When to mask up? —Feeling sick

—Exposed to someone who was sick

—Immunocompromised and concerned about exposure

—Concerned about exposure, even if you're not immunocompromised

—If you want to avoid a cold nose in the winter or sunburn in summer

—When you feel like it. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) March 19, 2022

Covid ICU hospitalizations in the US are the lowest since the pandemic began, and hospitalizations, at 20,000, are now approaching the nadir at 15,000 👍 pic.twitter.com/2wYWKnMhky — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 19, 2022

======

Millions of unvaccinated people around the world The virus (BA.2) is counting on this pic.twitter.com/tN6aJczukh — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) March 19, 2022

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday she expects to announce a review of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after she acknowledged that many financial institutions were "losing patience" with coronavirus policies in the financial hub. https://t.co/qkPF2T7C7F — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 20, 2022

Explainer: How gov’t Covid-19 policies have shifted since the beginning of the fifth wave https://t.co/lW10k0XaxS pic.twitter.com/l0LRLCSgV6 — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) March 20, 2022

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,075 New COVID-19 Cases https://t.co/hCubbfm5rL pic.twitter.com/3RiG3UGcf0 — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) March 19, 2022

Hospitalizations on the rise in several countries pic.twitter.com/h1OhELpJhL — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 19, 2022

======

Will ‘open-source’ vaccines narrow the inequality gap exposed by Covid? Our comments included! @BCM_TropMed @PeterHotez https://t.co/5Yy0fd8WOQ — Maria Elena Bottazzi (@mebottazzi) March 18, 2022