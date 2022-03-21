Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: Ukranian Kids Fundraiser

I know a lot of folks wanted to do something after reading the post about talented and courageous Andrei last week. Dan Gutman has it covered:

ETA: Scout211 has this additional fundraiser:

For the romance readers here, you can currently preorder a romance anthology Nightingale: An Anthology for Ukraine.  The release date is April 5 and costs  $7.99 for the Kindle version.

NIGHTINGALE is a romance anthology with over FIFTY original, never-before-seen stories from bestselling authors. 100% of the royalties will be donated to relief and human rights organizations working in Ukraine.

 

Acts of Kindness: Ukranian Kids Fundraiser

Here’s a little Willow for you. I’ve never seen a cat who eats as much as this little one does. Emma ate a lot for her little 6 lbs, but Willow is voracious. She discovered rotisserie chicken last week and has haunted me ever since – even wants the soup I made from the carcass. She sits with the dogs when I’m offering up treats and it doesn’t matter what I’m prepping in the kitchen, she sits at my feet hoping for treats from heaven (which how the chicken happened, I dropped a piece and that was that).

If there were any doubts she’s Maine Coon, all you have to do is pick her up, she’s a rock, though still a tiny kitten. All muscle and probably 10 lbs now.

As you can see, my “no cats on the table” training is going well. Though, in fairness, she’s now staying on the chair for longer when I pick her up and move her to the chair. We’ll get there.

This is an open thread!

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      KITTEH!!!

      Today was just…a Monday. I know I am shallow for feeling this way but oh man I’m just tired now.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

    6. 6.

      Jess

      Thought y’all might be pleased to learn that a local gallery (Creative Connections in Ashburnham, MA) just opened a show with a Russian artist who is auctioning off all the works to send funds to Ukrainian relief efforts. Nice!

