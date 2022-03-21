Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Wrapping Up the First Day of Judge Brown Jackson’s Nomination Hearing

by | 9 Comments

The sorrows of an aggregator… I’ve been collecting links about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for weeks, and there’s never been the right time to sort through them to present to y’all…


The Disloyal Opposition seems to be following the predicted scripts — with the addition of Marsha Blackburn as the Designated CRT Crazy-Talker…

Part of what may drive acrimony, if it develops: Several Republicans on the committee are kicking the tires on a 2024 presidential campaign. They’ll seek a moment that cuts through the noise and raises their profile. Democrats, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris, were in the same position with Kavanaugh four years ago and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

None of the criticism of Jackson is likely to derail her confirmation, said John Malcolm, vice president of the conservative Heritage Foundation. Republicans will nevertheless want to highlight Jackson’s rulings – including those that sided with labor unions or against President Donald Trump – to draw contrasts with Biden.

“They’re going to want to portray themselves as fighting the Biden agenda,” Malcolm said. “Republicans will point out, quite rightly, that when you have a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled Senate, this is the … nominee that you get.”…

      Joe Falco

      this is the … nominee that you get.”…

      A judge committed to the rule of law and not to the highest bidder?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      bitching about nutty home ec major Marsha Blackburn questioning KBJ’s credentials feels like a respite thread these days

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I am shocked to see the Conservatives haven’t declared Judge Jackson over prepared.

      “I am sorry, but I am forced to tell the committee my vote is no on Judge Jackson. My fellow senators, imagine what kind of a drooling idiot Justice Kavanaugh going to sound like every day in court next to Judge Jackson. No, ladies and gentlemen, the kind of competence we are seeing with Judge Jackson is beyond the pale for the Supreme Court.” Senator Tombs R (Lockjaw)

