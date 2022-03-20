Apparently in the span of the last 24 hours, the Ukrainians have killed three regimental commanders (I think they have all been confirmed, I’ll let Adam weigh in), and while people understand the importance of that happening (on top of the 4-5 generals being killed), I don’t think people REALLY appreciate how big of a deal that can just crush morale. An RCO in America is a full bird Colonel, and they are pretty much gods in their fiefdoms. They are mythologized and adored, and in my unit, commanded about 3k+ men. I looked into it briefly and it is similar in the Russian Army (again, I am hoping Adam will weigh in).

And in Russia, officers are kind of mini celebrities OUTSIDE the army, in civilian world. We have that every now and then (think Powell and Stormin Norma, recently), etc. So again, killing these guys is a BFD on several levels.

Another thing that hasn’t been talked about much is that we all know Putin is desperately trying to get mercs from anywhere he can- the Wagner group, Syria, and most recently Libya, and I think one of the reasons this is happening is because of Russia’s very real demographic problems. If the Russians have lost the number of people we have hear they have, and estimates range from 7-12k in fatalities, they are facing a real problem. The general rule of thumb (at least as I remember it, again we are lucky to have Adam clean up my bullshit if I am wrong) is that for every fatality, triple that number for injured. so you are looking at estimates of any were 21-48k men out of the fight. And that doesn’t count for all the people who are required to take care of the injured, if Russia is doing that. That is a lot of people. That is a lot of combat power just fucking vaporized. Obviously people will return to battle, etc., but many will not. Again, an obvious crushing blow to Russian morale and there is simply no end in sight. And these numbers don’t count the number who have been captured or deserted or just melted away.

For the last couple decades, Rand and other thinktanks and demographers have talked about Russia’s demographic crisis, and basically for quite some time they simply have not had a birth rate to sustain their death rate, and were already looking at very serious labor shortages in the not so distant future. The same with China, whose one baby policy is biting them in the ass. You can look it all up yourself or someone smarter can chime in in the comments, but what this boils down to is that when you are talking a thousand here and a thousand there in terms of fatalities and casualties, and pretty soon Russia is going to have a hard time filing its ranks with young, able-bodied men. Hence the need for mercs, but mercs need to be paid, and Russia may shortly run out of the means to do that.

We’re really not that far off before Russia is mobilizing 17 year olds, eating their seed corn.

Again, if I am way off base with this, hopefully Adam will chime in. I will DM him so he can fix my mess if there is one before too much misinfo gets out.