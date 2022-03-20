Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Late Night Open Thread: Here's to the Celebrity of the President of United Earth

People magazine! My teenage self would’ve cherished every word of this article…

Abrams, who is currently the only Democratic candidate in Georgia’s race for governor, has been vocal about her future plans to serve as the president of the United States. She previously told Five Thirty Eight that she hopes to run by 2040.

Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green raved about Abrams’ cameo, telling Deadline that the cast, including Chelah Horsdal, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander, were all ecstatic to spend time with the politician.

“I’m still floored when I think about Stacey gracing us with her presence in our Season 4 finale,” Martin-Green said. “We spent so much of our time fanning out and pretending to be cool in her midst.”

Praising Abrams, the actress added, “She’s a legend in the making and a civil hero, and she was an absolute delight to work with. She wowed us with her charm, humility, and generosity, and she whipped out some acting chops too! It was an honor for me as a Black woman to stand with her in the story. It’s an experience I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”…

Because of her deep love for the series, Abrams had one request when stepping into the role as fictional president, according to executive Producer Michelle Paradise. Abrams agreed to the role if they promised not to spoil anything from season 4 — and just give her the information she needed to play the role.

“She was very specific about that,” Paradise told Variety. “She wanted to be able to just watch it and enjoy when the show finally came out. So, yeah, we avoided all the spoilers.”…

Paradise added, “When the time came to start talking about the president of Earth, it seemed like, ‘Well, who better to represent that than her?’ ”

Casting Abrams paid off. “There’s just something that made us think, ‘Well, of course she can do it,’ ” Paradise continued. “And she did. She just blew us away.”…

And to make it even better!

