A federal judge has ruled that former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she refused to issue marriage licenses for them. Her refusal briefly landed her in jail in 2015. https://t.co/dLgtHmDVsq

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is being treated at Washington's Sibley Memorial Hospital for an infection. He is expected to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement https://t.co/dze3m6e2Pm pic.twitter.com/1xRyYTfEzg



It’s the details that make it interesting:

… [O]ne of two Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed by President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump…

Separately on Monday, hearings will begin for federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s nominee, to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Biden has tapped her to replace Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring and is the oldest justice on the current court.

Thomas spoke on March 11 in Utah and raised concerns about calls to add additional members to the court, and discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the court to conduct arguments remotely.

“I didn’t like the free-for-all in oral arguments where we interacted and interrupted each other. It’s more productive now. The arguments are contributing to the process of deciding the case as opposed to what was happening, which was almost like a catfight,” Thomas said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.