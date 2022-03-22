Looks like the Democratic Party is set to jettison Iowa as the dominant state in future early presidential primary races. Good — Iowa is too white, too caucussy and too Republican to make sense as the winnowing field for Democrats.

(WaPo) Democratic Party officials circulated plans Monday for a 2024 presidential nominating calendar that would select up to five states to hold contests before March based upon a new set of criteria that appears designed to exclude a return of the Iowa caucuses to their first-in-the-nation status.

The document, labeled “draft for discussion,” defines three criteria for the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to select early nominating states: the diversity of the electorate “including ethnic, geographic, union representation, economic, etc.;” the competitiveness of the state in a general election; and the ability of the state to administer a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process.

Iowa lacks significant racial or ethnic diversity, is no longer viewed as a swing state and is bound by law to a hold a nominating caucus, not a statewide primary.