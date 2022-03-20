Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Politics Open Thread

Pretty sure that’s a service dog vest, and presumably that scrap of paper is a shopping list for the vendor. Gotta love the Excuse me — also one of *these*, please! attitude…

(HuffPo reports the Clash is okay with this remix.)

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      Just the other day, America’s worst state (AKA South Carolina) decided to bring back firing squads to execute criminals. They would elect Putin as their governor given the chance. Too big to be an insane asylum and all that.

    2. 2.

      MattF

      I had the same reaction as Jeet Heer to Lukashenko’s assertion that Putin is the healthiest man in the world. However, I still regard the ‘terminal illness’ theory as wishful thinking, if somewhat likelier than I’d thought before. And if Putin is replaced by one of his C-list buddies, that would be bad.

    4. 4.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks for this.

      Did not want to share my mood on the garden thread. Am trying to get work done. Trying not to think about those people in Mariupol, failing.

      Watched “Kyiv calling”. Cried and cried. Glad the remaining Clash musicians have approved, as well they should.

      One of the musicians is also an orthopedic surgeon!!!

    6. 6.

      Kay

      Amanda Smithfield
      @asmithfield
      I’m a school librarian, and I went to a Moms for Liberty meeting in my county. I wanted to explain how librarians select books, how reconsideration works, how I work with parents, etc. Not a single person there had a kid in public schools. Not a single one.

      Public schools belong to the whole community, not just parents and not just students, but I would suggest that if you’re relying on a group of people who didn’t and don’t attend public schools and are ideologically positioned against public schools you’re not getting a good sample of how the public views public schools.
      I think this might explain the fact that the public polling has never, not once, all thru the pandemic shown an increase in disatisfaction with public schools yet we were told over and over by media that it was increasing.

    9. 9.

      Kay

      I would have thought that the latest numbers about parental satisfaction might be lower because of all the pandemic-related chaos. But according to Gallup, which has tracked school satisfaction annually since 1999, in 2021, “73 percent of parents of school-aged children say they are satisfied with the quality of education their oldest child is receiving.” More parents were satisfied in 2021 than they were in 2013 and 2002, when satisfaction dipped into the 60s, and in 2019, we were at a high point in satisfaction — 82 percent — before the Covid pandemic dealt schools a major blow.
      Digging deeper into the Gallup numbers revealed that the people who seem to be driving the negative feelings toward American schools do not have children attending them

      Would we have had a better, more practical and more productive discussion about public schools in the pandemic if it had been driven less by “Moms for Liberty” and professional opinion writers and more by people who actually use public schools?
      Oh, well. Maybe next time we can have a real debate instead of concocting another useless “narrative”.

    10. 10.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Until I listened to these reassurances I didn’t take seriously the idea that Putin might have a serious illness…

      I know, right? Or they’re getting worried about the Botox reserves running out…

    12. 12.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Kay:

      …yet we were told over and over by media that [dissatisfaction with schools] was increasing.

      unspoken:

      increasing among our “sources” at the parties and lounges we frequent.

    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      The more I hear out of The Kremlin, the more convinced I am that they ran Trump’s entire political operation directly.

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @Lyrebird: Yeah, my 3 am haunting word is no longer Trump but Mariupol.

      The Lukashenka clip is grimly hilarious. But I’m not betting on the disappearance of Putin either.

    16. 16.

      Kay

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      For a group of people who go on and on about how “free speech” has ended in the US it’s odd how they keep falling into these narratives that elevate the loudest and most lavishly funded voices.

      How do you miss accurately depicting the views of 72% public school parents in a narrative that is supposedly about public school parents? How does that happen? It’s almost like there’s some kind of “gatekeeping” for viewpoint …..one could even say “cancelling” going on.

    17. 17.

      Raoul Paste

      That is a well-produced  Clash parody.  The graphics, the subtitles, the interspersed footage— A lot of people hooked on that.   And in a war zone

    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      @MattF:

      Tub-o-goo Trump manages to greet each day with a fresh, “Which enemy will I destroy, today?” and Vlad is younger and clearly in better condition. Novachuck underwear seems more probable than a heart attack.

    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @Kay: The rural/exurban Virginia county I live in votes 60-40 Republican, and could be called a “red” county. It’s one high school is by far it’s most important civic institution, and a wellspring of local pride. Almost half of the weekly newspaper is devoted to Munroe High School sports. A sizeable portion of the rest covers non sports activities like the debate team, 4H Club etc., and the progress of young Munroe grads in the wider world.

      There was some agitation this winter over Covid mitigation policies, and the Assistant School Board Chairman actually resigned over it, but this was exceptional.

      I haven’t lived here long, but my impression is that most Greene County citizens think that their schools are good and want them to improve even more.

    21. 21.

      jonas

      @Mike in NC: Firing squads? WTF? I thought only Utah was into that because of some Mormon tradition or something. Breaking on the wheel probably came in a close second, though, so we’ll take what we can get from SC I guess.

    22. 22.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Kay: Like with most cultural constructs, “canceling” is contingent on a power dynamic.

      In the case of “canceling”, you can only cancel those who have platforms and/or audiences; i.e. you can only cancel “upward”.

      That’s why the people who currently have media platforms and/or audiences hate it so much. It challenges their status quo.

      The rest of us haven’t been “canceled” – we were never invited to the party to begin with. (Go party crashers!)

      ETA – Not to be a pedantic arsehole about your excellent comment though, Kay. Your comments are required reading.

    23. 23.

      jonas

      @MattF: ​
      I was reading the other day that some speech or interview Putin was giving recently was cut short when he started stuttering or slurring his words or something — Russian speakers said he sounded really out of sorts. I don’t know whether it’s some kind of terminal illness or something, but, yeah he doesn’t look well. Being evil takes its toll, eventually.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      Not politics, but open thread: today’s first-world problem/question. I bought an item from a nondescript e-commerce site. A discontinued product, but still in demand, with a narrow range of known prices. Their price was noticeably lower. I figured, what the hell, paying via PayPal using an AmEx card, so two layers of protection. A month goes by, no product and no shipment notice, so I e-mail the not very legit-looking e-mail address. A week goes by with no response, so I open an incident (automated) with PayPal, saying I want my $98.99 back. PayPal’s system is very responsive, gives me status updates, and within a couple of days notifies me that the incident was resolved in my favor, and I am being refunded $98.90. Within two days, a $98.90 credit shows up on my card. Nowhere in any of this is any mention of my missing $0.09, and since this is a refund transaction, there is no obvious way to contest it.

      So, is this just a dumb mistake I should ignore for the sake of my mental health, or is there some scam business model I was heretofore unaware of, and somebody out there in Romania or Singapore or someplace is growing wealthy $0.09 at a time?

    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      I can’t see any of the goddamn tweets (Android, Brave browser) unless I click on big empty white spaces, so apologies if this has already been posted re Lukashenko on Putin:

      Pretty sure “Nah, he’s fine” would have raised a lot fewer questions.
      https://t.co/BoQ6Dm3Jxt

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 19, 2022

    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      by far it’s most important civic institution

      Absolutely true in rural areas. The closures were complicated for people. They missed sending kids to school, they worried about them falling behind academically, but they also missed the community center aspects of schools which is very much about adults. I’m not knocking it- it’s one of the functions, but that’s what we missed.
      It’s also harder to demonize a public school in a rural area because they’re big employers and everyone- everyone- knows the people who work there. “Jenna is… a radical Marxist? No she’s not” :)
      I suspect that’s WHY so many of the activists are not public school parents. Public schools are bad and foreign and “liberal” places to them right from the get-go and they have no real experience to contradict that.

    28. 28.

      ian

      @jonas: Many states are in a bind because they cannot import the chemicals necessary to perform lethal injections.  This is resulting in the return of firing squads, hangings, and the electric chair.

      From what I have heard, no one has been executed this way yet, thanks to the slow grind of death penalty cases, but given the recent spate of high profile mishaps and botched executions I am not sure the three chemical lethal injection process is any less cruel and inhumane.

      The whole death penalty thing needs to go the way of the dodo.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      Lukashenko says “Putin is more alive than anyone else”, “will survive us all”, “in top shape”, “never been more in his right mind”, “will only catch a cold at our funerals”..

      Lukashenko added, “And one more thing, Putin absolutely does not have genital warts or syphilis. That’s just crazy talk.”

    30. 30.

      Gin & Tonic

      Oh, and now comes Max Blumenthal suggesting that the Mariupol theater bombing was a false flag operation to get NATO involved. I bet Sidney is so very proud of young Max. No, I will not link.

    32. 32.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @ian: No kidding. No criminal justice system devised by humans will ever be capable of fairly dispensing such a final judgement. Let alone our fundamentally unjust system here in GBTFUSA.

      [EFG]

    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @Mike in NC:

      Just the other day, America’s worst state (AKA South Carolina) decided to bring back firing squads to execute criminals.

      The really bad thing is the capital punishment, not the method.  Lethal injection, like the electric chair before it, is mostly an attempt to give a sheen of modernity to what is fundamentally a barbaric practice.  I would rather we used a method that lays bare just how nasty execution is rather than one designed to fool people into thinking they’re being humane when they’re actually torturing criminals to death.

