Part I here.

In contrast to the average time of > 8 years for successful vaccines to be developed, validated, and administered, the first Covid vaccine took 326 days. A new moonshot effort is to get that down to 100 days https://t.co/ptjcwjGzj2 @TheLancet @CEPIvaccines

@DrRHatchett pic.twitter.com/qT6S1ct93X — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 18, 2022





The #omicron wave hospitalized 5x more very young children as the #delta surge. More kids 4 & younger landed in the hospital during the US omicron wave, according to findings in Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report. Hit hardest: babies younger than 6 months https://t.co/j7lkTcTITq pic.twitter.com/O5Lg0Qv8JD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2022

======

Some U.S. states are reducing daily reporting of coronavirus data, producing a false sense of assurance that Covid is in the rear mirror and that all is well https://t.co/FtjP6zEeej — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2022

Millions have no intention of ending pandemic behaviors even if the Covid threat fully subsides.

Roughly 13% of people in a new study say they won't change behaviors, such as avoiding elevators, mass transit & eating at restaurants. U of Chicago & Stanford research pic.twitter.com/cWnaPIShf8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2022

Updated virus wastewater surveillance in limited 468 sites that monitor

10% have increases 1,000% or morehttps://t.co/bc8crKZDHu pic.twitter.com/bdkeyj8NcC — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 19, 2022

An all-American tragedy (*trigger warning: severe ableism*)

1. Yesterday I saw this Breitbart headline about a high school student killing himself due to "CRT [and] Coronavirus Isolation." I decided to do some fact-checking. I was not prepared for how awful this story was going to be. Here comes a thread… 🧵https://t.co/hVpaLPY6Vh — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐 (@deonteleologist) March 15, 2022

2. The mother speaking is Cindy Walsh. She frames her son's suicide as caused (at least partly) by two school policies: CRT-based instruction and Covid-19 safety measures (mask mandates, potentially vaccine requirements). So I did some Googling… https://t.co/ANKs3KfwNI pic.twitter.com/wlk7B475gN — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐 (@deonteleologist) March 15, 2022

4. Then I found an article from Jan 2022, "Emotional and mental impact of COVID-19 weighs on students"-the issue Walsh says drove her son to suicide. But she is quoted in the piece suggesting the cause wasn't CRT/Covid but lack of support after graduating https://t.co/DzPYvqmqZM pic.twitter.com/bx6qag8mLR — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐 (@deonteleologist) March 15, 2022

6. In conclusion: we have a batshit anti-vaxxer who believes that vaccines caused autism in her son, who tragically killed himself due to lack of therapeutic support, LYING OPPORTUNISTICALLY to blame a school board for his suicide while pushing her anti-vaxx agenda. Disgusting. — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 RIP CHARLES MILLS 🐐 (@deonteleologist) March 15, 2022

I don’t think it’s entirely cynical, at least for Ms. Walsh. Her son was… different than she expected. This being America, where nothing ‘just happens’, she looked around frantically for something to blame. The anti-vaxxer community has been its own little niche for many years, but the pandemic gave its loudest members a whole new audience to applaud their ‘reasoning’.

Now the poor kid is dead, but Mommy is completely addicted to the warm bath of public attention — she’ll be pushing these lies as long as there are nitwits ‘just asking questions’ — and media/GOP enablers willing to give her a bullhorn. Virtual Munchhausen’s Syndrome by Proxy.