About the Ukraine War

About the Ukraine War

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Apparently in the span of the last 24 hours, the Ukrainians have killed three regimental commanders (I think they have all been confirmed, I’ll let Adam weigh in), and while people understand the importance of that happening (on top of the 4-5 generals being killed), I don’t think people REALLY appreciate how big of a deal that can just crush morale. An RCO in America is a full bird Colonel, and they are pretty much gods in their fiefdoms. They are mythologized and adored, and in my unit, commanded about 3k+ men. I looked into it briefly and it is similar in the Russian Army (again, I am hoping Adam will weigh in).

And in Russia, officers are kind of mini celebrities OUTSIDE the army, in civilian world. We have that every now and then (think Powell and Stormin Norma, recently), etc. So again, killing these guys is a BFD on several levels.

Another thing that hasn’t been talked about much is that we all know Putin is desperately trying to get mercs from anywhere he can- the Wagner group, Syria, and most recently Libya, and I think one of the reasons this is happening is because of Russia’s very real demographic problems. If the Russians have lost the number of people we have hear they have, and estimates range from 7-12k in fatalities, they are facing a real problem. The general rule of thumb (at least as I remember it, again we are lucky to have Adam clean up my bullshit if I am wrong) is that for every fatality, triple that number for injured. so you are looking at estimates of any were 21-48k men out of the fight. And that doesn’t count for all the people who are required to take care of the injured, if Russia is doing that. That is a lot of people. That is a lot of combat power just fucking vaporized. Obviously people will return to battle, etc., but many will not. Again, an obvious crushing blow to Russian morale and there is simply no end in sight. And these numbers don’t count the number who have been captured or deserted or just melted away.

For the last couple decades, Rand and other thinktanks and demographers have talked about Russia’s demographic crisis, and basically for quite some time they simply have not had a birth rate to sustain their death rate, and were already looking at very serious labor shortages in the not so distant future. The same with China, whose one baby policy is biting them in the ass. You can look it all up yourself or someone smarter can chime in in the comments, but what this boils down to is that when you are talking a thousand here and a thousand there in terms of fatalities and casualties, and pretty soon Russia is going to have a hard time filing its ranks with young, able-bodied men. Hence the need for mercs, but mercs need to be paid, and Russia may shortly run out of the means to do that.

We’re really not that far off before Russia is mobilizing 17 year olds, eating their seed corn.

Again, if I am way off base with this, hopefully Adam will chime in. I will DM him so he can fix my mess if there is one before too much misinfo gets out.

    1.

      Adam L Silverman

      Sounds good to me. The general officer/flag officer the killed today was the deputy commander for political affairs in the Russian Navy. He was forward with troops in south Ukraine because, as I talked about last night, Russia’s comms don’t work and their command and control is very centralized and hierarchical. Like the colonel the Ukrainians killed the other day, this guy was in command in the Donbas in 2014. And he was born in Kyiv. I expect the Ukrainians we’re looking for him. I expect they have a high value target list of senior officers they’ve been looking to take out since Putin first invades Ukraine in 2014.

    3.

      Sebastian

      @Adam L Silverman:

      The Ukrainians are working a plan here. It’s pretty obvious by now.

      First fuel and supplies, then SAM, now it’s C&C. Planeloads of night vision gear and now switchblades.

      This war is only four weeks even though it feels like it’s going on forever.

    4.

      Lyrebird

      @Adam L Silverman:

      @Sebastian:

      Props to the Blogfather and both of you.

      After the 3rd general or so, I was wondering if some of them were actually going to the front lines on purpose and [ETA: choosing to] risk the snipers rather than wait to see what happens if they go home defeated.

      But this does not sound like what is happening based on what you say.

    5.

      jonas

      The Russian Way of War since forever has been to just feed young men into the meat grinder for as long as it takes and make the enemy understand that they will keep doing that until they prevail and that resistance is futile. That may have worked for the tsars and for Stalin, particularly when Russians understood that it was either Stalin’s way or Hitler’s and they had no choice, but now this is a war of choice, not an existential threat — despite Putin’s lame propaganda. As Cole said, I don’t see how they keep losing 1-2k men — not just casualties — a week, and keep this up. And if anyone’s going to attract mercenaries looking for some action and a good payday, it’s the Ukrainians, not the Russians.

      Putin has delusions of grandeur that he’s Stalin redidivus or something. But this will end much, much differently, I suspect.

    10.

      Timill

      IMO: you can’t hire mercenaries unless they expect to survive and get paid. If Russia needs them to replace the fallen, that doesn’t sound so good…

    11.

      CaseyL

      Not that I think they’d care, but it seems to me any mercs fighting for Russia would be subject to war crimes prosecution as well…

    12.

      dmsilev

      If the Russians have lost the number of people we have hear they have, and estimates range from 7-12k in fatalities, they are facing a real problem.

      I was morbidly curious, so to speak, earlier today so I looked up some historical numbers. During the Battle of Stalingrad, the Soviets lost about 3,000 men KIA per day. Russia now is losing something like 350-700 KIA per day, depending on whose estimate you use, So, anywhere up to a quarter of a Stalingrad. When ‘one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War’ isn’t too far off as a comparison, that’s not good.

    13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @David Anderson: This is not my specialty, but from what I understand is that they have a crap NCO corps, decision making is centralized and hierarchical, and subordinate commanders have very limited autonomy to exercise discretion. All on top of an Army that, outside of so called elite units like the spetznaz and VDV/paratroopers, are made up of poorly trained conscripts.

    16.

      Martin

      They’re consistently losing over 1000 soldiers a day (killed and wounded). I mean, the Soviets lost a million in 6 months in Stalingrad and they still won, so I guess it’s still possible.

      Of course, Russia is making almost no headway for their 1000 casualties, so not great.

    17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      For the last couple decades, Rand and other thinktanks and demographers have talked about Russia’s demographic crisis, and basically for quite some time they simply have not had a birth rate to sustain their death rate, and were already looking at very serious labor shortages in the not so distant future.

      I was think something similar, Russia had a demographic problem with men during the Soviet Union and got worse after the collapse. That’s why all the Russian mail order brides.  They don’t have a general of 18 year olds to lose.

    20.

      cu

      @Adam L Silverman: Yes, if it’s Sergej Suharev, he was in charge in Ilovajsk in 2014, where per General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 220 servicemen were killed, 44 were wounded, 40 were missing and 13 were in captivity.

    21.

      Morzer

      I don’t know what is the “official” percentage of effectives a combat unit can lose and still be viable, but my impression is that we are reaching or past that point for quite a number of Russian units. There are already stories about Russia desperately scraping up fighting men from anywhere and everywhere, Russian conscripts self-mutilating to avoid serving in Ukraine, some units refusing to attack. Similarly, they seem to be reaching their limit in certain types of munitions – and they’ve run out of food so badly that they are looting, which is always bad for discipline.  Now, some of this is probably exaggerated, but overall it’s hard to imagine that the Russians are going to be able to get much further, or even hold their gains. I just wonder how long their army is going to be any sort of effective force.

    22.

      jonas

      @Adam L Silverman: I forget where I saw this, but didn’t some (US? Israeli?) postmortem of the Yom Kippur War come to the same conclusions? — that the Egyptian officer corps was too rigidly hierarchical, that unit commanders were afraid to make on-the-ground decisions without some higher-up authorizing it, etc., thus allowing the far more flexible IDF to get the jump on them? That was like, fifty years ago. And the Russians haven’t studied up on that at all?

    24.

      Another Scott

      Kamil Galeev (https://twitter.com/kamilkazani) has had some great long threads about the demographics and history of Russia and what that means for the war.

      How to sabotage Russian war efforts?

      There are ways to sabotage Russian war capacities by focusing on its three major bottlenecks: demographic, economic & institutional. Let's start with demography. Russian started this war suffering from the shortage of young draftable males🧵 pic.twitter.com/p8gqhpJZDB

      — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 17, 2022

      Military casualties in Ukraine and the end of Russia as we know it

      Let's look on the list of killed Russian generals:

      Major-General Suhovetsky
      Major-General Gerasimov
      Major-General Kolesnikov
      Major-General Mityayev
      Lieutenant-General Mordvichev
      Major-General Tushaev (Chechen)🧵 pic.twitter.com/sN2MyrLWPQ

      — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 20, 2022

      I don’t know how universal his conclusions are, but he has lots of receipts.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    25.

      Martin

      I do think Lavrov was not lying when he said that they see this as a battle over the future of the world order. Russia’s problem was that their oil and gas customers were eventually going to cut them off over climate change. That’s the problem with being a petrostate – if people stop buying, you got nothing. And Russia has completely failed in being independent in almost any other industry. Even if they wanted to make their own tractors, they need the west to sell them the equipment to make the tractors. Economically, they’re just getting crushed, and now even China is passing them. The status quo wasn’t cutting it. They needed to change. But Putin is too committed to looting the country, so they couldn’t change in a more productive way. Their strongest asset has been their military. This is them playing their best hand with the provision that Putin stay in power.

      Sarah Taber often talks about farmers pursuing policies that keep them the biggest fish in the pond, even if that requires shrinking the pond, which is why so many rural policy solutions are so fucking backward. Because they aren’t there to protect the community, just their role as the most influential player in the community. Putin is probably just fine being the bigger North Korea, so long as he’s the one in charge. I wish I had any faith that the people of Russia weren’t going to sit back and let it happen.

    26.

      cu

      @Martin: Million Soviets = “Million citizens of Soviet Union” Soviet Army was losing.  Now it’s Putin’s army loosing 1000/day Russians, sent to Ukraine to kill both Ukrainians and Russians living there.

    27.

      different-church-lady

      I know nothing about warfare, but my gut tells me to be wary of claims regarding casualties on the other side. Obviously I’d like these things to be true, but I also have no doubt there’s at least some supportive propaganda aimed our way, just as the Russians are hurling negative propaganda at us.

    28.

      Martin

      @jonas: Putin doesn’t want independent thinking generals. Sometimes independent thinking generals shoot fascist leaders in the head. It doesn’t matter what the lesson of that conflict was. Russia, like the US, believes itself to be exceptional. Hard to take the lesson to heart in that situation.

      See also: the US determining you need 1 soldier per 50 civilians to maintain an occupation and then not getting anywhere near that number in its two most recent occupations. Because that number is for other countries. The US can get by with less because we’re special, which is why Iraq and Afghanistan both turned out so awesome.

    30.

      Sebastian

      @West of the Rockies:

      SAM. Surface-to-Air-Missiles. Look like those armored personnel carriers with radar and missiles on top. Rare, expensive, valuable to the Russians. Can shoot down Ukrainian Bayraktar drones (~half the size of a Cessna but can drop 4 tank killer missiles per mission)

      Ukrainians appeared to have a changing preference of targets during different phases of this conflict. Especially for their Bayraktar drones and Special Forces. Observing where those precision-guided or directed or commanded weapons or people went and acted, gave you a foreboding or hint as to what was important, where the focus of Zelinskyy and his generals are.

      First, Ukrainians shot at everything then it seemed they turned their focus on fuel, supplies, ammos; and then, for the past two weeks or so, it appeared they were paying more attention to SAM, taking out as many as they could, while at the same time Turkey shipped more Bayraktars. Something is brewing here.

      C&C is Command-and-Control. I believe Ukraine is taking out all the brass and whatever is left of the shitpile organization the Russians started with.

      Command and control (abbr. C2) is a “set of organizational and technical attributes and processes … [that] employs human, physical, and information resources to solve problems and accomplish missions” to achieve the goals of an organization or enterprise …

      A 1988 NATO definition is that command and control is the exercise of authority and direction by a properly designated individual over assigned resources in the accomplishment of a common goal.

      We know the Russian Army is calcified in its structure. It relies on a rigid top-down dictatorial system of people yelling at their underlings. How wouldn’t it? These people never experienced anything but Soviet-style management of absurd orders. It’s Dilbert cubed with a lot of punishment. That’s the only way they know how to operate.

      Right now, it appears that everyone in Russian C&C is about to die. Struck by Archangels from the sky as it were. Or ghosts. At least that’s how it must appear to the Russians.

    31.

      Martin

      @cu: I think it was a million military. Mind you, in that kind of situation you’re very rapidly converting civilians to military, so it may be a distinction without a difference.

    34.

      Martin

      @different-church-lady: There’s a fair bit of independent confirmation on these numbers. That’s why the range. Figure low-end is independently confirmed, and high end is reported by someone who would have better information, but also is motivated to lie/exaggerate.

    35.

      FlyingToaster

      From my doomscrolling through Twitter, I’m seeing both the tire guy opining that their shoddy equipment maintenance means the invasion will be truckless in about a month, oryx listing off confirmed Russan equipment losses (250 tanks?  WTF?), and kamilkazani’s thread of threads explaining how Russia is committing suicide on the world stage.

      What Putin has are missles.  What he hasn’t got are grunts.  The demographics are even worse than they look at first glance; young educated Russians have been leaving since the invasion, because no one with a choice wants to be drafted into this clusterfuck.

      So you’ve got poorly led, poorly equipped and poorly trained minority teenagers from Outer Buttfuck, with overloaded ammo trucks and no food coming in.  I can’t even imagine what their mission is supposed to be, other than dying.

