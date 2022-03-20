Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, March 19-20 – PART II

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, March 19-20 – PART II

Part I here.


======

An all-American tragedy (*trigger warning: severe ableism*)

I don’t think it’s entirely cynical, at least for Ms. Walsh. Her son was… different than she expected. This being America, where nothing ‘just happens’, she looked around frantically for something to blame. The anti-vaxxer community has been its own little niche for many years, but the pandemic gave its loudest members a whole new audience to applaud their ‘reasoning’.

Now the poor kid is dead, but Mommy is completely addicted to the warm bath of public attention — she’ll be pushing these lies as long as there are nitwits ‘just asking questions’ — and media/GOP enablers willing to give her a bullhorn. Virtual Munchhausen’s Syndrome by Proxy.

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      52 new cases reported by NYSDOH yesterday. The usual weekend drop. I don’t have any symptoms of Omicron 2 yet since my unmasked hour in the MRI on Friday, fingers crossed that I managed to avoid it again this year.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Be it mentioned Singapore the most recent country to report over one million total cases.

      Several snippets of note from over the past few days.

      Scrambling in Samoa.

      Samoa will go into lockdown from Saturday as it faces its first outbreak of COVID-19 after a woman who was about to leave the country tested positive.

      Although health authorities have so far found just a single case, it is the first time Samoa has found any unexplained cases in the community and likely points to an undetected outbreak that has been going on for days or even weeks.

      A government report leaked online indicates the woman had visited church services, a hospital, stores, a library and a travel agency since first feeling ill last Saturday. Source

      Reining in a sliver of the madness.

      Montana cannot enforce a state law that prevents most health care facilities from mandating vaccines while an interim federal rule is in place requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a federal judge ruled Friday.

      U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy of Missoula said his preliminary injunction applies only while the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid interim rule is in effect because the federal rule takes precedence over the state law.
      [snip]
      Health System in Great Falls said 37 of its employees left their jobs instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or apply for exemptions, The Billings Gazette reported last month.
      [snip]
      The Montana Medical Association and some medical providers and clinics filed a lawsuit in September 2021 arguing that they should be exempt from the new state law, as well.

      The state law — which applies to all vaccinations — prevents medical providers from complying “with national standards for the care and treatment of patients, including observing and enforcing infectious disease prevention protocols,” the complaint stated. Source

      The verdicts keep on coming.

      A father and son now await sentencing after a federal jury in North Carolina convicted them of charges involving $1.7 million in pandemic business relief received by the father’s businesses that the U.S government say was obtained fraudulently.

      After a six-day trial, jurors convicted Tarik Freitekh of bank fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering, as well as falsifying and concealing material facts, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

      His father, Izzat Freitekh, 55, of Waxhaw, also was found guilty on Wednesday of money laundering, money laundering conspiracy and making false statements. But he was found not guilty of several of more serious charges directly tied to the conspiracy, The Charlotte Observer reported.
      [snip]
      The Freitekhs were arrested in December 2020. The federal government says it has reclaimed $1.3 million of what the father and son stole. Source

      Behind door #2,

      A Massachusetts man who fraudulently obtained more than $400,000 in federal loans meant for businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic used the money on mortgage payments and to pay people close to him, including his partner, federal authorities alleged.

      Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, was charged Thursday with wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston. He was released after an initial court appearance.… Source

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      Cases have been creeping up from their bottom in Essex County, MA for the past several days (though at too low a level to alarm most people–we’re now at a 7-day average of 7.5/100k), while they continue to decline in most neighboring counties. New Hampshire is finally coming out of the first Omicron wave though for how long, I can’t say.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 22,341 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 3,974,019 cases. It also reported 85 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,329 deaths – 0.86% of the cumulative reported total, 0.93% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.92.

      160 confirmed cases are in ICU, 94 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 33,347 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,656,415 patients recovered – 92.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,911 clusters. 316 clusters are currently active; 6,595 clusters are now inactive.

      21,817 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 524 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 34,970 doses of vaccine on 19th March: 16,078 first doses, 1,193 second doses, and 17,699 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,455,223 doses administered: 27,14,222 first doses, 25,785,542 second doses, and 15,465,855 booster doses. 84.0% of the population have received their first dose, 79.0% their second dose, and 47.4% their booster dose.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      Most US States did not report yesterday. The only items of note are that both NY and CA, which did report, are up week over week; and deaths declined slightly again to 879, which is lower than 16 of the last 24 months.

      But today I want to focus on what is happening in Europe.

      To cut to the chase, much as I respect him, the graph Dr. Eric Topol and others are using to posit a new wave in Europe at this point verges on misinformation.

      There are 26 countries in the EU. Topol’s graph shows nine. I checked 19 of them (excluding tiny ones) plus the UK. Here’s what the graph doesn’t show:

      1. There are a number of countries in the EU – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Czechia, Spain – where no increase has happened at all, and in fact cases are decreasing.

      2. There are 15 countries where cases bottomed and started increasing between February 24 and March 9, the majority of which were between March 1 and March 3.

      3. Of those 15, 6 – Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Finland, and Portugal – appear to have already peaked, generally about 2 to 2.5 weeks after the increase began. Their increases varied but generally were in the range of a 75% to 100% increase from a low level (I.e., don’t freak out over the percentages).

      4. That leaves 9 of 20 European countries still increasing, less than 3 weeks after the new “waves” began. In several of those – the UK, Germany, Austria, Greece – the rate of increase appears to have slowed substantially. In the remaining 5, notably in France and Italy, the wave is continuing in full force.

      The graph Topol is using omits all the EU countries where there has been no wave, and some where the wave has already subsided after just several weeks, focusing on those where the wave has been the worst.

      It could be that the slowdown or reversal in the new “wave” I have seen in a number of countries over the past week will prove to be just noise, but as of now it appears to be signal.

      The takeaway: don’t be so sure that this is “OMG Wave 5!!!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/19 Mainland China reported 1,656 new domestic confirmed (76 previously asymptomatic), 2,177 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 51 new domestic confirmed & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Dongguan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 at Dalang Township, 2 at Changping Township & 1 at Songshanhu. All are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 zone is currently at High Risk. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 49 new domestic confirmed & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 37 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 21 via screening in areas under movement restrictions, 7 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via community screening. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongshan reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 is via mass screening & the other 2 are family members.
      • Zhuhai reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine.

      Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 24 new domestic asymptomatic cases (14 at Qinzhou, 4 at Fangchenggang, 1 at Beihai, & 5 at Chongzuo). 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 78 active domestic confirmed (43 at Fangchenggang, 11 at Baise, 19 at Qinzhou, 3 at Nanning, & 1 each at Chongzuo & Guilin) & 194 active domestic asymptomatic cases (56 at Fangchenggang, 14 at Baise, 60 at Chongzuo, 55 at Qinzhou, 5 at Liuzhou, 4 at Beihai) in the province. 1 zone at Fangchenggang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) cases, 1 at Changsha (found via screening of residents under lock down), 2 at Shaoyang (both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine), 1 at Huaihua (mild, an elementary school student found via mandatory screening), 1 at Yueyang (a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine), & 1 at Yongzhou (previously asymptomatic). There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed (5 each at Changsha, Shaoyang & Huaihua, 2 at Yueyang, & 1 each at Xiangtan & Yongzhou) cases in the province. 1 sub-district at Huaihua is currently at Medium Risk, as is a residential compound at Changsha.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 19 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Hohhot reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 14 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Tongliao reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (all mild) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 4 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (1 each at Manzhouli in Hulun Buir & Erdos) cases remaining. 

      Tianjin Municipality reported 21 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic, 17 mild & 4 moderate) cases, all traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 384 active domestic confirmed & 27 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at High Risk. 10 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shandong Province reported 51 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 380 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 27 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 61 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 1,160 active domestic confirmed cases & 2,075 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Qingdao reported 6 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, 5 mild & 1 moderate) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 24 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 48 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 819 active domestic confirmed & 874 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound & 1 middle school are currently at High Risk. 2 villages, 1 middle school & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weihai reported 3 new domestic (1 previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all in the same district. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed & 402 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 office building & 1 bath house are currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dezhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 70 active domestic confirmed & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business is currently at High Risk.
      • Zibo reported 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 44 active domestic confirmed & 137 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at High Risk. 32 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Binzhou reported 35 new domestic confirmed (33 mild & 2 moderate) & 349 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 business is currently at High Risk. There currently are 130 active domestic confirmed & 595 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Weifang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (4 at Linyi & 2 at Yantai, all mild) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Yantai) cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed (14 at Yantai, 5 at Rizhao, 17 at Linyi) & 26 active domestic asymptomatic (22 at Yantai & 6 at Liaocheng) cases. 5 sites at Yantai are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Shanxi Province 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the province (3 at Jinzhong, 5 each at Yuncheng & 1 at Jincheng).

      Hebei Province reported 21 new domestic confirmed & 534 domestic asymptomatic cases. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 81 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 304 active domestic confirmed & 1,742 active asymptomatic case in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Langfang reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 534 new domestic asymptomatic cases, they are positive cases found via mass screening in the past 2 days, including 98 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 township is currently at High Risk. 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Cangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under quarantine. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Rest of the province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 7 at Tangshan & 1 at Handan.

      Liaoning Province reported 39 new domestic confirmed (11 previously asymptomatic) & 132 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 328 active domestic confirmed & 385 active domestic cases in the province.

      • Shenyang reported 17 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 32 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 79 active domestic confirmed & 84 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian report 11 new domestic confirmed & 65 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 55 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 21 via screening of residents under lock down. There currently are 125 active confirmed & 210 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 35 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yingkou reported 11 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 33 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed & 80 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 business has been elevated to High Risk. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huludao 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the city.
      • The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Fuxin, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (2 at Tieling & 1 each at Fuxin & Panjin) & 11 active domestic asymptomatic (5 each at Dandong &Fuxin & 1 at Liaoyang) cases in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 18 new domestic confirmed (14 previously asymptomatic) & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 121 active domestic confirmed & 165 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 18 new domestic confirmed (14 previously asymptomatic) & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under quarantine or screening of residents under lock down. There currently are 114 active domestic confirmed & 127 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 village are currently High Risk. 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang) & 38 active domestic asymptomatic (36 at Suifenhe in Mudanjiang & 2 at Jixi) cases remaining.
      • At Jixi there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Jilin Province reported 1,191 new domestic confirmed (19 previously asymptomatic, 1,187 mild, 2 moderate & 2 serious) & 303 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 32 domestic positive cases recovered. As the province does not consistently break down recoveries by confirmed & asymptomatic cases or by jurisdictions, I can no longer track the count of active case counts in the different jurisdictions.

      • Yanbian Prefecture reported 5 new domestic confirmed (4 mild & 1 serious) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 104 active domestic confirmed & 62 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jilin City reported 327 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 325 mild, 1 moderate & 1 serious) & 287 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 village & a community are currently at High Risk. 43 sites are currently Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 833 new domestic confirmed (832 mild & 1 moderate) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 105 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 26 new domestic confirmed (18 previously asymptomatic, all mild, 24 at Siping & 2 at Songyuan) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic (8 at Siping & 2 at Liaoyuan) cases. 13 of the 16 new domestic confirmed cases at Siping are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate) cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 17 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 492 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 241 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & the rest from screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 44 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 175 active domestic confirmed & 2,099 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 12 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases (14 mild & 1 moderate). 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 331 active domestic confirmed cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Baoji reported 11 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 9 are traced close contacts already under quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. 1 restaurant & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xi’an did not report any new domestic positive cases. 11 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hanzhong reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all at Tongchuan, 2 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. 1 township & 2 residential compounds at Tongchuan are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Hubei Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (1 mild & 3 moderate, 3 at Wuhan & 1 at Shiyan) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Wuhan & Xianning) cases in the province..

      Jiangsu Province reported 1 new domestic (1 previously asymptomatic) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 125 active domestic confirmed & 335 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lianyungang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed & 100 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 96 sites are currently at Medium Risk. As not all of the jurisdictions in the province track recoveries, I cannot track the count of active cases in all of the administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.
      • Suzhou reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine.
      • Changzhou reported 37 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 88 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 construction site is currently at High Risk. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Nanjing reported 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 7 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, 2 via screening of residents under lock down & 1 from fever clinic. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all moderate) & 83 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic, at Yancheng) case. 1 village at Suqian is currently at Medium Risk.

      Anhui Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, all mild, 2 at Tongling & 1 at Ma’anshan) & 15 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Ma’anshan & 11 at Tongling) cases, 12 of the new domestic positive cases are tracked close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of residents in areas under movement restrictions. There currently are 7 active confirmed (3 at Ma’anshan & 4 at Tongling) & 62 active domestic asymptomatic (30 at Ma’anshan, 4 at Suzhou, 25 at Tongling & 1 each at Anqing, Chuzhou & Haozhou) cases in the province. 2 villages at Ma’anshan, & 4 sites at Tongling, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Zhejiang Province reported 19 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 18 new domestic asymptomatic cases. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Jiaxing reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 2 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 from mass screening.
      • Hangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, the new domestic positive case is a traced contact of domestic positive cases elsewhere.
      • Quzhou reported 15 new domestic (3 previously asymptomatic, 9 mild & 1 moderate) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced traced close contacts already under home or centralized quarantine.
      • The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Ningbo) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Lishui) cases, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine & a person arriving from elsewhere (already tested positive during batch testing).

      Gansu Province reported 29 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 200 active domestic confirmed & 166 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 27 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 182 active domestic confirmed & 140 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 village is currently High Risk. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Baiyin reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 24 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic (1 each at Linxia Prefecture & Tianshui) cases remaining.

      Fujian Province reported 158 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 109 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 636 active domestic confirmed & 344 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Quanzhou reported 138 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 105 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 594 active domestic confirmed (416 mild & 40 moderate) & 304 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 sites are currently at High Risk. 21 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • The rest of the province reported 20 new domestic confirmed (3 at Zhangzhou, 4 at Xiamen, & 13 at Putian) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Fuzhou & 1 at Zhangzhou) cases. All of the new domestic positive cases at Putian are students at a school, found via mass screening, & all of the new domestic positive cases at Xiamen & Fuzhou are traced close contacts already under centralized. There currently are 42 active domestic confirmed (18 at Xiamen, 6 at Zhangzhou, 15 at Putian, & 1 each at Fuzhou, Sanming & Ningde) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic (5 at Fuzhou, 3 at Zhangzhou & 1 each at Putian, & Longyan) cases remaining. A middle school at Putian has been elevated to High Risk, & 14 sites there have been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 sites at Zhangzhou have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Xining in Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Jiangxi Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 3 mild & 3 moderate, 5 at Nanchang & 1 at Ganzhou) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases (27 at Nanchang & 1 at Yichun). There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed (8 at Nanchang & 1 at Ganzhou) & 74 active domestic asymptomatic (71 at Nanchang, 2 at Yichun, & 1 at Jiujiang) cases in the city. 3 sites at Nanchang are currently at Medium Risk.

      Henan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, 1 each at Zhengzhou & Xinyang, both person recently arriving from Shanghai. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (5 at Puyang, 2 at Zhengzhou, & 1 each at Jiaozuo, Luoyang, Shangqiu & Xinyang) & 5 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Jiaozuo & at Puyang) cases in the province. 7 sites at Puyang & 1 village at Jiaozuo are currently Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all mild) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 5 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 2 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently is 55 active domestic confirmed & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 dormitory buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 26 new domestic asymptomatic were released from isolation. There currently are 76 active domestic confirmed & 373 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by administrative divisions, I cannot track the count of active cases in administrative divisions, given the multiple simultaneous outbreaks.

      • Kunming did not report any new domestic positive case. 1 college campus, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhenkang County in Lincang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 business buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Dehong Prefecture reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 17 new asymptomatic cases, 17 at Ruili & 4 at Longchuan County, 8 from screening of residents in areas under lock down, & 13 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 1 from fever clinic. 2 villages, 2 communities & 1 shopping center are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Honghe Prefecture did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 zone at Hekou County is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/19, Mainland China reported 81 new imported confirmed cases (15 previously asymptomatic, 1 in Guangdong), 139 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 20 confirmed & 26 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Kazakhstan (via Kuwait City) & Taiwan; 8 asymptomatic cases, 2 each coming from Qatar (via Kuwait City), Ethiopia & Nigeria & 1 each from the UK & Sri Lanka
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Hong Kong
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Hong Kong
      • Beijing Municipality – 14 confirmed cases, 13 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from Denmark
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 11 confirmed cases (8 previously asymptomatic), 2 of the new cases coming from Ukraine & 1 from Thailand; 8 asymptomatic cases, 6 coming from Ukraine & 1 each from Columbia & Turkey
      • Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 8 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 11 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 6 confirmed cases, 4 coming from Vietnam & 2 from South Korea
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 5 asymptomatic cases , all coming from Ukraine
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 4 coming from Hong Kong & 1 from Norway (via Helsinki); 2 symptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Hong Kong & Germany; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 4 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released, yet
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), 2 coming from Hong Kong & 1 each from Algeria & Singapore; 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Hong Kong
      • Yibin in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Laos, having already spent 3 weeks in centralized quarantine at Yunnan
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 3 confirmed & 21 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Romania
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 4 coming from Japan & 1 from Indonesia
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from South Korea
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 30 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Anhui Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in Mainland China, 337 confirmed cases recovered (167 imported), 347 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (150 imported) & 91 were reclassified as confirmed cases (15 imported), & 11,396 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 19,986 active confirmed cases in the country (1,970 imported), 35 in serious condition (1 imported), 16,196 active asymptomatic cases (1,695 imported), 10 suspect cases (all imported). 317,145 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 3/19, 3,222.878M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.152M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 3/20, Hong Kong reported 14,149 new positive cases, all domestic (5,876 via RT-PCR & 8,273 from rapid antigen tests), 205 deaths (32 fully vaccinated, including 1 boosted) + 41 backlogged deaths.

      On 3/20, Taiwan reported 121 new positive cases, 118 imported & 3 domestic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Xentik

      The poll showing that 13% won’t resume normal behavior in a post-COVID world is interesting. It’s a shame the study seems to be entirely focused on work-from-home, and doesn’t seem to look at how the behaviors they’re seeing break down by age.

      I’ve been going back and forth with my SO, who is a healthcare provider, about whether the pandemic would result in the US population adopting masking for cold/flu and other respiratory ailments. I’ve been arguing for a while that the young will be more likely to mask up during flu/cold season or if they’re not feeling well in the future, though my SO remains skeptical. Given how low flu’s R0 is, an uptick in vaccination and the use of masking during flu season could effectively eliminate its effect on the population.

      Of course, flu won’t be particularly troubling in a world that keeps having COVID outbreaks every 4-6 months because we keep backing off restrictions before things really die down sufficiently. I can’t say that either of us are terribly optimistic about ever seeing a post-pandemic world at this point.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      The Republican controlled house of New Hampshire look has passed a law that ivermectin can be dispensed without a prescription.  I suspect the Republican controlled senate will follow and at least some chance Sununu, our Republican governor will do the same.  Lined up are a host of anti-vaccine bills to prevent any consequences to refusing to get vaccinated (and not just COVID-19).  The idiocy and attacks on public health are running rampant here.

      Reply

