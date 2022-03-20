he protec, he attac, he go to the market and barter for snaccs pic.twitter.com/9mcxERjC8S
— ?????? ??? ????? (@PAVGOD) March 16, 2022
Pretty sure that’s a service dog vest, and presumably that scrap of paper is a shopping list for the vendor. Gotta love the Excuse me — also one of *these*, please! attitude…
======
Until I listened to these reassurances I didn't take seriously the idea that Putin might have a serious illness. https://t.co/QPaOB5Bpm4
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 19, 2022
"Zelensky is not a Nazi", by the way, is not as obvious an assertion to Russians as you might think. There absolutely no discrepancy to many of them between being a Jew and a Nazi. "Nazi" in Russia simply means "against Russians." No other meaning. https://t.co/T59BzBzJdo
— Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) March 19, 2022
russian foreign policy since 2008 is essentially soviet foreign policy 1917-1925, a post-collapse gathering of lost lands. it's just much much harder today https://t.co/hBkNzMpQvH
— Seva (@SevaUT) March 20, 2022
Even if they find out the GRU can’t afford plane tickets anymore.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 20, 2022
Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling' https://t.co/ALnXYzBuCf pic.twitter.com/NNGJIkKLHt
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2022
(HuffPo reports the Clash is okay with this remix.)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings