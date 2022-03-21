Here’s a live-stream on YouTube:

I wish I had time to watch! When I was snagging the code to embed this (which I hope doesn’t wreck WordPress — it’s not a tweet!), Senator Grassley was rambling on about how when he was a boy, rich people zoomed through the sky in zeppelins and dropped coins on people below and how the family always roasted walking birds on Thanksgiving.*

Anyhoo, Judge Brown Jackson had an attentive and patient expression as she listened to the gormless old fool harrumph cluelessly. The Senate is about to test her ability to hold that expression in the face of numerous inanities and hostile attacks.

From what I’ve read, I believe she will be a great Supreme Court justice. Also, she grew up in Florida, so an Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would be evidence that not everything to emerge from this accursed peninsula is a pox on the nation. :)

*Those weren’t his exact words, but the above snippet is faithful to the spirit of the remarks I heard.