Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This fight is for everything.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Infrastructure week. at last.

I really should read my own blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Mid-Morning Open Thread: Night & Day

Saturday Mid-Morning Open Thread: Night & Day

by | 97 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Saturday Mid-Morning Open Thread: Night & Day

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

I literally DO care…


More notes about Arnold Schwartnegger’s video appeal:

Now *this* is a subtweet…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Feathers
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • ian
  • Kalakal
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Llelldorin
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Miss Bianca
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Roger Moore
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • Sherparick
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloane Ranger
  • The Moar You Know
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • VOR
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    97Comments

    4. 4.

      VOR

      Rand Paul is a bigger dingus than even Ted Cruz. Who keeps voting for this clown? Is it really just as simple as voting against the Democrat?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Have watched Ahnold’s video a couple of times and can appreciate its effectiveness for the intended audience, also pleasantly surprised it ever made it to the general Russian public.

      An Austrian friend’s father was arrested by the occupying Soviets for “collaborating” with Americans and sent to the gulag, only released after the 1955 treaty establishing Austria as independent. Austrians understand Russia and Russians to their very core, and Arnold is old enough to remember that era.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      @The Moar You Know

      James Hagerty, Pierre Salinger and Jerald terHorst weren’t exactly chopped liver.

      ;)

      Trivia: Fellow who served as one of Truman’s press secretaries was named (not nicknamed, mind you) Tubby.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      Kudos to Water Girl and whatever fix she figured out about the Twitter problem. Joint is running like a rocket ship now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      As expected, Ferret-Head continues to try to beat Traitor Turtle for the winner of the “Most Disgusting Piece of Shit to Represent Kentucky” contest.

      @VOR:

      Who keeps voting for this clown? Is it really just as simple as voting against the Democrat?

      Pretty much. I imagine there’s some not-insignificant contingent of Party of Traitors supporters who, given the choice between voting for a Dem or embracing worldwide nucular annihilation, will vote against the Dem every time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @VOR: ​

      Rand Paul is a bigger dingus than even Ted Cruz. Who keeps voting for this clown? Is it really just as simple as voting against the Democrat?

      He represents Kentucky, right? Then it probably is that simple. It’s an R+15 state, IIRC.

      But that’s libertarianism for you. If you were dying of thirst and needed a glass of water, he’d probably give it to you, but make you sign an IOU.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SFAW

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If you were dying of thirst and needed a glass of water, he’d probably give it to you, but make you sign an IOU.

      And make you sign it with your own blood, rather than let you borrow his pen.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cmorenc

      OAN (Trump’s latest favorite network) was last night showing a purported documentary on the pre-invasion situation in Ukraine what was pure Russian propaganda, including that the purportedly legitimately elected (pro-Russian) government was overthrown in 2014 by Nazi-infiltrated thugs manipulating public demonstrations, backed by the CIA, with an assist by George Soros.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      We’re way past the point of any face saving exits wrt Putin’s actions.  Seems to me Putin’s decision to not take any partial outcomes but insist on the whole enchelada that Ukraine and the rest of the world are in a terrible place.  And yet amidst it all we have a major ‘news’ network (Fox) here at home, doing it’s all to torpedo a functional government here in the US only because it is run by Democrats.  For us here, there is no more ‘loyal opponent’ within what Republicans think.  I wish there was a face saving measure to get us all out of all of this.  There aren’t any.  We’ll survive though.  I even have optimistic thoughts on the Democrats doing well in the upcoming elections, regardless of what the MSM would prefer.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      different-church-lady

      @SFAW:

      And make you sign it with your own blood, rather than let you borrow his pen

      …which is filled with someone else’s blood.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Russian operations have changed. Russia is now pursuing a Strategy of Attrition. This will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will result in increased civilian casualties [&] destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure”

      Civilians don’t shoot back.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NotMax: James Hagerty, Pierre Salinger and Jerald terHorst weren’t exactly chopped liver.

      I had to Google Hagerty. Press secretary throughout Ike’s Presidency.  Definitely before my age of awareness of such things.  Hell, he began his tenure before I was born.  Wasn’t that much more aware of Salinger, though I could have told you at the time who he was.

      terHorst wasn’t press secretary very long. IIRC, he resigned when Ford pardoned Nixon. Can’t argue with that decision.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:

      They’re bringing back Hunter’s laptop!

      That New York Times article is vile.  It’s straight up Her Emails 2.0.  The actual facts it presents are that Hunter Biden paid a lot of taxes, the investigation Trump sicced on him not only hasn’t found anything, it’s given up on criminal charges, and emails show Hunter telling his Ukrainian partners he won’t break American lobbying laws.  They describe all of this as if he’s been caught committing crimes and will probably skate on a technicality.

      @SFAW:

      there’s some not-insignificant contingent of Party of Traitors supporters who, given the choice between voting for a Dem or embracing worldwide nucular annihilation, will vote against the Dem

      Yes, and because it’s a a vote against a Dem, they will take it for granted that they personally will survive the nuclear war and be better off for it.  It’s not just voting against Dems.  Dems must be wrong, wrong, always wrong.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      What Rand “I got mine, fuck you” Paul doesn’t get it supplying the Ukrainians is cheaper than us fighting in a general war in Europe.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I keep forgetting Boob in Portland.

      Wonder whatever happened to Ted and Hellen? And was it Boob who was the “Brinks Trucks” guy?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Llelldorin

      @VOR: Who keeps voting for this clown?

      I’ve always gotten the impression that among stupid people who think themselves brilliant, Rand Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach, but honestly your guess is as good as mine.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If you were dying of thirst and needed a glass of water, he’d probably give it to you

      Rand Paul?  No way.  He would refuse, then tell you how principled he is for refusing.  He’s as much a mean little shit as he is a Libertarian.

      @kindness:

      We’re way past the point of any face saving exits wrt Putin’s actions.

      Putin could withdraw from the invasion completely today, with no explanations to anyone, and be in no worse trouble than he is right now.  He would be less likely to lose his throne.  This is 100% Putin’s ego and grudges.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MomSense

      @kindness:

      I’m getting awfully tired of the supposed experts the cable news channels and NPR keep bringing on their shows to say the same things.  It’s always Biden/NATO/EU need to do x y and x and provide Putin with an “off ramp”.  Just once I would like to hear a follow up question asking for an example of an off ramp.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      I’m placing mental bets on how the White House Press Corps will move the goalposts, assuming they even bother to acknowledge Psaki’s accomplishment*. Maybe demand that at least three Cabinet secretaries must be available for questions at each conference. Or that Psaki do the ASL herself.

      * That doesn’t seem quite the right word. It’s not really an “accomplishment” to do your job professionally, and to higher standards than a bunch of grifters who didn’t bother to show up for work most days.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kalakal

      @lowtechcyclist:

      But that’s libertarianism for you. If you were dying of thirst and needed a glass of water, he’d  probably give it to you, but make you sign an IOU.

      It would be somebody else’s water

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      Jen Psaki, one of the most recognisable faces of the Biden administration, passed a milestone this week — she notched up more White House briefings than were held during the entire Trump presidency.

      I love and respect the hell out of Psaki. She is damn good at her job, and a very visible reminder of the overall high quality of Biden Administration staff and appointees.

      And while it is always fun to watch her slap around that Fox News idiot Peter the Dope, the way that she so capably represents this administration also underscores how insipid the Beltway press corp is.

      Yeah, these fools may be biased towards the GOP, but more than that, they have been given a great opportunity to do their jobs right, to ask good, tough questions, and get good, tough responses. Instead, they are comfortable being well-paid hacks, mediocrities who toss out lame “gotcha” questions and fall back of lazy “what about…” and “both sides…” pseudo-journalism.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      He seemed legit as a Republican wading into the jackal pack to tweak Lib noses and I believed him that he worked on campaigns–as a functionary and not a bigwig. BiP was surely a trollfarm troll. Then there was BOB, who would stalk refugee immigrants and go to Glenn Beck listening parties. Certifiable, that one.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MomSense

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      👏👏👏👏

      Did you see the news that Olga Smirnova publicly condemned the war and left the Bolshoi Ballet?  She is now a guest artist with the Nederlands Ballet. And Jacopo Tissi also quit and went back to Italy.  He was the male lead in Diamonds – the last simulcast with the Bolshoi.

      Smirnova is a major star so this is a big deal.

      Also Jacobi

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      The Central Asian republics, or even Belarus, might be getting ideas.

      That’s part of the thing.  Drawing the Russian army away to get their ass handed to them is leaving them weak where he needs them.  Every day this goes on, his grip on his conquered territories gets weaker.  If he stopped now, he could move the troops back and ride out any storm.  In practical terms, stopping immediately is better than continuing, even without easily constructed PR excuses.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      @MomSense: Heard a report on Ukrainian ballerinas now training with Polish troupes. The manager of one noted how vital it is for restoring a dancer’s sanity, because they can redirect their anxieties into something they love. Equal parts charming and heartbreaking.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Miss Bianca

      @SFAW: No. He would refuse to give you the water, but graciously concede that you had the right to take him to court over the matter.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @Frankensteinbeck: i would not have known except for a book of faces freak who has been bitching about vaccines for 2 years.  He’s decided to recycle the laptop rabbit hole.  I also checked out the ny post for some baseball news and It’s FRONT PAGE!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: It’s been noted that when they conduct briefings or interviews with outside groups, the questions are usually much better than those we get from the WH press corps. I sometimes imagine (fantasize) that one of those outsiders will be invited to the WH briefing, and will use their time to ask about the insipidness of the official press corps.

      Something like “Many people are saying that this is a room of attention-seeking hacks who waste a unique opportunity by grandstanding and pushing their own agendas, have you any comment?” Though Psaki would shoot down any “many people” phrasing of course; but, we could then say “the question has been asked at an official press conference”.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kalakal

      @Ken: They are getting ideas. Just this month Khazakhstan has rejected a request for troops, refused to recognize Donetsk and Lugansk as republics and, just to troll Putin, sent a plane load of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. A lot of the republics are puppet governments propped up by actual or potential Russian military force. As the Russian army gets sucked into  and chewed up in Ukraine, those ideas are going to grow and an overextended Russian military can do less and less to keep the lid on. And it’s not as if the Russians have the money for bribery anymore

      Reply
    62. 62.

      topclimber

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I know Ukraine has better use for its switchblade drones, have no idea whether they can fly far enough, and probably should worry about pissing off Putin even more, but I do fantasize about a scenario like Doolittle’s bombing run on Tokyo where Ukrainian drones do a number on Putin’s Black Sea palace.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MomSense

      @trollhattan:

      It’s really tough for dancers, athletes, artists at that level.  You work every day at an intense level and nothing else demands your full body and concentration the same way.  Nothing else works as a coping mechanism.

      One of my Russian teachers used to repeat something her teachers told her. Miss one day you know. Miss two days your teacher knows.  Miss three days and everyone knows.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      I did see that, thanks. Had so wanted to introduce my friends to the Bolshoi’s Swan Lake a couple of weeks ago — we had planned the event for months — but we all agreed we couldn’t support anything Russian right now, so we cancelled the ballet outing and just had a nice leisurely lunch instead.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Miss Bianca

      Actually have to say I am very impressed by Arnold’s video. I have no idea whether it will reach its intended audience  or not, and if so, whether it will have its intended effect. But major kudos to him for trying.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kalakal: I do get the vibe that Putin’s Empire is a House of Cards and will just collapse at some point, but it also seems like now is to early for anyone to make there move.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Another Scott

      That first comic had me confused for too long.  “How is the ghost of GHWB relevant here??!”  Then I noticed the sunglasses and something clicked…

      Not enough caffeine!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      MomSense

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Then the Bolshoi postponed it indefinitely.  They posted a video of Les cygnets on Instagram as a teaser for the performance and the comments were overwhelmingly negative.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      One of my Russian teachers used to repeat something her teachers told her. Miss one day you know. Miss two days your teacher knows. Miss three days and everyone knows.

      I first heard that saying from a violinist. It’s quite true at that high level of discipline.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kay

      Glenn Greenwald
      @ggreenwald
      Dec 8, 2021
      Replying to
      @ggreenwald
      It’s been 8 months since the NYT claimed the DOJ was investigating “whether”
      @MattGaetz
      committed crimes. He’s still not been charged with anything, and thus has no chance to contest the innuendo, yet millions believe he’s guilty. That’s why prosecutorial leaks are so abusive.

      Guess how long the DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden? Since 2018 and the NYTimes reporter and Glenn Greenwald have been flogging it since 2019-20.
      Oddly no worries on prosecutorial abuse there although they’re now writing stories that the DOJ is in a “bind” because they may not be able to indict him.
      Just frauds.
      “Yet millions believe he’s guilty”. The scolding sanctimony while he’s spewing this bullshit.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Brachiator

      @MomSense:

      I’m getting awfully tired of the supposed experts the cable news channels and NPR keep bringing on their shows to say the same things. It’s always Biden/NATO/EU need to do x y and x and provide Putin with an “off ramp”.

      See, that’s just it. You left off the Z, as in “where is z off ramp?” ;)

      But nonsense like this is just as annoying. It is a non-question that childishly assumes that a president controls events and can guarantee an outcome.

      It is as dumb as the idiocy that every war have a predetermined “exit strategy” that guarantees and spells out victory.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trollhattan

      @topclimber:

      Found this article about the Switchblade, which notes they’re getting a version not suited to taking out armor. I suppose anti-personnel and not-armored vehicles–maybe AA batteries since they keep things that go boom on top? Guessing the psychological aspect has relevance, because they sound like something from a really dark “X Files” episode.

      I am an internet expert.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kay

      He’s still not been charged with anything, and thus has no chance to contest the innuendo, yet millions believe he’s guilty.

      * Does not apply to Glenn Greenwald’s political enemies, or the (shitty) NYTimes political team.

      They’re already on the second order crime- the claimed “suppression ” of the Hunter Biden story, just as a backup in case they don’t have enough to charge him. Pure weasel. Charged, not charged, won’t matter a bit. Even if there is no crime there’s always an alleged cover up to fall back on.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Feathers

      One of the best things about Psaki is that she also riles up the awful left. That her method of dealing with idiot questions from wingnuts might be more effective than whatever preaching they fantasize about is unpossible to imagine.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax:

      Hard to believe Ernie Kovacs had the latitude to do what he did when he did it. So very different from the standard fare.

      We saw Trockadero de Monte Carlo once; hilarious, and it has to be said they’re good enough dancers to pull it off for the length of an entire show.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Kalakal

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yes, it’s definitely getting shakier. When/if it goes, it will go fast.

      The longer the Russian military fail to achieve a ‘win’ , the more losses they take, the more sanctions bite the more likely  it is the whole thing collapses.

      Time is not on Putin’s side, politically he needs to capture Kyiv fast, and I can’t see that happening.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It didn’t matter. By the time she had NOT been charged we were already on the backup- how she covered up the non crime. It’s always the same play. It’s not even complex or unusual- every sleazy low talent prosecutor does the same thing. No crime? Ooops. Let’s find some way to smear this person!

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Brachiator

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If you were dying of thirst and needed a glass of water, he’d probably give it to you, but make you sign an IOU.

      He would offer to sell you the water, and criticize you for wanting the glass to be provided for free.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Geminid

      @SFAW: “Negative partisanship” is certainly a big factor in Republican voting. The few people I know who voted for Trump last election did not like Trump much, but saw him as the lesser of two evils. They believed that Joe Biden was a puppet of “the Left.”

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Baud

      @Kay: Oh sure.  There’s always a smear.  The idea is that the burden is on us to disprove the accusations of cynical people.  The only way to win is not to play.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Sherparick

      @VOR: Yes, because Democrats in this Kentucky world that is dominated by RW media & Pentecostal prosperity gospel churches are atheistic Gay pedophile Communist Muslims who want to make Black people equal to white people via CRT.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Sloane Ranger

      @SFAW:

       

      Pretty much. I imagine there’s some not-insignificant contingent of Party of Traitors supporters who, given the choice between voting for a Dem or embracing worldwide nucular annihilation, will vote against the Dem every time.

      I saw a YouTube video recently. Someone was interviewing an attendee at some Repuke bash and asked them if, somehow, they were given a choice between voting for Joe Biden as POTUS or Vladamir Putin, who would they choose. The interviewee didn’t even pause before saying Putin. I kid you not.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.