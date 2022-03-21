Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No more international journalists in Mariupol

AP published an absolutely riveting firsthand account of the escape of two of the press service’s journalists from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which Russians have surrounded and relentlessly bombed for weeks. If you’ve followed the coverage of the war, you’ve likely seen the men’s work: they’ve published some of the most harrowing video and haunting photos of the carnage. Some of their work was featured in President Zelensky’s video montage when he addressed the U.S. Congress last week.

The men, video journalist Mstyslav Chernov and photographer Evgeniy Maloletkawho, say they were the last international journalists in the city. Ukrainian authorities told them they were being hunted by Russian soldiers, who were allegedly going to capture them and force them to retract their reporting on camera at gunpoint. Ukrainian soldiers helped them escape:

Suddenly at dawn, a dozen soldiers burst in: “Where are the journalists, for fuck’s sake?”

I looked at their armbands, blue for Ukraine, and tried to calculate the odds that they were Russians in disguise. I stepped forward to identify myself. “We’re here to get you out,” they said.

The walls of the surgery shook from artillery and machine gun fire outside, and it seemed safer to stay inside. But the Ukrainian soldiers were under orders to take us with them.

Go read the whole thing if you can. Saw this on Twitter somewhere: First they came for the journalists, and no one knows what happened after that.

I don’t know much about the Geneva Conventions and International Criminal Court, but I’m pretty sure targeting journalists to stop the world from documenting your war crimes is…a war crime — or should be.

Open thread.

 

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      mainmati

      Dictators and autocrats like Putin especially target journalists for death, doesn’t matter whether they are “international” or not. I hope they are safe now for sure.

    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      they were being hunted by Russian soldiers, who were allegedly going to capture them and force them to retract their reporting on camera at gunpoint.

      I have no idea why Putin thinks this shit still works in the 21st century.

    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      different-church-lady

      If you are a dictator who is trying to hide the truth – vlad – then you have to stop anyone who is trying to tell the truth, especially telling it publicly.

      One doesn’t learn about life, openness and truth in the KGB, except how to rearrange it to something else.

    8. 8.

      columbusqueen

      I have no words. I cried reading his account. Nothing but ice cold butchery for no good reason. May Putin rot in hell sooner rather than later.

    9. 9.

      Cacti

      Targeting journalists or any other kind of civilian:  War crime of the highest order.

      Bombing, shelling, or otherwise attacking hospitals:  War crime

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      It’s significant that soldiers could smuggle the journalists out. The city must not be thoroughly surrounded. Russia may give up on taking Kyiv, but they need to control Mariupol to establish a land bridge from the Crimea to their territory farth east along the Black Sea coast. They might not be able to pull that off.

    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Snipers shooting at medics as they try to leave the hospital to rescue wounded. I hope the Russian conscripts learn the hard way that just “being a good soldier” is not a defense for war crimes.

    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      It’s significant that soldiers could smuggle the journalists out. The city must not be thoroughly surrounded. Russia may give up on taking Kyiv, but they need to control Mariupol to establish a land bridge from the Crimea to their territory farth east along the Black Sea coast. They might not be able to pull that off.

      The Russians certainly control the roads well enough to prevent resupply or escape in mass numbers.  The general consensus is that they don’t do well at all off the roads, and it seems that small numbers of people can get out by going off road.

      A large off-road exodus would likely be noticed and bombed, though.

    16. 16.

      Cathie from Canada

      What a story, and the bravery of these poor people is so incredible.

      One thing I noticed here — the reporters seemed to be well aware in February that Mariupol would be a target in a war, but the people living there did not seem to grasp its strategic importance. So apparently they were not told to evacuate before the war began?  I know Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government had reasons — save the economy, don’t cause a panic, etc? — for not setting up evacuation plans for their cities in January and February, but I wonder now how many thousands of lives were lost because of that calculus. Seeing those photos of the little children made me weep.

    17. 17.

      MattF

      Eliot Cohen writes in The Atlantic that the war isn’t a stalemate— the Ukrainians are winning. Yeah, Cohen is biased, Atlantic Magazine is not a reliable source, and ‘winning’ is not the word I’d use here, even if Ukraine is doing much better than expected and Russia is doing much worse. I’m reluctant to commit an act of optimism, even if it’s, arguably, justified.

    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @different-church-lady:

      I have no idea why Putin thinks this shit still works in the 21st century.

      I think his main audience is people who want to believe Russia is doing right, not people who are inherently skeptical.  He just wants to provide those people with a reason to discount anything they’re hearing from non-Russian journalists.

    21. 21.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @lowtechcyclist: Remember when Dubya looked into Putin’s eyes and got a sense of his soul?

      …and Vova looked into Dubya’s eyes and saw – whatever was hidden behind the latter’s head…

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: The journalists escaped in a large convoy of civilians through a “humanitarian corridor” that passed through more than a dozen Russian checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian-held territory. But we know lots of those convoys have been shelled, so they were lucky too.

    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @Cathie from Canada: Three-hundred thousand are trapped there and there is no meaningful path out of danger, because the Russians will not honor any of them. They will leave a route into Russia available and no Ukrainian fails to see the consequences of settling for that option.

      If Odesa falls then Ukraine is landlocked. Hard to envision how they maintain an economy without their ports (which surely is one of Putin’s objectives).

    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @lowtechcyclist: I remember vividly. I was running on a treadmill at the gym. I’m lucky they didn’t drag me out. I was screaming at the screen, “He’s a KGB agent, you idiot! He doesn’t have a soul!”

    26. 26.

      Cathie from Canada

      @Roger Moore: Just something to keep in mind whenever we hear anything at all that purports to justify or minimize what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

      The entire war is a war crime. Putin will not be forgiven for what he has done and neither will the Russian people as a whole — Ukrainians will hate them forever.

    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “I am passionately interested in an end to war, an end to overreliance on fossil fuels, a commitment to environmental goals and attacking oligarchs and crony capitalism. I therefore support Vladimir Putin in his special operation in the Ukraine.”

      -by Dr. Saint HOA President Jill Stein of the Green Party (read her timeline)

    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Uncle Cosmo: Funny how Dubya failed to see Putin for who it is and yet uttered “That was some crazy shit” (or whatever the exact quote is) at Trump’s inauguration. When Bush knows you’re nuts, you really, really must be certifiable.

      Then of course, Vlad saw in Trump the opportunity of a lifetime to fvck with the West without any negative consequences. Played him like an accordion for four years.

    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @zhena gogolia: It’s even worse than I remembered… C-Span:

      “I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country.”

      I’m surprised he didn’t call him a “good Christian” while heaping that praise all over him.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    34. 34.

      Lyrebird

      @Cathie from Canada: but the people living there did not seem to grasp its strategic importance. So apparently they were not told to evacuate before the war began?

      My limited understanding is that they have a pretty big understanding of that, as the bloody tyrant tried to take that city back when he grabbed Donetsk and the other captured territory.  Even since 2014…  Seems like the average Ukrainian grownup has been awake to Putin’s threat for years, while the average American grownup?  Some faintly aware, some very aware, and some cheering on his takeover tactics.

      I’m certainly with you in despair: The deaths of so many children and the starving of a whole city, including its children?

      I am also in awe.  People who have decided okay, I am willing to die real soon in defense of my community.

    35. 35.

      S. Cerevisiae

      I would not be surprised that the Ukrainians have prepared secret routes in and out, they have had time to anticipate the invasion and its their home turf. They might even be getting help from the local smugglers who exist in any city.

    36. 36.

      geg6

      @Roger Moore:

      tankies

      I’ve been seeing more and more people use this word in the last couple of weeks (never heard it used before ever).  Can you please define it for an old and apparently out of it woman?

    38. 38.

      Lyrebird

      @zhena gogolia:

      May I add you to my list of key blog folks who would love to have been wrong, who’d been told they were being alarmist?  G & T and Adam for instance.

      This list means nothing, just sending appreciation and commiseration.

    39. 39.

      Gin & Tonic

      @geg6: Stalinists, originally, now applied to those who reflexively support Russia. From academics, like Katrina vanden Heuvel’s late husband Stephen Cohen, to younger “journalists” (fellow travelers) like Matt Taibbi, the odious Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Michael Tracey. The term dates back to the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956.

    41. 41.

      artem1s

      Is anyone else having flashbacks to Berlin relief airlifts? I completely understand and support Biden’s decisions not to press NATO to close airspace or establish a no-fly zone. But doesn’t that leave their borders open for international humanitarian aid? I know Putin is crazy and wants to force the EU and NATO to react militarily and will point to anything coming over the borders as Western aggression.
      But Stalin was crazy too and that didn’t stop the US from flying in aid to East Berlin.
      I know I am no expert and believe that there is a lot happening that we don’t know about – just voicing my frustration and anxiety – trying not to fall into Putin’s obvious trap. :P

    42. 42.

      Captain C

      @geg6: Originally, tankies were (British, IIRC) Communists who supported the 1956 invasion of Hungary by the USSR in order to make sure that the former stayed in the Warsaw Pact orbit and didn’t try their own brand of Communism; many Western Leftists reasonably thought that sending in the tanks = imperialism = bad, regardless of who was doing it to whom.

      Now it basically means an anti-US/NATO/Western illiberal (self-proclaimed) Lefty who’s fine with or outright enthusiastic about pretty much any atrocity or imperialist action as long as it’s committed by an enemy/adversary of the West.  Tankies are loud online in inverse proportion to their numbers, their cluefulness, and their moral character.

    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      This is kind of interesting. Hard to guess whether it will cause any Russian consternation.

      March 21, 2022 at 12:50 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “The U.S. is sending some of the Soviet-made air defense equipment it secretly acquired decades ago to bolster the Ukrainian military as it seeks to fend off Russian air and missile attacks,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

      “The systems, which one U.S. official said include the SA-8, are decades old and were obtained by the U.S. so it could examine the technology used by the Russian military and which Moscow has exported around the world.”

    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @Captain C: Tankies are loud online in inverse proportion to their numbers, their cluefulness, and their moral character.

      Leave Jill Stein aloooooooone!

    49. 49.

      MattF

      @Gin & Tonic: I do wonder about the apparent re-emergence of Stalinism without the inconvenience of left-wing views. I’ve encountered a few Stalinists over the years and they’ve generally been sincerely delusional. I don’t think that’s true of the Putinist variants.

    50. 50.

      Kelly

      Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov :

      Komsomolskaya Pravda, the pro-Kremlin tabloid, says that according to Russian ministry of defense numbers, 9,861 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine and 16,153 were injured. The last official Russian KIA figure, on March 2, was 498. Fascinating that someone posted the leaked number.

      big if true

      https://twitter.com/yarotrof/status/1505972650786672648

