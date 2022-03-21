I’m fascinated by dominated choices. A dominated choice occurs when there are two or more choices with a set of relevant characteristics. One of the choices has, on all relevant metrics, equal or better attributes than the other choice. The first choice dominates the second choice. No one should choose the second option.

Right now, there is a small but growing literature on dominated choices. A dominated choice is an inefficient choice. It destroys information value of a market based feedback mechanism. It is expensive as hell for an individual who made a dominated choice and it is profitable as hell for an insurer to have dominated plans purchased.

One of the limitations of all of this research, including and especially my own, is that these studies stay within only a single line of business. My California ACA work only looked at people making choices between different plans offered by the same insurer on the same network. The most cited papers in this field look at choices from a single employer or within Medicare Part D. We do this for analytical simplicity. My study design allowed us to waive away all sorts of complexity that would transfer a dominated choice set into a plausibly rational under certain valuation of various feature choice sets.

However, single lines of insurance are not the only choice set that people actually face. Many people are plausibly eligible for Medicaid and ACA at the same time or two very different choice menus of employer sponsored insurance, or employer sponsored insurance, COBRA and Medicare. The choice spaces are extremely messy and varied. Here choices are often not quite strictly and transparently dominated but the choice field is very heavily tilted one way or another towards one choice domain relative to another. I think that this is where the next round of research needs to go to help people figure out what stream of choice they need to get into first and then resolving the challenges of choice with a chosen stream.