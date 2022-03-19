Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Everybody saw this coming.

Good luck with your asparagus.

It was, in fact, named Jelly.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I really should read my own blog.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Morning Thread

Squishable Morning Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

“O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.” — Voltaire

Heartland Signal politely did not include Mandel’s full quote, in which he called Gibbons a “pussy.” Whip out the rulers already, fellas. HuffPo:

Mandel, meanwhile, has been running his campaign through evangelical churches and has the endorsement of 114 Ohio pastors.

The Ohio Democratic Party released a short statement after the forum:

“We encourage every voter to watch this forum and see for themselves why these Republicans do not deserve to be in the United States Senate.”

Good news for Tim Ryan? Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • germy
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • narya
  • Ohio Mom
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    4. 4.

      narya

      I can only hope that they make such public fools of themselves that it IS good news for us. The media loves a horse race, and if the race is all on one side, and it’s all a race to the bottom, maybe it’ll help just enough. “Here on the right is a damn fool who’s been saying these crazy things, and here on the left is a normal, boring person who will work to make sure all Ohioans have good representation.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      @germy:  JD Vance is on the far right of the stage, laying low.
      ETA: I see Betty got here first.

      He has a beard, plays with his tie and after the fight’s been broken up, stands and adds, “Hey, guys.” As effective as he’ll be as a legislator.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      @narya:

      They’re very obviously vying for TFG’s attention, and as we’ve learned, that requires unprovoked, stupid behaviors. “Lookatme! Lookatme!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      Ah yes, I see him now

      Another one for the  “O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.” file:

      A few weeks ago I mentioned a local lazik eye doctor who abruptly ended two different interviews with two different local media outlets up here in my neck of the woods.

      Kwiat drew widespread attention in February with a federal lawsuit against the manager of the Wilton location of Primal Your Local Butcher claiming the manager had violated the U.S. Constitution by refusing to sell him a steak in December unless he covered his mouth and nose in the store, as dictated by a state order in force at the time.

      More recent news:

      ALBANY — The Amsterdam doctor who sued a butcher shop manager over a COVID mask mandate has himself been sued, for allegedly firing an employee who reported COVID protocol violations at his office.

      The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said the move by ophthalmologist Dr. David Kwiat was a form of illegal retaliation under whistleblower provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and 24 other statutes.

      The DOL complaint against Kwiat and Kwiat Eye and Laser Surgery alleges that an employee expressed concerns to a supervisor for nine-plus months about the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing, at the medical practice on Route 30 in the town of Amsterdam.

      The DOL whistleblower investigation concluded Kwiat retaliated against the employee for filing complaints with the New York State Department of Health — firing her on the spot and telling her that was why.

       

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      @Ohio Mom:

      I love how Mandel gets belly to belly with Gibbons. So street. Then Vance stands to show to everyone that he’s actually the biggest, baddest belly.

      We’re gonna need a bigger clown car!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The body language here floors me, and had me rooting for injuries because I hate them all.

      Gibbons really wanted a face full of fist by standing over Mandel, and compounded it by remaining aggressive when Mandel stood up. Mandel should have chest thumped him to back off (no foul in that), as he’s a few inches taller, but just ran his chickenshit mouth instead.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      Repeating the comment I left on the NFT thread:
      Josh Mandel’s campaign slogan is “For God. For Family. For Bitcoin.”

      Bitcoin because the government is untrustworthy, and as the old joke goes, Mandel is out to prove it.

      In case you need reminding, Mandel was Ohio’s state treasurer for a short while. His name is plastered all over the original printed materials and debit card for Ohio Son’s ABLE account (sort of like a 529 account for disabled youth). Of course many Republican’s arms had to be twisted to get Congress to pass the law allowing states to set up the program (looking at you Rob Portman), Mandel putting his name all over the program is just another example of Republicans taking credit for popular programs they opposed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      Mandel seems truly unhinged. I already had that impression from seeing a few of his brainless and malevolent tweets, but it’s something to see in person.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      artem1s

      And this is only the Ohio Senate primary. The 2024 POTUS GOP primary is going to be this times 100. TFG ruins everything he touches.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      “Mr. Trump only respects candidates who forcefully stand up for themselves.  He only respects fighters. I am that man”

      (I made up this quote.  I just assume this is his thought process)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      God I am proud to be an Ohioan.

      Clown car when JD Vance is among  the reasonable ones.

      Looks like we will have two primaries, since they can’t come up with legislative district maps that meet legal muster after a third try, with the state Supreme Court telling them the same things yet again, that the parts of the constitutional amendment the Republican legislators do not like are not optional. So thei state legislators’ solution is to try and impeach the Republican Chief Justice who insists on following the law not the party position.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      Who is the woman candidate on the stage?  Is she a reasonable alternative to the men, or just as unhinged?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Also note – Gibbons’ arm holding the mic actually is dropping. He thinks he’s in it for real and reacting physically, which is normal. Mandel is trying to act tough, but the mic never leaves his mouth and he says “two tours in Iraq” at least twice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.