This is interesting:

Russians board International Space Station wearing Ukrainian colours "It became our turn to pick a colour. We had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it," he joked. "That's why we had to wear yellow." https://t.co/RQHCNgECtk — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) March 19, 2022

The docking and crew entry were live-streamed by Roscosmos and NASA, and according to the BBC article, “the standard-issue Russian uniform is plain blue, and at least one of the men was seen wearing this before take-off.”

“It became our turn to pick a colour,” Mr Artemyev said when he was asked about the suits in a live-streamed press conference. “We had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it,” he joked. “That’s why we had to wear yellow.”

Huh. More from the Beeb:

But Roscosmos’s press service dismissed the reports as a “funny invention” by foreign bloggers and media. “The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from…To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”

Maybe. But if so, what an inexcusable PR blunder on the part of Roscosmos.

