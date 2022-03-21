"Members of this Committee: If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution" – SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson addressed members of the Senate Judiciary Committee directly in her opening statements today. pic.twitter.com/Nj0jaIyfrh — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2022

The sorrows of an aggregator… I’ve been collecting links about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for weeks, and there’s never been the right time to sort through them to present to y’all…

ICYMI: Have a look at five important facts about judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/1Ih13Kkb9l — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022





A Senate panel began the confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court https://t.co/GQQNE9tZbf pic.twitter.com/AApfMZbWHh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022

“I hope that you’ve seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done." – SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke directly to her daughters and her husband of 25 years, Dr. Patrick Jackson, as he wiped tears from his eyes. pic.twitter.com/P6qWmVHpVI — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2022

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on #SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's experience at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/UlJB6Zs3gK pic.twitter.com/1YydG6sEIG — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2022

SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson said that her background would "bring value" to the bench, but added that race does not shape the way she does her job. "I don't think that race plays a role in the kind of judge that I have been and that I would be" https://t.co/a486tjjYxD pic.twitter.com/aNweBG2NsO — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) March 21, 2022

.@LinseyDavis on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement: "There are some who are lamenting that it took 233 years to get to the first Black female nominee, but at the same time, there's this overwhelming feeling of celebration."https://t.co/KDN1402Ivw pic.twitter.com/reNRiJqhR9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2022

For millions of Americans, the four-day Senate Judiciary Committee hearings will be an introduction to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But the hearings will also help predict what kind of justice she will become if confirmed for a lifetime appointment.https://t.co/d0P5sqa4zo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 20, 2022

The Disloyal Opposition seems to be following the predicted scripts — with the addition of Marsha Blackburn as the Designated CRT Crazy-Talker…

… Part of what may drive acrimony, if it develops: Several Republicans on the committee are kicking the tires on a 2024 presidential campaign. They’ll seek a moment that cuts through the noise and raises their profile. Democrats, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris, were in the same position with Kavanaugh four years ago and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020. None of the criticism of Jackson is likely to derail her confirmation, said John Malcolm, vice president of the conservative Heritage Foundation. Republicans will nevertheless want to highlight Jackson’s rulings – including those that sided with labor unions or against President Donald Trump – to draw contrasts with Biden. “They’re going to want to portray themselves as fighting the Biden agenda,” Malcolm said. “Republicans will point out, quite rightly, that when you have a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled Senate, this is the … nominee that you get.”…

During the Barrett hearings, Josh Hawley suggested that asking a Catholic nominee about Griswold was religious bigotry. (KBJ is a Protestant so we’re in the clear.) https://t.co/AUpoMZ71tK pic.twitter.com/yoZlE2lBK7 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 21, 2022