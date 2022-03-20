Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, March 19-20 – PART I

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, March 19-20 – PART I

FYWP is not allowing me to upload *any* screenshots right now (thank Murphy the Trickster God I already put together the Garden Chat). Hopefully, this is just an updating-the-servers-on-the-weekend glitch, because I don’t want to keep niggling with these ‘workarounds’ any more than you want to be subjected to them!

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 22,341 new Covid-19 cases yesterday in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 3,974,019 cases. It also reported 85 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 34,329 deaths – 0.86% of the cumulative reported total, 0.93% of resolved cases.

      Malaysia’s nationwide Rt stands at 0.92.

      160 confirmed cases are in ICU, 94 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 33,347 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 3,656,415 patients recovered – 92.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported yesterday, for a cumulative total of 6,911 clusters. 316 clusters are currently active; 6,595 clusters are now inactive.

      21,817 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. 524 new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 34,970 doses of vaccine on 19th March: 16,078 first doses, 1,193 second doses, and 17,699 booster doses. The cumulative total is 68,455,223 doses administered: 27,14,222 first doses, 25,785,542 second doses, and 15,465,855 booster doses. 84.0% of the population have received their first dose, 79.0% their second dose, and 47.4% their booster dose.

