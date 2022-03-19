“O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.” — Voltaire

Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel get in each other’s faces at tonight’s GOP #OHSen forum hosted by FreedomWorks.

Heartland Signal politely did not include Mandel’s full quote, in which he called Gibbons a “pussy.” Whip out the rulers already, fellas. HuffPo:

Mandel, meanwhile, has been running his campaign through evangelical churches and has the endorsement of 114 Ohio pastors.

The Ohio Democratic Party released a short statement after the forum:

“We encourage every voter to watch this forum and see for themselves why these Republicans do not deserve to be in the United States Senate.”