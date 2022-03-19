“O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.” — Voltaire
Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel get in each other’s faces at tonight’s GOP #OHSen forum hosted by FreedomWorks.
“You watch what happens,” Mandel says. pic.twitter.com/fQuqfHxXHT
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 18, 2022
Heartland Signal politely did not include Mandel’s full quote, in which he called Gibbons a “pussy.” Whip out the rulers already, fellas. HuffPo:
Mandel, meanwhile, has been running his campaign through evangelical churches and has the endorsement of 114 Ohio pastors.
The Ohio Democratic Party released a short statement after the forum:
“We encourage every voter to watch this forum and see for themselves why these Republicans do not deserve to be in the United States Senate.”
Good news for Tim Ryan? Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings