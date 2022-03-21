Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Just a few bad apples.

This blog will pay for itself.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The revolution will be supervised.

This fight is for everything.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21


Worth reading Myoung Cha’s entire, lengthy thread:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 1

Very informative interactive piece, also worth clicking over to read:

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 11

Chinese authorities are trying to maintain their zero-Covid strategy that used swift lockdowns to help the economy grow in 2020. Beijing has increasingly emphasized how the strategy needs to be “dynamic.”

But local officials now face multiple challenges at once: Keeping their jobs whose performance hinges on controlling Covid outbreaks, limiting the spread of a highly transmissible variant and supporting enough growth to achieve the national GDP target of around 5.5% set by Beijing.

“Officials at all levels must give top priority to epidemic response,” according to a readout Friday of a top-level government meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping…

On the economic front, regions are affected by business disruptions and uncertainty, even if stricter Covid controls don’t necessarily halt production outright.

China’s steel-making hub of Tangshan city ordered that as of Sunday, all non-emergency vehicles are banned from local roads, except for those that obtain special approval. Several districts ordered residents to stay home and told businesses such as gyms to close…

In southern China, the tech and manufacturing city of Shenzhen has kept ports open despite orders last week to halt other business activity and factory production.

Shipping giant Maersk said late last week Covid testing requirements for truck drivers and stricter road control between Shenzhen and nearby cities means trucking services in the area will likely “be severely impacted by 40%.” That’s up from the company’s assessment a few days earlier of a 30% impact…

Shanghai has taken one of the most targeted lockdown policies in China, as authorities seek to balance economic growth with Covid control. The city reported 41 new confirmed cases for the weekend.

However, the outbreak is still taking its toll on big businesses. Shanghai Disney Resort announced it would be closed from Monday until further notice due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 10
Here’s where Israel’s booster-promotion scheme gets an acid test…

The rabbi was laid to rest Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city near Tel Aviv where he lived. Israeli media estimated that over 350,000 people attended the funeral procession from his home to a nearby cemetery…

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis like Kanievsky play a significant role in community life and act as arbiters in all matters.

Funerals play a key role in traditional Jewish life, and those of important rabbis often draw thousands of mourners.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world. He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. He later walked back those claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak…

In America, it’s proven easier to discourage a leader’s devoted followers from getting vaccinated than to change their minds after new information emerges. Let’s hope the Haredim are smarter than Trumpists!

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 5

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 9

Silly headline, intriguing story:

Ian was born with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, which makes it harder for him to fight off infections. Even a common cold can linger.

He shielded during the first wave of Covid, but coronavirus eventually found him in December 2020. He had one of the classic symptoms – a slight loss of sense of taste and smell – which cleared up within a month.

For most of us that would be the end of it, but Ian’s Covid journey was only just beginning. His doctors wanted him to keep on testing because his weakened immune system meant there was a risk he could be contagious for longer than normal.

But month after month, test after test came back positive. Ian had to give up work at the opticians where he’d be in close contact with others and stay at home…

At the time, in the early summer of 2021, there were limited treatments, so the medical team decided to try something radical. Instead of giving a vaccine to prevent an infection, they decided to use the Pfizer vaccine to treat one.

The difference in Ian’s body “was like night and day”, says Dr Ponsford. The first dose started to build his immunity, but it took a second dose to reach the point where his body could fight off the virus.

By the end of August, Ian was testing negative again…

So why was the vaccine able to clear the infection, when months of having the virus did not build up enough immunity?

Prof Stephen Jolles, clinical lead at the Immunodeficiency Centre, said: “This infection was burbling along, but with his [weakened] immune system it was just not enough to kick off a response sufficient to clear it.

“So the vaccine really made a huge difference, in antibodies and T-cells, and utilised and squeezed every last drop out of what his immune system could do.” …

The researchers think this approach can be used in more people with weakened immune systems who are struggling to fight off the infection. There are anti-viral drugs now that were not available when Ian had Covid, but the team think vaccines could offer a cheaper and more durable option.

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 6

We’re not testing, or reporting, but people are losing their sense of smell again…
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 20-21 8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • NeenerNeener
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      39 new cases reported by NYSDOH yesterday. I took an at home COVID test last night that came back negative, so it appears I didn’t get the ‘Rona in the MRI machine on Friday.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.