in the state?  Rumors spread she might be planning to duck them.  That far back, it was apparent Iowa was an outlier.  (Grateful that Obama won the Iowa caucuses that year, but wholly understand how other candidates might have preferred to forego the whole ordeal.)

      Jeffro

      This is excellent news, and Delaware has my vote! For such a small state (under 3 hours’ drive end to end), it has a lot of urban/suburban/rural diversity, farms and beaches, and small towns.

      “Make the First State the Starting Gate” LOL

      laura

      @germy:  Any/every mention of Iowa caucuses or the Iowa State Fair recreates the image of Michelle Bachman deep throating a corn dog. Cannot unsee.

      Betty Cracker

      Also, the Iowa party didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory in 2020. I feel bad for them because I know what it’s like to be a blue speck in a sea of red, but man, what a shit-show. That probably gave the party cover to make a serious run at yanking first in the nation status.

      Elizabelle

      Iowa lacks significant racial or ethnic diversity, is no longer viewed as a swing state and is bound by law to a hold a nominating caucus, not a statewide primary.

      Bound by law.  Laws can be changed, corn dog people.

      I don’t like caucuses, either.  Makes it too hard for people to vote.  Enough.

      Baud

      @germy:

      “The Iowa Democratic Party and the Iowa Republican Party can’t agree on whether the Sun rises in the East and sets in the West,” Goldford said.

      Let me guess which party takes which position.

      Anonymous At Work

      The BIGGER news about this is Democratic support for corn subsidies is about to drop precipitously.  “Corn is King” only because Iowa goes first.  Good riddance

      EDIT: I meant for “corn plastic”, “high fructose corn syrup” and a myriad of corn alternative products created because of a glut of over-subsidized corn.  Ethanol from sustainable agriculture is fine; switchgrass will probably have the advantage.

      Nelle

      @Elizabelle: we had just moved here in 2019.  I enjoyed the whole craziness but still think it needs to be rotated or dropped.  Caucuses irritate me.  So many have legitimate reasons why they can’t show up on a cold winter night and spend hours trying to lure others to their candidate.  Red rover, come over.  Fun to see candidates up close but overall,  it just feeds Iowans’ smug assurance that they are so special.

      trollhattan

      “When the guide said ‘difficult’ I guess it meant this” said the spouse, who had not believed said guide’s trail rating, as we entered the difficult portion of the hike.

      Still, because it’s the beginning of spring it was a nice day, even though I could barely descend a flight of stairs afterwards. Plenty of wildflowers, views of over a hundred miles, not TOO much poison oak and we harvested no ticks that we know of.

      Scott

      Personally, I would rather they do something real radical and not have any primaries until May or June.  That would really hose up the current system.

      TaMara

      @Elizabelle: Colorado changed their caucuses to regular old voting – but kept the caucuses. So we can all go vote in the primaries AND attend a caucus – but they are just for show and tradition (and may meet whatever criteria the law required – I honestly don’t know much about them, being an independent until Obama was elected – and completely anti-caucus after the 2016 shitshow).

      Martin

      @Anonymous At Work: Ethanol from sustainable agriculture is fine

      You get more energy covering those fields in solar panels than you do turning corn into ethanol. Ethanol from corn is a scam. Hell, most of the corn industry is a scam. They should be growing more useful crops but growing anything that one guy with a John Deere can’t harvest 1000 acres of by himself would threaten Iowas whitest in the nation status.

      It’s not that ethanol is necessarily a bad idea, but sugarcane is 7x better for producing it. Ethanol from corn is only viable if you subsidize the hell out of it which is what we do.

      Iowa could produce more food, and better food, if they switched to some of the crops that California grows. It’s not like the US suddenly discovered carrots once the Central Valley was populated. But you need labor to grow carrots, or lettuce, or any of the other crops that we eat in this country. And Iowa is allergic to labor. Because labor is brown. Labor requires effort. Corn is easy.

      Hoodie

      @TaMara: From what I understand, the caucuses historically served as a means of party organizing in Iowa.  That still can occur with the Colorado approach (I think some other states also do that), but might not generate as much interest.   That said, there is no good reason to put Iowa first these days, irrespective of whether it’s a primary or a caucus.  It actually might be better for Dems to caucus in states they normally do not win just to help build some party infrastructure.  Iowa used to be a good state for Dems, but isn’t anymore, so leave it a caucus, just de-emphasize it.  Switch to a primary when you have a big enough presence in the state.

      Betty Cracker

      Can’t find that article I read a while back arguing for Delaware, but here are the state’s demographics:

      The 2019 American Community Survey estimated the state had a racial and ethnic makeup of 61.% non-Hispanic whites, 23.2% Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.1% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, 2.7% multiracial, and 9.6% Hispanic or Latin American of any race.

      A lot more representative than Iowa’s, and it’s still a small state, which is crucial if you value the retail politics angle that gives insurgent candidates like Obama a shot. On the other hand, Delaware shares media markets with Philadelphia, Baltimore and DC, so competing there would be pricier.

      Oh well. Other people are paid to figure this shit out. Whichever they pick will almost certainly be a better choice than Iowa.

      Wapiti

      @Martin: Amen.

      I’d like to see us get rid of the sugar subsidies (including HFCS) in the US, and import more sugar from the Caribbean. Including Cuba. They have rainfall in the tropics; give them a cash crop to use it.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’ve always felt like primaries should be in perpetual checkerboard rotation, max 15 states/territories per primary day over 5 primary days, geographically scattered.

      Primary season to occur over a 120 day period.

      Doug R

      Isn’t passing a law that your state has the first caucus or primary unconstitutional? Speaks to equality of the vote.

      David Fud

      @Anonymous At Work: Completely agree with this.  The time for subsidized inefficient liquid fuel substitutes is over.  Bring on the batteries, or at least the ammonia-based fuels that can be created efficiently from renewable energy.

      David Fud

      Georgia isn’t as small, but it might be a good early candidate.  It would help us get our electorate activated and it is a swing state.  Lots of diversity.  Southern for geographic diversity.  Not so small as Delaware, granted, but it would be a good litmus test for who could get elected to national office, which is ultimately the point.

      Martin

      Democrats should simply rank the states by how fair their elections/districting is. Publish the metrics. If Iowa wants to go first, they can earn it.

      cain

      @Scott: I like it.

      I mean imagine the press waiting impatiently to report on something – the GOP would have already gotten someone and now it’ll just be hyperfocused starting in May or June. It’ll drive them crazy because they’d have to pull together a ton of information – it will also make it harder for dirty tricks.

      Calouste

      @geg6: Northern Ireland has got them beat. Because when people who were moving to Great Britain weren’t exactly going to settle in a region that was in the dumps economically and had a low-level civil war going on. So until the end of the Troubles, it was about 99.5% white.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      The problem with that is you end up diminishing the influence of Dem party members (often Southern blacks) simply because the happen to live in a white supremacist state.  So you’re compounding the problem rather than acting against it.

      Soprano2

      @Martin: Based on the story I read in the WaPo yesterday about the drought in CA, they would be wise to do this. CA produces a lot of our food, but if this drought continues for a few more years a lot of that is going to go bye-bye.

      Geminid

      I heard a proposal for a Maryland/DC/Virginia primary, all three states voting on the same day. Not first, but early on. That might make for efficient campaigning.

      joel hanes

      As an Iowa native who has for thirty years watched the steady devolution of Iowa politics into performative Cleek’s Law Republicanism, I really hope that Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation habit.

      Brachiator

      Iowa lacks significant racial or ethnic diversity, is no longer viewed as a swing state and is bound by law to a hold a nominating caucus, not a statewide primary.

      Didn’t Obama win Iowa? Are they being punished for that?

      I don’t much care. Iowa and New Hampshire being first was kinda like Groundhog Day. A tradition that didn’t mean much.

      The proposed changes may make Democrats fight harder and spend more money early on.

      BTW: Iowa has a small black community. Some Democrats and most of the media never visited.

      jonas

      Good. Do New Hampshire next. Also, primaries should begin in the late spring/early summer and they should be done in three months.  This bullshit dragging things out over 8 months or something has got to stop (more than a year if you count all the media coverage of who is showing up in Iowa or NH six months before the caucuses, etc.). It means we’re always in campaign mode and always in politicking/posturing mode. That leaves a vanishingly small window to actually get anything done in Washington.

      germy

      Me: I just don’t think you’ll ever find an emoji that subliminally reveals more inner torment of the soul than the 😂 emoji

      The 🤣 emoji: hold my beer! 🤣

      — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) March 22, 2022

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      My version:

      Dear Iowa,

      I grew up with you, but . . . WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO YOU!?

      You are dead to me.  And, by the way, also to the Democratic Party! Ha Ha Ha.

      The End.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Won’t those states not make the cut anyway because they’re not competitive in the general election? I’m thinking of a state like South Carolina here. I guess you could excise the ideological component to the qualifications altogether, but I’m not sure that’s a good idea.

      Peale

      @Scott: Agree. One of the problems of Iowa is that both of its parties have conspired to lengthen the race coverage by coming up with all these “straw polls” and “traditions” that have only existed for 30 years (but the press likes to present as being around from time immemorial). “No candidate has placed higher than 3rd in the caucus who hasn’t stroked the summer sausage at Elis Meat Market at the annual Iowa City Processed Meat Festival since 1978. It’s what launched Pat Paulson’s career.

      Benw

      I mean, the big blue states still have yonks of rural areas. It wouldn’t be crazy to start with CA or NY where candidates have to work small towns, big cities, and the burbs and there’s lots of diversity and then you get a sense of to whom our candidates appeal – a lot more info than Iowa or NH, which are kinda samey. Plus, the food is just way better in NYC or San Fran.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      There may be legitimate reasons why Dems in those states lose influence. But I don’t think punishing the Jim Crow majority in those states is a legitimate reason for leaving its victims with less influence.

      Betty Cracker

      Press Sec. Psaki just announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be accompanying POTUS to Europe. She says her symptoms are mild and that she met with Biden in a socially distant way a couple of times recently and he has tested negative.

      Geminid

      @Benw: I see that Governor Sisolak of Nevada just signed legislation that would make that state hold a primary before the New Hampshire or Iowa contests. I don’t know about the schedule, but I’m glad the state is stepping in to mandate a primary instead of a caucus. Generally, I think caucuses are a poor way to choose the stongest candidate for president or Congress. They are a throwback to the mid to late 20th century

      Gravenstone

      @Martin: You get more energy covering those fields in solar panels than you do turning corn into ethanol.

      Now this is funny to me, because during a holiday family visit, my stepfather (retired small farmer) was ranting about losing “good” farmland to solar farms. I just brushed him off, as I am prone to do when some variation of “we always used to…” comes up. But I’d be curious about approximate dollar values in electricity generated annually compared to say an average crop harvest value. Just to have a little something to refute him.

      Kelly

      Another vote for moving the whole damn primary/caucus calendar to springtime. No delegates count if elected before May maybe April. If we’re gonna change it do not enshrine a new first in the nation primary/caucus state. Shift it around every 4 years.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Geminid: This will cause an escalation in the case of New Hampshire, which should also be relegated to a date well after California for its primary.

