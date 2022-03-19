Odesa priests’ appeal “We are united in this big multinational Ukrainian family. We don't need to be rescued from anything”. pic.twitter.com/N1kZXoXXto — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 19, 2022

We’re going to start tonight with a golden oldie: Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Everyone’s favorite expat American in Brazil and his fellow travelers are out and about in highest dudgeon over the fact that The NY Times was able to validate some of the emails that are alleged to have come from Hunter Biden’s one or three laptops or just one laptop plus a brand new hard drive abandoned at the Delaware strip mall computer repair store owned by a man who is legally blind, whose story changed repeatedly, and who is close friends with the “Get Whitey” tape guy, who just happened to interview him (I’m not linking to this, you can find it by keyword search), presenting one of the multiple versions of Mac Isaac’s recollection of events to the world.

The basic explanation that Mac Isaac presented is that after 18 months with the repaired machine or machines just sitting around he booted them up and read what was saved on them, as well as the Beau Biden Foundation sticker on one of them, which allowed him to determine that the laptop, laptops, and/or laptop and the hard drive belonged to Hunter Biden. And that the material on them was evidence of Hunter’s bad acts in Ukraine. Remember, the guy who is asserting that he did this is BLIND!!!! To the point that one of his former coworkers indicated he couldn’t see anything on a computer screen.

Material that was, amazingly enough, being advertised as for sale in Ukraine, by Ukrainians and others tied to Russian intelligence, an entire year before in 2019! Which was when they were first pitched to Rudy Giuliani for several million dollars. But because Giuliani couldn’t authenticate or corroborate them, he passed on the purchase. Also, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have $5 million.

The expat king of the favela and his fellow travelers have been freaking out for a couple of days now because the whole thing got buried to protect President Biden, all the intelligence agencies – like all of them, everywhere, and anyone and everyone who has ever worked in one – were all in on it. As was Twitter, which wouldn’t let The NY Post, which hadn’t even tried to corroborate any of the material and was posting pdfs – ie dead documents with no metadata older than a day or two that would allow for third party corroboration – and wouldn’t allow anyone else examine the originals or the hard drives they supposedly were on, which they got from Rudy Giuliani. Except everyone and their brother covered this at the time. This was so covered up and made to disappear that, apparently, The NY Times spent the past 18 months or so trying to see if they could corroborate any of the emails alleged to be Hunter Biden’s and then reported that they did validate some of them. So ignoring all that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln? Because it was covered at the time. And at the time no one could actually verify anything and, recognizing just how things went down in 2016, as well as during Macron’s campaign in 2017, every responsible news organization and journalist behaved cautiously.

Among the things I wrote about this whole mess of insanity at the time was this:

The structure, if you will, of this type of operation is to hack for actual documents and photos and video and audio files, remove them, doctor some, fabricate others completely, and then dump them all together. This makes it impossible for someone, especially if they didn’t realize they were hacked, to assert that they are all forgeries. Because the forgeries and doctored materials are shuffled in with the legit materials. This was attempted by the Russians against Macron in 2017. This was also done against AG Lynch in 2016, which led to Comey being stupid in the most Comey way ever. I would add that it is also why it becomes impossible to state that the materials being released are all fakes, because there are some outright fakes, some modified and partial fakes, and some actual real materials all bundled together. And remember, neither Giuliani nor The NY Post has provided anything that isn’t a pdf or a screen grab, so there’s no actual real metadata for you techie types reading this to analyze.

Am I surprised now to find that at least some of the emails that Giuliani got who knows where are legitimate? Not in the least. Because the hallmark of this type of operation, as we saw with the one directed at the Clinton campaign in 2016, at AG Loretta Lynch in 2016, and at French President Macron’s campaign in 2017 is to create fake, but authentic looking documents and/or images, doctor real documents and/or images, and then mix them in with the real documents and drop them out into the public domain by laundering them through reputable news outlets. At that point it becomes almost impossible to determine what is legitimate and what is fake or altered.

The attempt to turn this into the worst thing in the world ever just as President Biden is calmly and competently leading the US and working with our NATO and other allies and partners to support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s defense against Putin’s genocidal reinvasion of war in Ukraine should not be surprising. It is always the same people, every single time and over and over and over again, who provide aid and comfort to whatever it is that Putin wants to achieve against the US, the EU member states, and the EU as a whole. No reasonable explanation is ever sufficient for these folks. No amount of having to suspend their disbelief is too much for them either. Which is why you have that chucklefuck Michael Tracy running around Poland trying to film video of trucks to prove that, apparently, the Polish military uses trucks. Who could have possibly imagined the horrors that the Polish military is inflicting on the world?

If you want to actually read or reread the reasonable explanations and debunkings, I posted them here, here, and here. With a slight addendum here because, apparently Giuliani never actually gave the hard drive or drives to The NY Post, which is further proof for those of us living in reality that The NY Post never did anything to validate it/them or the material on it they published.

Now that that stupidity is out of the way, a brief Saturday night update after the jump.

The Ukrainian’s have killed another Russian general officer. This one happened early this morning Ukraine time, so just after last night’s update went up.

Russian Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev was killed during fighting, Ukraine’s armed forces said Saturday in a statement on its Facebook page. It said Mordvichev “the commander of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces,” was killed “as a result of fire damage.”

If you’re wondering why this might be happening, the reason is very simple. The Russian generals are forward and exposed because the Russian military communication system doesn’t seem to work. The Russians spent a ton of money on upgraded comms during the rebuild of their military. They don’t actually work. I’ve seen some reports that this is because despite being encrypted the system relies on cellular service and since the Russians took down a lot of cell towers on the way in, their state of the art encrypted comms system won’t work. I’ve seen other reports that don’t mention the cellular issue and just note the system didn’t work. Either way, the result is the Russians are actually relying on commercial unencrypted walkie talkie type radios and regular cell phones. The Ukrainians, of course, can and are listening to all of this. Because of this the Russian generals are not just circulating on the battlefield, they’re way more forward than they would normally be in order to provide command and control in the absence of working communications and, as a result, they are exposed. Especially as the Ukrainians can hear everything; they know where the generals and other commanders are and are targeting them.

The Russians claim that they have used an air launched hypersonic missile against a target in western Ukraine early this morning. I asked our own Zhena Gogolia to translate for me and voila!

Russian Troops Have Destroyed a Ukrainian Military Weapons Depot with “Dagger” Rockets Ministry of Defense: For the first time Russia has used hypersonic “Dagger” rockets in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 19 — RIA News. For the first time since the beginning of the operation, the armed forces have used hypersonic “Dagger” rockets. The strike came against a Ukrainian military depot, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, has reported. “On March 18, a major underground depot of Ukrainian military rockets and aviation weapons in the town [literally inhabited area] of Deliatin, Ivano-Frankovsk [in Ukrainian this would be Ivano-Frankivsk] Region was destroyed by a ‘Dagger’ aviation rocket system with hypersonic aeroballistic rockets,” he said. The troops also used “Bastion” coastal rocket systems to destroy centers of Ukrainian military radio reconnaissance in the Odessa [Odesa] region. In all, overnight Russian air-space forces struck 69 targets — four command centers, four anti-aircraft rocket systems, including three C-300 and one Buk M-1, one radar station for guidance and targeting, three installations of multiple rocket launchers, twelve depots of rocket-artillery weapons, and 43 locations with stores of military equipment. In addition, Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down 12 Ukrainian drones [lit. pilotless thangs]. Since Feb. 24, Russian armed forces have been conducting a special military operation for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense declares [could also be “claims”] that the Russian air-space forces are striking only military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops. There are casualties on both sides.

While CNN has validated Russia’s claims, there appears to be both more and less to Russia’s assertions than meet the eye. From The War Zone (wait for it, wait for it…):

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video early Saturday that it claimed showed a Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile hitting a Ukrainian missile warehouse about 300 miles southwest of Kyiv. The strike, if it did occur, would represent both the first known use of the Kinzhal in combat and yet another Russian attack on facilities in western Ukraine near the country’s borders with multiple NATO members. But there are elements of Russia’s claims that don’t quite add up and the implications of the use of Kinzhal in the conflict are limited, regardless. The MiG-31-launched Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” or “Dagger” missile — which Russia claims can be conventionally or nuclear-armed — first emerged as one of Russia’s ‘super weapons’ unveiled in a fiery speech from Vladimir Putin in 2018. The War Zone was subsequently the first outlet to identify it as a modified Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile adapted for air-launch. The MiG-31’s ability to reach high-speed and high-altitude prior to release gives Kinzhal a major boost in range and speed over its ground-launched cousin. It also can modify its trajectory outside of a traditional ballistic arc. This and its speed make it challenging to intercept. It’s also worth noting that we still don’t know if it also packs a similar decoy-launching capability as the Iskander-M was recently revealed to possess, which could also help it penetrate air defenses. The claimed target was an underground missile storage facility in Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. A quick check of maps shows the Delyatyn base on the north side of the Carpathian Mountains, close to Ukraine’s borders with Romania and Hungary. Delyatyn fits the bill for a missile or ammunition storage facility, with bunkers built into terrain and away from built-up civilian areas. The War Zone hasn’t yet been able to geolocate the supposed target using commercial satellite imagery that matches what is seen in the video, which appears more like a large above-ground warehouse or barn. There’s also a distinct lack of secondary explosions as one would expect when rocket fuel and explosives cook-off. It’s still possible a Kinzhal hit the base, but the video is suspect at a minimum. UPDATE: 5:20 PM EST— We can now say for certain that the strike depicted happened nowhere near the western part of the country and not at some major military weapons storage area. It happened at a heavily bombarded rural area in the far eastern area of Ukraine. In satellite imagery The War Zone obtained from Planet Labs, you can clearly see the farm featured in the video. It was partially destroyed by the time the image was taken, on March 12th, 2022, a week before this video was released and news of Kinzhal’s use was distributed: This also answers our question as to the UAV’s presence above the target area. The anti-air threat is nothing in Ukraine’s east as it is in the west. This also calls into question, even more, why a missile of Kinzhal’s nature would be used on a target close to Russian territory and on what appears to be a farm’s barn or large chicken coup. With all this in mind, it is very unlikely we are seeing a Kinzhal missile being used in the video. Whether or not one was used at all, we cannot answer that. Maybe there was another target somewhere, but this was not it. We will continue to look into the matter and keep you updated as to what we find out.

Everybody clear now? Good, moving on.

By now you’ve probably seen the images of the Russian cosmonauts arriving on the ISS in space suits seeming to match the Ukrainian national colors.

Three Russian cosmonauts just launched to the International Space Station on a Russian rocket, from Kazakhstan. The color scheme of their space attire as they came aboard the station is rather striking. pic.twitter.com/A3fA7SAlPV — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) March 18, 2022

The symbolism and meaning of this has been pondered all day. From the statement the Russian team leader made that they simply had a lot of yellow material that needed using so that’s what they made this batch of flight suits out of to these are the colors of the cosmonauts alma mater. The last time a cosmonaut wore this color flight suit was in 2014 shortly after Russia had scarfed up Crimea and begun occupying the Donbas. My take is that these were supposed to be worn for the same reason now: to show off Russia’s amazing victory over Ukraine. 2022, however, did not go the way 2014 did.

Despite allowing some Ukrainians out of besieged cities through humanitarian corridors, the Russians are still jerking everyone around regarding relief for Mariupol.

⚡️Russian troops halt convoy of buses traveling to evacuate residents of Mariupol. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2022

The convoy was not allowed to enter the city limits and the drivers were not permitted to spend the night. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2022

Everything is still pretty much the same as yesterday. The Ukrainians are holding in the center of the country. The Russians are still occupying chunks of the south and east. Besieged cities are still being starved out.

More tomorrow.

Open thread!