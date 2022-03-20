.

Ukraine is Defending Europe and the World.”

That’s what it says in President Zelenskyy’s banner on twitter, and it’s the absolute truth.

I haven’t seen much discussion of President Zelensky’s proposal for a new world organization called U-24. It seemed like a good idea to me.

We already became part of the anti-war coalition, a big anti-war coalition that unites many countries, dozens of countries, those who reacted in principle to President Putin’s decision to invade our country, but we need to move on and do more. We need to create new tools to respond quickly and stop the war, the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24th. And it would be fair if it ended in a day, that in 24 hours, that evil would be punished immediately. Today the world does not have such tools. The war of the past have prompted our predecessors to create institutions that should protect us from war, but they unfortunately don’t work. We see it, you see it, so we need new ones, new institutions, new alliances and we offer them. We propose to create an association U-24 united for peace, a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, save lives. In addition, such association, such union would provide assistance to those who are experiencing natural disasters, man-made disasters, who fell victims to humanitarian crisis or epidemic. Remember how difficult it was for the world to do the simplest things, just to give vaccines, vaccines against Covid to save lives, to prevent new strains. The world spent months, years doing things like that much faster, to make sure there are no human losses, no victims. Ladies and gentlemen, Americans, if such alliance would exist today, that is U-24, we would be able to save thousands of lives in our country. In many countries of the world, those who need peace, those who suffer inhumane destruction. I ask you to watch one video, video of what the Russian troops did in our country, in our land. We have to stop it. We must prevent it, preventably destroy every single aggressor who seeks to subjugate other nations.

If a country like Ukraine can likely never actually get into NATO – because one of the prerequisites is no border disputes with neighbors, and Russia can make sure that never happens – then we need new organizations with new rules.

What did you think of President Zelenskyy’s U-24 proposal? Have you seen it discussed anywhere? Maybe everyone forgot about it because the video followed immediately after that proposal?

Also, in case you missed it on Friday evening, one of our commenters, Carlo Graziani shared a really great essay on Ukraine and Russia as a guest post.

Gin & Tonic shared this short but excellent video with us in another thread.

“we will win.

there will be new cities.

there will be new dreams.

there will be a new story.

and those we've lost will be remembered.

yes, ukraine was beautiful.

but now it will become great“@ZelenskyyUa’s moving letter to the world pic.twitter.com/YqKLREi1jF — maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@MaximEristavi) March 20, 2022

