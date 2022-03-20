Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Not all heroes wear capes.

We still have time to mess this up!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let there be snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Mexico!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Mexico!

by | 60 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Mexico!

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about Mexico.

We’ve gone to the Mayan Riviera (to Akumal, an hour south of Cancun) several times over the last few years. Fabulous people, Mayan ruins, food, cenotes, and beaches. What experiences have you had in our neighboring country to the south, cultural and otherwise?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BGinCHI
  • billcinsd
  • Brachiator
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Joax
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike R
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oatler
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • Raven
  • raven
  • RSA
  • S. Cerevisiae
  • schrodingers_cat
  • scooter
  • SpaceUnit
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    8. 8.

      scooter

      Went to Baja this past January and had an awesome time- so low key, fantastic weather, whale sightings daily. Just stay away from the big towns down at the southern tip and head out to either the East or West Cape- can’t beat it for a quick (from LA) and easy vacation.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Have just had the gringo boarder town experiences, Rosarita Beach perhaps the high point and a tie between TJ and Mexicali for the other end of the spectrum. Favorite Mexican flick is “Y tu mama tambien.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @scooter: This time in Akumal, I spent the week drinking Mexican wine. We rent a condo with a kitchen, so do a grocery run at the beginning. Some of the best wine is from the Guadalupe Valley, just inland from Ensenada.

      I’m curious about that area in Baja. Anyone been? Worth a visit? Would love to have beach + wine area.

      Mexican wine is very good, btw, and I’m a pretty serious wine person.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BGinCHI

      @trollhattan: I’ve been to a bunch of those towns too: TJ, Matamoros, Ciudad Juarez, etc. All in the 80s, when I was young and extremely adventuresome. I had nothing but great experiences.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      just a brief note that Mexico, just like the US, is not one simple monolithic entity, they have their own issues with racism, regionalism and many of our problems as a society (i.e. drug use) have a boomerang effect for them.

      It’s a beautiful place, has wonderful unique regional cultures and like most broadbrush strokes, something gets lost when we use them.  I wonder at times if we finally find a way on how to deal with our issues with drug use if that will allow both countries to step out of the shadows that are so influential  and detrimental.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      BGinCHI

      Anyone have experience in the Lake Patzcuaro area or in San Miguel de Allende?

      I know a lot more about the latter, and that it’s a really popular destination for people from all over the world.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: Holy shit, i googled “mexico images” so I could find an image for the post.

      As I said, holy shit, it was a cesspool of racism, with about 99% of the images being the mexicanequivalent of fried chicken and watermelon.

      Horrifying.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      billcinsd

      My Mexican experiences are solely at the Mexico City airport and were not good.

       

      I was flying to Santiago and was supposed to have a DFW to Mexico City to Santiago leg. My plane left South Dakota 3 hours late and I missed the flight to MC. I rerouted through Miami but my luggage did not. I arrived Saturday night, my luggage arrived Thursday afternoon short two dress shirts. On the way back a found out one reason it took so long. I came back through Mexico City (and luckily the person who had sat next to me was willing to translate the baggage claim announcements). I had to personally take my luggage to the other terminal. I guess the fee for having some one do this was two pre-worn dress shirt.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: there’s a big difference in the regions…. Baja is mostly fishing and tourism, just like the Yucatan in many ways.  Norteno refers mostly to the Sonoran/Sinaloa region (a lot of ranching and farming) and that has some significant differences from the urbanity of Mexico City.  Is sure someone much more erudite and familiar with the multiple cultures could expand if desired.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RSA

      I’ll tell you a story, with a tenuous literary connection. Decades ago my wife and I spent a couple of weeks traveling around Central America. One stop was in Antigua, an hour or so west of Guatemala City. We stayed in a hotel that had originally been the Convent of Santa Catalina; the rooms were spartan, converted nuns’ rooms, but we thought it was a charming place, with a courtyard and fountain, walking distance from some remarkable ruins.

      A little while after our return, I picked up a collection of short stories by Italo Calvino, and I started “Under the Jaguar Sun”:

      “Oaxaca” is pronounced “Wahaka.” Originally, the hotel where we were staying had been the Convent of Santa Catalina.

      At first I wondered whether Calvino had moved “our” hotel from Guatemala to Mexico, but Google told me that there were actually two convents-of-St.-Catherine-turned-hotels. This is just the kind of thing that might pop up in a magical realism story, so I was happy to discover the coincidence.

      Calvino would also have appreciated Wikipedia’s list of patronage for St. Catherine:

      Unmarried girls; apologists; craftsmen who work with a wheel (potters, spinners); archivists; dying people; educators; girls; jurists; knife sharpeners; lawyers; librarians; libraries…

      No special observations, but fun still.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      @BGinCHI: We were in San Miguel for a family event just before the pandemic. A beautiful little city, but an awful lot of expats. You can take that as a positive or a negative, your call.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Joax

      After living in Oaxaca for the last fifteen years, all I can say besides that it is an incredibly rich and diverse place with really good food, is that it is the place where Mexicans come to find their roots and experience traditions that come from its 10,000 years of history. Plus Puerto Escondido and the hundreds of other beaches.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mike R

      We went to akumal to dive the cenotes.  We were very lucky as we were the only guests at the hotel.  The managers an ex pat and her husband who was the dive master and instructor for cave diving even left for a couple of days.   One night we were standing on our balcony looking out and thought we saw crabs all over the beach.  Turned out the turtles were hatching,  really cool.  Some headed toward the lights of the buildings and highways so we spent a very entertaining couple of hours loading up little turtles and carrying them to the ocean.

      On our first cenote dive we met our guide at the parking lot, he was wearing a farmer brown two piece wet suit and had a hood.  Our first thought as we walked down a basically jungle path was wow this guy must be cold blooded.  On arriving at the platform there were a group of kids diving and swimming and having a grand old time.  The guide slowly donned his gear and my wife had her gear on and in the water with only a shorty wet suit 2mm.  I asked her if the water was warm and she said oh yes come in.  Well the water temperature was about 68 degrees and the air temp felt about 110,  so that was quite a surprise.  It is always an adventure when your pardoner is a joker.  We had a great time love diving in Mexico.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BGinCHI

      @Joax: I’ve been wondering how that city feels and am really keen to visit.

      If you haven’t read Àlvaro Enrigue’s amazing novel Sudden Death, I highly recommend it. Hard to describe in full, but a fascinating, singular take on the history of Mexico just after Colonial contact.

      There’s a lot in it about the Lake Patzcuaro area, which is why I asked about it above. Thinking about a visit there. And am curious about Michoacan in general.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      BGinCHI

      @Mike R: That sounds fabulous. I’m just a snorkeler.

      ETA: We’ve been to several cenotes, all amazing. There’s nothing quite like that water.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Embarrassingly, despite the fact that I am of partial Mexican heritage, and that I speak passable (but very Gringo) Spanish, I’ve only gone on a couple short excursions to Tijuana.

      One was with my wife. The highlight was when we finally convinced a cab driver that we really did mean it when we said we wanted to go to a place away from the tourists. He took us to a restaurant called Carnitas Uruapán. The specialty was carnitas (grilled pork) either 1 lb or 2 lb. A party at the next table was having a birthday celebration and paid the Mariachi band for song after song all evening, so we got free entertainment. We were the only non-Mexicans in there. It was wonderful.

      The other trip was alone, when I was working a job in San Diego and had one rare afternoon off from the grueling 7-day schedule. Met quite an interesting assortment of characters on that short trip.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mike in NC

      In 1981 my ship made a port call to Acapulco. It was meh. A few months later I walked across the border in San Diego and spent about ten minutes in Tijuana. That was plenty for me.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike R

      @BGinCHI: Can’t recommend enough if you ever get the chance scuba is amazing.  That first breath under water was the coolest thing ever.  Snorkeling is a fine way to pass a day on a beach.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @piratedan: There is a small-but-growing Mexican community in PGH’s South Hills. Spawn the Younger speaks Spanish, and she has a new classmate from Mexico (I think from Chihuahua) this year. Some little racist white shithead in her class told him that he wasn’t allowed to play with him and the other boys “because you’re Mexican”. I hate this shit. It starts so young.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      piratedan

      @Suzanne: let me know if I have to make an emergency shipment of las palmas and herdez salsas and enchilada sauces to you :-)  Could include some Hatch green chilis if there was a need :-)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      I have been to Mexico a number of times. Once, after a bank robbery in San Diego, we sneaked across the border and hid out in this little village. Wait, that was a movie I saw.

      One memorable time in Mexico was a short Memorial Day weekend cruise to Ensenada with a newly divorced friend who wanted to shake off bad memories. Met a lot of fun people. It was noted by the crew that we all ate and drank more than average.

      One of the best vacations was with my family at the resort hotel Las Hadas in Manzanillo. Beautiful rooms and great food, friendly staff. We spent some time in the city and had a wonderful breakfast at Hotel Colonial in the city center. The coffe con leche was delightful.

      Walking around the city we came across a little shop where the owners were playing reggae music on the stereo, which suited the mood of the day.

      Visited other places, but never have been to Mexico City, even though I know some people who live there.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Suzanne: Incidentally, I’d mentioned we were to have a reception at the Luis Barragán House in CDMX. That fell through – it is actually a private residence, but the residents had rented it out on occasion for private events. But it turns out that for whatever reason, this is no longer possible. So things had to be rearranged on short notice. Bummer.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Two of the characters: There were two guys, a Canadian and a Dutch guy traveling together. The Canadian was very wide eyed and just painfully obviously a naive tourist. The Dutch guy was very world weary. The Canadian would point and gasp with delight at someone in a costume. The Dutch guy would mutter things like “I’ve seen people stabbed for $5.”

      I walked around with them for a little bit. They wanted to see “real Mexico” which is about two blocks away from the main tourist street.

      We went into a bar and it was like a scene in a movie, with all conversations stopping and everybody staring at them. Then somebody saw me, said “oh, it’s Ok, they’re with you” and conversation resumed.

      My ancestry is very mixed. East Coast people often see something Asian in me, but in TJ and San Diego I was universally taken for Mexican and frequently asked if I spoke English.

      Anyway I parted ways with those guys but then met up with them again on the train back. They told me they’d gotten into trouble in a bar, maybe that one. A pretty young girl asked them, probably the Canadian, to buy her a drink. Which he did. Which was apparently the standard opening for then having sex, as she was a prostitute. The people in the bar got very upset with them for not wanting to follow through.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Sure Lurkalot

      First trip out of the country was to Puerto Vallarta. Since have been to Cabo, Ixtapa, La Paz, Cozumel, Akumal, Playa del Carmen, Zihuatanejo, some more than once. Easy to get to Mexico from Denver and my hubby was a diver so we went a lot.

      First time to Cabo there were only 3 luxury hotels between the airport and Cabo, where there were just a couple of hotels and no fancy marina. First time to Akumal, there was very little development between Playa and Akumal and Akumal and Tulum. Of course, locals and expats would tell us about how great they were in the 60’s…

      My favorite things about Mexico are the people, the food, diving/snorkeling, archaeological sites.

      We also rented condos on Half Moon Bay in Akumal..and there’s so much to do…cenotes, Coba, Chichen Itza, the lagoon. Good restaurants too. Is the Buena Vida still there and hopping?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      My first trip to TJ was a few stolen hours from a conference in San Diego in the late ’80s. Saw the donkey painted in stripes like zebra. Saw the really cheap (~ 15-foot diameter) satellite TV dish for sale. Saw the billboards for the bull fights and jai alai. It all seemed interesting but too fake to get a good feel for what “Mexico” was really like.

      A few years ago I went to a conference in Cancun at a resort hotel. The drive through the jungle to get there was interesting, and I had hoped to get to see some of the local ruins but it didn’t happen. The resort was nice, but again was too obviously fake to get a feeling for the country and the people.

      A colleague at the same conference had to wear golf shirts from the gift shop for 3-4 days because the airline lost his luggage. It eventually showed up.

      The flight out of Cancun was interesting. The security woman at the airport found a pen knife in my brief case that I had forgotten to take out. It made it through DCA just fine; the Mexico security woman was very apologetic when she said she had to keep it. It actually gave me a good feeling that the people there take security seriously but aren’t stupidly militaristic about it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      Not related to Mexico, but the Pritzker Prize (yes, those Pritzkers) was awarded for the first time to an African architect, Francis Kéré. His work is lovely and creative and shows how the best architecture is deeply rooted in context, while also of its time.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      raven

      I’ve camped and fished in Guaymas twice, the first time in the early 70’s and the second about 23 years ago. The first time we camped on the beach where they filmed “Catch 22”. MGM owned the property that included the buildings and the airstrip the built. The stories of the filming are nuts.

       

      Sometime during October, 1967,  I  received a phone call from Tallmantz Aviation, located at the Orange Co. Airport asking me if I would be interested in flying a B-25 during the filming of the movie  “Catch–22” at Guaymas, Mexico.  It did not take me too long to make up my mind as I had accumulated considerable hours of comp. time flying mostly at night while piloting the Forest Service T-29 on test missions for the Infrared detection system which was being designed by the Forest Service.  The IR mapping system allowed mapping of wild fires at night and could see  through smoke which made it a valuable tool in planning the suppression of wild fires.  Evidently Tallmantz had obtained my name from a Forest Service Pilot in southern California.  All of the pilots were assembled the first part of December 1967 and we helped with the preparation of the 16 WWII  B-25 Bombers to be used in the filming.  I helped obtain and install the radio communications equipment which had to be WWII vintage so as the aircraft would be authentic.  We ended up hiding new VHF equipment in the aircraft as the old radios were not reliable.

       

      Reply
    50. 50.

      S. Cerevisiae

      My college had a field station in Bahia Kino, Sonora on the Sea of Cortez. I was able to take several courses there and it was awesome. We would go into Old Kino and get wonderful fresh tortillas and fresh seafood right from the fisherman, the scallops were big enough to wrap in bacon and were so good. Saw many life birds including a mangrove warbler and Craveri’s Murrulet plus whales and orcas and snorkeling with sea lions and so much more. I hope to get back there again, I wonder how much it’s grown in the last 20 years.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Only been to Mexico twice. Once to Rosarita and once to Ensenada. Both were basically partying trips and mostly culture-free. Had a big trip to Merida (with tons of culture) planned for 2019 but our elderly doggy was in poor health and we worried about her dying while we were away so we cancelled. Then Covid hit so we never have gotten the chance, sadly.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Raven

      We camped and fished as we nursed our 74 Chevy wagon down and back. We carried some great black hash and my shepherd collie Ralphie.  In Sonora they set up these roadblock with soldiers sporting 30 cal machine guns, shiny nurses begin money and Federales who strut around with 9mm’s on their hips just wanting you to say some shit. Every time we got stopped the Feds would try to buy Ralphie, “Lassie’ Lassie bueno perro”! When we were packing up we decided we need to smoke all the hash (we thought it was pretty safe to carry when we were going south but not north) so we fired it all up and smoked it before we lit out. We hit the first roadblock in short order and I got out to talk to the Federale and my bride, buddy his lady and Ralphie stayed in the car. I was fine talking military talk to the cop but my crew was fucking terrified looking at all the guns and soldiers. After the dude was convinced we were clean he let us go and we headed north. My buddies girlfriend insisted we save money by putting PEMEX  regular in the ride and, as we started to climb the mountains on the way to Nogales the car started banging and stuttering. One time it died and I’m rolling backwards trying to start it while Mexican trucks are bearing down on us. Somehow I nursed it back to Tucson where we diagnosed a blown piston. I’ll leave that disaster for some other time

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Raven

      @S. Cerevisiae: My second trip was south of there. We drove to Hermosillo. turned right and went through the desert to the water. There was nothing there so we had to have water and provisions. The fishing was great and we had a ball!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      trollhattan

      @VeniceRiley:

      No, but we can dream. Covid has been very shabby WRT taking out the Trumps, Johnsons, Bolsonaros, etc. They all walk away.

      Somebody put a pubic hair in Clarence’s IV bag.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Experiences:
      We were in Cozumel for their Carnivale. We went downtown to the parade at 5, the route was packed and there was a wild and hokey Star Trek float, drag queens and mariachis. Continued on to the street fair with food stalls, copious tequila, dancing with the kids and locals until drunk and late. Cabbed back to the hotel…the late? It was 9 pm.

      One trip, the pilot had to abort the landing because there was a burro on the runway.

      Lucky to be in Zihuatanejo during turtle hatching among a rescue group and we got to release buckets of babies at sundown. Magical. On that trip, poor hubby threw out his back and Dr. Olivia Mendoza, called by the hotel, not only prescribed relaxants and pain meds but also made a house call. Another guest at the hotel was celebrating his anniversary…he was a guitarist for Rick Springfield and a Guitar Hero…took a shine to hubby and pumped him full of tequila every day.

      The dive operator in La Paz was a bit scary. No true dive masters and small motorboats. One time out the boat need to be jumped AND WE STILL GOT ON IT FOR A 2 HOUR EACH WAY tour. On the way back, the driver says “jump in the ocean” in the middle of fucking nowhere. Giant manta rays, swimming and playing with us, one of the most magical experiences ever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.