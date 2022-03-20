Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Blooms Are Coming in NYC

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 63

The indefatigable, optimistic Ema Ema:

Inspired by JeffG166 I went to check out the bloom situation in my “garden.” Happy to report, the blooms are coming.

(cellphone pics; Gracie Mansion park and Central Park, near Columbus Circle)

No one happier for Spring approaching than this dude!
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Blooms Are Coming in NYC 3

I knew it had been getting warmer around here sooner every year, but it wasn’t till I saw the latest NOAA map that I realized the ‘expected last frost date’ in eastern Massachusetts has moved from ‘around Memorial Day’ to ‘the second half of April’ over the last thirty years!

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / memories), this week?

