



Good review of the BA.2 data and evidence for a new US wave. Right now we're mainly relying on hope as our defense, when it ought to be boosting at scale. It remains possible it won't be substantial—as in the UK and other countries in Europe—but I wouldn't count on that https://t.co/I7Zm4wyNRE — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 20, 2022



Worth reading Myoung Cha's entire, lengthy thread:



Very informative interactive piece, also worth clicking over to read:

In the #pandemic all countries are under-reporting #COVID19 and related deaths, for a variety of logistic and other reasons. Though the USA says officially, we've just eclipsed the 1 million deaths mark, the true toll is likely over 2 million. https://t.co/NJ4qciG9DY pic.twitter.com/KoKzkdiamb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 20, 2022

… Chinese authorities are trying to maintain their zero-Covid strategy that used swift lockdowns to help the economy grow in 2020. Beijing has increasingly emphasized how the strategy needs to be “dynamic.” But local officials now face multiple challenges at once: Keeping their jobs whose performance hinges on controlling Covid outbreaks, limiting the spread of a highly transmissible variant and supporting enough growth to achieve the national GDP target of around 5.5% set by Beijing. “Officials at all levels must give top priority to epidemic response,” according to a readout Friday of a top-level government meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping… On the economic front, regions are affected by business disruptions and uncertainty, even if stricter Covid controls don’t necessarily halt production outright. China’s steel-making hub of Tangshan city ordered that as of Sunday, all non-emergency vehicles are banned from local roads, except for those that obtain special approval. Several districts ordered residents to stay home and told businesses such as gyms to close… In southern China, the tech and manufacturing city of Shenzhen has kept ports open despite orders last week to halt other business activity and factory production. Shipping giant Maersk said late last week Covid testing requirements for truck drivers and stricter road control between Shenzhen and nearby cities means trucking services in the area will likely “be severely impacted by 40%.” That’s up from the company’s assessment a few days earlier of a 30% impact… Shanghai has taken one of the most targeted lockdown policies in China, as authorities seek to balance economic growth with Covid control. The city reported 41 new confirmed cases for the weekend. However, the outbreak is still taking its toll on big businesses. Shanghai Disney Resort announced it would be closed from Monday until further notice due to the pandemic.

Shanghai reports a record daily surge in local COVID infections as authorities scramble to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closes until further notice https://t.co/DGnYNmObXZ pic.twitter.com/kHMVReMMY6 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2022

One reason why China feels it can't open up: the low elderly vaccination rate. Just over half of ppl 80+ have had 2 shots. Less than 20% have been boosted. Misinformation & elderly living in rural areas among causes. And as this video shows, older Chinese won't be bossed around pic.twitter.com/iqbeaYOO4t — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) March 20, 2022

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that the city would lift flight bans on countries including Britain and the United States, as well as reduce quarantine time for travelers arriving in the city as coronavirus infections in its latest outbreak plateaus. https://t.co/ruoaTDXsU6 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 21, 2022

non-sequitur with chinese characteristics https://t.co/FuEvKF3VfV — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 21, 2022

Hong Kong Vaccine Pass requirements to be tightened earlier, 3rd jab required by May 31 https://t.co/75SNp8sp7h pic.twitter.com/ps26gesIQl — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) March 21, 2022



Here’s where Israel’s booster-promotion scheme gets an acid test…

… The rabbi was laid to rest Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city near Tel Aviv where he lived. Israeli media estimated that over 350,000 people attended the funeral procession from his home to a nearby cemetery… The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis like Kanievsky play a significant role in community life and act as arbiters in all matters. Funerals play a key role in traditional Jewish life, and those of important rabbis often draw thousands of mourners. Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world. He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. He later walked back those claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak…

In America, it’s proven easier to discourage a leader’s devoted followers from getting vaccinated than to change their minds after new information emerges. Let’s hope the Haredim are smarter than Trumpists!

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody made by GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology, may prevent progression to severe Covid, new research has found https://t.co/CPX6cZkCes https://t.co/CPX6cZkCes via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2022

Silly headline, intriguing story:

… Ian was born with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, which makes it harder for him to fight off infections. Even a common cold can linger. He shielded during the first wave of Covid, but coronavirus eventually found him in December 2020. He had one of the classic symptoms – a slight loss of sense of taste and smell – which cleared up within a month. For most of us that would be the end of it, but Ian’s Covid journey was only just beginning. His doctors wanted him to keep on testing because his weakened immune system meant there was a risk he could be contagious for longer than normal. But month after month, test after test came back positive. Ian had to give up work at the opticians where he’d be in close contact with others and stay at home… At the time, in the early summer of 2021, there were limited treatments, so the medical team decided to try something radical. Instead of giving a vaccine to prevent an infection, they decided to use the Pfizer vaccine to treat one. The difference in Ian’s body “was like night and day”, says Dr Ponsford. The first dose started to build his immunity, but it took a second dose to reach the point where his body could fight off the virus. By the end of August, Ian was testing negative again… So why was the vaccine able to clear the infection, when months of having the virus did not build up enough immunity? Prof Stephen Jolles, clinical lead at the Immunodeficiency Centre, said: “This infection was burbling along, but with his [weakened] immune system it was just not enough to kick off a response sufficient to clear it. “So the vaccine really made a huge difference, in antibodies and T-cells, and utilised and squeezed every last drop out of what his immune system could do.” … The researchers think this approach can be used in more people with weakened immune systems who are struggling to fight off the infection. There are anti-viral drugs now that were not available when Ian had Covid, but the team think vaccines could offer a cheaper and more durable option.

We’re not testing, or reporting, but people are losing their sense of smell again…



Somebody is collecting tweets that call for "retribution" against #COVID19 vaccine and lockdown advocates such as #TonyFauci including cries of guillotining, hanging & other forms of execution.https://t.co/FUn7BfSbkj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 20, 2022