Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good luck with your asparagus.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Infrastructure week. at last.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Just a few bad apples.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Update 26: Waiting In the Small Hours To See If Threats Will Become Reality

War for Ukraine Update 26: Waiting In the Small Hours To See If Threats Will Become Reality

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

(Mariupol Peace Bell)

There is only one real story from Ukraine to focus on tonight: the Russians have given the Ukrainian government an ultimatum. Surrender Mariupol and they’ll let the remaining 130,000 civilians, as well as Ukrainian forces that lay down their weapons leave. Everyone remaining will face Russian military justice

As I type this it is currently 2:19 AM in Ukraine. By the time I hit publish it will likely be around 2:45 or 3:00 AM.

What the Russians are threatening to do is, essentially, reduce Mariupol. The Russian military has besieged the city and is fighting against Ukrainian forces inside the city that are trying to defend Mariupol. These forces are essentially fighting in close quarters to the civilian population. As such taking Mariupol by force will mean destroying as much of the city, its defenders, and the civilian population as necessary to achieve the objective.

The Ukrainian government has responded that they will not surrender Mariupol to the Russians!

Here’s the machine translation of the Ukrainian response:

Vereshchuk to the Russian Federation: No surrender of Mariupol can be discussed. Open the corridor for us

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories officially responded to Russia’s ultimatums on the surrender of Mariupol.

Source: Visepremier and head of the Ministry of Education and Industry Irina Vereshchuk in a comment to “Ukrainian Truth”

Details: The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has sent an official letter to Ukraine, where it puts forward an ultimatum for Ukrainian defenders to lay down their arms and leave Mariupol. Only after that do they offer “evacuation of civilians.”

Vereshchuk’s direct speech: “There are 8 pages with a return to history and other nonsense. They sent the same letter to the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and hoped that international structures would react and begin to put pressure on Ukraine. It didn’t happen. The ICRC and the UN understand that this is Russia’s manipulation and that it is hostage-taking.

Details: Ukraine demands that the Russian military immediately open a corridor for civilians in order to be able to take them out of Mariupol to Zaporozhye.

Direct speech: “No surrenders, addition of weapons are out of the question. We have already informed the Russian side about it. I wrote: “You just open the corridor instead of wasting time on 8 pages of letters.”

We informed the UN and the ICRC. Now we are waiting for the reaction of the international community. This is conscious manipulation and real hostage-taking of people.”

Follow us on Telegram. Subscribe to our channel “UP. Streechka”

Details: Vereshchuk is also outraged that Russia began to kidnap and take our people out of Mariupol to the Russian Federation.

Direct speech: “Moreover, we have the facts that they kidnap children from orphanages and do not allow us to pick them up.

To understand: they are going to forcibly take 350 children away in the direction of Russia, preventing us from taking them away.
We ask clearly: give us a corridor and write which boarding school we are going to and why. They immediately take the children to Russia. It’s terrorism.”

What happened earlier: the Russian Ministry of Defense issued an ultimatum to the Ukrainian authorities that by 5 a.m. on March 21, Mayor Vadim Boychenko surrendered the city, and then the Russian occupiers would allegedly open humanitarian corridors for the population and the disarmed Ukrainian military.

Part of the reason that the Russians are so hell bent on taking Mariupol is that the Ukrainian forces defending it are the Azov Battalion. When the EuroMaidan revolt against Yanukovych began in 2014 one of the groups involved where a bunch of Ukrainian neo-fascists and neo-NAZIs who had their origins as a group in Soviet football hooliganism and ultimately evolved into a local self defense militia for lack of a better term. After Putin scarfed up the Donbas and Crimea these guys reorganized themselves into a battalion within Ukraine’s National Guard. While there have been attempts over the past several years to clean the neo-NAZIs and ultra-nationalists out of the battalion, with a 2015 estimate that only 10-20% of the members were neo-NAZIs, in order for them to receive training from the US, no one is sure how successful these efforts are. Regardless, the Azov Battalion is Putin’s prime evidence that Ukraine is full of NAZIs. And because they’ve been effective in fighting against his occupation of the Donbas, he wants them wiped out. Right now he has them, as well as over 300,000 civilians – not the 130,000 in the Russian ultimatum – trapped inside Mariupol. And he’s going to do whatever he can and whatever he thinks he can get away with to kill every last one of them.

All we can do now is wait and see if Putin is going to commit an industrial scale war crime while the entire world watches.

Earlier today, a few hours before Putin told Ukraine it was planning to commit an industrial scale war crime unless Ukraine gave him what he wants, the Russians managed to launder some more disinformation and agitprop regarding “peace” negotiations through the Turks who are hosting the talks.

Meanwhile Turkey, which is mediating alongside Israel between Russia and Ukraine, claimed the two countries were converging on key aspects. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said “the parties are close to agreement on fundamental issues”. “It’s not that easy to negotiate while the war is ongoing, or to agree when civilians are dying. But I want to say that there is momentum,” he said. Kyiv and its western allies fear Russian president Vladimir Putin could be buying time in peace talks to replenish Moscow’s forces and launch a broader offensive.

Turkey’s pro-government Hurriyet newspaper reported that the two countries were edging towards agreement on Kyiv declaring neutrality and abandoning its drive for Nato membership, “demilitarising” Ukraine in exchange for collective security guarantees, what Russia calls “denazification” and lifting restrictions on the use of Russian in Ukraine. Two people familiar with the discussions said it was likely a compromise would involve token concessions from Kyiv on what Russia calls “denazification”.

This, like the same statements made last week, are bullshit.

If the Ukrainians agreed to what the Russians have told the Turks they want, then Putin despite not actually winning on the battlefield right now, would actually wind up winning the war. If Ukraine emerges from this war formally having abandoned its constitutional directive to seek NATO membership, as well as formally neutral and demilitarized, all it does is set the stage for Putin to rebuild his military and start all over again with a new made up pretext for having to liberate Ukraine from the Ukrainians.

Here are some tweets with videos of Ukrainians in occupied cities resisting and protesting the Russian military occupiers.

Energodar:

Kherson:

Khakovka:

And we’ll end with this while we wait for more news from and about Mariupol!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • cbear
  • David Koch
  • debbie
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ishiyama
  • Ksmiami
  • Lyrebird
  • Martin
  • Paul T
  • Suzanne
  • The Pale Scot
  • West of the Rockies
  • wmd

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      Chocolate labs are the best

      ETA: That Ukrainian crowd turning array the big Z was pretty damn good and these posts aren’t far behind, Adam L Silverman. Thank you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      What would the EU/NATO/US’s reaction to destruction of Mariupol be?  Is this the causus bellus for intervention or another note?  I can imagine China yawning while continuing to take notes, and maybe Israel deciding that Russian/Israeli dual citizens in service to Putin are the new Jewish Ghetto Police, but that’s it and that wouldn’t be enough to change the situation in Ukraine.

      So, Russian kills 300k+ civilians.  What happens next?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      and lifting restrictions on the use of Russian in Ukraine

      There are no restrictions on the use of Russian in Ukraine. Anybody who knows the languages and watches any of the viral videos, whether it’s farmers towing away tanks or APCs, people in Kherson facing off with the occupiers, all the way back to sunflower-seed grandma – *everybody* in them is speaking Russian. Everybody. You want to speak Russian, you speak Russian. This is bullshit of the first order. Russian-speaking Ukrainians are Ukrainians, and will fight to the death for Ukraine.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      This is the point in the movie when the oppressed masses realize they have strength in numbers and push back. Not that it usually works that way in real life, mind you.

      I’m seeing more evidence that Ukrainians believe they got this. Also seeing more evidence that should Ukraine have this, there’s gonna be some wild war crimes against Russians. I really hope NATO and EU get involved before that road is gone down. That doesn’t benefit anyone.

      Adam, any thoughts on the statement that the US would provide support for any other NATO member that chose to enter the conflict? That seems like a considerable escalation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      This photo of a woman fleeing Ukraine with her pets will become one of the many lasting images of this horrible conflict.

      where a bunch of Ukrainian neo-fascists and neo-NAZIs who had their origins as a group in Soviet football hooliganism and ultimately evolved into a local self defense militia for lack of a better term.

      That may seem a bit trite at first read but the Russians in particular have become a feared and vicious cohort of hooligans bent on nothing but violence and mayhem and far-right movements across the globe use football ultras to push their far-right ideologies whether it’s Italy, England, Hungary (almost as vicious as Russia) or Ukraine.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ksmiami

      Blow up a Few Russian ships. Lay waste to Putin’s mansions. Mob bosses only understand violence. He’ll only stop when we stop him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Martin: That statement seems to have been backed out.

      As to reprisals against Russians and their collaborators? As ye sow, so shall ye reap.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @Gin & Tonic: Ah, I missed that. I wonder what’s the story there.

      I get the sentiment of reaping what one sows, but the US hasn’t exactly fared well being involved in sectarian conflicts. Plus the EU is going to put the brakes on hard for membership if they start to go down that route.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Gin & Tonic:

      As ye sow, so shall ye reap.

      Rather disturbing video of a couple who had been looting Ukrainian homes tied to a tree with their pants pulled down being whipped on the bare breech with tree branches by the local ladies. Extremely hard to watch, no matter how justly earned, and it’s just one of several. What Putin has unleashed will take decades to even begin to heal.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: It’s different in degree. Russia started trying to not look like an agent of genocide and is quickly ramping up to becoming one. Maybe Adam has some insight on this, but it seems to me that the direction Russia is going here would make it impossible for Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Paul T

      I guess we keep forgetting.  Please review these photos of Aleppo, before, and Aleppo, after. Until the “West” or “NATO” or who ever else we are calling ourselves, gets actively involved, Russia will bomb and kill as much as they want. We stood by and watched before, and they note we are just standing by and watching today.  We are already in WW3, we are just in denial. All of Ukraine will be bombed to rubble unless WE stop it.

      https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/aleppo-before-and-after-syria-civil-war/

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lyrebird

      @Gin & Tonic: You want to speak Russian, you speak Russian.

      In the video with the priests and the imam from Odessa, there was a fellow without an identification, saying he had moved there recently and felt totally welcome.  Was he in that video to make this same point?  I was wondering if he was their representative not-religious post-Soviet Jewish person.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      wmd

      This is emotionally exhausting.

      My girlfriend from June 2019 until the end of 2021 is a refugee from Mariupol – she applied for refugee status for herself and her son in 2014 when they couldn’t return because the airport had been destroyed by shelling. She lives with her naturalized mother in one of her cousin’s houses. She has PTSD and it’s a lot worse for obvious reasons.

      While we broke up  months ago I have been trying to offer support since the initial invasion.  Some of the tweets shared here definitely have helped, although I suspect the bay area Ukrainian community is doing a good job too. The Ukrainian psyops is really good. One of my college friends is Ukrainian American – nice meme of a Cossack with the words “Putin’s fatal mistake was sending slaves to liberate free people”. The tweets today fit that perfectly.

      I’m not asking you all for help to recharge.   I had a long conversation with a Palestinian friend – she called me about problems with work and we talked about war trauma after talking about management issues.  I think hearing from someone that has had similar experiences – bombs and artillery in civilian neighborhoods being reported by relatives, and visiting and seeing the destruction and continued hope really helped me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ishiyama

      Zelenskyy is fighting in his shirtsleeves. He knows what is required in war. That is unity. He has shut down the collaborationist parties and taken over the media. Let’s recall that Lincoln had to suspend habeas corpus.

      On a military note, the position of mercenaries in modern war is, to say the least, equivocal. Forces that are not State-regulated, & not wearing the uniform of a recognized combatant State, constitute (IMHO) “hostis humani generis” and should not claim protection under the laws of war. I am expecting Zelenskyy to announce that mercenaries captured in combat will be subject to summary execution. Such a policy would be the best deterrent to the employment of mercenaries.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Lyrebird: From appearance and context, he was Jewish. He was speaking Russian. In that video, the languages alternated – Russian, Ukrainian, Russian, Ukrainian, Russian. Ukraine is comfortably multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-lingual.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      This is a general question for anyone who has some knowledge: I’ve seen repeated posts on Twitter urging people top NOT share pics and videos of captured Russian soldiers, as it violates the Geneva Convention.

      I just watched a short video of what appears to be a Russian POW tearfully apologizing and begging forgiveness from Ukraine, but am torn whether it should be reposted and shared.

      Any thoughts?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Pale Scot

      Reading this shit, I think I may go buy the Tolkien histories. Morgoth, Arda Marred, Under the Shadow. This shit is so fucked up

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.