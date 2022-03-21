Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Journeys

Monday Morning Open Thread: Journeys

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: Activist Judges!



It’s the details that make it interesting:

[O]ne of two Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed by President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump…

Separately on Monday, hearings will begin for federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s nominee, to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Biden has tapped her to replace Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring and is the oldest justice on the current court.

Thomas spoke on March 11 in Utah and raised concerns about calls to add additional members to the court, and discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the court to conduct arguments remotely.

“I didn’t like the free-for-all in oral arguments where we interacted and interrupted each other. It’s more productive now. The arguments are contributing to the process of deciding the case as opposed to what was happening, which was almost like a catfight,” Thomas said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

One possibility… those of us with even minor forms of auditory processing disorder often find it gets harder to compensate as we get older. (I was never good at absorbing information from a college lecture, but now I can barely sit through a YouTube video that doesn’t have subtitles.)

Should Justice Thomas choose to retire, in order to spend more time with his wife during this difficult period for her, one could only commend his familial instincts…

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      This website is a cesspool. I suppose it shouldn’t surprise me that the political left is rooting against Clarence Thomas, but some of these tweets are incredibly vile.

      Yeah, ordinary folks hoping that Clarence Thomas doesn’t recover from whatever bug he’s caught. How vile!

      Guess that person missed the T-shirts that said stuff like “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”  Or had images of people getting thrown out of helicopters.  Or the death threats against local public health officials.  Or the folks calling for hanging Dr. Fauci.

      Speck, beam, conservative. Some eye-cleaning required.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      “I didn’t like the free-for-all in oral arguments where we interacted and interrupted each other. It’s more productive now. The arguments are contributing to the process of deciding the case as opposed to what was happening, which was almost like a catfight

      Interestingly, it was his good friend Scalia that contributed the most to that practice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      First post-surgery run this morning! Pretty slow, but that is at least as much because I was mostly walking before the surgery, too, due to weather. I was a little winded, and legs were complaining, but otherwise felt fine. Hard to believe–it’s three weeks today.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I don’t like it, but when you have a lifetime appointment, death watches come with the territory.  Would be happy to see set terms or mandatory retirement instead.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Speaking as an atheist, since flue is a leading cause of death among elderly men, Thomas  is in my prayers.  I have to say the way they are being so cryptic about it sounds like the illness is serious.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @James E Powell:

      “I’ve been researching the record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches. I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children. Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker.”

      It’s really dumb and not at all true but I’m sure they’ll all parrot it. Doesn’t matter though- none of them were voting for her anyway.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: The biggest challenge at this point is to remember to not lift more than 10 pounds. I’m sure I’ve already gone over that limit by a little, but I’m trying to obey the spirit of it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @James E Powell:

      I just hope she doesn’t explain because it’s sentencing guidelines and pre sentencing reports and I’m tired of our nominees conducting graduate level seminars on legal process while their nominees don’t answer questions at all.

      She should say every question is an attack on her religion. That seems to work.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      As far as Judge Jackson is concerned, the world contains only one person – Joe Manchin.

      She should say something positive about coal in her opening statement.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      Senator Haw Haw is scumbag-signaling to the base, but I’m wondering if Manchin or Sinema are his real targets.

      ETA: From what I understand, Manchin has been solid on Biden’s judicial appointments, but there’s always that uncertainty.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: The beady-eyed creep looks the part, but Hawley is just an early adopter of the QAnon-inspired GOP playbook that has been deployed full force here in Florida.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      @SFAW

      It’s embarrassing to read about PeePaw Blacklung and Cinema being “targets” and thinking, “That’d be cool,” when there are approximately 50 senators who are worse.

      Reply

