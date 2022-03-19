Jen Psaki, one of the most recognisable faces of the Biden administration, passed a milestone this week — she notched up more White House briefings than were held during the entire Trump presidency https://t.co/SCgKWmpXv9 — laughingatthegop (@laughinatthegop) March 19, 2022

I literally DO care…

From St. Petersburg. The message reads, “This is my grandfather’s coat. During WWII, he starved as a child in occupied territory.” (Then I can’t quite make it out, maybe: “Why have we ghouls in my time forgotten his distant past?”) “I feel sick and scared. I don’t want war!” pic.twitter.com/7C5SuXrjkm — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 19, 2022





It’s still weird to remember that not even 18 months ago Putin’s biggest ally on the world stage was the President of the United States. He actually got impeached for trying to blackmail the guy everyone’s now in love with. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2022

More notes about Arnold Schwartnegger’s video appeal:

speaking as a soviet boy that arnie video hits all the right notes. he’s also one of the 22 accounts putin follows on here, damn that must sting pic.twitter.com/PYYunTHZsT — Seva (@SevaUT) March 18, 2022

Everything, EVERYTHING about this speech is perfect: the speaker, the words, the tone, the visuals. If this doesn't change minds, nothing will.

Yet, I am afraid, this won't change minds. And Arnold's father could tell him why. Sometimes, entire nations go stark raving mad. — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) March 18, 2022

Exclusive: In Ukraine, thousands of employees of telecom operator Veon are working from bomb shelters and moving equipment to border areas to maintain a digital lifeline for refugees fleeing the war https://t.co/nKhnAoaJNy pic.twitter.com/km30lYSmEJ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 18, 2022

Today, Putin successfully denazified a grocery store, a playground and a kindergarten. — Robert the Spruce (@Bufshuf) March 18, 2022

Now *this* is a subtweet…