Looks like the Democratic Party is set to jettison Iowa as the dominant state in future early presidential primary races. Good — Iowa is too white, too caucussy and too Republican to make sense as the winnowing field for Democrats.
(WaPo) Democratic Party officials circulated plans Monday for a 2024 presidential nominating calendar that would select up to five states to hold contests before March based upon a new set of criteria that appears designed to exclude a return of the Iowa caucuses to their first-in-the-nation status.
The document, labeled “draft for discussion,” defines three criteria for the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to select early nominating states: the diversity of the electorate “including ethnic, geographic, union representation, economic, etc.;” the competitiveness of the state in a general election; and the ability of the state to administer a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process.
Iowa lacks significant racial or ethnic diversity, is no longer viewed as a swing state and is bound by law to a hold a nominating caucus, not a statewide primary.
I read something the other day about making Delaware the new Iowa. It’s small enough for retail politics and also pretty diverse. Maybe President Biden will put his thumb on the scale for the Incorporation State.
Open thread!
