Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda https://t.co/oHGbKCmVoC pic.twitter.com/8y2HEp7o2H
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she refused to issue marriage licenses for them. Her refusal briefly landed her in jail in 2015. https://t.co/dLgtHmDVsq
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is being treated at Washington's Sibley Memorial Hospital for an infection. He is expected to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement https://t.co/dze3m6e2Pm pic.twitter.com/1xRyYTfEzg
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022
It’s the details that make it interesting:
… [O]ne of two Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed by President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump…
Separately on Monday, hearings will begin for federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s nominee, to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Biden has tapped her to replace Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring and is the oldest justice on the current court.
Thomas spoke on March 11 in Utah and raised concerns about calls to add additional members to the court, and discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the court to conduct arguments remotely.
“I didn’t like the free-for-all in oral arguments where we interacted and interrupted each other. It’s more productive now. The arguments are contributing to the process of deciding the case as opposed to what was happening, which was almost like a catfight,” Thomas said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
One possibility… those of us with even minor forms of auditory processing disorder often find it gets harder to compensate as we get older. (I was never good at absorbing information from a college lecture, but now I can barely sit through a YouTube video that doesn’t have subtitles.)
Should Justice Thomas choose to retire, in order to spend more time with his wife during this difficult period for her, one could only commend his familial instincts…
Remember when Scalia died? McConnell didn't say one word in remembrance, just that he wouldn't let Obama replace him. Scalia's own side just cared about his vote.
— Mike Schilling (@_mike_schilling) March 21, 2022
yeah it's fucked up to celebrate the death of a supreme court justice https://t.co/OX21RqLNDl pic.twitter.com/EnjaAt2Lqi
— the aorist screeve (dr. seuss character) (@Theophite) March 21, 2022
