Ukraine Is Defending Europe and the World

Ukraine Is Defending Europe and the World

Seen on a sidewalk in Brooklyn

Ukraine is Defending Europe and the World.”

That’s what it says in President Zelenskyy’s banner on twitter, and it’s the absolute truth.

I haven’t seen much discussion of President Zelensky’s proposal for a new world organization called U-24.  It seemed like a good idea to me.

We already became part of the anti-war coalition, a big anti-war coalition that unites many countries, dozens of countries, those who reacted in principle to President Putin’s decision to invade our country, but we need to move on and do more. We need to create new tools to respond quickly and stop the war, the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24th. And it would be fair if it ended in a day, that in 24 hours, that evil would be punished immediately. Today the world does not have such tools. The war of the past have prompted our predecessors to create institutions that should protect us from war, but they unfortunately don’t work. We see it, you see it, so we need new ones, new institutions, new alliances and we offer them.

We propose to create an association U-24 united for peace, a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, save lives.

In addition, such association, such union would provide assistance to those who are experiencing natural disasters, man-made disasters, who fell victims to humanitarian crisis or epidemic. Remember how difficult it was for the world to do the simplest things, just to give vaccines, vaccines against Covid to save lives, to prevent new strains. The world spent months, years doing things like that much faster, to make sure there are no human losses, no victims.

Ladies and gentlemen, Americans, if such alliance would exist today, that is U-24, we would be able to save thousands of lives in our country. In many countries of the world, those who need peace, those who suffer inhumane destruction. I ask you to watch one video, video of what the Russian troops did in our country, in our land. We have to stop it. We must prevent it, preventably destroy every single aggressor who seeks to subjugate other nations.

If a country like Ukraine can likely never actually get into NATO – because one of the prerequisites is no border disputes with neighbors, and Russia can make sure that never happens – then we need new organizations with new rules.

What did you think of President Zelenskyy’s U-24 proposal?  Have you seen it discussed anywhere?  Maybe everyone forgot about it because the video  followed immediately after that proposal?

Also, in case you missed it on Friday evening, one of our commenters, Carlo Graziani shared a really great essay on Ukraine and Russia as a guest post.

Carlo Graziani on Russia and Ukraine

 

Gin & Tonic shared this short but excellent video with us in another thread.

The Balloon Juice for Ukraine thermometer is back up at the top of the site.

    36Comments

    debbie

      debbie

      I’d be more interested at this moment to remove Russian from the Security Council and ban them entirely from the U.N. until they cease this bullshit and change their ways. It doesn’t matter that Russia’s a charter member; what matters is that Russia has violated any number of international laws and is no longer deserving of membership in any human community.

      Reply
    eclare

      eclare

      @Baud:   Good point.  I remember that letter a number of Rethugs sent to Iran about the pending JCPOA, warning that Iran doesn’t know who will be in charge next.

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @debbie:

      I’d be more interested at this moment to remove Russian from the Security Council and ban them entirely from the U.N. until they cease this bullshit and change their ways.

      I would love to see that happen.  You violate all the rules, they boot you out.  End of story.

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: The Ukraine ambassador to the UN brought that up before the UN weeks ago, but as far as I know it hasn’t gone anywhere.

      edit: We can always hope it is gaining traction behind the scenes.

      Reply
    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Will the world be more stable if we don’t create such a thing?

      We have grown to the point that killing large numbers of people for one mans ego and idiotic “ideals” is finally seen as not a good thing. We need to move on to the next level and that is not just a few nations gathered together that will fight for themselves but if not all of the world then at least a majority of it. Many countries are not big enough to really protect themselves against much larger ones that desire to steal more land and humans.

      This concept is not new of course but the time is ripe and better for this than before. We need to not be in a war every successive generation. We survive better if we work together rather than against one another. There will likely always be villains and despots but they need to be at least controlled and contained.

      The only reason we can’t do this is because no one has asked for it before, but now a comedian turned very impressive national leader is asking for it. It’s time, it’s necessary, it’s right.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Ruckus:

      It seems like it’s taken a lot of behind the scenes work to keep NATO united with this conflict, and that only happened because Biden happened to be president at this time. Y mind can’t process what it would take to create a permanent institutionaize of 24 countries to do something like this on a more worldwide basis.

      Reply
    Eolirin

      Eolirin

      @Ruckus: It’s going to be a heavy lift to do anything like this. It means asking the citizens of every nation willing to join such an organization to being willing to sacrifice on behalf of other people, many of whom won’t look like them.

      There won’t be overwhelming public support for this when it comes to playing the tape all the way through. We already have a lot of push back on our meager foreign aid as it stands in the US, and without the US something like this can’t succeed. Imagine what happens when soldiers start dying or large amounts of funds need to be transferred to deal with some distant crisis. Even if we hold a majority capable of getting it started it’ll be a constant line of attack by the right.

      And this lack of cooperation is going to kill us all; if we can’t get something of this scale going on climate change very very soon we’re really screwed, but I don’t see an easy way through that. We have failed as a global community to do this for COVID, and we’re all paying the consequences of that. I’m not sure what it’s going to take for us to get our act together, but we’re running out of time.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: I don’t think the 24 in U-24 is a limit on the number of members.  I think it’s referring to getting help to countries in need within 24 hours.

      Reply
    Ksmiami

      Ksmiami

      @debbie: agreed. Russia needs to be cauterized and denuclearized as the current country is a terrorist menace to civilization. That is the first goal

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eunicecycle

      Could something like U-24 be done through the UN? I like the idea but do we need another organization?

      Reply
    JCNZ

      JCNZ

      Regarding that mysterious letter Z which appears on Russian tanks and the chests of Russian gymnasts and other odd places and is supposed to represent Russian resolve…

      How about if it was hijacked by pro-Ukraine forces and came to represent the Z in Zelensky? Could social media types make that work?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam L Silverman

      I think what you’re going to see is a push to create a collective security and response treaty organization with Ukraine, the Baltic states, and most likely Poland. I’ve seen this suggested by Ukrainians over the past week or so. This is in addition to what I wrote several days ago, that what I’m seeing from Ukrainians is not just frustration, but anger that NATO won’t help them fight Russia by sending troops, but if Russia should stray an inch over the Ukrainian border into a NATO country, then NATO will fight. Even if Ukraine becomes eligible to joint NATO, I don’t think it will happen. I think NATO, which I’ve been a big defender of, is demonstrating itself to be largely useless right now. And I think that is both a sad and a bad thing.

      Reply
    Hoppie

      Hoppie

      Sometimes, you have to try to laugh, when things are really awful:

      (From the Donny Horror Show)

      Hey, Donny.

      Yes Vlad?

      I’ve got something to say.

      Uh-huh?

      I’m really proud of the slimy way

      You tricked the ‘Murcans

      To do things my way.

      What you most crave is money, Donny,

      I know that your “business” is funny, Donny,

      So please don’t pretend to shun me, Donny,

      I’ve one thing to say, and that’s

      Dammit, Donny,

      I own you.

      The ramp was long, but you ran it, Donny,

      If there’s one tsar who owns you, I am it, Donny.

      I’ve one thing to say and that’s 

      Dammit, Donny, I own you.

      Here’s e-mails to prove that I’m no joker,

      There’s three ways that proof can show

      You’re bad, worse, not just mediocre,

      Oh! D-O-N-N-Y I own you so!

      Oh, it’s more dirt than Johnson, Bo-Reece had, Oh Vlad,

      Now I’m ensnared, and I’m so glad, Oh Vlad,

      That you’ve made Mitch and Kev do bad, Oh Vlad,

      I’ve one thing to say, and that’s

      Vlad, I so bow to you,

      Oh, Vlad.

      Now Obey me, I’m mad oh Donny, for you,

      I own you too.

      There’s one thing left to do, hoo-hoo,

      And that’s go thank the man who has spun thee, Donny,

      When he promoted your lust for the money, Donny,

      In his tabloid with memes that are Foxy, Donny,

      There’s one thing to say, and that’s

      Don’t defy me, Donny, I own you.

      Down boy, Donny.

      Oh Vlad,

      I’m mad!

      Beg me, Donny.

      We’re bros, we two.

      Reply
    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      @Eolirin:

      Yes it will be a heavy lift. It will aways be a heavy lift to get people to actually live together peacefully. Some people are fucking greedy, they need to prove that they are something, something better than others. The need a bigger house than you, a minimum 20,000 sq ft yard to keep you away from them because of your cooties (a fictitious childhood thing) which is not surprising all things considered. Search for vlad’s Black Sea house if you wonder what opulent shit looks like.

      The point is that there are too many of us to survive the old ways, the war every 20 yrs to capture land or people that doesn’t belong to them, just for someone’s fucking ego. And yes we have the same problem here in our democracy. Hell our last president was the spokesperson for the ass attempting to destroy Ukraine. What a delightful concept and time that was.

      We have to do better. We have to move forward, backwards is not an option. We need the vehicle to help us move forward and the comedian/president of Ukraine is showing us the way. We’d be fools not to see it. And bigger fools not to believe it. Sure we may be OK – maybe. But that is because we spend a lot of money and lives to insure that, and it isn’t often enough. Would it maybe be possible that we had a way to make this work better? Or work at all? Someone with a voice has spoken up, I think it’s time to listen, learn and move forward.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      Much as I like the idea of U-24 in theory, I’m not idealistic enough to think that it could ever actually work.

      It is basically an alliance of countries that would agree to escalate any conflict anywhere in the world into a full-blown international conventional conflict within 24 hours.  Such an idea might be appealing in the abstract.  But think about the reality of the globe.

      In addition to Ukraine, we currently have military conflicts going on in Ethiopia, Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Israel/Gaza/West Bank, Iraq, Chad, Western Sahara, Kurdistan, Nigeria, Somalia, Armenia, Burkina Faso, etc. etc. etc. etc.  Is this band of U-24 countries going to military airlift overwhelming conventional forces into any or all of these conflicts in order to enforce peace?

      Reply

