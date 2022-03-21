I know a lot of folks wanted to do something after reading the post about talented and courageous Andrei last week. Dan Gutman has it covered:

Want to support the kids of Ukraine? On Tuesday at 7pm (EST), come to a virtual benefit with an all-star lineup of authors (including me). Go to: https://t.co/6wdlgimcYl. Any donation is your admission, and proceeds go to @SavetheChildren@KidLitTV_NYC#KidlitForUkraine pic.twitter.com/H3ryAbHxCl — Dan Gutman (@DanGutmanBooks) March 19, 2022

There's no safe place in #Ukraine, and the situation is changing by the hour. We're ready to provide assistance such as food, water & safe places for kids as people flee amid freezing temperatures and brutal conditions. But we need your help. Donate now. https://t.co/87YU044jMJ — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) February 25, 2022

ETA: Scout211 has this additional fundraiser:

For the romance readers here, you can currently preorder a romance anthology Nightingale: An Anthology for Ukraine. The release date is April 5 and costs $7.99 for the Kindle version. NIGHTINGALE is a romance anthology with over FIFTY original, never-before-seen stories from bestselling authors. 100% of the royalties will be donated to relief and human rights organizations working in Ukraine.

Here’s a little Willow for you. I’ve never seen a cat who eats as much as this little one does. Emma ate a lot for her little 6 lbs, but Willow is voracious. She discovered rotisserie chicken last week and has haunted me ever since – even wants the soup I made from the carcass. She sits with the dogs when I’m offering up treats and it doesn’t matter what I’m prepping in the kitchen, she sits at my feet hoping for treats from heaven (which how the chicken happened, I dropped a piece and that was that).

If there were any doubts she’s Maine Coon, all you have to do is pick her up, she’s a rock, though still a tiny kitten. All muscle and probably 10 lbs now.

As you can see, my “no cats on the table” training is going well. Though, in fairness, she’s now staying on the chair for longer when I pick her up and move her to the chair. We’ll get there.

This is an open thread!