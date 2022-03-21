Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

No one could have predicted…

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Accountability, motherfuckers.

This really is a full service blog.

Let there be snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This fight is for everything.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s a live-stream on YouTube:

I wish I had time to watch! When I was snagging the code to embed this (which I hope doesn’t wreck WordPress — it’s not a tweet!), Senator Grassley was rambling on about how when he was a boy, rich people zoomed through the sky in zeppelins and dropped coins on people below and how the family always roasted walking birds on Thanksgiving.*

Anyhoo, Judge Brown Jackson had an attentive and patient expression as she listened to the gormless old fool harrumph cluelessly. The Senate is about to test her ability to hold that expression in the face of numerous inanities and hostile attacks.

From what I’ve read, I believe she will be a great Supreme Court justice. Also, she grew up in Florida, so an Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would be evidence that not everything to emerge from this accursed peninsula is a pox on the nation. :)

*Those weren’t his exact words, but the above snippet is faithful to the spirit of the remarks I heard.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • bluegirlfromwyo
  • BlueGuitarist
  • geg6
  • GoBlueInOak
  • The Moar You Know
  • Winston

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      Those weren’t his exact words

      Pretty sure they were.  Would support a mandatory retirement age for anyone in government.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      OT, but I am happy today at work.  The campus therapy dog is here for the day and that always makes the day a good one.  Plus, sweet Duncan always comes to see me before she goes to work on therapy dog day.  She has done that from the day she first came.  For some reason, she loves me.  As I do her.
      And fuck these stupid GQPers.  I’m so sick of them.  I hope Judge Brown Jackson is better at hiding her disgust than I am.​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bluegirlfromwyo

      Republicans: those who think Mr. Potter was the hero in It’s A Wonderful Life. If only he’d just been understood enough.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Moar You Know

      Such a double standard.  She’s supposed to just sit there and take days of lunatic attacks, never call them out on their bullshit, and treat them as legitimate.  Boof gets to yell at everyone when he gets rightfully called out as a rapey alcoholic.  I watched his fucking hearings.  That’s all he did.  Yell at everyone.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      GoBlueInOak

      @The Moar You Know: Chuck Grassley will be 89 on Election Day & is seeking another 6 year term.   He’s been in elective office since 1959.

      We most definitely need a mandatory retirement age for government.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.